Real estate transactions for July 11, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Bates, Luke C. and Katlyn K. Bates to Kevin P. Seay and Julia C. Seay, 2750 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $320,000 06/25/2021.
Carilion Clinic Properties LLC to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, 4 Riverside Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $2,000,000 06/25/2021.
Donahue, Robert A. to Brittany M. Mallory and Joseph R. Mallory, 2926 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $474,000 06/25/2021.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to Michael E. Johnson and Robin P. Johnson, 2052 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke 24015, $318,017 06/21/2021.
Lavinder, Pauline M. to Michael Stacy and Elizabeth Stacy, 3221 Allendale St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $353,000 06/23/2021.
Lawrence, Jonathan G. and Donna A. Salyers to William J. Finigan II and Sarah Blake Finigan, 315 Coventry Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $450,000 06/22/2021.
Saylor, Stephen E. and Carol H. Saylor to Hospitality and Housing LLC, 926 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $360,000 06/22/2201.
Spencer, Matthew to Daniel Finn and Elaina Finn, 1904 Hope Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $336,000 06/22/2021.
Wiley, Paul F. and Darlene C. Wiley to Blake’s Rentals LLC, 1226 Trapper Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,375,000 06/21/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barefoot Homes LLC to 805 3rd St. LLC, 1311 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $200,000 06/23/2021.
Barry St. John Inc. to Jonathan E. Phillips and Kathy G. Phillips, 1322 Johnsbury Court Roanoke VA 24019, $282,000 06/24/2021.
Capuno, Roberto C. and Maribeth O. Capuno to Bonnie Chavez and Victor M. Chavez, 2634 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $242,300 06/21/2021.
Carter Homes LLC to Ryan B. Johnson, 2602 Baird St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,750 06/21/2021.
Crouch, James to David D. Kessel Jr., 415 Wembley Place S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $232,000 06/21/2021.
Gavin, Howard C. to Matthew C. Jackson, 4533 Oakland Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $230,000 06/23/2021.
Luttrell, Ryan A. to DeAnthony L. Graves, 2542 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $210,000 06/23/2021.
McAdam, Robert M. to Alex M. Shema and Thelor J. Shema, 2344 Idavere Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 06/21/2021.
Mericle, Timothy P. and Rabea Mericle to Daniel J. Santy and Amanda J. Santy, 611 Applewood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $212,000 06/22/2021.
Mishra, Santi R. and Sumitra Mishra to Donald Clayborne, 2601 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $222,000 06/23/2021.
Morrow, Joel to Gabriel K. Kohnen and Megan G. Kohnen, 3226 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $225,000 06/24/2021.
Oliveri, Vincent T. and Kara Oliveri to Christopher Clemens, 2611 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $260,000 06/23/2021.
Osborne, J. Lee to Susan F. Tanious, 4444 Pheasant Ridge Road #201 Roanoke VA 24014, $211,000 06/23/2021.
Progress Street Builders Inc. to Venkataraman Rangamaniah and Hemalatha Venkataraman, 3827 Colonial Green Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $265,120 06/25/2021.
RNK Properties LLC to William Shrader and Kristia Shrader, 102 Windward Drive S.W. Unit 102 Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 06/25/2021.
Royer, Benjamin R. and Jennifer D. Royer to David S. Nakhle and Whitney R. Lanter, 2229 Lincoln Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $283,000 06/25/2021.
Wiley, Terra L. to Lisa C. Russell, 419 Windward Drive Unit 419 Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 06/23/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000 Alkadri, Alaa M. to Laura A. Fryzel, 1703 Templeton Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,450 06/25/2021.
Bartley, Wyatt R. to Thomas J. Huntress Jr., 4443 Summit Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $157,500 06/22/2021.
Beecher, Rudolph O. to Gayle Ann Chumney, 4803 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,500 06/25/2021.
Bont, Kimberly to Nikaya D. Smith, 418 Mapleton Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000 06/23/2021.
Carper, Dana D. and Tisha M. to Steven W. Lewis and Tenisha L. Lewis, 1137 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $114,000 06/21/2021.
