Real estate transactions for May 9, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record. RoanokeOver $300,000
C&M Aujla LLC to Pappas J’s Inc., 1016 Hershberger Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $390,000 04/19/2021.
Conner Builder LLC to to FourteenSix Properties LLC, 101 and 113 18th St., 1143 12th St., 609 Church Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $376,000 04/23/2021.
Dunlap, Andrew and Charlotte C. Dunlap to Doinique Dempah and Nicole R. Maddox, 140 27th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $435,000 04/21/2021.
Gallick, David A. and Robyn M. Lewis-Gallick to Andrew M. Dunlap and Charlotte C. Dunlap, 2310 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $580,000 04/22/2021.
Silcox, Katie R. to Eric Simon and Anca Simon, 36 Cardinal Road Roanoke VA 24014, $900,000 04/19/2021.
Vanhoy, John to James N. Dollman, 3240 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $424,500 04/21/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bradburn, Sylvisha L. to Tanya D. Johnson, 3620 High Acres Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $209,000 04/20/2021.
Downtown Car Company to Trill Holdings LLC, 548 Salem Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $275,000 04/23/2021.
Frye, Norma B. to Joe Hine, 1818 Overland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 04/23/2021.
Hawks Point Properties LLC to Chase R. Poulsen, 5045 Gatewood Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 04/22/2021.
Hawks Point Properties LLC to Stephanie S. Billbrey and Ryan S. Bilbrey, 429 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $242,500 04/23/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Allman, Jessi to Joshua A. Kelley, 1502 23rd St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 04/23/2021.
Arrington, Janie to Alex Giron, 508 Chestnut Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $119,950 04/20/2021.
Blanton Construction Inc. to Latonya D. Simon, 1619 Mercer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $122,000 04/21/2021.
Bryant, Anthony C. to Oscar J. Ramos Vasquez and Dimna E. Vasquez Mendez, 1802 Sigmon Road Roanoke VA 24017, $179,698 04/20/2021.
Campbell, Pamela J. and others to Allyson Wilcox, 5090 Youngwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 04/20/2021.
Cosmo Holdings LLC to Lindsey P. Williams, 2660 Sweetbrier Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 04/20/2021.
Deeds, Donald B. III and Courtney H. Deeds to Kayla N. Radford, 1912 Bluemont Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $100,000 04/19/2021.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 531 10th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $112,000 04/20/2021.
Dugan, Peter D. and Diana K. Dugan to Cosmo Holdings LLC, 1501 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $130,000 04/20/2021.
Ellis Family Construction to Bonnie L. Edwards, 2229 Larchwood Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,950 04/20/2021.
Ferris, Margaret O. and Gayle G. Pringle to Kelsey Rae Sledd and Isaiah W. Scaggs, 3330 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $138,500 04/19/2021.
Horton, Ricky A. and Ruby M. Horton to 11:11 Twenty LLC, 3823 Bohon St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 04/19/2021.
Huffaker, John J. and Frances E. Huffaker to Landon K. Clark, 3417 Valley View Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $153,000 04/19/2021.
Kapoor, Pauline K. to Wayne Howe and Marnique Howe, 1711 Lonna Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $194,000 04/23/2021.
Lovejoy, Brandon T. and Dreama P. Lovejoy to Salvador Valadez-Aguirre, 4709 Autumn Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,000 04/21/2021.
Matthews, Anthony to Marisol Hernandez Mojena, 2017 Hollins Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $147,000 04/23/2021.
Overbay, Pamela F. and others to Terance T. O’Neil, 942 Greenhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 04/20/2021.
Salliss, Scott G. to Josiah D. Vail and Breanna Mekejl Vail, 1319 Graybill Road Roanoke VA 24017, $147,950 04/20/2021.
Sampson, Matthew S. and Sarah B. Sampson to Nicholas A. Desilvey, 149 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $157,000 04/19/2021.
Snyder, Michael B. to M&J Real Estate LLC, 749 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $158,000 04/22/2021.
Wilhelm, Kristina M. and Andrea R. Wilhelm to McLaren G. Westland, 1633 Redwood Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $117,000 04/21/2021.
Williams, Taylor to David W. Parker, 2448 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $129,950 04/19/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
3 Five Investment Properties LLC to Raymond E. Peverell and Patricia A. Peverell, 2415 Longview AV SW #4 Roanoke VA 24014, $65,200 04/23/2021.
Debondt, Stuart F. and Ruby N. Debondt to Marie E. Green, 1507 Downing ST NW Roanoke VA 24012, $54,275 04/23/2021.
Equity Trustees LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 3331 Valley View AV NW Roanoke VA 24012, $94,201 04/23/2021.
Equity Trustees LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 501 18th ST SE Roanoke VA 24013, $56,200 04/23/2021.
Malone, Rodney T. to Hamlar Properties LLC, 501 11th ST Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 04/22/2021.
Melton, Stephen G. to Antertain LLC, 906 Caldwell ST NW Roanoke VA 24017, $73,500 04/22/2021.
Roanoke CountyOver $300,000
6139 Darby Road LLC to Darby Property LLC, 6139 Darby Road Roanoke VA 24012, $820,000 04/23/2021.
Foster, Melissa R. to Raymond E. Fisher and Barbara L. Fisher, 2310 Green Knoll Lane Vinton VA 24179, $316,000 04/21/2021.
Kramer, McClure C. And Sarah S. Kramer to William T. Shell and Ashley N. Shell, 358 Sunflower Drive Vinton VA 24179, $340,000 04/21/2021.
