Real estate transactions for June 20, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000Ashton Heights Holdings LLC to Ashton Heights Assoc. LLC, 940 and 943 35th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $13,500,000 06/03/2021.
Bowden, Linda W. to Adam H. Maerz, 3944 Bosworth Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $420,000 06/02/2021.
Brookside Cooperative Partners LLC to Lenor Holdings LLC, 4118 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $525,000 06/03/2021.
Cathey, Mark K. and Katherine C. Londos to Bradley M. Allen and Kathleen T. Allen, 2430 Cornwallis Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $850,000 06/04/2021.
Country East LLC to Katherine C. Londos and Mark K. Cathey, 2125 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Unit 101 Roanoke VA 24014, $424,000 06/04/2021.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Centerfield LLC, 1405 Chapman Ave. S.W., 321 Dale Ave. S.E., 422 Cherryhill Road N.W., Roanoke VA 24016, 24013, 24017, $450,000 06/03/2021.
Eschenbach, Sean Leon and Caroline W. Eschenbach to Aaron R. Schelegle and Diana Lynn Dougherty, 2743 Richelieu Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $630,000 06/02/2021.
Field, Robert J. and Thomas H. Field to Kera A. Revercomb and James V. Revercomb III, 2802 Jefferson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $495,569 06/01/2021.
Greenfield Real Estate Inc. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 844 Rutherford Ave. N.W.; 911, 913, 915, 917 and 1010 Jamison Ave. S.E., Roanoke VA 24016, 24013, $416,700 06/02/2021.
May, Dale E. to Walnut AV LLC, 426 Walnut Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $357,000 06/04/2021.
Medical Facilities of America LI (51) LP to 1527 Grandin Road S.W. LLC, 1527 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $6,633,000 06/02/2021.
Springtree Health Care Center Ltd. Partnership to 3433 Springtree Drive LLC, 3433 Springtree Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $7,638,000 06/02/2021.
Woody LLC to Jennifer Walker, 915 Oakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $560,000 06/01/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000Andino, Michelina A. and Frank Andino to Aniello M. Crescenzo and others, 4503 Belford St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $208,500 06/03/2021.
Eddy, Sean A. and Jennifer A. Eddy to Troy Scott and Leanne H. Scott, 2594 Creston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $269,000 06/04/2021.
Galucci, Joseph C. to Matthew N. Wagner and Katherine B. Wagner, 2417 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $239,959 06/04/2021.
Garden, Benjamin T. and Laura T. Garden to Joshua C. Gipson and Leah C. Gipson, 2324 Fairway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $278,000 06/04/2021.
Jayne, Jodi H. to Seth T. Holland and Chelsea B. Holland, 2745 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke Va 24015, $201,000 06/01/2021.
Medusa Properties Inc. to Ahmed Jawed and others, 4627 and 4651 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $275,400 06/03/2021.
White, Clint W. and Ellen W. White to Kendall C. Woodard and Kenneth C. McLeod, 1125 Winona Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $270,000 06/04/2021.
$100,000 to $200,0007222-301 Farm Meadow LLC to Jessica M. Pfleger, 2848 Longview Ave. S.W. 24014, $131,500 06/04/2021.
Bolton, Thomas B. to Michael Sinnott and Krista H. Sinnott, 1906 Avon Road Roanoke VA 24015, $189,150 06/04/2021.
Brett, Chase W. and Emily E. Holmes to Jordan C. Nallen and Michael J. Nallen, 1140 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $184,000 06/04/2021.
Bristow, Victory W. to Deborah L. Bondurant and Donald Higgins, 152 Trinkle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 06/01/2021.
Broanoke Properties LLC to Brittany M. Davis, 1310 Belleview Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $140,000 06/02/2021.
Cooper, Gregory S. to Hanna N. Donley, 1632 Carroll Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $142,000 06/04/2021.
Cosmo Holdings LLC to Jonathan E. Heisler, 2101 Lynn Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $150,000 06/03/2021.
Fox, Frampton F. to Glarkin LLC, 3129 Round Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $146,315 06/04/2021.
Gravely, David and Delana Gravely Estate to William B.A. Apathy, 4421 Edgelawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $119,950 06/02/2021.
Hayes, Michael L. to Adam J. Noto and Audrey Noto, 707 Normandy St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 06/04/2021.
HPP Holdings LLC to Noel H. Hunt, 1128 Montrose Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $142,000 06/04/2021.
Johnson, Robert L. III to Robert J. Johnson, 2831 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,575 06/01/2021.
Johnson, Kevin C. to Taylor Bronson and Casey S. Gibbs, 3520 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,500 06/04/2021.