Choice Holdings LLC to Melissa M. Curry, 3118 Oliver Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000 06/22/2021.
Clements, Glenn E. to Benjamin Brinkley and Kathrine Brinkley, 631 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $190,000 06/25/2021.
Diaz Lemus, Oscar R. to Dalma Zuniga Nolasco, 3319 Crittenden Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $169,950 06/21/2021.
Dickerson, Barbara W. to Kerri S. Belcher, 3864 Green Spring Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $158,000 06/21/2021.
Dooley, Donald L. and Sandra J. Dooley to Charles K. Collins, 2717 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $133,000 06/21/2021.
Erber, Stacy A. to Santos E. Hernandez Guzman, 3108 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $169,000 06/22/2021.
FCHB Inc. to Samantha R. Taylor, 2053 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 06/25/2021.
Gladwell, Ann H. to Cozy Mountain Homes LLC, 2104 Wayne St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 06/22/2021.
Hendrix Investments LLC to 805 3rd St. LLC, 545 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $135,000 06/23/2021.
Henson, Thomas B. to Marcie A. Killen, 1611 Eighth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $135,000 06/21/2021.
Hinshaw, Kaityn D. to Dylan M. Flood, 1122 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $113,500 06/23/2021.
Kadariya, Megha N. and Ishora Phuyal to Desiree Abdur-Rashid an Elvira J. Sanchez Paz, 106 Trinkle Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $183,000 06/23/2021.
M&W Properties Inc. to Ronald E. Ross and Nichole L. Ross, 39 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 06/25/2021.
Martin-Freema, Carlos and Bernadette L.Martin-Freeman to Satniago Paredes Alejandra B. Alvarez Mariscal, 3219 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $189,000 06/21/2021.
Mayo, Mikesha J. and LaMoryae T. Mayo to Henry Jerez Payano, 2412 Florida Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,300 06/25/2021.
Mehl, David to TIH LLC, 2404 Williamson Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 06/21/2021.
Meyer, Jacob to Pamela Clement, 400 Salem Ave. S.W. 1E Roanoke VA 24016, $180,000 06/22/2021.
Meyers, Brian K. to Ashley M. Charters, 1205 Gun Club Road Roanoke VA 24017, $131,500 06/22/2021.
Miller, Gwendolyn S. to Remy M. Dous and Marie J. Pulwers, 4512 Hazelrige Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $167,000 06/25/2021.
Nakhle, David to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC, 2124 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,000 06/25/2021.
Pruner, Scott G. to Roseborough Enterprise LLC, 2520 Spring Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $142,000 06/24/2021.
Rentals Roanoke LLC to Peter T. Rogers and Ana G. Rogers, 1608 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 06/24/2021.
Sanchez Perez, Jose F. to Lamoryae T. Mayo and Mikesha J. Mayo, 2425 Edinburgh Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $199,000 06/25/2021.
Smart, Justin and WFE LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 3757 Green Spring Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,001 06/22/2021.
Stanley, Travis J. and Kristin L. Stanley to Danielle L. Poland, 1937 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $189,950 06/23/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Equity Trustees LLC to U.S. Bank NA, 2402 Howard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24015, $72,000 06/23/2021.
Graves, Lee P. Jr. to Lilly Bee LLC, 920 Van Buren St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,850 06/21/2021.
Hengar, Matthew A. and Hollie M. Hengar to Bala LLC, 1121 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $74,300 06/25/2021.
Jaikran, Jalakarm to Blue Willow Real Estate LLC, 1602 Eighth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,000 06/24/2201.
Lawson, Ronnie L. to Josue R. Medrano Reyes, 5217 Airport Road Roanoke VA 24017, $95,000 06/23/2021.
Twine, Alma W. to Celia C. Harris and James C. Harris Jr., 2025 Mercer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $70,000 06/22/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000 Bell, Gregory A. and Tamara L. Bell to Darin L. Skilling and Syndi M. Skilling, 6143 Morning Glory Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $503,000 06/25/2021.
