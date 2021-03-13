Real estate transactions for March 14, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Khan, Irfan and Wajiha Khan to Zahir Enterprises Inc., 1379 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $2,245,000 02/23/2021.
Patterson, Gabrielle B. to Sean L. Eschenbach and Caroline Wilhoit Eschenbach, 2601 Stanley Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $735,000 02/24/2021.
Southern Estates LLC to Encore3 LLP, 118 Patton Ave., 206 Gilmer Ave., 1528 Melrose Ave., 2525 Hanover Ave., 2816 10th St., 832 Queen Ave., 3762 Rolling Hill Ave., 5222 Florist Road, 4013 Virginia Ave., 3055 Melrose Ave., 3925 Vermont Ave., 122 Patton Ave., 228 Gilmer Ave., 706 Rutherford Ave., 514 Westwood Blvd., 3828 Michigan Ave., 3521 Valley View Ave., 2508 Springhill Drive, 801 31st St., 3317 Courtland Road N.W., 2403 Mansfield St., 622 Two Tree Lane, 4610 Trevino Circle N.E., 1206 Stewart Ave., 1905 East Gate Ave., 684 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24017, 24019, 24012, 24013, 24016, $3,030,379 02/23/2021.
Vest, Nelson C. to Kul Bahdur Perfect Choice Homes LLC, 1 Patton Ave. N.E., 1007 Hunt Ave., 1011 Hunt Ave., 720 18th St. N.W., Roanoke VA 24016, 24017, $315,000 02/22/2021.
Wall, Billie O. to Benjamin B. Comer and Emma L. Gravett, 3955 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $533,000 02/26/2021.
Woody LLC to SASF Properties LLC, 2519 and 2521 Tudor Lane, 2525 and 2527 Tudor Lane, 3212 Hillcrest Ave., 3218-3220 Hillcrest Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $675,000 02/26/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bostwick, Henry G. II and Aimee K. Bostwick to Benjamin A. Schapman and Gabriella Marra Schapman, 1930 Carter Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $257,750 02/23/2021.
Jerkovic, Bozo and Jasna Jerkovic to Britnee Bryan, 2604 Bluefield Blvd. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 02/26/2021.
Katz, Lora to Christopher Rigney and April Rigney, 3535 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 02/25/2021.
LaConte, Stephen M. and Leslie E.W. LaConte to Kathryn Inda, 2521 Nottingham Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $280,000 02/24/2021.
Lonnquist, Daniel E. and Lynne E. Lonnquist to Wellspaces LLC, 2465 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $275,000 02/24/2021.
McGee, Roy Q. and Carolyn D. McGee to Erich Gass Sr., 4943 Oak Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $212,000 02/23/2021.
Stradley, Dustin T. to Remington Hinshaw and Dare Fisher, 2767 Thorndale St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 02/25/2021.
Wright, Clinton W. II and Julie A. Wright to Warren R. Stump and Mitzi F. Stump, 1672 Monterey Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $269,000 02/25/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adams, Mason J. to Robert Pringle, 2422 Dorchester Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $103,500 02/26/2021.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Samuel D. Parker and Stephanie G. Parker, 2101 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 02/25/2021.
BLJ Associates LLC to James D. Fitzgerald, 2431 Manning Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,950 02/23/2021.
Carlin, Jason D. to Kristi L. Bowman, 2022 Purcell Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $124,950 02/25/2021.
Clemens, Ronald R. to Leia M. Batten and Kole P. Bushong, 2807 Cannaday Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 02/24/2021.
Coe, Tracy L. and Laura G. Coe to Shaina L. Hupp and Christopher C. Semple, 2720 Thorndale St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $176,950 02/26/2021.
Crouse, Elizabeth S. and Christie L. Hall to Roy E. Dickenson and others, 2415 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,500 02/26/2021.
Doak, John E. Jr. and Kelly M. Doak to Clifton Paige, 2625 Kennedy St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $151,000 02/26/2021.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Kiara L. Wright, 1402 Aspen St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $139,650 02/22/2021.
