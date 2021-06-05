Real estate transactions for June 6, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
RoanokeOver $300,000Carroll, Elijah and Michele Carroll to Kevin J. Aagaard and Jewel K. Aagaard, 4024 S. Lake Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $650,000 05/21/2021.
Cloudt, Rebecca A. to Jeremy R. Thomas and Stephanie E. Thomas, 1814 Avon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $319,000 05/18/2021.
Colonial Green LC to Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, 3601 Colonial Green Circle and 0 Robyn Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $588,000 05/20/2021.
Dollin, Neal J. and Amy R. Westheimer to Richard Shok and Allison C. Shok, 2109 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $518,018 05/18/2021.
Epperly, Patricia C. to Jamie T. Clayton and Cynthia S. Clayton, 2323 Martin Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $325,000 05/17/2021.
Hailey, Cornelia W. and Barbara J. Lake to Chancellor S. Alexander and Brandy L. Dent, 2501 Rosalind Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $320,000 05/21/2021.
Henegar, Dustin and Kali Henegar to David C. Frye and Karen M. Frye, 2611 Weaver Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $315,000 05/20/2021.
Markovitz, Julie and Joy L. Collins to Maxell Yurkofsky and Amelia Yurkofsky, 1704 Greenwood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $600,000 05/20/2021.
Oshoniyi, Adetoye C. and Melissa A. Oshoniyi to Michael E. Sternberg and Selene B. Sternberg, 2310 Martin Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $442,000 05/18/2021.
Talty, Janine to Jill R. Woltz, 3062 Lockridge Road Roanoke VA 24014, $2,450,000 05/19/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000Eckstein, Shirley to Ommaria B. Perry, 4434 Pheasant Ridge Road Unit 22 Roanoke VA 24014, $212,950 05/17/2021.
Fralin, Stephanie S. to Casey J. Tryon-Castro, 1505 Wasena Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $220,000 05/21/2021.
Hospitality and Housing LLC to Zoe V. Venable and James E. Venable, 4586 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $246,500 05/21/2021.
Hurd, Dustin P. and Makaela N. Hurd to Margaret R. Brady and Elizabeth A. Roth, 4874 Golfview Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $252,500 05/19/2021.
Markley, Philip S. and Linda P. Markley to Kristopher J. Teaford and Amber A. Kamide-Teaford, 2513 Beverly Blvd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,250 05/21/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000B3V LLC to Carolina AV LLC, 1425 Wellsley St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $178,750 05/18/2021.
Blakeney, Frontis L. to Christopher Tucker, 925 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $135,000 05/20/2021.
Blanton Properties LLC to Calesha N. Rose, 1316 Loudon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,000 05/21/2021.
Cajic, Kata P. and Ivica Cajic to Harry C. Nelson, 1029 15th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $172,500 05/21/2021.
Carrington, Sharon L. to Peggy E. Jackson, 2436 Kingston Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $196,000 05/20/2021.
City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Jazmine Rhett, 501 21st St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $105,000 05/21/2021.
Clower, Miya N. to Calin T. Johnson, 1311 Archbold Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 05/21/2021.
Corbin, C. Douglas and Ana P. Corbin to Thomas W. Mohr and Cythia R. Mohr, 1325 Ivy St. Roanoke VA 24014, $137,000 05/20/2021.
Fleming, Ricky L. to Rion Johnson and Laura Johnson, 814 Rutherford Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $145,000 05/21/2021.
Garman, Emory L. to Lisandro Ramirez Rodriguez, 4629 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $140,000 05/18/2021.
Greear, Carol S. to Amado A. Mendez Rodriguez, 5135 Youngwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,000 05/19/2021.
Hale, Christy G. to Miguel A. Lopez Villarreal, 125 Cherryhill Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $112,500 05/20/2021.
Hammond, Jeffrey A. to Jason A. Lanz, 2837 Cannday Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $174,900 05/20/2021.
Hanger, Jennifer to Cox Real Estate Enterprises LLC, 119 18th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $109,900 05/20/2021.
Hilliard, Zak A. to Olivia B. Balzano, 319 Campbell Ave. S.W. #206 Roanoke VA 24016, $164,950 05/18/2021.
Johnson, Gary B. to Shirley Eckstein, 4845 Glen Ivy Lane S.W. Unit 317 Roanoke VA 24018, $173,500 05/18/2021.
Jones, Erin M. to Diana C. Patterson, 2412 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 05/21/2021.
