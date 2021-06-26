Real estate transactions for June 27, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Abajace, Michael III to David D. Hargrave and Genesis Marie Hargrave, 2240 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $304,000 06/07/2021.
Burnett, William T. and Michelle Burnett to Elania B. Graham, 1120 Oakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $435,000 06/11/2021.
Garrett, Carol Ann to R. Allen Blackwood Jr. and Jennfer W. Blackwood, 3225 Nothshire Court S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $520,000 06/10/2021.
Hodges, Martha R. to William M. Nance Jr. and Betty F. Stanley, 1315 Belle Aire Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $332,600 06/08/2021.
Jones, Albert C. and Corneilia P. Jones to David B. Trinkle and Ann B. Trinkle, 2509 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $720,000 06/09/2021.
Mabry, Shaun D. and Lauren E. Mabry to Maosen Wang and Yili Zhong, 2515 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $333,750 06/11/2021.
Nicholson, Andrew D. and Jessica A. Nicholson to Albert C. Jones and Cornelia P. Jones, 3556 Wellington Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $975,000 06/09/2021.
Nolan, Carolyn G. to Jennifer A. Hall, 2321 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $625,000 06/09/2021.
Pando System LLC to Derek Yee and Priscilla Yee, 2115 Carter Road Roanoke VA 24015, $399,950 06/11/2021.
Thompson, James C. to Anthony Baldino and Patricia Ann Baldino, 1733 McMillinan Court N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $325,500 06/10/2021.
Trinkle, David B. and Ann B. Trinkle to Ann C. Hoff, 2855 Jefferson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,350,000 06/07/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Althouse, Ruth K. and Dougals G. Althouse to Branch Management Corp., 2208 Jefferson Place Unit 209 Roanoke VA 24014, $295,000 06/09/2021.
Angle, Dean A. and Bunah A. Boothe to Emanuel Figueroa-Andujar and Brittany L. Figueroa, 1927 Aberdeen Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $242,500 06/10/2021.
Bess, Dana to Michael R. Gallant and Cassandra L. Gallant, 1532 Shannon St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $225,000 06/11/2021.
Good Life Properties LLC to Joann Nicely, 2323 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $294,000 06/08/2021.
IBAG LC to Shonda Wells, 3090 Colonial Green Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $229,900 06/11/2021.
Levine, Uri Y. and Rachel L. Levine to Ryan M. Byrd and Andrea Lee Whitlow, 1816 Sheffield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $289,000 06/08/2021.
Pearson, Rebecca R. to Joseph Koncoski and Danica M. Koncoski, 1923 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $282,500 06/11/2021.
RickieBobbie Holdings Inc. to Emily A. Kreider and Joshua D. Flowers, 3233 Old Salem Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 06/07/2021.
Sartelle, Robert F. and others to Donald W. Sartelle and others, 4902 Keithwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $227,500 06/11/2021.
Sink, Damien T. to Rebecca Roberts and Michael Roberts, 3405 and 3409 Oliver Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 06/08/2021.
Thornock, Riliey D. and Rebecca J. Thornock to Regina A. Alderman, 3510 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $203,000 06/11/2021.
VanHise, Tracy L. to David R. Benner, 1615 Sigmon Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $202,000 06/11/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adams, Ryan L. and Suzanne Adams to Lateika S. Burks and Latanya F. Burks, 1040 Woodrow Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $140,000 06/11/2021.
Bacchus, Derek O. and Stephanie M. Bacchus to Kirsten Coles and Joseph Mills II, 5073 Youngwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $190,000 06/08/2021.
Bowles, Melynda L. to James C. Myers and Victoria Melson, 670 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $146,000 06/11/2021.
CAD Enterprises Inc. to Tam Tran, 634 Crystal Anne Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $120,000 06/08/2021.
Cooper, Sharon L. and Christopher M.. Sloane to Robert L. Sanders Jr., 1122 Summit Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $105,000 06/11/2021.
Ferguson, Emilie to Keith E. Robertson, 101 13th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $115,000 06/11/2021.
