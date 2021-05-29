Real estate transactions for May 30, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Aldridge Properties LLC to William S. Delany and Rebecca A. Cloudt, 4212 Lake Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $550,000 05/14/2021.
Clay, R. Steven and Melissa A. Clay to Larry H. Gillenwater and Beverly E. Gillenwater, 2604 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $600,000 05/12/2021.
Cupola Properties LLC to Casey D. Clark and Alice A. Clark, 2723 Richelieu Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $520,000 05/13/2021.
Garland, Michael E. and Catherine Garland to Brenden L. Kootsey and Eleanor R. Kootsey, 1342 East Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $455,500 05/14/2021.
Gilmer, James P. III and Jill M. Arliss to Sean-Paul P. Heare and Lou Ann Heare, 2243 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $675,000 05/14/2021.
Haley, Pamela M. to Darin W. Rickman and Courtney E. Rickman, 3251 Ogden Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 05/10/2021.
Karcz, Jonas C. and Linda K. Nardin to Patrick K. Dixon and Deborah Atkins-Dixon, 3938 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $545,000 05/10/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
BLJ & Associates LLC to Daniel P. Reynolds and Angela D. Reynolds, 701 Mecca St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $267,000 05/14/2021.
Hamill Thomas C. Jr. to Emily V. Tucker ahnd Jay Tucker, 426 Allison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $200,000 05/14/2021.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to Tyler J. Agnes and Morgan B. Agnes, 521 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $219,000 05/11/2021.
Hobson, Michael R. and Vanessa T.W. Hobson to William T. Peyton and Allison R. Peyton, 1019 Wasena Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $212,000 05/12/2021.
Jenkins, Travis W. to Mary M. Nolasco Nolasco and Jeffry J. Lema-Ayestas, 4736 Showalter Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 05/11/2021.
Progress Street Builders Inc. to Peter Ellis and Barbara Ellis, 3941 Colonial Green Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $239,000 05/10/2021.
Robillard, Robert R. and Melissa A. Coburn to Robert D Holland, 2723 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 05/11/2021.
Taylor, Zachary C. and Dawnmarie Taylor to Zachery R. Baker, 649 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $275,000 05/14/2021.
Warrington Investments LLC to Rooah LLC, 2950 Corbieshaw Road Roanoke VA 24015, $243,450 05/14/2021.
Waskey, Steven A. and Heather R. Waskey to Ray S. Tolley and Sandra W. Tolley, 705 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $201,000 05/14/2021.
Wendland, Julie to Robert Wilburn and Ann Wilburn, 4444 Pheasant Ridge Road SW #104 Roanoke VA 24014, $249,900 05/14/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Brown, Michael and others to Alesha F. Plumley, 4815 Showalter Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $124,997 05/13/2021.
Cantoral, Emma Reina to Jesse Bergstrom and Lauryn Bergstrom, 1527 Loudon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,000 05/14/2021.
Dowe, Douglas C. and Laverne Webb Brown Estate to Jacob Barrett, 1538 Syracuse Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,000 05/14/2021.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Hannah M. Millsaps, 2824 Hancock St. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,950 05/14/2021.
Grigas, Andrew F. and Leigh Anne Grigas to Remodeling For You Properties, 2532 Bowman St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,000 05/10/2021.
Hallahan, Dianne L. to KAV Real Estate Services LLC, 306 Eugene Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $107,000 05/14/2021.
Harrris, Brian D. and Gennifer S. Harris to Chambliss M. Ferguson and Amanda Jo Dollman, 4117 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $134,900 05/14/2021.
Kadariya, Beda N. and Hari M. Kadariya to Claudia M. Santos Argueta, 3301 Maplelawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000 05/13/2021.
McElhany, Buddy T. to Blake O. Horne and Miranda P. Shelton, 3303 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $185,000 05/11/2021.
Melton, Brian L. and Amy Melton to Kali Anderson and Jeffrey T. Anderson, 2611 Churchill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 05/13/2021.
Price, Robert E. and Vickie L. Price Estate to Arcadces Nolasco and Abigail Nolasco Portillo, 4217 Holmes St. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,500 05/13/2021.
Reid, Alice and Wayne Brammer Estate to Mackenzie Goodrich, 2256 Mattaponi Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $198,300 05/12/2021.
Williams, Paul E. and Ruby R. Williams to Carolina AV LLC, 213 Wentworth Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $121,600 05/12/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Dominguez, Nancy L. to Scott R. Moran and Kelly U. Moran, 4006 Wyoming Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $97,000 05/12/2021.
Donahue, Samantha E. to John P. Garrison, 1926 Catawba St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $99,000 05/10/2021.
Flippen, Thomas E. Jr. and Karon B. Flippin to Orlando Smith, 606 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $90,000 05/12/2021.
