Real estate transactions for March 28, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Barry St. John Inc. to David E. Martin, 1326 Johnsbury Court N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $320,000 03/12/2021.
Forbes, Caroline F. and Georgie S. Frink Estate to Katherine P. Conkling, 3972 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $415,000 03/09/2021.
LRC Virginia LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1328 Morningside St., 201 18th St., 1010 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $350,000 03/09/2021.
National Bank of Blacksburg to Rocky Mount Realty LLC, 3641 and 3661 Blue Hills Village Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $525,000 03/12/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Adams, Jason L. and Mary B. Adams to Landon E. Dermott and Caroline L. Dermott, 2424 Tillett Road SW Roanoke VA 24015, $226,000 03/08/2021.
Denslow, Dylan R. to Logan J. Baltozer and Mary C. Dombalis, 1902 Sheffield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $240,000 03/12/2021.
Feldman, Kristin W. to Mary E. Russell, 2408 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $201,500 03/11/2021.
Sistler, David A. and Sarah R. Sistler to Michael B. Smith an Kendall Chamberlain, 2624 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $242,500 03/10/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bailey, Todd A. to Cecila B. Rodriguez and Pamela A. Rodriguez, 2823 Sample Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $167,500 03/08/2021.
Bowers, Dorothy A. to Teri Mercer and John Scott, 3120 Sutton St. Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 03/11/2021.
City Investments LLC to James D. McNeal and Nichole S. Howard, 2812 Florida Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $129,950 03/08/2021.
Donahue, Judith and Elsie H. Williams to Mark Anderson, 2517 Bowman St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 03/08/2021.
Everett Leigh Morgan LLC to Daniel C. Byrd, 1526 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $180,400 03/10/2021.
Fulfer, Jordan K. to Shelby Marshall, 490 Rowe Ridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $155,000 03/12/2021.
Gardner, Benjamin J. to Ruth Artis, 1601 Templeton Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 03/10/2021.
Grider, Andrew and Douglas J. Grider to Dustin J. Booth and Susan J. Simpson, 400 Salem Ave. S.W. #2K Roanoke VA 24016, $151,500 03/11/2021.
IDB Group LLC to Penelope J. Stricklin and Catherine E. Stricklin, 1319 Buena Vista Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $170,000 03/08/2021.
LaPierre, Maria N. and Jean A. Saintfleur to Johnny W. Shingleton Jr., 3518 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $172,000 03/12/2021.
Lowes Homes LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1602 Patterson Ave. S.W., 321 Dale Ave. S.E., Roanoke VA 24016, 24013, $112,000 03/09/2021.
MKS Holdings LLC to Nicklous Usery, 324 Salem Ave. S.W. Unit 104 Roanoke VA 24016, $148,000 03/09/2021.
Myers, Stephen R. and Kenneth E. Poindexter to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1620 Mercer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $160,000 03/09/2021.
Prather, Alliseon E. to Shookies LLC, 2614 Vancouver Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 03/12/2021.
Roberts, Clarence L. and Barbara A. Roberts to Barry C. Compton Inc., 4652 Trevino Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $100,000 03/10/2021.
Russells Properties LLC to Mountain and Valley Properties LLC, 1108 and 1106 Norfolk Ave. S.W., 324 Fairfax Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $100,000 03/11/2021.
RYT LLC to Lori S. Caudill, 921 Connecticut Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $118,000 03/12/2021.
Southern Property Investments Inc. to Tammy Britt, 422 Woods Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $160,000 03/08/2021.
StellarOne Bank to DJCI Edison Property LLC, 2716 Edison St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 03/12/2021.
Turner, Jason W. and Jessica P. Turner to Travis L. Cox, 360 Deaner Road 24017, $166,600 03/09/2021.
Wesley, David M. to Tanner Martin, 2458 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $154,900 03/12/2021.
Wimberly, Nakia F. and Angela N. Wimberly to William T. Lynch Jr., 3819 Sunrise Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,250 03/12/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Brantry LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 1247 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $73,000 03/11/2021.
Dearing, Richard A. and John A. Garland to Janice Strom, 908 Penmar Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $95,000 03/08/2021.
Draper, Timothy W. to Cardinal Abode LLC, 3926 Dakota Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $75,000 03/09/2021.
Flipping Moms LP to Son Thai Nguyen, 2051 Fairhope Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,500 03/10/2021.
Grace and Truth Baptist Church to Blue Ridge Foundations LLC, 3545 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $99,000 03/09/2021.
Hogan, Betty B. to Tamara Trevilcok-Bonney, 1357 Thomason Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $54,593 03/08/2021.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Bank of New York Mellon, 2329 Delaware Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $66,500 03/09/2021.
Sanchez, Tomas A. to Manuel H. Cardenas Zuniga and Gladys J. Zuniga Calderon, 4916 Pomeroy Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $95,830 03/12/2021.
Smith, James W. Jr. and others to Robert L.S. Lamour and Camille Lamour, 2419 Longview Ave. S.W. Apt. 10 Roanoke VA 24014, $81,000 03/08/2021.
Smith, Joseph W. Jr. to Endurance Soro LLC, 2625 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $79,983 03/09/2021.
Smith, Stuart F. to Endurance Soro LLC, 2625 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $79,983 03/09/2021.
Smith, Joseph W. III to Endurance Soro LLC, 2625 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $79,983 03/09/2021.
