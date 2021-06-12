Real estate transactions for June 13, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke Over $300,000Butler, J. Marshall to Robert J. Shepherd, 502 Cassell Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $415,000 05/24/2021.
Cannon, Jennifer R. and David C. Doughton Estate to John M. Butler Sr. and Kimberly M. Butler, 3223 West Ridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $735,000 05/28/2021.
Clearview Investments LLC to Richard A. Poss and Shirley A. Poss, 549 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $339,000 05/27/2021.
Crowder, Marcus G. and Katie A. Crowder to Taylor C. Mertins and Lindsey A. Mertins, 1502 Sherwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $302,000 05/27/2021.
Dowdy, Dennis M. and John B. Dowdy to Nicholas Kehoe and Chauncey Kehoe, 3869 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $585,000 05/28/2021.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Tampa Two LLC, 1620 Mercer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $864,000 05/26/2021.
Hudson, Harrison B. and Amanda B. Crotty to Elise A. Scheitzer and Giancarlo Schrementi, 409 Albemarle Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $309,000 05/24/2021.
Jamison, Thomas W. Jr. and others to Jacqueline W. Gorman, 2613 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $486,000 05/28/2021.
Peters, Karen B. to Evelyne A. Holingue and Jean-Oliver Holingue, 2310 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $325,000 05/25/2021.
Powell, Patricia L. to Matthew A. Rose, 2101 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $300,000 05/25/2021.
Reed, Daniel C. to Benjamin Harrison and Claire Hacking, 1811 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $340,000 05/28/2021.
Roanoke River Investments LLC to Carilion Clinic Properties, 8 Old Woods Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $553,069 05/28/2021.
Tremont VA LLC to Jon E. Klapman, 2482 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $1,138,487 05/27/2021.
Zimmerman, June R. to Cen-Roa LLC, 2124 Loudon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $700,000 05/27/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000Corrie, Gwendolyn J. to Melissa F. Woods, 2452 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $270,000 05/26/2021.
Fitzgerald, James D. to Andrew Meehan and Allison New, 1844 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $260,000 05/25/2021.
Jenkins, Randall L. and Richard A. Bowyer to Taylor C. McCabe, 2701 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 05/28/2021.
Jones, Karen D. and Lisa D. Lewark to Luis A. Lara Cantoral and Heydi P. Moncada Mejia, 3235 Troy Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $240,000 05/27/2021.
Martin, Catherine H. to Wanda Sandefur, 3014 Burnleigh Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $299,000 05/25/2021.
Oakes, Elizabeth H. to Richan A. Gaskins and Korrye A. Gaskins, 2340 York Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $249,000 05/26/2021.
Pugh, Marshall R. Jr. and Donna L. Pugh to Timothy D. Brooks Jr. and Michelle B. Brooks, 902 Carrington Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $259,000 05/28/2021.
Stanley, Betty F. to Sharon L. Provenzano, 4631 Heather Drive S.W. Unit 102 Roanoke VA 24018, $202,000 05/28/2021.
Star City Investments LLC to Charles L. Leavelle III, 2325 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $209,000 05/28/2021.
Western Virginia Water Authority to Carilion Medical Center, 2002 Jefferson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $275,000 05/28/2021.
$100,000
to $300,000Allinder, Terry L. to Skylar J. Stanforth, 1002 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $156,500 05/28/2021.
Asberry, Christian A. to Devin C. Cutter and Brenna Cutter, 1531 Wilson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $139,950 05/27/2021.
Atwood, Angela N. to David F. Noser, 2608 Shull Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,900 05/28/2021.
Bear-Hart Inc. to Rollin D. and Olivia L. May, 4608 Elva Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $198,500 05/28/2021.
BPH Homes LLC to Natalie Dilley, 3222 Forest Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 05/28/2021.
Brooks, Michelle B. to Adam G. Guyer, 2331 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $179,950 05/27/2021.
Chamberlain, Erica to Sinjin K. LaFontaine, 1301 14th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $164,000 05/26/2021.
Collar, Cindy and Edith J. Day to Timothy N. Leonard, 5334 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $131,200 05/27/2021.
GGM of Virginia Inc. to Michele H. Canterbury, 2340 Mountain View Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $199,900 05/28/2021.
Hairston, Stafford and Marquia L. Hairston to Abdul Nahibkhil, 655 Old Vinton Mill Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $185,000 05/28/2021.