Knapp, Frederick and Michelle J. Knapp to Betty Kentrolis, 2507 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 06/04/2021.
Le, Rokeia Sing to Lisa M. Morris and Richard S. Ferguson, 3507 Barberry Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $132,606 06/03/2021.
Mayorga, Carmen A. to Javier Vasquez Dias and Leticia Diaz DelCid, 4428 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 06/04/2021.
Moore, Barbara M. to William K, King and Donna D. King, 378 Koogler Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 06/02/2021.
Mullins, Karen C. to Daniel T. Lilly, 721 Ward St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $160,000 06/03/2021.
Peters, Daniel A. and Annette M. Peters to Prime Realty Partners, 4614 Renfro Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,000 06/01/2021.
Poling, Jalam to Hunter P. Collins and Megan E. Collins, 1905 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $162,000 06/01/2021.
Shelton, Donald O. Jr. to Downtown Holdings LLC, 15 Forest Hill Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 06/04/2021.
Thompson, Jody to Kenneth R. Dodd and Melissa Dawn Mullins 3023 Birchlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 06/01/2021.
Tran, Tam to Francisco Ramos Arita and Marisela Cortes, 4104 Greenlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $160,000 06/04/2021.
VRB Investments LLC to Southern Property Investments Inc., 812 Whitney Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 06/01/2021.
Waldron, William H. and Mary M. Waldron to Brian Fuquay and Macie E. Fuquay, 2618 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $174,800 06/03/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000EDI Real Estate LLC to Judith Rankins and Kenneth Hontz, 119 16th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $73,500 06/04/2021.
Greenfield Real Estate Inc. to WNCP LLP, 516 Rutherford Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $52,000 06/02/2021.
Hall, Tanner C. and Carlotta M. Hall to Jerry Greenwood and Jamie Greenwood, 2406 Howard Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $64,000 06/02/2021.
Jimenez, Juan and Elodia B. Jimenez to Luiz D. Cruz Pelaez and Onesima Pelaez Nunez, 1610 Morningside St. Roanoke VA 24013, $65,000 06/02/2021.
Justice, Madonna R. to Hengar Homes LLC, 1856 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $97,500 06/02/2021.
Roanoke County Over $300,000 Blevins, Keith and Melissa D. Blevins to Matthew T. Johnson and Megan K. Johnson, 5056 Orchard Park Drive Roanoke 24019, $300,000 06/02/2021.
Call, James L. Jr. and Myra J. Call to Ave Marie Mitta, 6401 Eastshire Court Roanoke VA 24018, $333,000 06/02/2021.
CAP NIKI II LLC to Hammel Realty LP, 7111 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24019, $954,000 06/01/2021.
Construction and General Laborers Local Union No. 980 to International Elevator Constructors Local No. 51, 6145 Airport Road Roanoke VA 24019, $350,000 06/02/2021.
Cuello, Melissa H. to Kimberly D. Campbell, 4925 Summerville Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $335,000 06/04/2021.
Cundiff, Kenneth W. and Bonnie D. Cundiff to Eric C. Gerner and Amber K. Gerner, 6301 Midsummer Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $550,000 06/03/2021.
Firebaugh, Leonard F. and Mary W. Firebaugh to Jennine B. Bennett, 3815 Parkway Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $349,000 06/01/2021.
Gerner, Eric C. to Eli Goodman and Leslie Goodman, 5909 Blackhorse Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $467,000 06/02/2021.
Huffman, R. Marvin and Linda C. Huffman to Traian DiMache and Emma DiMache, 4124 Snowbird Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $342,000 06/01/2021.
Ivanco, Theodore P. and Mareene L. Ivanco to Zachary C. Mosely and Jessica Mosley, 6467 Poages Mill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $471,950 06/04/2021.
Martin, Kevin L. and Angela F. Martin to Marck A. Lynch and Alana K. Lynch, 4141 Blue View Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $365,000 06/02/2021.
Medical Facilities of America X LP to 700 Clearview Drive LLC, 705 Clearview Drive Roanoke VA 24179, $10,552,500 06/02/2021.
Miller, Michael L. and Nicole Hoffman to Steven J. Timofeev and Sherry L. Timofeev, 5812 Littlehorn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $342,000 06/04/2021.
Moore, Benjamin G. and Tammy L. Tripp to Marcus G. Crowder and Katie A. Crowder, 2556 Russlen Drive Salem VA 24153, $375,000 06/02/2021.
Nuckles, Bradley N. and Maygan K. Nuckles to Robert A. Erickson and Robin T. Erickson, 5903 Crumpacker Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $380,000 06/01/2021.
