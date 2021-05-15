Real estate transactions for May 16, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
RoanokeOver $300,000
Anderson, Adam T. and Kimberly B. Anderson to Joseph M. Darwin and Olivia Darwin, 2411 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $364,000 04/28/2021.
Coppola, Dawn L. and Jennifer Shaw to Galdino Franzarone and Cecilia B. Franzarone, 3329 Kingsbury Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $505,000 04/27/2021.
Floyd, Craig and Cari Floyd to Blain A. Mead and Stephanie R. Brown-Mead, 3617 Penarth Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $790,000 04/28/2021.
Galicki, Oliver C. and Erin L. Sigh to John E. Heitler and Lynn M. Ryan, 1516 Sherwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $401,000 04/30/2021.
Gibson, June Ann and John W. Kindt Sr. to Kimberly A. Salyers, 2205 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $363,000 04/30/2021.
JD Investment Enterprises LLC to Djdko Holdings LLC, 1540 Plantation Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $400,000 04/30/2021.
Logan, George W. to Linda K. Farrar, 313 23rd St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $450,000 04/29/2021.
McDonald, Thomas R. to Harry W. Hamilton III, 3322 Belshire Court S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $450,000 04/29/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Behrens, Nancy G. to Property Partners Roanoke LLC, 1111 First St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $209,500 04/30/2021.
Bentley, Matthew and Jessica Bentley to Keith Cooper, 4739 West Vale Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 04/26/2021.
BKC Properties Inc. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 3107 Glenoak St., 722 Morrill Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $240,000 04/30/2021.
Buabbud, John C. and Corrinne N. Phillips to Alexander W. Barge and Robin L. Fitzgerald, 3102 Woodlawn Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $279,000 04/30/2021.
Carpenter, Brian K. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 1229 Dale Ave., 1320 Tazewell Ave., 1630 Seventh St., 711 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $240,000 04/30/2021.
Dickson, Dawn to Peggy Luck, 635 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $254,000 04/28/2021.
Gammon, Tiara N. to Andrew L. Cheatwood, 4740 Jacklin Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $219,500 04/29/2021.
Harig, Michael D. and Lara K. Sanders to Keith I. Wilken and Penny G. Wilken, 1729 Maiden Lane SW Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000 04/29/2021.
Reid, Trevor B. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2628 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $208,500 04/29/2021.
Roanoke Home and Renovations LLC to Casey Braley and Taylor Asbury, 2137 Colgate St. Roanoke VA 24012, $207,000 04/30/2021.
Urgo, Ryan and Tessa Urgo to Urgo Properties2 LLC, 3909 Maine Ave., 4022 Wyoming Ave., 1819 Moorman Road, 1210 Grayson Ave., 824 Staunton Ave., 1229 Staunton Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $280,000 04/29/2021.
Vermlllion, Joseph P. to Eric T. Burding, 2930 Oak Crest Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $220,000 04/26/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Altice, George K. and Tonja M. Altice to April Pruitt, 5222 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,900 04/30/2021.
Anderson, Ashley G. and Doug Anderson to Sonia H. Hancock, 733 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $136,500 04/28/2021.
Apple, Andrew W. to Susan K. McKenna, 1602 Lexington Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $118,540 04/30/2021.
Baird, Heidi G. to Quality Homes by L&T LLC, 542 Dillard Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $175,000 04/30/2021.
Baker, Syoni A. to Charles F. Baker, 4424 Florist Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $119,500 04/28/2021.
Brocker, Susan to Robert P. St. Cry and Kathy A. Nuetzman, 803 Sixth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $159,900 04/27/2021.
Coleman, Morgan A. to Shani Wilson, 3309 Birchwood Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $167,000 04/27/2021.
Columbie, Marino and Altairis F. Soto Columbie to Soimene Plasimond, 507 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,000 04/29/2021.
Dickow, Richard A. Jr. and Tara L. Dickow to Carter P. Mundy and Tamara Mundy, 2631 Beverly Blvd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $190,000 04/28/2021.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Marcie Elaine Davis, 838 Kellogg Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $127,950 04/30/2021.
Echols, Stephen to Kayleigh Burke, 319 Campell Ave. S.W. Unit 204 Roanoke VA 24014, $164,000 04/29/2021.