Jones, Robert G. Jr. and Karen R. Jones to AHW Properties, 636 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $78,000 05/13/2021.
Keeling, James B. to Barbara Welch, 2731 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 05/11/2021.
McLean, Charryse Monique to FCHB LLC, 3761 Norway Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $56,000 05/14/2021.
Thomas, Kenneth D. to Sam to Sam Chac and Chi Lee, 1822 Colgate St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $83,000 05/12/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Abney, Allan and Odila Abney to Daniel Muir and Victoria Fiorentino, 3428 Canter Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $349,950 05/14/2021.
Cleveland, Ellen L. to Jonathan E. Roberts and Jolan G. Roberts, 5374 Doe Run Road Roanoke VA 24018, $457,000 05/14/2021.
Epperly, Richard A. and Leslie S. Epperly to Anahita Shahnazi Okhchi and Alireza Soumali, 6207 Mount Chestnut Road Roanoke VA 24018, $461,000 05/14/2021.
Hamilton, Brian M. to Brian L. Melton and Amy M. Melton, 2111 LaBellevue Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $390,000 05/14/2021.
Hampton, Samuel R. and Jamie J. Hampton to Nikesh S. Patel and Pooja Soni Patel, 7067 Mountain Spring Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $559,000 05/14/2021.
Hankins, Douglas W. Jr. and Karen L. Hankins to Cherish W. Miller and Timothy Miller Jr., 8205 Winterwood Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $530,000 05/13/2021.
Hidden Valley Villas LLC to David M. Jones and Carol S. Jones, 4749 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $515,000 05/14/2021.
Hoyt, Charles B. to Ralph J. Nash and Catherine P. Nash, 7027 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $437,000 05/14/2021.
Karrasch, Thomas G. to Douglas Lee Hankins Jr. and Karen L. Hankins, 4038 Overlook Trail Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $389,888 05/14/2021.
Klein, William M. to Ellen Cleveland, 5509 Village Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $370,000 05/14/2021.
McDaniel, Steve L. and Lineki F. McDaniel to Jonathon Morgan and Laurel E. Morgan, 1816 Laurel Mountain Drive Salem VA 24153, $444,450 05/13/2021.
Nash, Ralph H. and Catherine P. Nash to John Mark Stone and Cara Rebekah Stone, 6358 Hampshire Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $437,000 05/13/2021.
Payne, Ryan S. to Joshua Scott and Allyson Scott, 1417 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $380,000 05/13/2021.
Powers, Robert J. and Karen Powers to Steven D. Greer, 5228 Glenvar Heights Blvd. Salem, VA 24153, $325,500 05/13/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Levi Walter Henry and Meredith N. Henry, 4912 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $347,500 05/12/2021.
Stinson, Thomas G. Jr. and Julia D. Stinson to Benjamin Foster and Christiane Foster, 1829 High Gate Lane Salem VA 24153, $390,950 05/10/2021.
Swe, April S. and Roger W. Smith Jr. to Townside Caesars LLC, 4325 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $745,400 05/14/2021.
White, Maryan to Stephen B. Ashworth and Jessica C. Ashworth, 2111 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 05/10/2021.
Woodie, Adam R. and Kambrie N. Woodie to Jonathan K. Sheppard, 1964 Laurel Mountain Drive Salem VA 24153, $385,000 05/12/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
3323 Longhorn Road LLC to Kelly R. Wade and Dustin O. Wade, 3323 Longhorn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $212,800 05/14/2021.
Ainsworth, Stephen B. to Derek D. Pederson, 3509 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $218,000 05/10/2021.
Atkins, Ronald O. and Lois M. Atkins to Theodore F. Williams and Paula B. Williams, 3105 Davis Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000 05/14/2021.
Chakhachiro, Marwan G. to Andrew Veal and Michellle C. Tranter, 7327 Acorn Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $231,000 05/10/2021.
Chapman, Alicia A. and Kirk D. Chapman to Steven A. Waskey and Heather R. Waskey, 1706 Warner Place Vinton VA 24179, $288,000 05/14/2021.
Clarke, Ana M. to Donald F. Dygert and Gladys R. Dygert, 5662 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $260,000 05/11/2021.
DaMiano, Samuel J. and Allison K. DaMiano to Andrew Paitsel and Heather Paitsel, 8506 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $290,000 05/14/2021.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Cory M. Terrell, 7168 Pine Needle Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $255,000 05/14/2021.
Gearhart, Dolly A. to Nichols C. Eveland, 4686 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $225,000 05/10/2021.
Grewal, Bharpur Singh and Amarjit Kaur Grewal to Edwin V. Aleman, 3622 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 05/14/2021.