Lasky, Kenneth J. and Eleanor A. Lasky to Ralph E. Butler and Jennifer S. Butler, 8219 Winterwood Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $615,000 04/22/2021.
Loblolly Mill LLC to LQ Investments, lots in Loblolly Mill Subdivison Roanoke VA 24019, $400,000 04/20/2021.
Meyer, Ricky A. and Jorita B. Meyer to Michael T. Miller, 7300 La Marre Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $585,000 04/21/2021.
Okereke, Nnenna K. to Jamil Srour and Racha Khouli, 6611 Hidden Woods Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $455,000 04/23/2021.
Poulsen, Chase R. to Gilbert T. Vance and Lisa H. Vance, 7059 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $455,950 04/22/2021.
Powell, William E. and Tammie L. Powell to Randall L. Sloan, 1404 Fieldgate Road Salem VA 24153, $359,950 04/23/2021.
Roberts, Brice D. and Marigny B. Roberts to Samuel D. Turner and Emily C. Turner, 5584 Carons View Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $849,450 04/19/2021.
Villages at Garst Creek LLC to Brei Roanoke LLC, 4302 Garst Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $23,250,000 04/22/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Clingenpeel, Linda L. to Kristen S. Eccleton, 2406 Eastland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $241,000 04/23/2021.
Finance of America Reverse LLC to Thomas Fagan Jr. and Victoria Fagan, 5126 Norseman Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $265,000 04/23/2021.
Forkner, Paul to Jenna M. Forer, 7212 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $260,000 04/23/2021.
Glenn, Todd Allen and Paul Glenn to John D. Riggs and Colleen B. Riggs, 3045 McVitty Forest Drive #103 Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 04/23/2021.
Harper, Tracy A. to Robert L. Hopson Jr. and Harriett Bailey Hopson, 5938 Sierra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $207,000 04/22/2021.
Haynes, Michael C. and Betty Jo Williams-Haynes to Nicholas S. Gibson and Kara D. Gibson, 5046 Orchard Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $287,500 04/20/2021.
Inouye, Alice M. to James A. Clemson, 4318 Garstview Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $223,500 04/20/2021.
Myers, Teresa A. to Cisco Sauls and Mykala Sauls, 3414 Kenwick Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $297,700 04/21/2021.
Overstreet, Larry E. and John H. Overstreet to Nancy M. Bocckinfuso, 531 Deer Ridge Lane Vinton VA 24179, $207,500 04/22/2021.
R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Anthony A. Baldoni, 4362 William Court Roanoke VA 24018, $292,950 04/20/2021.
Taylor, Greg A. and Cynthia T. Parrish to Melissa Sperrazza, 2635 Parkview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $202,500 04/20/2021.
Vance, Gilbert T. and Lisa H. Vance to Juan Jose De La Cruz Huerta, 3714 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $242,000 04/22/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Amerson, Carrol E. Estate and Marcye Likens to Christopher Coles, 4424 Summerset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $169,950 04/20/2021.
Ceylon St. LLC to Wiliam E. Meador Jr., 511 and 513 Ruddell Road Vinton VA 24179, $177,000 04/23/2021.
Clapp, Tommy F. and David A. Laws to Rebecca A. Baker, 3028 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $179,900 04/19/2021.
Craver, Sally V. to HTCX LLC, 5510 Stearnes Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $147,000 04/21/2021.
David, Gary W. to Colby A. Henry, 3711 Azalea Road Roanoke VA 24014, $190,000 04/23/2021.
Harding, Jean H. and Glenda G. Harding to William P. Talbott III and Kathleen G. Guilliams, 314 Woodmere Drive Vinton VA 24179, $195,000 04/20/2021.
Holland, Julia R. and Anna R. Holland to Amy R. Shea, 1889 Richland Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $117,000 04/20/2021.
Jones, Brian K. to Samantha Guyer, 7528 Webb Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $160,000 04/21/2021.
Jones, Thomas W. and Kimberly B. Thomas to Joshua Wilson and Genesis Jones, 1540 Read Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $130,000 04/19/2021.
McAden, James W. and Mary Ann McAden to Haseb Tahir, 6789 Woodcreeper Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $137,000 04/20/2021.
Miller, Brad A to Logan S. Taylor, 1013 Maywood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $160,000 04/21/2021.
Quist, Susan R. to Shemeka A. Johnson, 8233 Willow Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $172,500 04/22/2021.
Richardson, Mary E. to Aden J. Martin and Michelle R. Martin, 3621 Ellen Drive Salem VA 24153, $186,500 04/22/2021.
Simpson, Leigh C. to Melissa Mullins, 3045 McVitty Forest Drive #107 Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 04/21/2021.
St. Clair, Kathy Ann to Hudson Rentals LLC, 816 Harmon Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 04/20/2021.
Star City Investments to Tracy Tran, 530 Boxley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $147,457 04/21/2021.
Surprenant, John M. to Damon Sparks and Leigh Sparks, 8005 Enon Road Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 04/19/2021.
Sutt Two LLC to Edward J. Popvitz Jr. and Antonio Francesco, 3317 Valley Forge Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $142,000 04/20/2021.
Underwood, Ronald D. to Guillermo Beltran-Sanchez, 3767 Kentland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 04/19/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Dickenson, Carlton W. to Prime Home Buyers LLC, 5419 Palm Valley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $80,000 04/20/2021.
Equity Trustees LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 3757 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $59,508 04/23/2021.