Bratcher, Steven T. and Linda M. Bracher Estate to RFT Partners Inc., 2001 Electric Road Roanoke VA 24018, $485,000 06/21/2021.
Breeding, Douglas W. to Jenny T. Balliff and Serge C. Ballif, 7914 Layne Court Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 06/21/2021.
BSCB LLC to Anna Dabill, 1675 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $378,950 06/21/2021.
Cieraszynski, Michal C. and Laura B. Cieraszynski to Anahita Shahnazi Okhchi and Alireza Soumali, 6245 Hidden Valley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $505,000 06/25/2021.
Emerich, Kyle N. II and Lindsay R. Emerich to Rachel N. Russell, 6396 Christie Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $317,000 06/25/2021.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to Benjamin Lewis and Brandon R. Lewis, 6022 Lakemont Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $492,000 06/25/2021.
Hoge, Tommy J. and Christine H. Douthat to Scott E. Guilliams and Stephanie L. Guilliams, 3015 Orander Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 06/23/2021.
Lawrence, Raymond Q. and Annette F. Lawrence to Adam T. Anderson and Kimberly B. Anderson, 8380 Willett Lane Bent Mountain VA 24059, $315,000 06/22/2021.
Lester, Cory J. and Christine M. Lester to Pedro Cardenas Flores and Yesica G. Zambrano Rodriguez, 5333 Huntridge Road Roanoke VA 24012, $305,000 06/21/2021.
LJHF Enterprises LLC to Fares Bahi and Ayeda Sati, 5328 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $354,100 06/25/2021.
McAlister, Derek S. and Melissa J. McAlister to Ali J. Al-Jizani and Rabab Al-Jizani, 4717 Brookwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $300,500 06/24/2021.
Platter, Krisiti A. and Keith A. Platter to Arie T. Schouten and Nancy P. Schouten, 4949 Dan Robin Road Salem VA 24153, $415,000 06/22/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Michael D. Carr and Ciara C. Carr, 6966 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $498,222 06/23/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Bryon L. Williams and Wendy S. Williams, 6922 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24012, $509,600 06/25/2021.
Salem Building Supply LLC to Archie S. Padis and Donna Padis, 1701 Kinloch Lane Salem VA 24153, $414,950 06/25/2021.
Sellari, William A. to Jeazoy LLC, 6330 Midsummer Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $580,000 06/23/2021.
Taylor, Robert H. and Tara Taylor to Joshua Yun and Eunsook Yun, 4460 Olyvia Place Roanoke VA 24018, $440,000 06/21/2021.
Truist Bank to VWB/RNK Properties LLC, 3119 Chaparral Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $1,900,000 06/25/2021.
Tyree, James R. Jr. to Kyle N. Emerich II and Lindsay R. Emerich, 4915 Sugar Loaf Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $359,950 06/25/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Adams, Jennifer R. and James Zirkle to Chad R. Harris and Katherine R. Harris, 6537 Newland Road Roanoke VA 24019, $203,000 06/25/2021.
Bean, Joseph C. and Jessica L. Bean to Arman Shirazi, 7063 Northway Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $257,000 06/21/2021.
Crystal, Gregory C. to Linda D. Martin, 3780 Praline Place Roanoke VA 24012, $289,996 06/22/2021.
Cubitt, Michael T. to Robert J. Stuart, 1728 Meadows Road Vinton VA 24179, $242,365 06/25/2021.
Engle, Matthew R. and Allina N. Engle to Brittany S. Engle and Brandon Engle, 2508 Steele Road Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 06/21/2021.
Grzanka, Debra P. to Trey A. Mauck and Quameisha M. Mauck, 5564 Meadowcrest St. Roanoke VA 24019, $206,500 06/25/2021.
Jeschke, Bruce and Gary S. Walker Sr. to Juanita M. Fallen, 5225 Twilight Road Roanoke VA 24019, $264,000 06/21/2021.
Johnson, Charles R. and Emily M. Johnson to Kee J. Miller and Dineen M. Miller, 4936 Huntridge Road Roanoke VA 24012, $248,000 06/24/2021.