Garcia, Rosabla C. to Hakeem Shareef, 814 30th St. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,000 04/26/2021.
Jones, Ashlee M. to Amber Williams and Mikayla Ziegert, 5122 Hearthstone Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $156,500 04/30/2021.
Jupin, Melinda K. to Billy E. Howington II, 2444 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 04/28/2021.
Liechty-Jones, Blaire to Nathaniel J. Immoos and Nichole R. Immoos, 2525 Denniston Ave. S.W. VA 24015, $115,200 04/28/2021.
Noble, Jason A. and Sarah M. Noble to Que Hoang Phung and Anhthu T. Nguyen, 4669 Longacre Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $125,000 04/29/2021.
Owen, Kimberly A. to Maria A. Osorio Pereira, 374 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $142,000 04/30/2021.
Redden, Barbara A. and Carrie L. Atkins Estate to Mark Williams and Angela Williams, 2501 Hollins Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 04/27/2021.
Robertson, Kimberly B. and Kelly B. Balderston to Jordan Murphy, 3131 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 04/29/2021.
Rosborough Enterprise LLC to Danielle A. Harris, 116 14th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $120,800 04/27/2021.
Schiavoni, Michael J. and Shirlee D. Schiavoni to Antonio L. Johnson, 201 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000 04/29/2021.
Smith, Christopher S. to Chanieka C. Clarke and Nyoka N. Thomas-Eason, 2811 Lansing Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $179,000 04/30/2021.
Smith, Kevin R. to Marcus W. Phillips, 1520 Mason Mill Road Roanoke VA 24012, $130,200 04/27/2021.
Taylor, Annette D. to Driver Properties LLC, 110 Cherry Hill Circle Roanoke VA 24017, $195,000 04/30/2021.
Yerkes, Wesley A. and Stephanie Yerkes to Chilene Adras, 4434 Holmes St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $138,300 04/30/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
1215 Dale LLC to Barbara Welch, 1215 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $80,000 04/28/2021.
1627 Staunton LLC to Barbara Welch, 1627 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 04/28/2021.
711 McDowell LLC to Barbara Welch, 711 McDowell N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $80,000 04/28/2021.
807 Gilmer LLC to Barbara Welch, 807 Gilmer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 04/28/2021.
Adams, Brian C. to Leonard J. Mecca, 1537 Blanton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $92,300 04/30/2021.
Crawford, Joelee H. to John R. Sink and Cristen E. Sink, 725 Mississippi Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 04/28/2021.
Debondt, Stuart F. and Ruby N. Debondt to Marie E. Greene, 1612 Downing St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $53,000 04/30/2021.
Greene, Marie E. to Dominique Moore, 1612 Downing St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $55,000 04/30/2021.
Harris Properties of Roanoke LLC to Triple Element LLC, 1909 Salem Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $55,000 04/28/2021.
Law, Linda R. to Michael E. Loveless, 3311 Kershaw Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 04/30/2021.
Morrow, Leewood M. to William M. Rutherford, 1216 Prillaman Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $69,950 04/27/2021.
Taylor, Richard C. to Trill Holdings LLC, 1920 Westview Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $50,000 04/28/2021.
Roanoke CountyOver $300,000
6352 Hampshire LLC to Ann M. Satterwhite and Barbara A. Satterwhite, 6352 Hampshire Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $489,950 04/29/2021.
Arner, Mark C. and Sandra J. Arner to Irina A. Hallacher, 3602 Larson Oaks Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $466,000 04/30/2021.
Boone Thomas Homebuilder LLC to James M. Akers and Deborah D. Akers, 2453 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $436,535 04/27/2021.
Bowen, Kenneth D. Sr. to Janice A. Biggar, 3628 McDaniel Drive Salem VA 24153, $349,950 04/27/2021.
Brooks, Mason A. and Morgan C. Brooks to Damian J. Toryak and Heather L. Toryak, 7088 Mason Knob Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $310,000 04/26/2021.
Brown, Susan J. to Ryan J. Dixon and Mary Kate Dixon, 3448 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $300,000 04/29/2021.