Equity Trust Co. to Yolanda B. Davis, 3126 Keene St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $132,800 02/26/2021.
Gregory, Daniel O. Jr. and Marie F. Gregory to Joyce E. Tarpley and Carl E. Tarpley Jr., 2429 Avenham Ave. S.W. Unit A Roanoke VA 24014, $178,000 02/25/2021.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to Yaba N’Guissan Ouattara, 1821 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $130,000 02/23/2021.
Hagy, Martha L. to Terry L. Carpenter, 1819 East Gate Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,950 02/25/2021.
Helms, Donald M. to Lesha C. VanBuren, 2406 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 02/25/2021.
Helms, Donald M. and Violet J. Helms Estate to Joseph L. Sheffield, 2414 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,825 02/25/2021.
House on the Hill LLC to Property Partners Roanoke LLC, 2027 Colgate St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $131,000 02/22/2021.
Johnson, Henry P. and Susan H. Johnson to Downtown Holdings LLC, 949 Hartsook Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $100,000 02/23/2021.
Khan, Arshad A. and Nayyara T. Khan to Alexis Johnson and Robie Johnson Jr., 367 Washington Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $193,000 02/24/2021.
Powell, Christopher R. to Eloy Garcia Jr., 248 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $103,300 02/25/2021.
Ricker, Ricky A. to Sean W. Osborne and Coleman K. Osborne, 2514 Sharon Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $123,500 02/22/2021.
Shawver, Katherine C. and Robin C. Grimes to Nar B. Dahal, 3318 Frontier Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 02/23/2021.
Thompson, Ashley W. to Kul Bahdur Thapa and Goma Maya Thapa, 3357 Crittendon Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 02/22/2021.
VanBuren, Lesha C. to City of Roanoke VA, 2546 Brook St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $160,000 02/23/2021.
Webb, Joyce K. to Best Rental Properties LLC, 1649 Padbury Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 02/24/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Barger, Barbara and Manuel F. Dooley Estate to Homer E. Yandle Investments LLC, 932 Whitney Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 02/26/2021.
Bensiger, Martin E. to Omega Properties LLC, 2929 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 02/24/2021.
Berglund Chevrolet Inc. to Salvador Diaz Pineda, 501 Whittaker Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $70,000 02/24/2021.
Bishop, Beverly M. to Southern Estates LLC, 2922 Cumberland St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 02/26/2021.
Burnett, Eric V. to City of Roanoke Virginia, 720 Westside Blvd. and 0 Gladies St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,900 02/24/2021.
Gray, Earl T. and Betty L. Gray to Choice Holdings LLC, 1113 17th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $64,000 02/26/2021.
Mays, Dorothy F. to Jeffrey W. Horton, 2536 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $84,000 02/25/2021.
Smith, Mary K. and Charles D. Smith Estate to Michael Kenney and Courtnay Kenney, 1832 Carroll Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $55,000 02/23/2021.
Williams, Gregg A. and Betty K. Williams to Michael Shivley, 929 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $77,000 02/25/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Blyalock, Bruce K. and Janet L. McDaniel to Roger W. Witt and Jennifer J. Witt, 7039 Campbell Drive Salem VA 24153, $455,000 02/26/2021.
Dalton, Carl D. to Mark E. Lilly and Gretchen M. Lilly, 7941 Forest Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $310,000 02/22/2021.
DeMaria, James M. and Brenda L. DeMaria to Xiang Long, 5924 Crumpacker Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $339,000 02/25/2021.
East, Jeffrey C. and Kimbreth G. East to Michael R. Thompson, 4305 Toddsbury Drive Vinton VA 24179, $325,000 02/23/2021.
Fischer, Venitia M. and John A. Fischer Jr. to Michael L. Johnston and Carole N. Johnston, 2008 River Ridge Court Salem VA 24153, $329,000 02/25/2021.
Gentiluomo, Andrew to Robert L. Pressley Jr., 5765 Lori Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $459,400 02/25/2021.
Hatcher, Travis L. and Lauren B. Hatcher to Debbie R. Gillespie, 4913 Summerville Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $380,000 02/22/2021.