Harris, George H. and Tonya B. Harris to Martin Thoustrup, 946 Hartsook Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $153,300 05/26/2021.
Herndon-Powell, Susan E. and Kathryn A. Herndon-Powell, to Eric T. Giebelstein, 2527 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,000 05/25/2021.
Hernandez, Marily to Quincy T. Miller and Precious D. Winters, 1144 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $189,950 05/28/2021.
Jernigan, Lafonda F. to Chad L. Jones Sr., 3120 Kirkland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,000 05/24/2021,.
Johnson, Marisa A. and Ricky W. Newvine to Thelma R. Johnson, 625 Elmcrest St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 05/27/2021.
Kenech Investments & Marketing LLC to Kelly M. Millington, 1005 Sixth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $134,950 05/26/2021.
Lanza-Flores, Nelson E. to Jose H. Murillo Lanza and others, 2521 Broad St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $185,000 05/28/2021.
Martinez Aguirre, Claudia E. to Sofia L. Martinez and Jesus Alberto Martinez Aguirre, 136 Christian Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 05/25/2021.
Minnix, Ryan C. to Glendon Robertson, 1021 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $120,000 05/28/2021.
Pacetti, Thomas and Mildred E. Ray Estate to John Black and Nicole Black, 440 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $110,000 05/24/2021.
Parcha, Ryan K. to Anderson DaSilva Santos, 1238 Kerns Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,500 05/28/2021.
Price, Darrice T. and Deborah W. Price to Diamantina Rodas-Sanchez, 3740 Long Meadow Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $167,600 05/24/2021.
Prillaman, John K. and S. Jane Judah to Terra Alta LLC, 1262 Hamilton Terrace Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 05/25/2021.
Ramsey, Andrew D. to Theresa Howe and Jeffrey Howe, 2015 Colgate St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $124,900 05/25/2021.
Schauland, Jeffrey and Gina Schauland to Eve M. Taglang, 508 Camilla Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $138,800 05/25/2021.
Scott, Kelly W. to Drew F. Blankenship, 715 19th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,950 05/28/2021.
Shepperd, James to Angela Carson, 2014 Purcell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,000 05/27/2021.
Star City Investments LLC to Desiree Abdur-Rashid, 2114 Larchwood Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $168,500 05/27/2021.
Stepalovitch, Peter W. Jr. and Elisabeth Stepalovitch to Carrie M. Murawski and Dominique M. Benjamin, 2646 Broad St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,100 05/24/2021.
Summit Avenue Lane Street LLC to Hamlar Properties LLC, 501 11th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,000 05/26/2021.
Thagard, Christen M. to Tammy Leonard, 2322 Robins View Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $119,950 05/27/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000Downtown Holdings LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 425 Bullitt Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $78,000 05/27/2021.
Johnson, Phyllis W. to Michael Stankiewicz, 1148 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $84,950 05/27/2021.
LaTray, Donald R. to Star Mountain Properties LLC, 2619 Florida Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $54,000 05/26/2021.
Lynch, Patrick E. to Bobby J. Kentrolis Jr. and Betty L. Kentrolis, 803 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $92,000 05/25/2021.
McCormick, Claudine Jordan and Linda C. Thompson to MDC Properties LLC, 3531 Peters Creek Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $91,000 05/28/2021.
MLJ Properties LLC to Victor Portelles and Maria LaBaada, 1909 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,000 05/25/2021.
Schaal, Katherine M. to KTW of Virginia Inc., 625 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,000 05/27/2021.
Stegall Properties LLC to French M. Hagy, 1531 Gordon Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $95,000 05/26/2021.
Roanoke County Over $300,000DeLoach, Jacob B. and Casey L. DeLoach to Kyle F. Harris and Andrea C. Church, 3101 Longhorn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $305,000 06/28/2021.
GAD LLC to Albertine Properties LLC, 5442 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $1,550,000 05/26/2021.
Gaynor, Walter S. and Malina R. Gaynor to Harrison Hudson and Amanda Hudson, 5376 Duke of Gloucester Court Roanoke VA 24018, $440,000 05/25/2021.
Horn, Kimberly A. and Julie A. DeLoia to Barney Lee Doyle and Sandra M. Doyle, 3861 Saul Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $710,000 05/25/2021.
Kirk, Cathy L. to Davd G. Dunkenburger II and Allison E. Dunkenburger, 5418 Cavalier Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 06/28/2021.