Carter, Sandra L. and Dorothy J. Carter to Serenus Churn Jr. and Karen Churn, 4736 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $459,000 04/29/2021.
Collie, Kevin B. and Kathy M. Collie to Travis L. Credille and Tiffany L. King, 2112 Twin Creek Circle Salem VA 24153, $579,900 04/29/2021.
Duncan, Linda C. to Mark and Deborah Long Trust, 6583 Fairway Estates Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $413,000 04/30/2021.
Farrow, Brian K. to Jason D. Carter and Jennifer L. Carter, 2812 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $335,000 04/27/2021.
Fisher, R. Scott to Peter P. Hoefling, 7915 Carriage Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $425,000 04/30/2021.
Hallacher, Keith B. and Irina A. Hallacher to Andrew W.G. Brammer and Rebecca J. Bryant, 3611 Larson Oaks Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $618,800 04/29/2021.
Harp, John T. and Kendi Harp to Timothy R. Koch and Nanc R. Koch, 3920 Piney Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $910,000 04/29/2021.
Kehoe, Nicholas P. and Chauncey C. Kehoe to Nordlys Alaska Holdings LLC, 4105 Pheasant Run Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 04/30/2021.
King, Tiffany L. to Yanrong Jiang and Yanchen Jiang, 3534 Apricot Trail Roanoke VA 24012, $312,000 04/28/2021.
LJMF Enterprises LLC to Ruddell RD Property LLC, 1193 Ruddell Road Vinton VA 24179, $359,000 04/30/2021.
McDonald, David E. Jr. and Ginger R. McDonald to Manroop M. Singh and Nancy Pahwa, 6757 Hidden Woods Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $649,900 04/30/2021.
Oberlander, Gary H. to Joseph A. Hughes III, 7448 Lawrence Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $717,000 04/30/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Drew T. Mitchell and Courtney Mitchell, 2970 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $355,643 04/30/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Michael S. Dogan and Lauren F. Dogan, 2963 Adam Drive Vinton VA 24179, $350,590 04/30/2021.
R. Fralin Homes II LLC and Maven Investments LLC to Ashley B. Kimbel and Andrew L. Kimbel, Ivy Park Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $399,950 04/30/2021.
Ross, William T. and Angelia H. Ross to Wade A. Reado and Chelsea L. Steele, 5257 Dresden Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $505,000 04/29/2021.
Satterwhite, Barbara A. and Ann M. Satterwhite to Jonathan R. Gillespie and Loran Marie Gillespie, 6449 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $383,000 04/28/2021.
Shifflett, Raymond W. Jr. and Martha D. Shifflett to Bruce E. Tomlinson and Tammy L. Tomlinson, 4952 Laryn Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $475,000 04/29/2021.
Thomas, Mason W. and Rebecca K. Thomas to Christopher Stanley and Stacy P. Stanley, 9021 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $330,000 04/28/2021.
Wingate, Imogene B. to Brandi Manning and Dianne Manning, 6853 Campbell Drive Salem VA 24153, $415,000 04/30/2021.
Vafaei Avval, Tofigh V. and Melanie H. Vafaei Avval to Allen E. Breeding and Ethel A. Breeding, 5132 Canter Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 04/30/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Allam, Ravikumar R. and Sri Krishna Sita Rama Raja Suman Chiluvuri to Krystle G. Auton, 1434 Abbey Circle Vinton VA 24179, $230,000 04/27/2021.
Battle, Rebecca B. to Land Account LLC, 3548 Kenwick Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 04/30/2021.
Carpenter, William R. Jr. to Alexander K. Erikson and Brittany B. Erikson, 5015 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 04/30/2021.
Carter, Elizabeth L. and Frank L. Terry to Adam Martin and Taylor, 10215 Bent Mountain Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $218,000 04/27/2021.
Charles R. Simpson Inc. to Sarah E. Lewis, 911 Colbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $229,950 04/30/2021.
Falls, Melissa M. to Devin S. Shropshire, 2023 Denise Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $253,000 04/26/2021.
Forte, Chad J. and Esther Lavonne Forte to Jason Kuno and Amanda Kuno, 864 Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $290,000 04/27/2021.
