Real estate transactions for July 25, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
City of Roanoke to RVP Properties LLC, 117 and 119 Norfolk Ave., 0 Railside Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011, $1,495,000 07/08/2021.
Cummings, Christopher J. and William A. Pilat to MSCR Holdings LLC, 3211 White Oak Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $329,950 07/07/2021.
Griffith, Sandra T. to Deborah D. Shenk, 3638 Lake Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $487,000 07/07/2021.
Vance, Eva T. and Frank Takacs Jr. to Yi Shi and Jinman Cai, 4001 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $380,000 07/07/2021.
Waters, Charles E. to Sara E. Gick and Kevin M. Gick, 3722 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $438,475 07/07/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bratt, Joseph F. III to Alexander Ball and Kayla Ball, 4316 Quail Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $215,000 07/06/2021.
Bryan, Cynthia M. to Demetrius A. Irving Jr. and Sarah E. Beach, 120 Maplelawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $235,000 07/08/2021.
Cataneda Sandoval, Maria to Jose C. Ramos Cedillo, 4411 Florist Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $220,000 07/08/2021.
Devine Enterprise LLC to John T. Higgins and Karen J. Higgins, 2526 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $292,000 07/07/2021.
English, Melody A. and Gary L. English to Rickie Crowe and Tracy Lee Crowe, 3330 Christian Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $203,500 07/06/2021.
Greene, Michael to Gary J. Mank, 5072 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $220,000 07/07/2021.
Hayes, Timothy P. to William Maldonado, 3163 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $200,000 07/07/2021.
Kuehn, Charles T. and Katherine K. Boggess to KGB Investments LLC, 2402 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $217,500 07/09/2021.
Moritz, Georgia Anne and Erika K. Fregger to Denise C. Nelson, 1721 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 07/09/2021.
Mullins, Judie G. to Myrtle D. Rhodes and Wayne O. Rhodes, 2703 Calloway St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $232,000 07/09/2021.
Slusher, Douglas Ann to David M. Landau and Pamella A. Landau, 4729 Barclay Square S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 07/06/2021.
SMH Real Estate LLP to MCE Residential LLP, 518 Madison Ave. N.W., 1224 Thomas Ave. N.W., 926 Kellog Ave. N.W., Roanoke VA 24016, 24017, $275,000 07/09/2021.
Sutton, Josiah C. And Emma D. Sutton to John A. Neville, 3744 Carson Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $222,000 07/09/2021.
Victory, Carole O. to Laurie A. Tibbets and Natanis DeMascio, 1039 Rosemary Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $220,000 07/07/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Akerson, Gaynelle H. to Charlayne M. Gordon, 1302 22nd St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $165,000 07/09/2021.
Bank of New York Mellon to Bear-Hart Inc., 1819 Redwood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $125,100 07/09/2021.
Chewning, David to Brittany P. Padgett, 1626 17th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 07/08/2021.
Czaikoski, Henry J. II to Kavin Owens, 2610 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000 07/06/2021.
Dunn, Greta A. to Landon M. Arrington III, 1813 Oxford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 07/09/2021.
Failla, Tyler J. to Christopher Martin, 1131 Tompkins Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $130,000 07/09/2021.
Fan Convenience LC to Hamme and Needle LLC, 602 Walnut Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $140,000 07/08/2021.
Farrell, Thomas F. Jr. to Tuyet A. Truong, 136 Monterey Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 07/06/2021.
Gardner, Lisa M. to Benjamin Gardner, 5037 Northwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 07/09/2021.
Gorgeous Real Estate LLC to Sarah Collins, 1628 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $140,000 07/09/2021.
Hard, Abigail E. to Emily L Crutchfield, 2312 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $179,900 07/07/2021.
Havens, Thelma and David D. Havens Estate to Paula C. Powers, 3019 Hollowell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $170,000 07/09/2021.
Hernandez Landeros, Augustin to Sherry R. Doss, 363 Cherryhill Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $177,050 07/06/2021.
Hughes, Katherine P. to Gia M. Mate, 1015 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $184,000 07/06/2021.
Machado, Gloria I. to Erica L. Toney, 512 Chestnut Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $115,000 07/08/2021.
Mountain Brook Builders LLC to David C. Gardner, 1709 19th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $162,000 07/09/2021.
Mountain Brook Builders LLC to Deborah K. Adams, 1713 Ninth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 07/06/2021.
Riggs, John D. and Colleen B. Riggs to Roberta A. Hickcox, 4865 Glen Ivy Lane S.E. Unit 3 Roanoke VA 24018, $180,000 07/08/2021.
Shasta Properties Inc. to Robyn G. Noble and Jacob Noble, 4702 Edgelawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $169,000 07/08/2021.
Shinabery, Christopher and others to 3P Properties LLC, 2440 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $190,000 07/06/2021.
Thomas, Jeffrey M. and Tasha N. Thomas to Justin J. Howell and Susan D. Howell, 2616 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 07/09/2021.
Treruel Mejia, Franklin J. to Harley J. Dishon, 1316 Sixth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $147,000 07/06/2021.
Trigo, Ligia Rosidel to Micah S. Miller and others, 0 Missouri Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $154,950 07/07/2021.
Truong, Ru Thyi Hoang to Sau Danh, 1001 Gardens Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $100,000 07/08/2021.
Williams, Raymond H. Jr. to Henry J. Czaikoski II and Bryttanye C. Czaikoski, 2814 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $198,000 07/07/2021.
Williams, Edward C. to Timothy Graves and Randi Graves, 2702 Hillcrest Ave. and 0 Spring Hollow Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 07/06/2021.
