Real estate transactions for July 18, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Abel, Glenn and Jenette Abel to Robert T. Marshall and Phyllis S. Marshall, 1029 Goodland Drive and 2755 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $411,000 07/01/2021.
A D N Investments LLC to Cory S. Colton and Douglas K. Berry, 2016 Mountain View Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $350,000 06/30/2021.
Burzynski, Michael J. and Leslie K. Burzynski to Christopher L. Yow Jr., 2227 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $370,000 06/29/2021.
Dawn Enterprises LLC to GLC Property Management LLC, 3346 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $600,000 07/01/2021.
Gooch, Ann W. to Kari K. Munro and Devon J. Munro, 2830 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $700,000 07/02/2021.
Harris, Donna M. to William Chaffee and Nancy Chaffee, 3150 West Ridge Roanoke VA 24014, $370,000 06/29/2021.
Lee Ave Properties LLC to Pritchett LLC and Msowers LLC, 106 Lee Ave. N.E. Units 1-10 Roanoke VA 24012, $861,000 07/02/2021.
Myers, Regina A. and David W. Lovern to Michael D. Harig and Lara S. Harig, 2341 Kipling St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $305,053 06/29/2021.
Pelton, George R. and Leslie S. Pelton to Nino Rascona and Paula M. Rascona, 3532 Wellington Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,275,000 06/30/2021.
Three W. Corp. to Roanoke Murry LLC, 3488 Aerial Way Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $3,050,000 07/02/2021.
Tran Studio to B&D Comics Inc., 2937 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $310,000 07/01/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
B&D Comics Inc. to City of Roanoke Virginia, 802 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $275,000 06/29/2021.
Blair, Kristi D. to William M. Barrett Jr. and Judith K. Gullion, 4708 Faldo Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $285,000 06/30/2021.
Boswell, Jeraldine M. to Sheikh Sherif, 4307 Oliver Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $207,000 06/29/2021.
Burke, Laura to Krystal R. Morgan and William B. Moody, 2652 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $205,000 06/29/2021.
Freeman, Augustus L. and Cynthia B. Freeman to Bobbie J. Dickerson, 4223 Appleton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 06/30/2021.
Hamblin, David R. to Michele M. Meinhart, 1242 Kerns Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,200 06/29/2021.
Katz, Alan M. to Zina L. Zimmerman, 2151 Broadway Ave. S.W. Unit 17 Roanoke VA 24014, $215,000 07/01/2021.
Leichty, Alex C. to Leah Hall and Jonathan Carriker, 306 Timothy Lane Roanoke VA 24017, $202,500 07/01/2021.
Little, Darrell L. and Marcia R. Little to Robert A. Giles and Bethley A. Giles, 2626 Spring Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $226,950 06/28/2021.
Montgomery, William D. III and Teresa T. Montgomery to Jordan Lee Bailey, 4336 Southern Hills Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $228,700 06/30/2021.
Ostrander, Benjamin and Amanda Ostrander to Kyle A. Hosch, 1710 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $227,500 06/30/2021.
Peaks, Kenneth and Drema Peaks to Saroj N. Mali and Roshani Mali, 5321 Medmont Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 06/28/2021.
Williams, Wesley D. and Whitney M. Williams to Carlos J. Martin-Freeman and Bernadette L. Martin-Freeman, 4948 Pine Glen Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $260,000 06/28/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Benitez, Osiris to Pierre L. Brown and Krystal D. Brown, 112 Troy Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,950 06/29/2021.
Bondurant, Sabrina G. and Clifton L. Wilson to Stephen V. Wallace, 2014 Rutrough Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $120,000 07/01/2021.
Carlisle, Barbara S. to Carley Magrone, 3142 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 06/29/2021.
Coldren, Nichole L. and Joshua J. Coldren to Zachary J. Hutelin, 447 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $132,500 06/28/2021.
Crook, Michael A. and Melissa A. Crook to Rebecca L. Spencer, 3518 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $170,000 07/02/2021.
Fonseca, Arnold L. to Jolene D. Hamm and Alonzo F. Johnson II, 1510 24th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,900 06/29/2021.
Frick, Jason W. and Tamela Frick to Michael D. Bezy, 1839 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $130,000 06/28/2021.
Gray, Karen E. to David S. Fields and Helen B. Webster, 2632 Chatham St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $128,000 06/30/2021.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Ronnedia S. Smith, 1526 Moorman Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $133,000 07/01/2021.
Hodges, Nicholas R. to Anne K. Ickes, 1545 Blanton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $137,250 07/01/2021.