Foster, Susan C. to Frank L. Terry and Elizabeth L. Carter, 3663 Bower Road Roanoke VA 24018, $248,650 04/28/2021.
Hospitality and Housing LLC to Kimberly G. Surratt, 7365 Sunnybrook Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $240,000 04/30/2021.
Lazaga, Rossana B. and John L. Lazaga to Tu Kha Doan and Khoi Huy Nguyen, 3692 Bower Road Roanoke VA 24018, $205,000 04/26/2021.
Lowe, Anne L. to Natasha Hurley, 3313 Stonehenge Square Roanoke VA 24018, $226,800 04/26/2021.
Mena, Tricia Ann and AME Family Land Trust to John Bowden and Rebecca L. Bowden, 2779 Hillbrook Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $254,000 04/30/2021.
Novak, Jesse S. and Jodi L. Novak to Rayn Adams and Suzanne Adams, 3416 Cedarmeade Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $275,000 04/29/2021.
Paxton, Melissa D. to Jennifer L. Burress, 3616 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $218,000 04/28/2021.
Pinkard, Janice E. to Jessica L. Bean and Joseph C. Bean, 5824 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $272,000 04/29/2021.
Readd, Wade A. and Chelsea L. Steele to Erin Brown and Michael J. Brown, 751 Skycoe Drive Salem VA 24153, $265,500 04/29/2021.
Scheie, Scott N. and Kylene Wimmer to Jonathan Guyer Jr. and Sarah Guyer, 934 Howell Drive Vinton VA 24179, $247,000 04/27/2021.
Spradlin, Shane to Brandan T. Arthur and Anna M. Arthur, 1820 Cambridge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $250,000 04/30/2021.
St. Clair, Greg W. and Tammy L. St. Clair to David L. Bonds and Glenda R. Bonds, 7862 Wood Haven Road Roanoke VA 24019, $295,500 04/30/2021.
Upchurch, David B. and Linda S. Upchurch to David B. Upchurch and Dawn R. Martin, 5634 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $224,900 04/28/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Arthur, Brandan T. and Anna M. Arthur to Nicholas A. Peters, 2836 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $176,500 04/30/2021.
Baron Enterprises of Virginia to Fielding C. Fitzpatrick and Vicki L. Fitzpatrick, 7450 Old Mill Plantation Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $135,000 04/29/2021.
Burks, Robert M. and Rita B. Burks to Valerie G. Bilbro and Gary Lee Bilbro, 6914 Back Creek Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $143,000 04/30/2021.
Hodges, Steven H. and Deborah H. Shoemaker to Davonte Ramsey, 1165 Vivian Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $199,500 04/29/2021.
Holland, Dale Lee to Georgianna M. Corell, 5420 Clearbook Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $165,300 04/29/2021.
Huerth, Timothy J. and Krystin J. Huerth to Jarrod Naugle, 811 Anchor Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $185,250 04/30/2021.
Kline, Ronald G. to Juliet Anderson and Daniel S. Mikos, 222 N. Blair St. Vinton VA 24179, $149,000 04/30/2021.
M&M Realty LLC to Christine M. Edwards, 224 Foxland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $120,000 04/27/2021.
Mullins, Amanda to Dakota R. Wright and Kourtney L. Wright, 4821 Brookridge Road Roanoke VA 24014, $182,000 04/28/2021.
Pohlsen, Valerie M. to Bobby J. Smith and Martha L. Smith, 2938 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $175,000 04/29/2021.
Rich, Debra to Layton B. Bourhill, 703 Commander Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $181,501 04/27/2021.
Samuel I. White PC to Rosalind Properties LLC, 3633 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $130,500 04/28/2021.
Sciatica LLC to David M. Jearls, 5409 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $140,000 04/28/2021.
Scruggs, Patrick M. and Jessica L. Scruggs to Jacob N. Johnson and Daria A. Chicosky, 8358 Robin Lynn Road Roanoke VA 24019, $176,950 04/28/2021.
Smith, Patricia A. to SG & LH LLC, 3293 Forest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 04/28/2021.
Sprouse, William W. Jr. and Barbara D. Sprouse to John S. Gregory, 5643 Poor Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $150,000 04/29/2021.