Oberlin, Allen H. and Ellzabeth H. Oberlin to Krishna S. Sukayoglua, 6611 Suncrest Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $325,000 06/02/2021.
Reese, Robert G. Jr. and Barbara J. Reese to Nuno Miguel Viera Pinto, 5619 Ingleside Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $332,500 06/03/2021.
Saadat, Seyed H. and Angela P. Saadat to Santosh Sai Bhusham Poduri, 4465 Olyvia Place Roanoke VA 24018, $360,100 06/03/2021.
Sorore, Christopher K. and Ellen C. Sortore to Martin Abajace III and Lyndsey D. Abajace, 5456 Crystal Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $375,000 06/04/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000Baker, Sara L. and Sara B. Morris to Joshua C. Swartz and Birte Swartz, 5701 Bridlewood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $249,950 06/02/2021.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Alanna N. Compton, 5159 Whipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 06/01/2021.
Beecher, Greg A. and Jena K. Beecher to Benjamin D. Lumsden, 5112 Tamarisk Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $239,000 06/03/2021.
Gilliam, Marvin L. and Jessie A. Gilliam to Emry G. King Jr. and Joyce D. King, 1323 Cedar Hill Roanoke VA 24019, $290,000 06/03/2021.
Grim, Nathan A. and Kari J. Grim to Travis T. Poage and Melissa N. Poage, 4040 Garst Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 06/03/2021.
Inman-Williamson, Elaine to Bryan A. Tate and Keley A. Tate, 1917 Connors Run Salem VA 24153, $235,000 06/04/2021.
Melnychuk, Gilbert and Igor Kremenchuker to Howard J. Radford and Barbara A. Radford, 3765 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $245,000 06/01/2021.
Silva, Davi P. and Rudolph A. Gessner to Gabriel A. Ibanzi and Asina D. Ebandrombe, 931 Harmon Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $265,000 06/04/2021.
Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 5517 South Village Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $216,500 06/02/2021.
Van Lear, Sallie W. to David Sloper and Ericka Nieves Aguilar Flores, 729 Palmyra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $255,000 06/01/2021.
Williams, Jack E. and Susan M. Williams to Brian K. Arnholt, 3870 Hyde Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $267,000 06/02/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000Hummer, David K. and Cynthia A. Hummer to Jong OH Ra and Yung Sun Ra, 8567 Murifield Circle Unit 2C Roanoke VA 24019, $137,000 06/03/2021.
King, Emry G. Jr. and Joyce F. King to Philip G. Casteel Jr. and Emily R. Fugate, 5835 Sierra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 06/03/2021.
Lind, Stephen J. to Kalpana Panchumarthy, 4268 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24016, $190,507 06/02/2021.
Martin, Vivian C. to Ronald L. Moran and Trina Moran, 4056 Crossmill Lane Salem VA 24153, $126,900 06/02/2021.
McDaniel, Harold D. Jr.and Jeffrey McDaniel to Barry C. Compton Inc., 2634 Puckett Circle Salem VA 24153, $139,950 06/02/2021.
Oh, Hyun C. and Myong Hee Oh to Chengi Lee, 3333 Kingswood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 06/01/2021.
Owens, Lawrence A. and Lesley Owens to Kaylee A. Tuck, 247 Foxland Drive Vinton VA 24179, $144,000 06/04/2021.
Powel, Hugh W. III and Courtney H. Powel to Francis N. Brown II and Paula M. Brown, 6860 Poage Valley Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 06/01/2021.
Rorrer, Dean to Ivan J. McGhee, 3424 Alcoa Road Roanoke VA 24014, $128,500 06/01/2021.
Sizemore, Ethan T. to Asia D. Myers and Troy L. Myers, 5334 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $158,700 06/04/2021.
Swyane, Scott A. and April K. Dyess to Luis J. Garcia-Acevedo and Maribel Vega-Ayala, 7779 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 06/01/2021.
Vinson, Amy L. to Stephen Clevenger, 720 E. Jackson Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $108,000 06/02/2021.
Wood, Anthony G. and others to Christopher W. Lemons and Jessica M. Wright, 3219 Fleetwood Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $176,950 06/02/2021.
Zemeckis LLC to Trevor S. Peak and Stephanie K. Walters, 826 E. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $145,000 06/03/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000RF Construction LLC to McLeod Family Foundation Inc.,, 324 10th St. Vinton VA 24179, $82,000 06/02/2021.
Sayers, Marta C. to William E. Thomas and Robin A. Thomas, 4114 Horsepen Mountain Drive Vinton VA 24179, $65,000 06/03/2021.