HPP Holdings LLC to Jessica L. Reed, 2413 Denniston Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $163,000 07/01/2021.
Jackson, Larry A. to Natalie Janvier, 3313 Snead Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $170,000 07/02/2021.
Jones, Heather P. to Douglas W. Crawford and Emily C. Crawford, 3737 Springvale St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $195,500 07/01/2021.
Kendrick, Tony R. and Candace J. Kendrick to Joanne E. Bayer, 3163 Olde Oak Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $181,000 06/28/2021.
Kuykendall, William T. Jr. and Faith L. Kuykendall to Malina Oxygene, 2536 Broad St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $186,000 06/29/2021.
Lambert, Linda to PENC LLC, 1819 Mount Vernon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $192,000 06/28/2021.
Leftwich, Derrick J. to Sara A. Miller, 2346 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 06/28/2021.
Mack Investments LLC to Jose A. Sanchez, 1613 Michael St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $195,000 07/02/2021.
Mason, Thomas E. and Jessica W. Mason to Roanoke Valley Realty LLC, 1708 Yeager Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 07/02/2021.
Mitchell, Mark C. to EK Real Estate Fund I LLC, 31 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $122,500 07/02/2021.
Modica, William J. and Patricia P. Kelly to Property Partners Roanoke LLC, 604 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $185,000 06/30/2021.
Nance, Jonathan and Shannon Nance to Keith D. Adams and Chancy Fitch, 2715 Meadows St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 07/02/2021.
Newcomb, Mary M. to Tracie Lambert, 1727 19th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,500 07/02/2021.
Phoenix Rising Investments Inc. to Jeffrey Melius and Denise Melius, 6319 Roselawn Court Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $154,000 07/02/2021.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Star City Investments, 1901 Oxford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $142,000 06/30/2021.
Quick Fix Real Estate LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 2124 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 07/02/2021.
Shookies LLC to Robert T. Meadows and Morgan K. Raymond, 2614 Vancouver Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $181,500 06/30/2021.
Steele, Shirley R. to Bonner Satterwhite, 623 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $154,000 07/01/2021.
Stump, Lewis E. and Tamara Stump to Wesley A. Dickerson and Makayla N. Francisco, 3526 Valley View Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $147,500 07/01/2021.
Tampa Two LLC to Centerfield LLC, 3725 Main St. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 06/30/2021.
Tampa Two LLC to Centerfield LLC, 4427 Stonewall Road Roanoke VA 24017, $145,000 06/30/2021.
Tampa Two LLC to Centerfield LLC, 4302 Holmes St. Roanoke VA 24012, $106,000 06/30/2021.
Thurman, Mary S. to Jonathan Rose and David Rose, 4411 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 07/01/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bank of New York Mellon to Charles Zehmer, 1409 Eanes Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $87,000 07/02/2021.
Bulwark Industries LLC to David A. Brown and Elena M. Brown, 3528 Pinnacle Ridge Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $52,500 06/28/2021.
Hundley, Alton J. and Marla L. Hundley to Ramiro Torres Martinez, 2410 Delaware Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $55,000 06/30/2021.
Jones, Martha M. to Cheri L. Reed, 2422 Avenham Ave. S.W. #4 Roanoke VA 24014, $91,000 06/29/2021.
Kirchner, David to Barry C. Compton Inc., 2633 Avalon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $53,000 06/28/2021.
Omega Properties LLC to Anthony Burnette, 4131 Virginia Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,164 06/28/2021.
Penn-Timity, Samuel J. and Vivian Penn-Timity to Roseline K. Kollie and David D. Sesay, 1402 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $82,000 07/02/2021.
Prillaman, John K. and S. Jane Judah to PNG Investments LLC, 432 Bonhill Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $92,000 07/02/2021.
Tampa Two LLC to Centerfield LLC, 4024 Michigan Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $81,000 06/30/2021.
Tampa Two LLC to Centerfield LLC, 2918 Glendale Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $73,000 06/30/2021.
WBH Inc. to Travis A. Tingler and Amber M. Ratliff, 1609 East Gate Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $99,950 06/30/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Argabright, Jean A. to Steven L. Gilmore and Sonya K. Gilmore, 4939 Appletree Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $330,000 07/01/2021.
Beatty, Brice D. and Julie O. Beatty to Jeffrey Norman and Shannon B. Norman, 8795 Starlight Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $650,000 07/02/2021.
Bowyer, Nicole R. to James D. Moore and Steffne Moore, 3891 Hyde Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $315,500 07/02/2021.