SSBH LLC to Brandon M. Kincer, 1116 E. Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $153,600 04/26/2021.
Taylor, Annette D. to Driver Properties One LLC, 163 Manor St. Roanoke VA 24019, $105,000 04/30/2021.
Wolczuk, Kathy A. and Jeffrey A. Cecil Estate to Evan Dishner, 5320 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $152,000 04/29/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
FC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction LLC, 2963 Adam Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 04/29/2021.
Martin, George T. to Greenway Construction Inc., 710 Morrison Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $82,000 04/28/2021.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction LLC, 5211 South Concourse Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $55,000 04/30/2021.
SalemOver $300,000
Barton, Timmy D. to Ernest L. Kestner, 353 Penguin Lane Salem VA 24153, $478,000 04/08/2021.
Commerce Investors LLC to Salem Flex LLC, 1342 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $3,600,000 04/16/2021.
Foutz, Jeffrey W. to Jason B. Czelusniak, 809 W. Carrollton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $567,500 04/22/2021.
Martin, Danny W. to James H. Hall III, 205 Eagle Drive Salem VA 24153, $360,000 04/29/2021.
Samsa, Donn C. to Wanda L. Baier-Boardeaux, 711 Debra Lane Salem VA 24153, $360,000 04/29/2021.
Tomlinson, Bruce E. to Ethan M. Dressler, 505 North Woods Court Salem VA 24153, $337,554 04/28/2021.
Wall, John D. to Travis R. Light, 934 Debra Lane Salem VA 24153, $315,000 04/15/2021.
Virginia Becknell Investors LLC to 1100 Intervale Drive LLC, 1100 Intervale Drive Salem VA 24153, $9,324,000 04/06/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
April Investments LLC to Antwyne U. Calloway, 830 Moran Ave. Salem VA 24153, $218,865 04/12/2021.
Barker Properties Inc. to BARACU5626 LLC, 622 E. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $275,000 04/30/2021.
Carpenter, Shaun to Kevin D. Ewing, 1233 Carolina Ave. Salem VA 24153, $222,000 04/16/2021.
Duncan, Bryan G. to Diane M. Charlton, 314 Kimball Ave. Salem VA 24153, $255,000 04/26/2021.
First Community Bank to Shiv Kripa LLC, 1406 S. Colorado St. Salem VA 24153, $225,000 04/16/2021.
Hungate, Jason D. to William A. Pegram, 2724 Fletcher St. Salem VA 24153, $230,000 04/23/2021.
Mitchell, Drew T. to Williams W. Kirk Jr., 114 Garst St. Salem VA 24153, $228,000 04/27/2021.
Mowles, Nancy H. to Timothy S. Saville, 750 Paragon Drive. Salem VA 24153, $230,000 04/09/2021.
Newberry, Dorthea K. to Joshua T. Delieto, 601 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $211,000 04/30/2021.
R. Fralin Construction to Muhammed A. Bhatti, 205 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $289,950 04/27/2021.
Richards, Elliott L. Jr. to D&T Residential Properties, 1929 Maylin Road Salem VA 24153, $225,000 04/05/2021.
Schofield, Timothy C. to Jonathan Van Ness, 2745 Jackson Drive Salem VA 24153, $225,500 04/08/2021.
Shoemaker, Patricia T. to Jasminka ElSayed, 717 Boon St. Salem VA 24153, $245,000 04/19/2021.
Slusher, Dale H. to Virgil Hughes, 2443 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $205,000 04/14/2021.
Toohig, Timothy J. to William R. Ramsey, 2553 S. Clearing Road Salem VA 24153, $239,000 04/30/2021.
Wedge, Leonard F. Jr. to Natalie F. Paddyfote, 625 Lee St. Salem VA 24153, $240,000 04/01/2021.
Wheeler, Walter E. to Andrew Kaufman, 1406 Gratton St. Salem VA 24153, $215,000 04/30/2021.
Whitlow, James M. to Aaron Akers, 221 Bonavista Road Salem VA 24153, $215,000 04/19/2021.
Wite, Roger S. to Jason A. Hall, 1602 Longview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $228,000 04/13/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Anderson, Matthew A. to Braden M. Burns, 625 Delaware St. Salem VA 24153, $166,000 04/23/2021.