LaMonde, Johnny L. to Damon Perdue and Karlie Hardy, 422 Missimer Lane Vinton VA 24179, $235,000 06/24/2021.
Moore, Jodie to Isaura A. Munoz Munoz and Beatriz Munoz Munoz, 2633 Puckett Circle Salem VA 24153, $207,500 06/23/2021.
Sowder, Mark and Karen Sowder to Cheryl L. Dalton and Scott A. Kidman, 7929 Whistler Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $299,950 06/21/2021.
Spore, Timothy L. to William T. Nuckolls and Rachel E. Nuckolls, 3420 Mount Pleasant Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $207,000 06/25/2021.
Stuliff, Donald K. to Kennon P. Wright, 3427 Londonderry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $224,950 06/23/2021.
Wansley, Tommy J. Jr. and Karrie H. Wansley to Brian L. Dunn and Aimee H. Dunn, 2005 Connors Run Salem VA 24153, $230,000 06/21/2021.
Ward, Michael J. to Loren Beckner, 919 Bolejack Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 06/24/2021.
Webster, Molly E. and Jordan D. Leet to Chloe N. Austin, 3852 Green Valley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 06/22/2021.
Wood, Christopher D. and Jennifer R. Wood to Tommy J. Wansley and Karrie H. Wansley, 923 Blandford Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $220,000 06/21/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bollinger, Ryan M. to Matthew T. Culpepper, 719 Pitt Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $157,900 06/25/2021.
Burke, Dennis E. and Phyllis J. Burke to Stephanie G. Tito and Daneil Hardy, 3890 Oakley Dolin Road Salem VA 24153, $176,000 06/23/2021.
Dungan, Elizabeth R. to Howard V. Riley Jr., 5303 Thornrose Road Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 06/23/2021.
EDI Real Estate LLC to Bradley V. Thomas and Ashley W. Thomas, 4514 Cheshire Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $146,000 06/21/2021.
Folden, Kimberly S. to Rachel Coleman, 2835 Emissary Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 06/21/2021.
France Weaver, Kaile M. to Edin Delic, 5332 Century Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $135,000 06/24/2021.
Harper, Dustin M. to Kevin James and Anitra James, 6954 Sweet Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $174,950 06/21/2021.
Hilliard, Georgina L. to Chyenne L. Caldwell, 3135 Farmington Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 06/25/2021.
IGE Properties LLC to Bradley V. Thomas and Ashley W. Thomas, 925 Cottage Ave. Unit 927 Vinton VA 24179, $160,000 06/21/2021.
Lilley, Loren B. ot Travis Slusher and Larry Slusher, 115 Sherilyn Lane Vinton VA 24179, $146,000 06/23/2021.
Mahgerefteh, Yaghoub J. to Mary K. Dolinger, 3571 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $105,000 06/24/2021.
Prime Home Buyers LLC to Hung Phi Nguyen, 5419 Palm Valley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $121,000 06/21/2021.
Roach, Lauren A. and Kelly L. Roach to Tasha Brewster, 5750 Crescent Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 06/25/2021.
Russell, Jeffrey S. and Rachel N. Russell to Jeffrey S. Russell, 6670 Poages Mill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 06/24/2021.
Short, Ronald L. to Manuel R. Collier, 320 Elm St. Vinton VA 24179, $177,000 06/25/2021.
Sigman, Robert W. and Suxanne S. Sigman to Helen K. Sigman, 3434 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 06/23/2021.
Smith, Alletta L. to O’Brien Development Group LLC, 3230 Locust Grove Lane Salem VA 24153, $190,000 06/24/2021.
Stonecreek Properties 2 LLC to Faithful Vision Properties LLC, 7752 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24019, $106,600 06/21/2021.
Thornburg, Kimberly K. and Guy D. Kayton to Brian Meyers, 5116 Overland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $199,950 06/22/2021.
Turnkey Plus LLC to BHT Properties LLC, 6500 Grassy Hill Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $185,000 06/21/2021.
Via, Alicia G. to Mariah A. King, 160 Gretchen Court Vinton VA 24179, $159,500 06/21/2021.
