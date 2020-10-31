Real estate transactions for Nov. 1, 2020

CA&T Investments LLC to Creekside Equestrian Center LLC, 8125 and 8127 Martins Creek Road Roanoke VA 24018, $420,000 10/13/2020.

Ebel, Mark E. and Amy L. Ebel to Bradley L. Hall and Veronica A. Hall, 6610 Hidden Woods Cour Roanoke VA 24018, $525,000 10/14/2020.

Furhang, Amir and Wendy L. Furhang to Obafemi Ifelowo and Oluyemisi Solomon, 7083 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 10/16/2020.

LaBarbera, Teri G. and Alexis J. LaBarbera to George Oake and Linda Oake, 5001 Plantation Grove Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $423,000 10/14/2020.

Hudleson, Gary J. and Susan B. Hudleson to Joseph E. Hammond Jr. and Susan M. Hammond, 6028 Tolman Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $311,000 10/13/2020.

Richmond, John B. and Deborah S. Richmond to Robert A. Lichtenstein, 6324 Midsummer Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $575,000 10/15/2020.

Wright, Robert E. to James Bray III, 4306 Fox Chase Court Roanoke VA 24018, $379,950 10/15/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Brown, Charles R. and Debra W. Brown to Austin C. Brown, 1948 Virginia Deer Road Roanoke VA 24019, $213,000 10/16/2020.