Avery, Margaret F. to Patrick C. Perdue, 1426 Cloyd St. Salem VA 24153, $145,000 04/23/2021.
Biggar, Janice A. to Walter L. Anderson, 621 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $145,000 04/26/2021.
Blevins, Tanda J. to Jordan L. Ritter, 2213 Inge Circle Salem VA 24153, $154,000 04/05/2021.
Bright, Marie B. to Holly M. Hollins, 518 Parkdale Drive Salem VA 24153, $149,000 04/12/2021.
Carter, Danny to McLip Properties LLC, 110 Seventh St. Salem VA 24153, $139,000 04/13/2021.
Dennis, Sheila to Christopher A. Bassett, 1912 Willis St. Salem VA 24153, $136,000 04/22/2021.
Dooley Stuart, Jane to Tanda J. Blevins, 2501 Gatehouse Lane Salem VA 24153, $105,000 04/21/2021.
Goodbar, Jessica A. to Michalea T. Utz, 523 Hawthorne Road Salem VA 24153, $155,000 04/16/2021.
Guglielmo, Rocco G. to Gail M. Schuler, 849 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 04/09/2021.
Havens, Larry T. to Dale Peters, 549 Easy St. Salem VA 24153, $145,500 04/21/2021.
Leidich, Dale M. to Melissa J. Beckner, 2207 Brainbridge Road Salem VA 24153, $154,950 04/02/2021.
Lin, Mao L. to Lanie Lee Goldsmith, 1526 Longview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $120,000 04/29/2021.
Lissau, Cynthia C. to Vicki L. Stewart, 2327 Wood Gate Lane Salem VA 24153, $154,950 04/02/2021.
Martin, Aden J. to Rowan L. Knapp, 425 Union St. Salem VA 24153, $105,500 04/21/2021.
Munsey, Isaac N. to John K. Kramer, 119 Barnett Road Salem VA 24153, $155,500 04/29/2021.
North Oaks LLC to Olde Salem Contracting Inc., 107 North Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $110,000 04/13/2021.
Reed, Douglas W. to Linda E. Moore, 1408 Cloyd St. Salem VA 24153, $155,001 04/30/2021.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Andrew J. Ebel, 411 Rebecca Lane Salem VA 24153, $195,100 04/26/2021.
Shorter, James A. to Jonathan Barker, 363 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $125,000 04/30/2021.
St. Clair, Kristi M. to Sally C. Smith, 801 Kimball Ave. Salem VA 24153, $185,000 04/27/2021.
Surber, Brenda C. to Frederick G. Huff, 716 Tennessee St. Salem VA 24153, $159,950 04/16/2021.
Trolsen, Debbie C. to Shaun D. Mabry, 2505 Gatehouse Lane Salem VA 24153, $132,000 04/12/2021.
Vest Thomas, Rebecca M. to Megan R. Simon, 542 Frey St. Salem VA 24153, $158,000 04/26/2021.
Wiley Development LLC to Robrert H. Guill, 178 St. John Road Salem VA 24153, $106,000 04/16/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bartnick, Hanna M. to James R. Kell, 48 Upland Drive Salem VA 24153, $95,486 04/02/2021.
FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction LLC, 205 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $60,000 04/27/2021.
Gibson, Larry W. to Virgil H. Case, 602 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $70,000 04/28/2021.
Hart, April S. to William B. Powell, 638 Joan Circle Salem VA 24153, $75,000 04/16/2021.
Martin, Adam D. to Even L. Carter, 1423 Cloyd St. Salem VA 24153, $81,000 04/16/2021.
McDonald, Charlotte S. to Mark L. Wyssbrod, 54 Hawthorne Road Salem VA 24153, $99,000 04/02/2021.
Parkdale Manor to John T. Parker Sr., 300 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $84,500 04/19/2021.
Redmond, Melodye to Ricky Watkins II, 817 Tennessee St. Salem VA 24153, $81,000 04/16/2021.
Yates, Larry D. to Brenda Y. Ferguson, 903 Logan St. Salem VA 24153, $90,000 04/23/2021.