Wiley, Ronald D. and Diana S. Wiley to Nicholas Wiley, 409 Boxley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $129,900 06/22/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Martin, Darlene H. to Mark A. Martin, 2133 Sourwood St. Roanoke VA 24012, $67,000 06/21/2021.
MDCK LLC to Steven Jump and Leona Jump, 6364 Franklin Road Roanoke VA 24014, $89,500 06/21/2021.
Peters, Robin S. and Eric T. Ferguson to Thomas James, 7231 Franklin Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $72,000 06/22/2021.
Price, Barbara H. to William Gust, 6157 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $57,500 06/25/2021.
Salem
Over $300,000
A Boone Real Estate to Jatinkumar R. Patel, 803 McDowell Drive Salem VA 24153, $1,075,122 06/25/2021.
Allerton, John B. to Melissa Cuello, 624 Lou Ann St. Salem VA 24153, $340,000 06/04/2021.
BB&G Properties to Roanoke Commercial Real Estate , 2033 Cook Drive Salem VA 24153, $1,250,000 06/09/2021.
Burton, Billie B. to Bryan K. Warriner, 717 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $335,000 06/15/2021.
Ferrate, Luis A. to Rachel K. Martin, 2 Wiley Court Salem VA 24153, $350,000 06/02/2021.
Goodpasture Properties LLC to AG Property LLC, 1630 Braeburn Drive Salem VA 24153, $600,000 06/29/2021.
Hartless, Roger L. to Hannah L. Perez, 1924 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $329,500 06/04/2021.
Houchin, Robert W. to Helm Building Enterprises Ltd., 1340 Southside Drive Salem VA 24153, $475,000 06/01/2021.
Nguyen, Du Van to Timmy D. Barton, 121 Ferrum Drive Salem VA 24153, $394,000 06/15/2021.
Reed, Timothy L. to Joseph D. Leach, 1400 Waldheim Road Salem VA 24153, $800,000 06/22/2021.
Sanders, Susan L. to Carlin P. King, 2259 Medford Road Salem VA 24153, $312,000 06/14/2021.
Tate, Robert S. to John B. Allerton, 908 Kenbridge Place Salem VA 24153, $399,000 06/04/2021.
Taylor, Darlene to Harry L. Brooks Jr., 1905 Maylin Drive Salem VA 24151, $467,500 06/30/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Arnold, Frankie A. to Ivon K. Goldsberry, 150 Heatherwood Lane Salem VA 24153, $200,000 06/01/2021.
Baier Bordeaux, Wanda to Daniel W. Moran, 405 Diamond Road Salem VA 24153, $275,000 06/30/2021.
Basham, Patrica C. to Samuel Corso, 2340 Karen Drive Salem VA 24153, $265,000 06/21/2021.
Caldwell, Mary Ann to Michael T. Cubitt, 215 Randolph Ave. Salem VA 24153, $242,000 06/28/2021.
Cecchini, Deborah S. to Andrew P. Kress, 500 Bonnie Lane Salem VA 24153, $280,000 06/30/2021.
Graybill, John R. Jr. to Heidi L. McLaughlin, 2813 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $267,000 06/15/2021.
Houchin, Robert W. to Nicholas P. Prusakowksi, 416 Rebecca Lane Salem VA 24153, $260,000 06/08/2021.
Huffman, Joseph R. Jr. to Russell J. Sylva, 1400 Poplar Lane Salem VA 24153, $275,000 06/10/2021.
King, Donna D. to Iris Hawes, 251 Emmett Ave. Salem VA 24153, $250,950 06/01/2021.
Lee Shore Investment Propertis to Raymond W. Mortara, 905 Catawba Drive Salem VA 24153, $235,000 06/10/2021.
Lindov, Farhrudin to Joshua E. Dodson, 1505 Kensington Drive Salem VA 24153, $235,000 06/24/2021.
McPeak, Roger W. to James A. Hughes, 2542 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $218,000 06/22/2021.
Scott, Martha H. to Eliezer J. Romero, 1507 Poplar Ave. Salem VA 24153, $230,000 06/09/2021.