Hoffman, Robert E. and Linda K. Hoffman to Douglas Wood, 3521 Old Towne Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $229,950 05/14/2021.
Horne, Gerald L. Sr. and Patricia Ann Horne to Jackie V. Young and Brenda J. Young, 1020 Greenville Place Roanoke VA 24019, $279,950 05/14/2021.
JEG Realty Inc. to James Apoleon and Daphne Aploeon, 422 Chestnut St. Vinton VA 24179, $230,000 05/14/2021.
Morgan, Deborah and Traci L.W. Hartberger to James M. Lawson and Loria H. Lawson, 5571 Cider Mill Court Roanoke VA 24012, $210,000 05/14/2021.
Ostler, Eric and Benjamin Helmick to Stacy M. Bither and Jeffrey A. Bither, 5832 Sierra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $227,500 05/10/2021.
Pinkard, Jordan K. and Kaitlyn M. Pinkard to Johnathan M. Davis and Emily M. Davis, 7329 Chester Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $265,000 05/14/2021.
Price, Jason M. to Samuel Harrision, 5432 Twilight Road Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 05/13/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Catherine E. Poff and Ann M. Langhammer, 6364 Carefree Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $220,950 05/14/2021.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to K. Jones, 734 Eddies Road Salem VA 24153, $218,100 05/14/2021.
Tate, Jeffrey to Charles A. Lewis and Kayla R. Lewis, 3640 Barn Swallow CI Roanoke VA 24018, $227,500 05/14/2021.
Tatum, Benjamin H. to Melvin Y. Guzman Mejia and Jelin G. Rodriguez Serrano, 3073 Timberlane Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 05/10/2021.
Toler, Wayne M. to Nilofer Atifi and Razia Atifi, 7005 Greenway Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $229,000 05/14/2021.
Turner, Harvey R. IV and Kelly Robertson Turner to Kenneth W. Kendall Jr. 2125 Beavers Lane Vinton VA 24179, $232,000 05/10/2021.
Turner, Ashleigh K. to Vicki Sue Claybourne, 3618 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $229,950 05/12/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Carnera, Douglas S. to Cross Properties Inc., 710 Clearwater Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $162,000 05/13/2021.
Carter, Brian M. to William M. Guthrie, 2959 Stonebridge Circle Vinton VA 24179, $167,000 05/10/2021.
Corn, William B. to Michele Massey, 220 Verndale Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $179,950 05/14/2021.
Kendrick, Walter D. and Scott A. Kendrick to Courtney R. Rapps, 5427 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $169,888 05/12/2021.
Mills, Timothy R. and Lisa R. Mills to Seamless Aluminum Guttering Inc., 329 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $180,000 05/11/2021.
Oberlin, Allen H. and Elizabeth H. Oberlin to RJP Roanoke LLC, 5260 Crossbow Circle Unit 15F Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 05/14/2021.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Barry C. Compton Inc., 5403 Mayfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $136,900 05/13/2021.
Reed, Larry to Mathew Hart, 5260 Crossbow Circle #11B Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 05/12/2021.
Richards, Mary W. to Randall Jenkins, 6712 Laban Road Roanoke VA 24019, $145,000 05/11/2021.
Stonelake, Joseph M. to Dorothy A. Bowers, 3400 Kim Court Unit 26 Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 05/14/2021.
Stump, Kristopher M. to Seth Hylton, 5331 Palm Valley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 05/13/2021.
Swisher, Terry R. and Deborah L. Swisher to Flash I LLC, 3400 Kim Court Unit A2 Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 05/12/2021.
Utt, Norma s. and Paul H. Stump to Robert W. Shepherd and Tammy E. Shepherd, 863 Bedford Road Vinton VA 24179, $105,300 05/14/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Jamison, Merle A. to Dwayne D. Jamison and Merle A. Jamison, 5638 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $84,000 05/10/2021.
Jamison, Dwayne and Merle A. Jamison to Dwayne E. Jamison and Merle A. Jamison, 5638 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $55,000 05/10/2021.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Cahas Mountain Properties LLC, 6276 Back Creek Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $69,308 05/11/2021.
Overfelt, Lois B. to Sameul C. Overfelt, 7360 Franklin Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $85,000 05/10/2021.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 4912 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $55,000 05/12/2021.
Rhodes, John T. and Julie M. Rhodes to Robert M. Smith and Heather R. Smith, 0 Mountain Drive Salem VA 24153, $72,500 05/11/2021.
Teresa L. Jamison and Tina M. Jamison to AYR Properties SEP LLC, 927 Emerald Drive Vinton VA 24179, $95,000 05/13/2021.
Thomas, Frances N. and Donald K. Thomas to Gregory M. Terrill and Nicole B. Terrill, 0 Catawba Creek Road Troutville VA 24175, $80,000 05/12/2021.