Kittinger, Lisa C. to Travis S. Sykes and Jennifer R. Sykes, 7029 Hollyberry Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $399,950 05/27/2021.
M&M Developers LLC to Brenda M. Peterson, 4874 Summerville Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $325,000 05/25/2021.
Newman, Jeffrey O. and Jill I. Newman to Benjamin R. Royer and Jennifer D. Royer, 3604 Larson Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $449,900 06/28/2021.
Potter, Christopher S. and Jennifer K. Potter to Douglas Crowder and Lauren Crowder, 6521 Mill Run Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $377,000 05/27/2021.
Pranzarone, Galdino F. and Cecilia B. Bella to Jamie G. Landes-Hypes and Heather E. Landes-Hypes, 5330 Golden Eagle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 05/26/2021.
Price, Catherine M. and Edward L. Price to Jason Roggensee, 5013 Upland Game Road Roanoke VA 24018, $317,000 06/28/2021.
Primis Bank to WI Wildwood LLC, 0 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $550,000 06/28/2021.
Ptacek, Nicholas D. and Rashi K. Ptacek to Chandan DeVupalli and Jayasheela Bellam, 1132 Belcroft Court Roanoke VA 24018, $463,000 06/28/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Stephen F. Fort and Alexandra P. Fort, 4915 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24018, $324,950 06/28/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Richard J. Roberts and Katelyn H. Roberts, 4927 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $308,166 05/25/2021.
Roggensee, Jason to Ryan Donovan and Ashley Donovan, 5013 Upland Game Road Roanoke VA 24018, $615,000 06/28/2021.
Simmons, Gary and Brittney Simmons to Michael Vinsky and Tawny Vinsky, 4260 Edenshire Road Roanoke VA 24014, $370,000 05/26/2021.
Spangenberg, Paul L. and Sonia M. Spangenberg to Charles E. Shull Jr. and Grace F. Shull, 821 Dexter Road Roanoke VA 24019, $335,000 06/28/2021.
Vira, Dorothy to Marcia J. Voudren, 4015 Overlook Trail Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $338,850 06/28/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000Adams, Peggy C. and Sandra A. Hoak to Aristidies S. Parra and Yovana Z. Falla, 4135 Sharolyn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 06/28/2021.
Boyd, Phillip P. and Teresa C. Boyd to Anthony B. Lee and Magalena A. Lee, 3751 Hawley Drive Salem VA 24153, $214,980 05/24/2021.
Cato, Brian C. and Jessica s. Cato to Kara A. Wiley, 5923 Village Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 05/28/2021.
Champion, Patricia K. to Eric S. Eanes and Ariel M. Eanes, 7107 Cedar Crest Road Roanoke VA 24019, $236,000 05/24/2021.
Clark, Paul and Christin Clark to Kristopher Stump and Allison L.Stump, 2372 Feather Road Vinton VA 24179, $290,000 05/26/2021.
Compton, Brandon K. and Dixie Lee Hamm to Aaron W. Britton II and Brandi D. Britton, 335 Elm St. Vinton VA 24179, $245,000 05/27/2021.
Howell, Patricia W. to Jeanette L. Maxymiv and Michael V. Maxymiv, 3720 Regency Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 05/28/2021.
Hypes, Jamie G. to Trevor R. Gobble and Katelyn Gobble, 3946 Sandpiper Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $292,500 05/26/2021.
Jacobs, Sandra M. and Constance D. Simonsen Estate to Justin M. Middleton and Kristina M. Wimmer, 6433 Ochard View Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 06/28/2021.
JRW LLC to Justin Hickman and Therresa Landess, 3635 Wiletta Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $273,025 06/28/2021.
Juba, Nicholas A. and Terica C. Juba to Jesus Reyna-Lopez and Berkley Shelton, 3493 Green Ridge Court Roanoke VA 24019, $244,500 06/28/2021.
Kemp, Maurice T. and Nicole Kemp to Caleb J. Divers, 916 Charnwood Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $239,000 06/28/2021.
Leach, Hermine M. to Betty A. Schnack, 1726 Connors Run Salem VA 24153, $213,000 05/27/2021.
Lee, Kristin K. to Phillip C. Loomis and Jane K. Loomis, 5142 Sugar Loaf Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 05/25/2021.