Knisley, Shelly C. to Samuel A. Straus, 2637 Lansing Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $144,950 05/21/2021.
Kolejaka, Anne to James A. Scott, 4438 Pheasant Ridge Road S.W. #101 Roanoke VA 24014, $192,000 05/18/2021.
May, Troy M. to Britani J. Campbell, 1378 and 1380 Buena Vista Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $185,000 05/21/2021.
OAA Properties LLC to Zachary T. West, 2302 Vale Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 05/17/2021.
Pittman, Kevin and Jessica D. Pittman to Star City Investments LLC, 123 Fleming Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 05/18/2021.
Roanoke Valley Property Management LLC to Mary R. Importico and Ryan T. Importico, 2825 Montvale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $174,000 05/20/2021.
Triple Element LLC to SASF Properties LLC, 2041 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 05/18/2021.
Williams, Rolayne W. to Carolyn Twine, 2229 Ranch Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 05/18/2021.
Wilson, Robert E. III to Tyler E. Jackson and Jennifer N. Bandy, 3128 Garden City Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $149,500 05/21/2021.
Wiseman, Wanda P. to Matthew T. Johnson and Taylor Y. Kitchen, 2441 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $163,500 05/20/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000Beatty, Kim to Roanoke Home & Renovations LLC, 3044 Hemlock Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $59,400 05/18/2021.
Defibaugh, Sidney W. and Patricia E. Defibaugh to Nelson D. Defibaugh, 2249 Overlook Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $80,000 05/21/2021.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 1406 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $80,000 05/17/2021.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Prime Realty Partners LLC, 2906 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $71,000 05/17/2021.
Hanger, Jennifer to Cox Real Estate Enterprises LLC, 1624 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $66,800 05/20/2021.
Hardy, Melvin J. to Alisha Childress, 3760 Norway Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $98,300 05/18/2021.
Mellinger, Tina B. to Jeffery A. Leonard and Teresa C. Leonard, 403 Fieldale Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $80,000 05/21/2021.
Peters, Kristy R. to Richard Lake, 1815 Roanoke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $87,600 05/20/2021.
Phelps, Taze H. to Omega Properties LLC, 1404 Lafayette Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,000 05/20/2021.
Smith, Robert E. Jr. and Debra Smith to Mill Mountain Investments LLC, 2821 Dell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 05/17/2021.
Square 1 Inc. to CFF Properties LLC, 310 Savannah Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $55,000 05/20/2021.
Triple Element LLC to Bala LLC, 4314 Moomaw Ave., 2411 Delaware Ave., 3917 Maine Ave., 2706 Moomaw Ave. N.W., 2311 Vale Ave., 0 Vale Ave. N.E., Roanoke VA 24017, 24012, $99,000 05/18/2021.
Triple Element LLC to Carolina Ave. LLC, 918 Loudon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $96,250 05/18/2021.
Woloszyn, Steven J. and Sharon M. Woloszyn to Jose A. Cabrera Diaz, 2506 Delaware Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $97,300 05/21/2021.
Roanoke County Over $300,000Brown, David A. to Robert A. Webb and Donna S. Webb, 1621 West Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $370,000 05/21/2021.
Brown, Deirdre R. to Seth Vaughan, 3440 Kenwick Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 05/21/2021.
Coots, Fredrick A. III and Kristie W. Coots to Jason R. Ward and Patrica A. Ward, 7689 Whistler Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $345,000 05/18/2021.
Crowder, Shawn K. and Lindsey Crowder to Tina Krull, 5868 Cotton Hill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 05/20/2021.
Enterprise Investments Ltd. to Carol Anne Breitinger, 5889 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $372,000 05/21/2021.
Fox, Bonnie W. to Howard O. Price II and Laura L. Price, 5512 Quail Ridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $429,000 05/19/2021.
Fuentes, Fernando Jose and Heather L. Fuentes to Gregory J. Dehmer, 2570 Woods Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $445,000 05/21/2021.
Giannini, James V. and Helen J. Giannini to Robert S. Jengo, 2411 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $340,000 05/19/2021.
Gillispie, David S. and Patricia Gillispie to Martha E. Foy, 6520 Mill Run Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $360,000 05/19/2021.
Horton, Jeffrey, to Justin T. Lackey, 1733 Warner Place Vinton VA 24179, $315,000 05/19/2021.