Williams, Jordan L. and Barbara J. Lawson to Avery M. Porterfield and Mickaella H. Porterfield, 920 Mohawk Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 07/09/2021.
York, L.R. III and Ruth Martin York Estate to Ronald A. DiMassimo Jr. and Autumn Burdette, 4905 Woodmar Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $183,588 07/08/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bryant, Mary Buck to Michael D. Flick, 769 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $90,000 07/07/2021.
Cooper, William H. and Rebecca S. Cooper to Mamie D. Mclean, 1002 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $56,600 07/07/2021.
Lewis, Orane to Diamond Jones, 2826 Clifton St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $97,000 07/09/2021.
Nguyen, Michelle to IDB Group LLC, 1521 18th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24018, $75,000 07/08/2021.
R.F. Construction LLC to William A. Ferrell and Abigale E. Ferrell, 460 Riverland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $90,500 07/06/2021.
Samuel I. White PC to Jack Woomer, 4605 Pawling St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $91,000 07/08/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Artrip, Joshua A. and Catherine M. Herrmann to Kevin Lee Drum and Lindsey S. Drum, 3193 Clayview Circle Salem VA 24153, $370,500 07/07/2021.
Bolin, Kenneth D. and Cassandra L. Sadler to David Cornett and Kerry Cornett, 5037 Upland Game Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 07/08/2021.
Campbell, Steven A. and Stacy H. Campbell to Michael J. Bowers and Tonda S. Bowers, 270 Stoneledge Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $599,950 07/07/2021.
Cornett, David P. and Kerri L.Cornett to Michael E. Pickett and Kelly Pickett, 6125 Renior Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $435,500 07/07/2021.
Dart III LLC to Brambleton LLC, 4335 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $375,000 07/07/2021.
Horne, Amy to 8Wheels LLC, 1620 E. Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $736,864 07/07/2021.
Humphreys, Danny B. and Martha A. Humphreys to Parker Humphreys, 5114 Huntridge Road Roanoke VA 24012, $375,000 07/07/2021.
McFarland, Randy L. and Linda L. McFarland to Frederick C. Kingston and Janice C. Kingston, 5724 Longridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $899,950 07/09/2021.
Radford, Mary E. to Pacific Coast Investor Group LLC, 5410 Peters Creek Road Unit 5420 Roanoke VA 24019, $1,150,000 07/06/2021.
Richards, Patricia A. to Peter R. Schem, 4912 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $305,000 07/06/2021.
Russell, Cameron E. to Timothy A. Glover and Amy S. Glover, 8072 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $361,000 07/08/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Adams, Donald E. and Wilda P. Adams to Patsy S. Morrison, 5929 Village Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $220,000 07/09/2021.
Cox, Christopher M. to Thanh H. Hoang and Thi Tram Anh Nguyen, 462 Elden Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $206,000 07/07/2021.
Fizer, Dustin W. and Audrey B. Fizer to Benjamin T. Lucado, 4149 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $245,000 07/08/2021.
Gardner, Sherrie K. to John D. Barton and Lisa C. Barton, 554 Aragona Drive Vinton VA 24179, $249,950 07/09/2021.
Guynn, Carolyn V. and Anita R. Guynn to Timothy P. Hayes and Jasmine A. Hayes, 2710 Feather Garden Circle Vinton VA 24179, $230,000 07/07/2021.
Lee, Monti A. and Sabrina B. Lee to Joan C. Tongawan, 3125 Penn Forest Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $243,500 07/08/2021.
Martin, Joshua J. and Rachel J. Martin to Robert M. Estienne and Jodi O. Estienne, 130 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $222,500 07/06/2021.
McGlothlin, Gary L. and Teresa McGlothlin to Marcella J. Galitsky, 558 Elden Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $254,950 07/07/2021.
Smith, Ely G. and Valerie A. Smith to Aaron G. Tsang and Brooke N. Conner-Tsang, 3223 Lawndale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $277,000 07/07/2021.
Thurman, Jamie L. and Melissa B. Thurman to Cynthia T. Bates, 522 McGeorge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $241,000 07/09/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
AFIG LLC to Courtney L. Gibson and Dillon S. Gibson, 237 Post Road Roanoke VA 24019, $134,050 07/09/2021.
Cantrell-Hunter, Yvette N. and others to Mark J. Tembo and Lauren Tembo, 8514 Brubaker Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $197,000 07/07/2021.
Collins, Shirley M. and Michael D. Collins to Mack Investments Inc., 3240 Davis Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,000 07/08/2021.
Hill, Jeremy S. to Christian M. Thompson and Tiffani Lovern, 2961 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $165,000 07/09/2021.
Mabe, Rachel L. to James R. Bishop and Katherine J. Bishop, 3335 Forest Court Roanoke VA 24018, $135,000 07/09/2021.
McCann, Jo Ann M. to Shannon E. McCann, 2843 Neil Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $130,000 07/09/2021.
Smith, Robert S. to New Look Rehab LLC, 748 Ramada Road Vinton VA 24179, $145,000 07/08/2021.
Smith, Jennifer T. to Megan L. Abbott, 210 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $145,000 07/09/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Burton, Marylouise B. to John S. Trent Jr., 6125 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $96,000 07/09/2021.
Sundance, Noah to Christopher S. Moore and Barbara Moore, 0 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $79,000 07/09/2021.
Wells, Hugh H. and Margaret H. Wells to Anita Kumar, 5826 Lost Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $95,000 07/09/2021.