Real estate transactions for March 21, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Blue Ridge Mountains Council Inc. BSA to Plum Street Partners LLC, 2131 Valley View Blvd. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,200,000 03/03/2021.
Bowling, Michael J. to Nilam Corp., 2402 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $365,000 03/05/2021.
Brown, Blain A. and Stephanie R. Brown-Mead to Scott L. Feldman and Kirstin W. Feldman, 2811 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $625,000 03/03/2021.
Hamby, Kenneth W. to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC, 2047 Denniston Ave., 1327 Grandin Road S.W., 1602 Baldwin Ave., 1627 Wallace Ave., 1812 Purcell Ave. N.E., Roanoke VA 24015, 24012, $440,000 03/02/2021.
Hamilton, Harry III and Tracy B. Hamilton to John W. Douthat, 3202 Allendale St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $700,000 03/02/2021.
Kraft, Joe P. and Robert J. Wirsig II to Philippe G. Nunnenkamp, 637 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 21016, $310,000 03/02/2021.
Levan Properties LLC to Viking Lane Properties LLC, 123 Kirk Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $994,500 03/01/2021.
Munroe, Devon J. to Daniel J. Mumm and Jean D. Mumm, 3925 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $439,000 03/05/2021.
Quick Fix Real Estate LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 2047 Denniston Ave. S.W., 1602 Baldwin Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24015, 24012, $375,000 03/03/2021.
Russell, Matthew C. and Marlena A. Russell to Michael L. Burton, 1246 Wasena Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $325,000 03/03/2021.
Smith, April and Roger W. Smith Jr. to Due South BBQ LLC, 4521 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $399,000 03/01/2021.
Truist Bank to WMG Acquisitions LLC, 1620 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $750,000 03/04/2021.
Truist Bank to WMG Acquisitions LLC, 3565 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $500,000 03/04/2021.
Webster, Beverly E. to H&M Commercial Properties LLC, 1754 Granby St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,025,000 03/05/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
609 Campbell SW LLC to Peepee Poopoo LLC, 609 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $280,000 03/05/2021.
Berry, Rena to Kevin A. Meador and Darcie Lee Meador, 2236 Mattaponi Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $235,000 03/05/2021.
Chappell, John C. and Lashelle S. Chappell to Joshua Alvarado and Jourdan B. Alvarado, 2277 White Oak Road Roanoke VA 24014, $285,000 03/05/2021.
Coho, Diana B. to William R. Quirk and Marissa G. Quirk, 5011 Meadow Crossing Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 03/02/2021.
D and T Residential Properties Inc. to Larry D. Duggins and Karen L. Duggins, 3820 Keagy Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 03/05/2021.
Dearing, John David to Kairos Properties LLC, 20 13th St. S.W., 218 17th St., 1234 Pechin Ave., 1135 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24016, 24013, $200,000 03/05/2021.
JEG Realty Inc. to Leah N. Savelyev, 2724 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000 03/05/2021.
Naff, Julianne B. to Bradley Prescott, 1109 and 1111 Wasena Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $219,400 03/05/2021.
Stephens, Bradley A. and Sarah O.L. Stephens to Bradley S. Pendergraph and Sarah M. Pendergraph, 538 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $206,000 03/04/2021.
Strubler, Leah H. and others to Featured Residences LLC, 1917 Blenheim Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $210,000 03/03/2021.
Tuckwood 1204 LLC to Benjamin Brennan and Valerie Brennan, 2731 Deerfield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $280,000 03/05/2021.
Williams, Billy Lee and Barbara Ann Williams to Lee-Ellen Cox, 2232 Mattaponi Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $289,697 03/05/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Blakes Rentals LLC to Zachery Gordon and Juliana G. Gordon, 4728 Casper Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $183,100 03/02/2021.
Blankenship, Dana E. to Jeanne C. Leftwich, 1414 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $132,900 03/01/2021.
Budner, Judith H. to Peter G. Baur and Lois K. Baur, 4434 Pheasant Ridge Road #203 Roanoke VA 24014, $160,000 03/03/2021.
Collins, Kristopher L. and Amanda L. Collins to Jordan B. Musick, 1724 Clay St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $129,950 03/03/2021.
Courey, Christopher D. and David S. Courey to Clemente Sifuentes Reyna, 1117 Greenhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 03/01/2021.
Cox, Ellen to Nicholas S. Schrecongost, 1610 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $190,400 03/05/2021.