Terry Properties of Virginia Inc. to Matthew Johnson, 800 Indiana St. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 06/07/2021.
Terry Properties of Virginia Inc. to Jackson W. Jennnigs, 802 Indiana St. Salem VA 24153, $245,000 06/17/2021.
Wright, Christophe A. to Jeanne Wilkes, 637 Catawba Drive Salem VA 24153, $243,000 06/01/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Atkinson, Mark R. to Jason Utt, 612 W. Fourth St. Salem VA 24153, $190,000 06/02/2021.
Ballard, Kenneth E. to Carole S. Graham, 2443 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $140,000 06/24/2021.
Carr, Catherine L. to Shirley S. White, 1933 S. Clearing Road #17 Salem VA 24153, $118,000 06/21/2021.
Clark, Jeffrey A. to Dalia Rios, 1416 Orchard Drive Salem VA 24153, $149,000 06/02/2021.
Crotts, Matthew L. to Arianne D. Thompson, 545 Westminster Lane Salem VA 24153, $129,500 06/03/2021.
Donovan, Gerald J. to Lisa C. Kittinger, 2423 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $145,000 06/03/2021.
Galliher, William R. to Adam M. Garst, 1615 Garst St. Salem VA 24153, $139,000 06/25/2021.
Hall, Michelle to Brian S. Rotenberry, 104 Dalewood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $115,000 06/17/2021.
Halling, Mary H. to William E. Harman, 303 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $156,000 06/17/2021.
Horinko, Robert to Stephen F. Capaldo, 605 Walnut St. Salem VA 24153, $189,950 06/11/2021.
Horne, Pamela to Susan K. King, 1617 Gaines St. Salem VA 24153, $171,000 06/02/2021.
HPP Holdings LLC to Mundi D. Phillips, 2205 Twelve O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $165,000 06/08/2021.
Johnson, Matthew T. to Tristan S. Hornback, 125 S. Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $142,000 06/01/2021.
Killinger, Hugh W. III to Williams Auto Glass LLC, 154 St. John Road Salem VA 24153, $107,000 06/15/2021.
Lee, Jefferson P. to Dalia Rios, 2408 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $169,950 06/25/2021.
Malone, Timothy M. to David A. Wright, 1216 Newman Drive Salem VA 24153, $142,000 06/17/2021.
Maxey, Lloyd to Rene C. Pollard, 1112 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $186,900 06/23/2021.
Mowles, Ronald W. to Christopher L. Hauser, 912 Piedmont Ave. Salem VA 24153, $180,000 06/09/2021.
Phillips, James J. to Daniel Lozano, 819 Glenmore Drive Salem VA 24153, $180,000 06/21/2021.
RJK Properties to Juno Stars LLC, 112 W. Main St. Suite 212 Salem VA 24153, $149,000 06/02/2021.
Royal, Bradley C. tp Abdelaziem Hassan, 1930 Captain Drive Salem VA 24153, $189,980 06/14/2021.
ST LLC (VA) to Newbridge Residential Parks LN, 1532 Apperson Drive Salem VA 24153, $185,000 06/23/2021.
Sutphin, Kelly C. to Luke A. Durham, 121 Texas Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $195,000 06/15/2021.
Wells, Darrell L. to Amy M. Schoonover, 1120 Fisher Ave. Salem VA 24153, $172,500 06/25/2021.
Winnie, Alon P. to Cody Graves, 327 Riverland Drive Salem VA 24153, $158,000 06/10/2021.
Wire, Allen B. Jr. to Jo Ramsey, 722 Glenmore Drive Salem VA 24153, $190,500 06/14/2021.
Wood, Raymond L. to Helen Franks, 1116 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $189,000 06/28/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Gagnet, Thomas R. Jr. to Michael A. Gagnet, 934 Catawba Drive Salem VA 24153, $70,000 06/21/2021.
North Oaks LLC to R.Fralin Construction Inc., 202 Brentwood Court Salem VA 24153, $80,000 06/22/2021.