Hostetler, Brian and Abby Hostetler to Matthew J. McGlennon and Heather C. McGlennon, 6046 Roycroft Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $550,000 02/24/2021.
Kurtz, Michael W. to John David Hudson Jr., 3837 Derby Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $424,500 02/22/2021.
Maven Investments LLC to Kurt M. Schuzer, 5770 Ivy Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $424,950 02/25/2021.
PAW VI LLC to 6450 Technology Drive LLC, 6450 Technology Drive Salem VA 24153, $12,700,000 02/22/2021.
Snyder Land Management LLC to 5250 Peters Creek LLC, 5250 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $491,000 02/26/2021.
Star City Investments LLC to Vicky R. Schack, 1721 Mill Pond Drive Salem VA 24153, $339,950 02/22/2021.
Star City Investments LLC to Michael A. Pennington and Katherine J. McGuire, 7843 Cedar Edge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $333,950 02/26/2021.
Stewart, Denise E. to Justin R. Barone, 4459 Brentwood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $356,000 02/26/2021.
Virden, Mark and Tonya D. Virden to Brian Hostetler and Abby Hostetler, 6113 Hidden Valley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 02/25/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Aguilar, Juan and Ma. De La Luz Aguilar to Dustin Williamson, 4302 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $222,000 02/23/2021.
Bailey, Anthony D. and Rebecca B. Hotze to Richard C. Murray and Richard C. Murray, 3329 One Oak Road Roanoke VA 24018, $261,000 02/24/2021.
Calkins, Lynda J. and Ann Stinnett to Andrew S. Hodges and Donna Q. Hodges, 3484 Overbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $234,500 02/26/2021.
Clarke, Joshua T. and Virginia R. Clarke to Jason A. Peters, 2209 Sourwood St. Roanoke VA 24012, $230,000 02/26/2021.
Croy, Debra Y. to Megan K. O’Leary and Kolten T. Peterson, 1823 June Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $222,500 02/24/2021.
Dell, Christopher M. and Patricia T. Dell to Rudolph J. Friederich III, 554 Hillview Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 02/26/2021.
Girard, Robert E. to Steven W. Wright, 3045 McVitty Forest Drive Unit 318 Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 02/24/2021.
Hawse, Emily E. and Kristina M. Hawse to Christopher S. Sellers and Amanda Sellers, 3328 Fleetwood Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 02/23/2021.
Household Investment LLC to Waleed A. Saweeres and Nancy H. Samaan, 4527 Hammond Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 02/25/2021.
Hudson, Eleanor H. and David A. Hudson to Grant C. Beecher and Amy Beth Beecher, 6918 Tinkerdale Road Roanoke VA 24019, $238,000 02/26/2021.
Justis, David A. and Jo Anne B. Justis to Thomas A. Rotenberry, 2631 Feather Garden Circle Vinton VA 24179, $245,000 02/25/2021.
Neese, David M. Jr. to Ethan A. Roop and Ashley R. Roop, 5751 Meadowcrest St. Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 02/22/2021.
Rider, John and Kandys Rider to Sarah A. Serreno, 1234 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 02/25/2021.
Ring, Corey A. and Andrea M. Ring to John M. Monninger and Maria N. Monninger, 3428 Potomac Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $228,000 02/26/2021.
Rouse, James C. Estate and Sandra R. Reedy, to Marvin E. Langford Jr. and Maureen H. Landford, 4295 Jae Valley Road Roanoke VA 24014, $295,000 02/22/2021.
Sarver, Daniel T. to Benjamin J. Sigman, 3147 Tomaranne Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 02/26/2021.
Schuh, Steven M. and Emily H. Schuh to Ashley L. Hale, 4290 Spicewood Lane Salem VA 24153, $280,000 02/24/2021.
Scott, Jeffrey L. and Rhonda G. Scott to Jeffrey L. Thomasson Sr., 5769 Cox Hopkins Road Roanoke VA 24014, $229,900 02/26/2021.
Shepherd Real Estate LLC to Jordan Murray, 2514 Pinecrest Drive Vinton VA 24179, $200,500 02/23/2021.