Carr, Michael D. and Ciara C. Carr to Paul D. McMillan and Rebekah A.McMillan, 7567 Boxwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $305,000 06/29/2021,.
Crutchfield, Eric A. and Lisa F. Crutchfield to Katrian M. Knick and Timothy B. Knick, 4818 Hickory Ridge Court Roanoke VA 24018, $369,000 06/30/2021.
Degidio, Kevin R. and Wanda J. Degidio to George S. McClarty, 6628 Sylvan Brook Road Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 06/30/2021.
Driver, Diron B. and Amy C. Driver to Grant M. Wilburn and Katherine G. Stauffer, 1394 Fieldgate Road Salem VA 24153, $340,000 07/01/2021.
East, John M. and others to Inglorious Bastards LLC, 0 Stonewood Drive Salem VA 24163, $485,000 07/02/2021.
Gallagher, Thomas M. and Abigail H. Gallagher to Beetihotra Mukherjee and Susmita Mukherjee, 4329 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $375,500 06/29/2021.
Garst, Valerie A. and Donald J. Morris to Schuyler S. Rockwood, 3113 Clearview Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 06/28/2021.
Goulart, Alvarino S. and Clarice M. Goulart to Erin Cao and Benjamin K. Fraley, 5613 Palmer Green Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $360,000 06/30/2021.
Graham-Thomas LLC to Edgebrook Land Co., 0 Edgebrook Road Salem VA 24153, $530,397 07/01/2021.
Hayden, William W. III to Tina L. Friar, 324 E. Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $320,000 07/02/2021.
Miles, Billy G. and Linda M. Miles to HP Capital LLC, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive Salem VA 24153, $410,000 07/01/2021.
Padgett, Alice and Deborah Wise to Matthew B. Trent and Emily R. Trent, 4720 Phyllis Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $412,000 06/30/2021.
Phillips, Brian D. and Leah Phillips to Arthur W. Richardson and Charlene F. Richardson, 3255 Woodview Road Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 07/02/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to James S. Jones II, 2012 Heys Lane Vinton VA 24179, $344,950 07/02/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Taylor-Lauren Crush and Ryan A. Crush, 6934 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $469,615 07/02/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Koteswara R. Daliparthi and Sree Lakshmi Daliparthi, 7019 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $421,766 06/29/2021.
Ray, Toney D. and Evangelina M. Ray to Michael Jamison and Katherine Jamison, 1059 Givens Tyler Road Salem VA 24153, $534,000 07/01/2021.
Reich, Kelly and Josh Plott to Jessica Drouin and John Kanzler, 5752 Penguin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $329,950 06/30/2021.
Rhodes, Joshua D. and Elaina E. Rhodes to Curry W. Walker and Heather W. Walker, 3627 Larson Oaks Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $525,000 06/28/2021.
Shader, Kimberlee A. to Stephen K. Walker, 4732 Phyllis Road Roanoke VA 24012, $360,000 07/02/2021.
Watson-Bloch, Cathy to Adam P. Jaskula and Beata S. Jaskula, 3739 Verona Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 06/29/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Adams, Brian and Brian C. Holland to Rockwell J. Larrabee III and Janet J. Larrabee, 7890 Whistler Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $296,000 06/30/2021.
All About the Rari LLC to Nicholas T. Petro and Kambria L. Nielsen-Petro, 4022 Bellle Meade Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $269,950 07/02/2021.
Balkom, Lisa and Jaqueline Claxton to Dixie L. Ham-Compton, 5507 Downing St. Roanoke VA 24018, $249,000 07/02/2021.
Basham, Bradley to Ali H. Taha, 5304 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $211,900 06/28/2021.
Bishop, J. Andrew to Chad D. Jennings and Elisabeth Jennings, 5120 Overland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 06/30/2021.
Brookman, Michael W. Jr. and Jennifer J. Brookman to Johnny L. Flowers and Emily K. Flowers, 976 Barrens Village Court Roanoke VA 24019, $260,000 06/30/2021.
Chisom, Wesley A. to Matthew S. Paradis and Trinh T. Pham, 1374 Duke Drive Vinton VA 24179, $250,000 06/29/2021.
Crowder, Lauren to Frank H. Miller Jr. and Carollyn L. Miller, 3624 Martinell Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 06/29/2021.
Dutt, Jaindra and Nima D. Dutt to Marcia R. Little, 8224 Poor Mountain Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $265,000 06/29/2021.
Gray, Robert E. and Patsy M. Gray to Jefferson P. Lee and Brianna L. Lee, 1904 Cambridge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $209,950 06/28/2021.