Thomas, James L. Jr. and others to Providence Properties LLC, 101 Trout St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 03/12/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Amrhein, Russell O. and Paula W. Amrhein to W2L Holdings LLC, 2740 Ogden Road Roanoke VA 24014, $930,000 03/10/2021.
Collins, Miranda A. and James T. Collins to Michael L. Short, 3509 Penn Forest Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $319,950 03/10/2021.
Fischer, John A. Jr. and Lolita L. Fischer to Daniel S. Giebner and Emily M. Giebner, 2014 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $415,000 03/12/2021.
Fitzpatrick, Fielding C. and Vicki L. Fitzpatrick to Donald D. Graul, 6050 Strickley Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $820,000 03/08/2021.
Marston, Kenneth B. and Colleen M. Marston to Carina A. Talmo, 6779 Hidden Woods Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $630,000 03/09/2021.
Nichols, Ennis N. to Brett E. Sharp and Virginia L. Sharp, 10052 Fortune Ridge Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $629,000 03/10/2021.
Riley, Mark A. to Rodney Jones and Lana Jones, 3896 Sun Valley Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $300,000 03/11/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Adams, Karen to Mark A. Sewell Jr. and Monica J. Sewell, 7514 Mount Chestnut Road Roanoke VA 24018, $237,100 03/10/2021.
Alley, Gina M. to Gregory P. Wilson and Kimberly A. Wilson, 416 Crofton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $201,800 03/10/2021.
Barnett, Norris G. to Gregory L. Conley and Cynthia L. Conley, 1826 Wildwood Road 24153 24153, $206,892 03/11/2021.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Kaitlyn Ann Harpine, 6845 Trevelian Road Roanoke VA 24019, $239,950 03/08/2021.
Bunn, Harry and Patricia Bunn to Stephen Bolt, 3614 Verona Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 03/11/2021.
Bussey, Jim A. Estate and James Bussey to Daniel J. Bremmer and Dennna N. Palatucci, 4716 Whipplewood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 03/09/2021.
Cook, Jezeriah W. and Amanda R. White to Timothy L. Burgette, 1024 Starmount Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $232,000 03/08/2021.
Cook, Dayna L. to Christi B. Dhane, 5130 Springlawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $222,500 03/11/2021.
Cundiff, Beth Reed to Joseph T. Cinquemani and Lauren E. Cinquemani, 4445 Duck Pond Road Salem VA 24153, $225,000 03/10/2021.
Featured Residences LLC to Evan S. Abbey, 4223 Sharolyn Drive Roanoke VA 24016, $249,950 03/10/2021.
Morgan, Marcus B. to Jacob A. Muncy, 1409 Abbey Circle Vinton VA 24179, $213,525 03/10/2021.
Short, Michael and Morgan Short to Bryan M. Rich, 1733 Meadows Road Vinton VA 24179, $285,000 03/10/2021.
Spradlin, Shane to Randy A. Bivens and Charlotte Bivens, 1426 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $241,000 03/08/2021.
Stathos, Agnew and Deborah Stathos to Robert H. Williams, 427 Eighth St. Vinton VA 24179, $202,000 03/09/2021.
Whittaker, Arthur M. to Theodore W. Edmondson and Amanda Edmondson, 4169 Woodridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $232,500 03/08/2021.
Workman, Dennis M. and Laura A. Workman to Sara L. Lawyer, 610 Peake St. Vinton VA 24179, $201,000 03/10/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Behr, Robin L. to Barbara Payne, 5234 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 03/08/2021.
Bratton, Sharon S. to Hugh T. Kelley and Lupe M. Kelley, 3817 Hawley Drive Salem VA 24153, $120,000 03/08/2021.
Bruffey, Deanna B. and Donna Jean Munsey Bain Estate to Ricky Rucker and Sean Osborne, 435 McGeorge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $105,000 03/10/2021.
Cross Properties Inc. to Daniel Barnett, 3400 Jae Valley Road Roanoke VA 24014, $120,000 03/08/2021.
Hall, Barbara F. and David F. Hankins to Donald K. Sutliff, 437 Londonderry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 03/12.2021.
Drager, Kristopher R. to Kensey M. Wright, 7172 Wild Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $130,600 03/11/2021.
Ostrom Properties LLC to D and T Residential Properties Inc., 1884 Elbert Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $155,950 03/08/2021.
Pham, Duc Van and Nhi P. Lee to Duc Van Pham, 5333 Florist Road Roanoke VA 24019, $120,833 03/10/2021.
Reich, Louis W. to Nathan Hilbert, 1220 Terrace Drive Salem VA 24153, $157,000 03/12/2021.
Richards, Gerald E. and Nancy S. Richards to Raymond G. Cobb Living Trust, 5444 The Peaks Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $128,000 03/09/2021.
Sprague, Kristy L. to Jeffrey L. Bowden, 5260 Crossbow CI Unit 12F Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 03/09/2021.
Traynam, Christopher L. to Bindu Reddy, 6759 Woodcreeper Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $158,000 03/09/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Blankenship, Debra T. and Margaret E. Terry to Bethany Doyle, 1372 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $84,700 03/12/2021.
Powell, Michael A. and Dallas S. Powell Estate to Star City Investments LLC, 6014 Dry Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $70,000 03/10/2021.