Warren, Robert L. and Carolyn F. Warren to Wagdy Eshak and Nermeen Amen, 3590 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $230,950 02/24/2021.
Whiting, Ashley M. to Olga L. Robinson, 3311 Eva Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $254,000 02/26/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Alouf, Gregory and Erin Alouf to David F. Westoff and Cathy L. Westoff, 7357 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $119,000 02/26/2021.
Arthur, Nona B. and others to Alexander S. Goulart, 2908 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $130,950 02/23/2021.
Brady, Linda S. to Zachary Craddock and Levi Davis, 3231 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $145,000 02/26/2021.
Bruce, Daniel J. and Alexandr A. Nissen to Jacob Gilbert, 5341 Century Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $144,900 02/22/2021.
Fornes, Ruth A. and others to FCHB Inc., 2642 Steele Road Roanoke VA 24018, $110,500 02/25/2021.
Frenger, Barbara K. to Melanie Graczyk and Margaret B. Cook, 5260 Crossbow Circle Unit 10 D Roanoke VA 24018, $112,000 02/26/2021.
Getz, Stephen B. and Samanatha E. Getz to Amit Patel and Puja Ganjwala, 5737 Longridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 02/26/2021.
Herb Smith Inc. to Barry C. Compton Inc., 5159 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $138,000 02/22/2021.
Iferica, Bayo G. to Lena P. Dowd, 3406 Kim Court B20 Roanoke VA 24018, $135,000 02/23/2021.
M&W Properties Inc. to Jonathan B. Snowden and Katie M. Snowden, 2633 Gaylord Road Roanoke VA 24018, $171,000 02/26/2021.
Moyer, John D. to Brandon Beemer and Jessic Beemer, 7124 Woods Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $123,000 02/23/2021.
Parsons, Elizabeth M. to Nicholas Peren and Natalia Peren, 4557 Fort Lewis Church Road Salem VA 24153, $150,000 02/26/2021.
Pennington, Michael A. to Sarah E. Starnes, 3024 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 02/26/2021.
Renick, Amy R. to Prathibha Patel and Shama Patel, 6730 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $172,000 0225/2021.
Rucker, Joseph E. III and Joseph E. Rucker Jr. Estate to Ruben A. Ricardo Pestana and Amanda Y. Perez Suarez, 3332 Melody Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 02/23/2021.
Samuel I. White PC to IDB Group LLC, 1741 Richland Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $126,000 02/25/2021.
Thompson, Sarah H. to Brenda N. Hickock, 6920 Scotch Pine Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 02/25/2021.
Titan Park LLC to Jeffrey S. Dearing and Melinda C. Dearing, 5260 Crossbow Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $119,500 02/22/2021.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Star City Investments LLC, 5231 Summer Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 02/24/2021.
Wingo, Penny H. to Katherian R. Begasse and James Begasse, 148 Gretchen Court Vinton VA 24179, $129,000 02/26/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Ayers, Melissa K. to FCHB Inc., 2894 Riverview Road Roanoke VA 24014, $77,000 02/24/2021.
Lewis, Karen L. to Samuel W. Barrett Jr. and Kristin E. Barrett, 2792 East Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $82,000 02/22/2021.
Preston, Linda L. to Gabriel E. Saker, 3193 Ivyland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $75,000 02/24/2021.
Trustee Service of Virginia to IDB Group LLC, 7350 Sunnybrook Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $99,601 02/24/2021.
Winnie, Alon P. Jr. to Nathan T. Webster, 5330 McVitty Road Roanoke VA 24018, $72,000 02/26/2021.
Salem
Over $300,000
Frazier, Keith D. to Sheldon T. Henderson, 1382 Southside Drive Salem VA 24153, $375,000 02/05/2021.
Funk, Ryan C. to Richard J. Nagel III, 2918 Phillips Brook Lane Salem VA 24153, $410,000 02/12/2021.
Michals, McLean T. to Terry A. Blakely, 703 Bradford Circle Salem VA 24153, $398,000 02/10/2021.