Hensley-Hall, Terri H. to Patrick Woods and Laura Woods, 5735 Fieldview Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $278,000 07/02/2021.
Jones, James S. II to Jordan Hixon and Harmony Hixon, 1131 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $237,930 07/01/2021.
Liechty, Alex C. to Cassie Rodgers, 1724 Meadows Road Vinton VA 24179, $231,990 07/02/2021.
O’Bey, Kevin L. to Jessica A. Fleming and Benjamin C. Fleming, 3321 Ledgewood Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $205,435 07/01/2021.
Powell, Jennifer S. to Christopher P. Lande, 8801 Willliby Road Salem VA 24153, $249,950 07/02/2021.
Romero, Cesar E. to Tyler A. Fraizer and Hailey R. Brooke Fraizer, 3239 Locust Grove Lane Salem VA 24153, $214,000 07/01/2021.
Sapp, Carl to Catherine M. Carter, 5412 Bauman Drive Roaoke VA 24019, $249,950 07/02/2021.
Seamless Alumium Guttering Inc. to Wayne F. White and Laurie J. White, 329 Ingal Blv. Salem VA 24153, $237,000 06/29/2021,.
Shipwash, Sabrena R. to Kristen J. Zerabato, 5207 Quail Hollow Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $219,950 06/30/2021.
Shutters, Pamela A. to Robin R. Russell, 4677 Whipplewood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 06/30/2021.
Spano, Rebekah L. to Monika Kodrycka and Britni Arrington, 4515 12 O’Clock Knob Road Roanoke VA 24018, $224,000 07/01/2021.
Troutt, Adam S. and Danielle N. Troutt to Jacob M. Ireland and Kendall M. Ireland, 420 Petty Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $224,950 06/30/2021.
Wegesin, Brandi M. to Ryan A. Bruno and Saifon L. Bruno, 365 Spring Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $289,900 07/01/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Williams, Lawrence to Dianne J. Chappel, 6830 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $192,000 07/01/2021.
Epperly, Darren T. to William Gurney and Elizabeth Gurney, 5883 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $189,950 06/30/2021.
LaPrad, Lawrence M. and Linda L. Asbury to Robert E. Gray and Patsy M. Gray, 4479 Yellow Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24014, $183,500 06/29/2021.
Jearls, David M. to Jessica M. Lovern and Jonathan S. Lovern, 1301 Vivian Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $183,000 06/28/2021.
Molloy, Bram to Joshua D. Secrest and Sara Crowder, 1818 Elbert Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $182,500 06/29/2021.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Nathan Destree and Kala L. Myers, 5845 Darby Road Roanoke VA 24012, $182,000 07/01/2021.
Bradbury, Adriana to Wayne D. Marrs Jr. and Dorothy E. Marrs, 6194 Poor Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $181,500 07/02/2021.
Nata Properties LLC to IGE Properties LLC, 3432 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $179,000 07/02/2021.
Giles, Robert and Bethley Giles to Boris Kolenda, 3876 Pitzer Road Roanoke VA 24014, $175,600 06/28/2021.
Broyles, William E. and Carolyn F. Broyles to Norman D. Pullen Jr. and Julie A. Pullen, 3775 Fairburn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 06/28/2021.
Mann, Sheila F. and Helen E. Mann to Matthew R. Scott, 4401 Yellow Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24014, $170,000 06/28/2021.
King, Daniel W. and Kristy R. King to Ryan M. Robertson, 5170 N. West River Road Salem VA 24153, $161,000 06/29/2021.
Piper, Daniel J. and Crystal D. Piper to Karolyn R. Monaco and Preydis Monaco, 223 Foxland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $156,500 06/30/2021.
Wilcher, Jerry and others to Barbara G. Smith, 8205 Emerald Court Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $156,000 07/01/2021.
Scott, Patricia C. to Carl E. Snavely, 1066 Maywood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $153,000 06/29/2021.
Collins, Amanda H. to Ryan K. Steele, 4741 Green Acres Drive Salem VA 24153, $150,000 06/29/2021.
Wilcher, Robert A. and Linda R. Wilcher to David A. Thompson, 5060 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $150,000 06/30/2021.
Ralph, Taylor I. and Daniel A. Ralph to Joseph D. Fox, 932 Bedford Road Vinton VA 24179, $140,000 07/01/2021.
Meador, Glenn and Julie McClure-Meador to Terry C. Bennett and Jennifer F. Bennett, 7118 Woods Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $139,000 06/30/2021.
Owen, Joseph B. to Michael E. Cook, 615 Morrison Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $130,000 07/02/2021.