Craddock, Thomas A. III to Josh Swartz, 638 Highland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $175,000 03/05/2021.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Viva Development LLC, 2825 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $100,000 03/02/2021.
Flynn, Whitney M. to Joseph A. Daniels, 329 Timothy Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $190,000 03/05/2021.
Jones, Mario A. to Tabitha Maddox, 937 Kyle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 03/05/2021.
Lewis, Frank E. Jr. and Mary T. Lewis to Gary A. Napier and Amy R. Napier, 3655 Wright Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $182,000 03/01/2021.
Manetta, Timothy J. and James E. Manetta Estate to Spencer B. Reed, 165 Christian Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 03/02/2021.
Murphy, Jane E. to RickieBobbie Holdings Inc., 3233 Old Salem Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 03/03/2021.
Omega Properties LLC to Jason Wimbush, 3132 Keene St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 03/03/2021.
Palmer, Amber to Mayrura Properties LLC, 612 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $140,000 03/05/2021.
Passut, Timothy J. to Stephen G. Lewis, 2278 Westover Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $160,100 03/02/2021.
Prime Home Buyers LLC to Appalachian Prime Properties LLC, 527 Wingfield Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 03/02/2021.
R&E Real Estate LLC to Jeylani J. Mberwa, 527 Fairfax Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $124,500 03/01/2021.
R.F. Construction LLC to Benjamin J. Hogg and Judas S. Hogg, 1118 Tayloe Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $145,000 03/05/2021.
Richardson, Earl A. and Bonnie H.Richardson to Jessica M. Jones, 1411 Glenwood Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $163,000 03/04/2021.
Ricks, Ivan E. and Ludivina Ricks to Alicia Presley, 601 Caldwell St. Roanoke VA 24017, $159,950 03/05/2021.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Isabel G. Pascal, 519 Bonhill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $122,000 03/05/2021.
Sims, Joseph and Delores S. Watts Estate to Mack Investments Inc., 3312 Pittsfield Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $109,950 03/05/2021.
Stevens, Taylor P. to Michael H. Doss and Stacey R. Golden, 1450 6 1/2 St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $123,000 03/05/2021.
Sturgill, Justin E. and Ashley B. Orange to Stephanie S. Duff, 2610 Radford Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 03/04/2021.
Warmstone Properties LLC to Hawkspoint Investments LLC, 5020 Showalter Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $132,700 03/01/2021.
Wirt, R. Stephen and Frank V. Wirt to Eric M. Engstrom and Grayce L. Darden, 4132 Kentucky Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $105,000 03/01/2021.
Woodrow, Alan J. to Emilia Perez-Torres, 1741 James St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $110,500 03/01/2021.
Wooldridge, Thomas W. and Rebecca Wooldridge to Gary M. Myers Jr., 310 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $143,900 03/05/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Aesy, Cheryl M. to Prime Home Buyers LLC, 527 Wingfield Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 03/02/2021.
AFIG LLC to Armando O. Garcia Vasquez, 1016 Rockland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,000 03/05/2021.
Duncan, Lois Mae and John A. Showalter to Barefoot Homes LLC, 3922 Tyler Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $55,000 03/02/2021.
Fanning, Jerry A. and Carl A. Fanning to Cathy Plunkett, 1369 Thomason Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $70,000 03/02/2021.
Hartsel, J. Clifton and Barbara A. Hartsell to Gee-Gee Enterprises LLC, 5128 Woodbury St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 03/01/2021.
Remodeling for You Properties LLC to Eric A. Gifford, 1117 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24018, $72,600 03/05/2021.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Yu H. Cen and Calvin Sham, 2614 10th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $50,100 03/04/2021.
Snow, George R. and Susan Kerr to Wake Faw, 2711 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $55,000 03/03/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Dent, Marcia L. and Robert K. Dent II to David T. Goodman and Whitney M. Flynn, 3457 Kenwick Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 03/05/2021.
Elmore, H. Wayne and Cheyenne Elmore to Enterprise Investments Ltd., 5889 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 03/05/2021.
Guisto, Kenneth to Rafael Arrizon Contreras, 5012 Cave Spring Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $311,000 03/04/2021.
Maven Investments LLC to Martha A. Mullins, 5759 Ivy Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $309,950 03/02/2021.