Freeman, Eve and Wesley G. Freeman to JAX Property Management LLC, 3310 Birchlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 06/08/2021.
Greer, Jereme D. and Rhonda R. Greer to Benjamin R. Wiener and Russell W. Wiener, 2151 Broadway Ave. S.W. Unit 9 Roanoke VA 24014, $186,000 06/09/2021.
Greer, Alfred G. Jr. and Julie E. Bryant Greer to Korina R. Cress, 2121 Woodland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $160,000 06/08/2021.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Maria Isabel Guevara, 1411 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $138,000 06/08/2021.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Maneeka L. Patterson, 2310 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $127,000 06/08/2021.
Jones, Katie L. to Meredith S. Sink, 1110 Winona Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $190,000 06/08/2021.
Kibler, Bennie F. Jr. and Audrey H. Kilbler Estate to Victoria K. Powell, 1052 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $135,000 06/07/2021.
McGuire, Carol R. and Judith Reed Estate to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 2120 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $130,000 06/09/2021.
MSCR Holding LLC to Krystal Vaught, 1124 Jamison Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $162,500 06/08/2021.
Nolan, Joshua L. and Robin K. Nolan to James W. Webber, 1631 Sigmon Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $190,000 06/09/2021.
PITA LLC to VEZ Holdings LLC, 402 and 404 Rutherford Ave. N.W. and 110 Clover Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24016, 24012, $157,400 06/08/2021.
Rathi, Rakesh to Alfred Napoloni and Meirela Lame, 125 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 06/07/2021.
Stewart, Laura J. to Jose L. Diaz Diaz and Maria R. Diaz Argueta, 3612 Oaklawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $182,500 06/11/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Barker, M. Alice to James C. Garrison, 4608 Renfro Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $72,000 06/09/2021.
Gonzalez Wall, Yurisleydis to Byron Akers and Miranda Akers, 820 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $77,700 06/08/2021.
Peverell, Raymond E. and Patricia A. Peverell to Richard A. Dickow Jr., 2415 Longview Ave. S.W. Apt 4 Roanoke VA 24014, $90,000 06/08/2021.
PITA LLC to VEZ Holdings LLC, 2618 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $75,000 06/08/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Arrington, Justin N. to Joseph W. Eline and Tracy M. Eline, 224 Minnie Bell Lane Vinton VA 24179, $336,500 06/07/2021.
Bowen, Robert A. and Robin S. Bowen to Christopher W. Fischer and Laura M. Fischer, 2506 Millwheel Drive Salem VA 24153, $387,000 06/07/2021.
Burke, Robert B. Jr. and Cindy S. Burke to Seung Hee Han and Young Joon Oh, 5722 Spring Meadow Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $349,500 06/07/2021.
Clark, David O. and Elise A. Clark to Carol B. Koch, 2665 Woods Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $360,000 06/11/2021.
Data, Dariusz and Ewa Data to Jonathan M. Barrett and Melissa S. Barrett, 6308 Sandhurst Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 06/07/2021.
Dixon, Patrick K. and Deborah L. Atkins-Dixon to Clint W. White and Ellen W. White, 6600 Peach Tree Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $390,100 06/08/2021.
French, Jack N. and Patricia A. French to Vicky F. Rowland and Gary L. Rowland, 4672 Alleghany Drive Salem VA 24153, $324,950 06/10/2021.
Harris, Charles N. and Cathleen A. Harris to Anthony W. Staples and Emily J. Staples, 5240 Peregrine Crest Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $600,000 06/08/2021.
Harris, James E. and Jennifer L. Harris to Michael James and Jessica James, 4664 Wipplewood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $385,500 06/11/2021.
Hoover, Chad A. to Robbie A. Terry and Mary Copper, 3320 Dawn Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $353,750 06/09/2021.
Ingrassia, Shannon R. to Samuel J. Patton, 7202 Branico Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $343,000 06/09/2021.
Jessee, John T. and Shea T. Jessee to David A. Scott and Audra K. Sacher, 5008 Fox Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $925,000 06/09/2021.