Migliarese, Timothy M. to McLean T. Michals, 171 Forest Drive Salem VA 24153, $600,000 02/03/2021.
O’Brien, Gladys S. to JG Gilbert Properties LLC, 26 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $365,000 02/23/2021.
Sprinkle, Kaitlin C. to James Adams, 625 Marshall St. Salem VA 24153, $310,000 02/11/2021.
Stevens, Jim A. to Felix A. Bruno-Caston, 803 W. Carrollton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $515,000 02/26/2021.
Thornhill, Edward N. to Ronald J. Davis, 894 E. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $325,000 02/01/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Aldridge, Mark A. to Ryan Murphy, 2716 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $205,000 02/11/2021.
Clinevell, Chad A. to John P. Gregorie, 1130 Newman Drive Salem VA 24153, $211,450 02/01/2021.
Hall, Georgeanna C. to Robert L. Stephenson, 2548 Keagy Road Salem VA 24153, $261,000 02/23/2021.
Harrington, Jena to Brent A. Yancey, 2324 Karen Drive Salem VA 24153, $250,000 02/26/2021.
Hatcher, Emma D. to Samuel Hobbs, 1503 Kathryn Lane Salem VA 24153, $245,000 02/19/2021.
Henmark Inc. to George M. Bell, 523 E. Burwell St. Salem VA 24153, $267,750 02/05/2021.
Real Estate Buy It Now LLC to Paula Young, 21 Green St. Salem VA 24153, $229,500 02/19/2021.
Reynolds, Ricky to Katie Fortner, 306 W. Second St. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 02/12/2021.
Sartin, Pamela G. to Joseph M. Hunsicker, 260 Butt Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $240,000 02/01/2021.
Stocki, Jan Estate to Elliot L. Richards Jr., 1929 Maylin Drive Salem VA 24153, $200,000 02/16/2021.
Terry Properties of Virginia Inc. to Terrance L. Bradburn, 1624 Alberta Drive Salem VA 24153, $239,950 02/25/2021.
Wall, Neal C. to Stephen M. Baker, 2419 S. Clearing Road Salem VA 24153, $200,000 02/24/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Boitnott, Trina W. to Laura J. Hanson, 523 Moran Ave. Salem VA 24153, $160,000 02/25/2021.
Bowers Properties LLC to William P. Lipes, 868 Stonegate Court Salem VA 24153, $182,000 02/26/2021.
Christensen, Christine C. to Pamela G. Sartin, 1061 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $164,950 02/19/2021.
Fitzgerald, Kenneth R. to Chandler L. Hunt, 640 E. Calhoun St. Salem VA 24153, $125,700 02/19/2021.
Fralin, Roy L. to Blue Ridge Horizon LLC, 222 Wilson St. Salem VA 24153, $105,000 02/17/2021.
GGM of VA Inc. to Thinh P. Dang, 1523 Lenox Ave. Salem VA 24153, $192,000 02/26/2021.
Infinity Investment Properties to Frances V. Lane Jr., 951 Academy St. Salem VA 24153, $130,000 02/04/2021.
Kosmann, Sean B. to Cayleigh Hayes, 427 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $139,000 02/22/2021.
Persinger, Arnold R. to Jessica R. Dunbar, 216 Ross St. Salem VA 24153, $179,900 02/22/2021.
Rubin, Mary Ann to Kimberly F. Conner, 46 Upland Drive Roanoke VA 24153, $110,009 02/12/2021.
Sanders, Susan L. to Dennis E. Jones, 1846 Kiska Road Salem VA 24153, $100,000 02/17/2021.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Edwin Montanez, 501 S. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $111,400 02/01/2021.
Shaver, Marlene to Joshua R. Fogel, 310 Chapman St. Salem VA 24153, $169,200 02/10/2021.
Wall, Charles I. III to David D. Guilliams III, 927 Palmer Ave. Salem VA 24153, $192,000 02/23/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction inc., 220 Edgemere Drive Salem VA 24153, $60,000 02/25/2021.