Metzger, Patrick J. and Shawn Metzger to Yanin Olvera Leon and Abigail Olvera Leon, 4220 Allegheny Drive Salem VA 24153, $305,000 05/17/2021.
Mills, James Harry Jr. to Justin A. Dent and Kimberly F. Dent, 4058 Poplar Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $330,000 05/20/2021.
Rickoff, Keith A. and Cindy Y. Rickoff to Michael J. Mone and Sharon L. Mone, 5466 Stayman Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $345,000 05/18/2021.
Shelton, Collin T. and others to Michael L. Cottrell and Amanda N. Cottrell, 5021 Orchard Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $320,000 05/17/2021.
Simmerson, Julie S. to Adrianne G. Kemper, 4462 Summerset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 05/17/2021.
Souther, Scott A. and Teresa K. Souther to Adam R. Woodie and Kabrie Woodie, 8101 Arabian Lane Catawba VA 24070, $375,000 05/18/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000Barry C. Compton Inc. to Kimberly M. Marz and Shawn L. Tipps, 610 Timberidge Road Vinton VA 24179, $217,650 05/18/2021.
Greene, Marshall M. to Griffin W. Brown, 7237 Branico Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 05/19/2021.
Hanger, Jennifer to Mitchell B. Graham, 6441 North Barrens Road Roanoke VA 24019, $255,000 05/17/2021.
Jenkins, Randall to Obet Ramirez Marino, 6020 Thornrose Road Roanoke VA 24012, $235,000 05/18/2021.
Law, Zachary I. to MT Pro LLC, 1337 Hardy Road Vinton VA 24179, $226,800 05/21/2021.
Lee, Anthony B. to Lisa McDaniel, 3755 Ellen Drive Salem VA 24153, $256,999 05/17/2021.
Lee, Teresa H. and Gary Hawks to Elizabeth P. Garwood, 4227 Allegheny Drive Salem VA 24153, $229,500 05/17/2021.
Linderman, Hilary L. to Kristin B. Eden, 5000 South Gala Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $293,388 05/17/2021.
Vrenamonti-Green, Brandi, to Donald H. Hines III and Nichole A. Zarobinski, 914 Bolejack Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $230,000 05/19/2021.
Wertz, Marie E. to Adrienne J. Louhen and Garrett K. Louthen, 6202 Roberta Road Roanoke VA 24019, $255,000 05/18/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000Arthur Rental LLC to Victoria E. Rothbort, 3622 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 05/21/2021.
Berry, Tracey E. to German Jose Bravo Fuentes, 5803 Thornrose Road Roanoke VA 24012, $192,500 05/21/2021.
Bowles, Wanda H. and Karl I. Bowles to Hannah R. Bowles, 2383 Eastland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $143,750 05/21/2021.
Cavallaro, Carole . to James V. Fonseca, 3392 Morning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $184,950 05/20/2021.
Claybrook, Brittany J. to Emma C. Hurley, 7023 Oak Court Roanoke VA 24018, $135,000 05/18/2021.
Crenshaw, Robert S. Jr. to Robbie D. Brookshier and Lisa O. Brookshier, 0 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $129,900 05/21/2021.
Dent, Justin A. and Kimberly F. Dent to Noah M. Nester, 337 Lynn Haven Circle Vinton VA 24179, $169,950 05/19/2021.
Fife, Richard H. to Titan Park LLC, 5332 Carolyn Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $191,510 05/19/2021.
Java LLC to 7 Beaver Dam LLC, 2640 Electric Road Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 05/17/2021.
Kepley, Richard H. to Cleggett G. Funkhouser and Joyce Ann Funkhouser, 0 Starlight Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $114,100 05/20/2021.
Louthen, Adrienne J. to Jordan A. Persinger, 6203 Roberta Road Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 05/18/2021.
Manspile, Kristin C. to Roger Phillips, 3842 Old Catawba Road Salem VA 24153, $127,500 05/21/2021.
Pelrye-Brown, Amanda P. to Timothy D. to Allen Jr. and Abigail E. Allen, 410 E. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $148,000 05/17/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000Coots, Fredrick A. III and Kristie W. Coots to Eric Vest and Margie Vest, 7812 Creek Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $55,000 05/18/2021.
Holland, Claralyn L. and others to WT Investments LLC, 7111 Tall Oak Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $65,000 05/18/2021.
Terry, Tony W. and Laura S. Terry to Brenton Mongan, 915 Martin McNeil Road Salem VA 24153, $56,200 05/21/2021.