Lanphear, Judy A. to Michelle L. Davis and Adam N. Sledd, 4909 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $950,000 06/10/2021.
Newman, Michael R. and Carol L. Newman to Brenda T. Andrews and Anastasi Mavrides, 1561 Olde Course Lane Salem VA 24153, $405,000 06/08/2021.
O’Keefe, Christine M. to Christopher Insigna, 3751 Verona Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $425,000 06/11/2021.
R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Christopher W. Dehart and Jamie S. Dehart, 2726 Russlen Drive Salem VA 24153, $389,950 06/10/2021.
Roselawn Investments LLC to R. Fralin Homes LLC, 5805 Ridgeline Court Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 06/08/2021.
Staten, Lynd and Clara B. Staten to Jesse D. Baker and Samantha L. Baker, 9610 Apple Orchard Drive Bent Mountain VA 24059, $599,900 06/08/2021.
Swank, Tammy to Lynd D. Staten and Clara B. Staten, 6101 Wertz Orchard Road Roanoke VA 24018, $435,000 06/08/2021.
Tolley, William D. and Deborah L. Tolley to Monica Harrison, 2964 Adam Drive Vinton VA 24179, $360,000 06/08/2021.
Williams, Bryon L. to Brian J. Rotchford and Brian K. White, 5239 Crossbow Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $378,888 06/07/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Baker, Glenna G. to Timothy J. Toohig and Lonzie L. Linkkous Jr., 2993 Creekiside Drive Salem VA 24153, $250,501 06/07/2021.
Bartkiewicz, Phillip S. to James B. Hollett and Kelsey D. Strickland, 5615 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $275,000 06/08/2021.
Cahill, Lawrence B. to Patsy H. Fout, 5320 Green Meadow Road Roanoke VA 24018, $209,600 06/11/2021.
Deer, Richard E. and Pamela M. Thomas to Phillip Bartkiewicz, 195 Berkley Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $280,000 06/09/2021.
Dehart, Christopher and Jamie Ratliff to Carmen M. Muse, 4177 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $229,950 06/09/2021.
Gilley, Autumn B. to Kristina M. Wilhelm and Andrea R. Wilhelm, 120 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $210,000 06/10/2021.
Lindsey, Robert D. and Amanda B. Lindsey to Princess T. White and Ryan O. Hansbarger, 9981 Fortune Ridge Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $210,000 06/10/2021.
Maki, Paul S. and Nectark Maki to Donna R. Angelus, 3812 Praline Place Roanoke VA 24012, $275,000 06/08/2021.
MFK Development Inc. to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 6921 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 06/08/2021.
Miller, Frederick A. and Joy D. Taylor Estate to Christ the King Presbyterian Church, 5206 Stoneybrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 06/10/2021.
Nicely, Leslie N. to Ethan C. Price and Kalyn K. Price, 5233 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $267,000 06/11/2021.
Parries, Valerie and Frank L. Pendleton to Colt W. Campbell and Kathryn E. Campbell, 3520 Fort Ave. Salem VA 24153, $249,950 06/10/2021.
Porterfield, Cynthia S. to Eric Rader and Hillary Rader, 5739 Santa Anita Terrace Roanoke VA 24012, $215,000 06/07/2021.
Shay, George D. Jr. and Elizabeth G. Shay to Maverick Muhammad II, 5514 Halcun Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 06/07/2021.
Stokes, Michael J. II to Graham D. Keats and Christina J. Keats, 3516 Overbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $252,000 06/09/2021.
Thompson, Lynn E. and Mary S. McCutchen to Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, 5514 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 06/10/2021.
Walker, Rebecca B. and Lisa B. Ohm to Ellen R. McConnell, 3060 McVitty Forest Drive Unit 102 Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 06/10/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Byrd, Ryan M. to William S. Lange, 3305 Forest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $137,500 06/07/2021.
Cunningham, James G. to Adam J. Cunningham, 4802 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 06/07/2021.
Grant, Jason R. to Charles Brinkman, 5739 Sierra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $111,896 06/08/2021.