Martin, Jessica L. and others to Stephany Siegfried, 6011 Chagall Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 05/24/2021.
Martin, Linda D. to John E. Bowles and Brooke C. Bowles, 7974 Forest Edge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 05/27/2021.
Martin, William B. and Cathy S. Martin to Walter A. Hernandez Ramos, 802 Orlando Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $242,000 05/24/2021.
Mayberry, Mark R. to William L. Littrell and Peggy C. Littrell, 7507 New Barrens Court Roanoke VA 24019, $282,000 05/26/2021.
Miller, Andrew K. and Sierra A. Miller to David Lambert, 4925 Sugar Loaf Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 05/24/2021.
Murphy, Kim B. to Richard L. Bellamy III, 4045 Chaparral Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $205,000 05/25/2021.
Price, Norman R. and Joyce M. Price to Abubakarr Jalloh and Venus E. Hernandez Garibay, 2901 Lofton Road Roanoke VA 24018, $249,950 05/26/2021.
Richmond, James E. and Dana M. Richmond to Christopher R. Mowles and Taylor Dosh, 2924 Embassy Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 05/25/2021.
Skoff, Michael L. and Karen N. Skoff to Summer Floyd, 2619 Puckett Circle Salem VA 24153, $210,000 06/28/2021.
T. Crouch Homes Inc. to Savannah B. Looney and Kevin Swingle, 4222 Little Catwaba Creek Road Troutville VA 24175, $233,450 05/26/2021.
Ward, Joann to Kristen Morris and James Monell, 8420 Willett Lane Bent Mountain VA 24059, $245,000 05/26/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000Brown, Amanda R. to Loretta L. Blevins, 132 Southampton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $138,000 05/25/2021.
Burnett, Rodney W. and others to Stephen E. Saylor and others, 4554 Deer Trail Drive Salem VA 24153, $135,950 05/24/2021.
Donahue, David M. and Tammy J. Donahue to David P. Donahue, 5911 Wayburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $176,000 06/28/2021.
Gailey, Shawn to Deirdre R. Brown, 7208 Birch Court Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 05/24/2021.
Gross, Richard H. to Kelly L. Murphy, 902 E. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $109,000 06/28/2021.
Hall, Stephanie N. to Rosemary P. Miller, 305 Sixth St. Vinton VA 24179, $156,000 05/27/2021.
Koch, Timothy R. and Nancy K. Koch to Dorothy Vira and Deborah M. Grimes, 3430 Morning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 06/28/2021.
Lancaster, Jeanette L. and Michael V. Maxymiv to Kimberly M. Kronau, 4542 Fontaine Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $175,500 05/27/2021.
Liles, Deborah L. and Carol S. DeBusk to Michael A. Donnely and Lindsay G. Donnely, 3516 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $193,100 06/28/2021.
Mabery, Donvan C. to Kenneth J. Parrish and Barbara J. Parrish, 3406 Kim Court Unit B24 Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 05/27/2021.
Pendleton, Carole and Alton B. Prillaman to Jeffrey Horton, 1866 Elbert Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 05/25/2021.
Persinger, Jordan A. to Barbara Wise, 5815 Miner Lane Salem VA 24153, $152,000 05/24/2021.
Presson, Benjamin E. and Hannah P. Slocum to Bailee N. Jenkins and Kenan A. Bonds, 252 Knoll Road Roanoke VA 24019, $178,500 05/24/2021.
Tanaawala, Rameshchandra and Jyotshana Tanawala to Donna C. Griles, 3024 Cloverleaf Circle Salem VA 24153, $171,500 05/26/2021.
Wade, James A. and Patricia M. Wade to James C. Rogers Jr., 3606 Bunker Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 05/24/2021.
Wilkes, Kenneth R. and Sharon H. Wilkes to Glenn M. Hastings, 337, 339 and 341 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $163,200 06/28/2021.
Wilson, John C. and Susan M. Wilson to Alexis M. Lawson, 4239 Parr Road Salem VA 24153, $129,500 05/26/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Cornwell, Steven D. and Denise D. Cornwell to Vincent S. McCloud, 11048 Rocky Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $95,000 05/24/2021.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 4927 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $55,000 05/25/2021.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 4915 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $55,000 06/28/2021.
Sheppard, Denton C. and Evelyn D. Sheppard to Roger L. Harrison II, 914 Givens Tyler Road Salem VA 24153, $70,000 05/27/2021.