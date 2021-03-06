Real estate transactions for March 7, 2021

Roanoke Over $300,0000 Apel, Peter J. and Mary F. Apel to Mary M. Greene, 2523 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $310,000 02/19/2021.
Carter, Frank G. and others to R. Gordon Poore and Anne Marie Poore, 3614 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $650,000 02/19/2021.
Duggan, Doreen M. to Michael D. Shasberger and Elizabeth L. Shasberger, 809 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $317,000 02/17/2021.
Grove, Lucian Y. Jr. and others to Dawn L. Coppola, 3329 Kingsbury Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $500,000 02/19/2021.
Lee & Webster Investments LLC to Arellano Properties 4 LLC, 1820 and 1830 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $1,900,000 02/16/2021.
Phoenix Partners LLC to PS Southeast One Inc., 3533 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $7,650,000 02/19/2021.
Poore, Romey G. and Anne Marie S. Poore to Lauren B. Thomas III and Elizabether R. Thomas, 2730 Rosalind Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $581,400 02/19/2021.
Rella, Angelo and Melanie J. Rella to John S. Hubard, 3622 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $317,000 02/16/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Community Properties of Virginia to Parkway Holdings LLC, 1511 Moorman Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $235,000 02/17/2021.
Perry, Courtney K. to Perry Gorham, 4745 Barclay Square Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 02/19/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Beckner, Norma to Glenda E. Guifarro Acosta, 5144 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,000 02/17/2021.
Cole, Lindsay G. to Amanda L. Zack and Max X. Lopez, 3531 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $185,000 02/17/2021.
Eastwood, Rebecca G. to Rhonda S. Foster, 2664 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24105, $175,000 02/17/2021.
Equity Trustees LLC to Shell Properties LLC, 1913 Hope Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $178,700 02/17/2021.
Failla, Tyler to RNK Properties LLC, 702 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $104,500 02/19/2021.
Floyd, Frank L. and Susan C. Floyd to Joseph Woo and Kelley Woo, 1635 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $191,400 02/19/2021.
Garlick, Cameron to Michael W. Lockaby and Anna I. Glotz, 1223 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $122,000 02/19/2021.
Gearhart-Hart, Gloria to Hasan Kazmi and Taskeen Kazmi, 101 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $199,000 02/17/2021.
Groves, Jon H. to Jerry W. Grubb Jr., 502 Rorer Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $154,307 02/17/2021.
McDilda, David to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1016 15th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $105,500 02/16/2021.
MCS Properties LLC to KAT Properties LLC, 5780 Lost Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $138,046 02/19/2021.
Smith, Rebecca R. to Heath B. Ford, 124 Clover Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 02/16/2021.
Wayland, Jeremy S. to Roanoke Valley Property Management LLC, 2825 Montvale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $110,000 02/16/2021.
Young, Robert L. to Shane T. Kessler, 844 Gaymol Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $149,950 02/19/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Allen Bryan M. to Choice Holdings LLC, 3118 Oliver Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $98,400 02/17/2021.
Bandy, James E. III to Black Fox Properties LC, 1615 Moorman Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24107, $65,000 02/16/2021.
Foster, Rhonda S. to Pamela U. Carter, 1140 Summit Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $95,000 02/16/2021.
Gass, Gunther to Bala LLC, 1240 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $60,000 02/16/2021.
Hostutler, John and Danny Switzer to Paula Gabriel Bernal, 2915 Courtland Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $68,000 02/19/2021.
Payne, Karen D. to Stellar Noble LLC, 1202 Rugby Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,415 02/19/2021.
Stone River Contracting Inc. to H.L. Lawson & Son Inc., unimproved lots on Shenandoah Avenue Northwest, Roanoke VA 24016, $55,000 02/17/2021.
Roanoke CountyOver $300,000
Beason, Venice J. to Mary M. Dean, 3705 Old Catawba Road Salem VA 24153, $310,000 02/19/2021.
Lorens, James B. to Tamara A. Lorens, 5214 Meadow Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $420,000 02/19/2021.
MCS Properties LLC to KAT Properties LLC, 515 S. Maple St. and 213 Ninth St. Vinton VA 24179, $462,150 02/19/2021.
MFK Development Inc. to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 10 lots Mason’s Crest Roanoke VA 24018, $700,000 02/19/2021.
R. Fralin Construction to Mark R. Kroner and Anna C. Kroner, 5600 Sullivan Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $404,950 02/19/2021.
SBK Investments LLC to Trung Chi Nguyen and Ngoc-Dung Thi Le, 2222 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $305,000 02/19/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Agee, Michael S. and Deborah P. Agee to Alexis S. Wilson-Main and James R. Main III, 3924 Lenora Road Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 02/19/2021.
Aghasibke, Cirous to Cahas Valley Properties LLC, 5899 Franklin Road Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 02/17/2021.
Armstrong, James M. and Debra D. Armstrong to Sally V. Craver, 1957 Montclair Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $234,950 02/16/2021.
Bitton, Tomer and Li-Or Greenberg to Samantha Z. McFarland, 6126 Homewood Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $299,000 02/19/2021.
Burgoyne, Scott L. and Deirdre L. Burgoyne to William W. Glenn and Diane E. Glenn, 4512 Girard Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 02/16/2021.
Gaylor, David R. III and Ashleigh Gaylor to Andrew Greene and Molly Greene, 4818 Glenbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 02/19/2021.
Howell, Lori Kay to Thomas E. Tickle and Sheri A.L. Tickle, 8119 Running Deer Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $230,000 02/19/2021.
Keatts, Stephen E. to Justin R. Trombley, 2664 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $232,000 02/17/2021.
Kroner, Mark R. and Anna C. Kroner to Jesse Tettlebach, 4051 Rockingham Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $256,000 02/19/2021.
Pennino, Elena M. to Bryan M. Bishop and Brainne N. Parcell, 3650 Kentland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 02/16/2021.
Spradlin, Michael L. and Kimberly R. Spradlin to Scott Stewart, 1777 Meadows Road Vinton VA 24179, $280,000 02/16/2021.
Terifay, Christopher and Jessica Terifay to Judith A. Newlon and Rebeckah K. Newlong, 3111 Jae Valley Road Roanoke VA 24014, $200,000 02/19/2021.
Terry-Cabbler, Scott H. to Sreeji Acharya and Laura Keating-Acharya, 5514 Castle Rock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 02/19/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bennett, Douglas R. and Heather L. Bennett to Jose Cruz Villanueva, 7820 Carvin St. Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 02/17/2021.
Heady, Ralph E. and Susanne A. Heady to Rose Marie Newcomb, 5925 Sierra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000 02/19/2021.
Jones, Nicolas W. to Bobbie J. Kaylor, 309 E. Madison Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $129,950 02/17/2021.
Patel, Delpat N. to T. Crouch Homes Inc., 5533 N. Garden Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $128,000 02/16/2021.
Patterson Sisters—Creideamah LLC to Kirk W. Kincannon and Denise C. Kincannon, 517 Jefferson Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $125,000 02/19/2021.
Summers, Adam P. to Teresa A. Jones, 3425 View Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $187,950 02/17/2021.
T. Crouch Homes Inc. to Bruce N. Stewart Jr. and Caroline E. Stewart, 927 Peyton St. Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 02/19/2021.
Weller, John R. to Green Rental LLC, 6774 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 02/19/2021.
Workman, Cheri to Kenneth R. Fitzgerald and Amy J. Fitzgerald, 8516 Northland Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $184,900 02/19/2021.