Lindamood, Roy M. and Betty J. Lindamood to Loretta A. Johnson-Tate, 3115 Penn Forest Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 06/11/2021.
Miller, Matt J. and Meeta Mehrotra to Maria Stockton, 2303 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $135,000 06/09/2021.
Osborne, Gerald T. to Douglas J. Fonder and Kathy G. Fonder, 1018 Allison Lane Vinton VA 24179, $175,000 06/11/2021.
Sweeney, Jean E. to Nicholas L. Taylor and Amanda R. Brown, 1506 Bali Hai Drive Vinton VA 24179, $184,900 06/08/2021.
Tani, Marjel to Thomas W. Ruff, 141 Manor St. Roanoke VA 24019, $186,000 06/09/2021.
Terry, Robbie A. to Chester M. Richardson and Romma H. Richardson, 5404 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $166,900 06/07/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Armstrong, Michael W. to Shawn E. Stanley and Catherine W. Stanley, 7085 Sparks Road Roanoke VA 24018, $65,000 06/07/2021.
Baron Enterprises of Virginia Inc. to Andrew Alegre and Kelly Alegre, 6208 Stratford Way Roanoke VA 24018, $62,500 06/11/2021.
RAS Trustees LLC to U.S. Bank National Association, 8429 Holly Tree Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $50,971 06/10/2021.
Salem
Over $300,000
Christianson, David C. to Heath S. Richmond, 1605 Kingsmill Drive Salem VA 24153, $327,300 05/17/2021.
Cox, Bradley to Matthew Dempsey, 336 Keesling Ave. Salem VA 24153, $318,000 05/10/2021.
Davidson, Stephen A. to Edward W. Ferris, 420 Deer Run Circle Salem VA 24153, $435,000 05/28/2021.
Edkin LLC to Dustin G. Seacrist, 1123 Florida St. Salem VA 24153, $344,700 05/04/2021.
Humphries, Susan T. to Christie P. Hudson, 2405 Romar Road Salem VA 24153, $406,000 05/27/2021.
Leach, Jeffrey L. to Zachery D. Curtis, 919 Kenbridge Place Salem VA 24153, $585,000 05/19/2021.
Maxwell, William C. to Jass Properties Inc., 22 Wortham St. Salem VA 24153, $673,600 05/21/2021.
Rich Financial LLC to RR Salem LLC, 2839 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $1,185,000 05/26/2021.
Salem Building Supply LLC to Samuel R. Hampton, 2740 Gleneagles Road Salem VA 24153, $464,000 05/14/2021.
Salem Building Supply LLC to George M. Bell II, 1121 Stoutamire Drive Salem VA 24153, $367,000 05/07/2021.
Shortridge, Greogry R. to David T. Jessee, 1046 Stonegate Drive Salem VA 24153, $359,000 05/06/2021.
Wohlford, M. Kirk to German A. Lopez Garcia, 2430 Tyler Way Salem VA 24153, $360,000 05/10/2021.
Zelenick, Mary E. to Susan R. Henny, 500 James Court Salem VA 24153, $545,000 05/10/2021
$200,000 to $300,000
Benson, Richard L. to Curtis Investments LLC, 503 Cleveland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $205,000 05/18/2021.
Borer, Ronald J. to Julius A. Baxley, 2040 Burma Road Salem VA 24153, $210,000 05/13/2021.
Boyd, Cleo E. Estate to Clifford C. Crain Jr., 1002 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $288,000 05/28/2021.
Burnop, Michael W. to Melanie Ellett, 905 Delaware St. Salem VA 24153, $209,000 05/24/2021.
Callus, Cynthia J. to Brandon W. Blair, 1436 Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $214,000 05/06/2021.
Ellis, Robyn S. to Jesse J. Johnson, 2800 Titleist Drive Salem VA 24153, $260,500 05/21/2021.
Ivies, Linda T. to Khai C. Duong, 908 S. Colorado St. Salem VA 24153, $225,000 05/18/2021.