Mrnak, Megan J. to Matthew C. Russell and Marlena A. Russell, 2725 Mallard Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $345,050 03/03/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Duffield, Kenneth S. and Kenneth W. Duffield to James D. Watkins and Haleigh N. Sapp, 5936 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24018, $218,000 03/04/2021.
Fields, Rebecca L. to Mario A. Jones, 4508 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 03/05/2021.
Francis, Tysheem and Erica Francis to Aneil Samuel and Cassie S. Brown, 2028 Tula Drive Salem VA 24153, $250,000 03/04/2021.
Garman, Steven R. and others to Christopher W. Burton, 8820 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $200,000 03/03/2021.
Hetherington, Scott P. and Peggy S. Heatherington, to Derek Johnson and Sarah Johnson, 5151 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $260,000 03/04/2021.
Lugar, Bobby S. and Karen D. Lugar to Christy V. Gorth, 3630 Parkwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $213,000 03/05/2021.
Providence Properties LLC to Paul Dickey and Heather B. Heather B. Dickey, 5243 Rosecliff Road Roanoke VA 24018, $238,500 03/04/2021.
Ratcliffe, Tanner M. and Lindsey B. Ratcliffe to Tricia A. Hash, 6841 Albert Road Roanoke VA 24019, $268,000 03/05/2021.
Robertson, Carolyn S. to John Kraemer and Betsy Kraemer, 6345 Franklin Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $200,000 03/02/2021.
Valentine, Sue H. and Dorothy A. Mundy Estate to Zachary B. Ulrich and Meghan M. Ulrich, 5321 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $279,500 03/05/2021.
Weaver, Leonard W. Jr. and Dianne A. Weaver to Michaela D. Speas and Jonathan D. Speas, 2888 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $282,950 03/02/2021.
Wood, Connor M. and Michela Wood to Christa M. Hawley, 5224 Springlawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 03/03/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Allen, Alyssa and Forrest Short to Daniel Armstrong, 5304 Thornrose Road Roanoke VA 24012, $144,500 03/02/2021.
Bunn, Kelsey to James T. Dishner, 7121 Pine Court Roanoke VA 24018, $113,000 03/03/2021.
Campbell, Lindsey E. to Michele Titus, 100 Gretchen Court Vinton VA 24179, $127,000 03/05/2021.
Carter, Clarence T. to Terry W. Childress and Jessica R. Childress, 1656 Millwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $184,000 03/02/2021.
Cline, Ashley N. to Jonothan Ballard, 8367 Robin Lynn Road Roanoke 24019, $154,950 03/04/2021.
Ferguson, Harold D. and others to Andrew B. Webb, 3604 Manassas Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $189,900 03/03/2021.
Fleshman, Shireen to Woody LLC, 5260 Crossbow Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 03/03/2021.
Gordon, Zackery D. and Juliana G. McLaren to Austin Jones and Jessica R. Graham, 8233 Wood Haven Road Roanoke VA 24019, $145,000 03/02/2021.
Haberl, Francis F. to Carl T. Hall Jr. , 2830 Sha Al Road Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 03/04/2021.
Hammond, Linda A. and Nancy H. Withers to John R. Gaylor II, 2880 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $150,000 03/03/2021.
Hudson, John D. Jr. and Meredith T. Hudson to LeeAndrea R. Oliver, 8525 Murfield Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $195,800 03/05/2021.
McDaniel, Anne G. and others to Leroy L. McDaniel and Anne G. McDaniel, 2956 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $130,000 03/03/2021.
Myers, Gary M. Jr. to Rustin G. Hedrick, 7222 Birch Court Roanoke VA 24018, $141,000 03/04/2021.
Ocorr, Nancy B. to Nancy B. Hobart and David B. Hobart Jr., 7260 Cherry Blossom Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $183,000 03/05/2021.
Pendergraph, Bradley S. and Charles M. Brittain to Brandon Turner and Jessica Goodspeed-Turner, 3330 Fort Lewis Circle Salem VA 24153, $175,000 03/03/2021.
Richards, Charles E. Jr. to Triple W. Group LLC, 3404 Stonehenge Square Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 03/05/2021.
U.S. Bank NA to Pavelka Rentals LLC, 5515 Lamplighter Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 03/02/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Hancock, Leslie A. to Samuel L. Denes and Sarah M. Denes, 2965 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $69,000 03/02/2021.
Setchel, Garry L. and Robert L. Setchel to Gregory L. McCain and Sarah E. McCain, 7341 Wilson Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $82,500 03/04/2021.