Leonard, Ronald E. to Cory D. Dunn, 608 Pyrtle Drive Salem VA 24153, $223,000 05/26/2021.
Murphy, Kelly J. to Maggie E. Lambertson, 1712 Melbourne Drive Salem VA 24153, $246,000 05/14/2021.
Pappas, James M. to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 108 Niblick Drive Salem VA 24153, $224,500 05/19/2021.
Reich, Nancy Jean to Andrew E. Patterson, 1141 Newman Drive Salem VA 24153, $265,000 05/07/2021.
Roberts, Richard J. to Macey A. Tyree, 1119 Grace St. Salem VA 24153, $225,000 05/25/2021.
Rosemark LLC to Caqziwa LLC, 410 S. Colorado St. Salem VA 24153, $265,000 05/21/2021.
Smith, Candace M. to Roanoke River Properties LLC, 200 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $202,000 05/19/2021.
Spradlin, Shane to Wyndom Robson, 504 Howard Drive Salem VA 24153, $260,000 05/05/2021.
Whitlow, James M. to Kate A. Puschell, 316 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $257,000 05/25/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Beamer, Matthew E. to William A. Ayers, 821 Kimball Ave. Salem VA 24153, $149,150 05/06/2021.
Bennett, Judith F. to Ronald L. Moore III, 1430 Gordon St. Salem VA 24153, $189,500 05/12/2021.
Boles, April to Angelique Burnett, 813 Palmer Ave. Salem VA 24153, $168,000 05/10/2021.
Branson, Johnathan to Sara A. Ford, 1458 Pine Bluff Drive Salem VA 24153, $162,000 05/14/2021.
Brown, Eddie G. to Heather T. Caldwell, 423 Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $169,950 05/07/2021.
Disong, Raitu to Jennifer Blankenship, 1808 McCauley Ave. Salem VA 24153, $180,000 05/27/2021.
Fant, Teresa E. to Barbara Prillaman, 1207 Penley Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $184,950 05/28/2021.
Fardell, Travis R. to Stephen R. Hooker, 1100 Carolina Ave. Salem VA 24153, $120,000 05/06/2021.
Ferrell, Rosie J. to Derek W. Ferguson, 1900 Willis St. Salem VA 24153, $110,001 05/17/2021.
Galliher, William R. to Jeffrey A. Cranford 2424 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $134,000 05/27/2021.
Hare, Dorothy J. to Monatgue Sanders III, 404 Chestnut St. Salem VA 24153, $135,000 05/27/2021.
Jewell, Robin to Robert A. Gentilini, 232 S. Shanks St. Salem VA 24153, $129,500 05/07/2021.
Kendrick, Daniel J. to Jessica L. Cohill, 2203 Inge Circle Salem VA 24153, $169,000 05/11/2021.
Key, David Lee to Rosemary S. Broughman, 643 Chamberlain Lane Salem VA 24153, $154,560 05/26/2021.
Laughinghouse, Jonathan M to Nancy L. Hicks, 630 Kimball Ave. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 05/21/2021.
Mitchell, Timothy R. Jr. to Malcolm S. Smith, 1748 Green Ridge Road Salem VA 24153, $175,000 06/20/2021.
Paitsel, Andrew G. to N. Turner Maura, 202 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $160,000 05/14/2021.
Pendleton, Gregory S. to Alexander J. Sakalas, 928 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $164,500 06/21/2021.
Roberston, Penny S. to Danny M. Robertson, 35 W. Carrollton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $155,000 05/27/2021.
Shelor, Micky E. to Jordan Coleman, 927 Quail Lane Salem VA 24153, $199,950 05/06/2021.
Snow, Kim D. to Amanda L. Atkinson, 311 S. Colorado St. Salem VA 24153, $154,950 05/28/2021.
Sutton, Donald M. Jr. to Edgar H. Saunders, 503 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $144,500 05/28/2021.
Thomas, Joan to CariAnnn Klevin, 2419 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $135,000 05/27/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Canterbury, Susan A. to Linwood D. Kinzter, 22 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $75,000 05/04/2021.