Real estate transactions for Nov. 1, 2020

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Fisher, Gwendolyn B. to Michael Delgado and Laura A. Johnson, 3126 Stoneridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $319,000 10/13/2020.
Fraizer, Anne to James J. Bellizzi and Brenda C. Bellizzi, 412 Walnut Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $325,000 10/15/2020.
Saunders, J. Michael and Janice M. Saunders to Jackson S. Rivenbark and Jane G. Rivenbark, 3258 White Oak Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $384,000 10/16/2020.
Silcox, Vera to Mary C. Baldridge and John D. Baldridge III, 420 Bramble Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $637,750 10/15/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Davis, Kelvin A. Jr. to Kayla Christian, 4839 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $233,000 10/14/2020.
EDI Real Estate LLC to Ronald R. Palmer and Mary Palmer, 1652 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 10/16/2020.
Flury, Lauren N. to Madison D. Kime, 1506 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 10/13/2020.
Journey House Roanoke to Bhanu Prasad Wagley and Pumi Khatri. 3621 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $204,000 10/13/2020.
SSBH LLC to Jaccin Ambroise, 4926 Keithwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 10/16/2020.
Valente, Denise M. to Angela J. McPeak, 2501 Weaver Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $224,950 10/16/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Boone, Brittany L. and Jacob L. Harris to Tyler B. Rosenbaum, 512 Hershberger Road Roanoke VA 24012, $166,000 10/13/2020.
Bostic, Melvin D. and Mary Ann T. to Anna-Maria Filipovic, 1012 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $135,500 10/16/2020.
Bowman, Angelina M. to Blayzz W. Coleman, 1126 Tayloe Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $112,950 10/14/2020.
BPH Homes LLC to Adam R. Semones, 2027 Laura Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $153,400 10/16/2020.
Cummings, Joseph P. and Wanda J. Cummings to Syreeta R. Combs-Cannaday, 504 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA, 24016, $174,950 10/16/2020.
Drew, Mason A. to David Valerga, 2324 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,000 10/13/2020.
E3Mag LLC to John Einstein and Kaitlyn Einstein, 2216 Denniston Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $145,500 10/15/2020.
Ellis Family Construction LLC to Ashley Carter, 1913 Purcell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,950 10/14/2020.
Ice, Robert D. Sr. to Juan O. Samuel Alvarez and Isaac D. Samuel Lugo, 4602 Alamo Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $199,950 10/16/2020.
Johnson, Marshall Jr. and Henrietta E. Johnson to Amy D. Edwards, 3209 Ellsworth St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 10/14/2020.
LaBarre, Kyle R. and Stephanie LaBarre to Megan E. Kennedy, 2526 Weaver Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $163,600 10/15/2020.
Milam-Baxter, Sherrie and Van D. Wilson to D and T Residential Properties Inc., 3820 Keagy Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 10/14/2020.
Powers, Alan L. and Barbara A. Powers to Perry E. Short and Shirley A. Short, 2316 Mount Pleasant Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $149,900 10/16/2020.
Reese, Willie F. Jr. and Ruth M. Reese to Nhi P. Lee, 5231 Hearthstone Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $146,800 10/14/2020.
Roanoke Land Ventures LLC to Magali Dimas, 828 Hershberger Road Roanoke Roanoke VA 24012, $108,000 10/14/2020.
Tudor, Jessica S. to Huy T. Nguyen and Anh Nga Hang, 1925 Archbold Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 10/15/2020.
Wells, Cameron to Luselenia Salinas and Brandon M. McCall, 1143 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,950 10/13/2020.
Willis, Linda M. to Raz M. Taz LLC, 4748 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $155,950 10/15/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Champion Investements LLC to Abre Holdings Inc., 0 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $66,000 10/16/2020.
Ford, Robert E. and Peggy J. Ford to MEK Homes LLC, 1102 14th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,000 10/14/2020.
Grimes, Justin and Nathan Flickinger to Daniel Barnette, 1221 Gilmer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $75,000 10/15/2020.
Harper, Tamara D. to Henegar Homes LLC, 49 Hillcrest Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $73,000 10/15/2020.
U.S. Bank National Association to Riley D. Thornock and Rebecca J. Thornock, 3510 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $82,000 10/14/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Angle, Brian E. and Lisa D. Angle to Mohammed Bermo, 6088 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 10/13/2020.
Barber, L. Braxton Jr. and Shannon A. Barber to Ryan Blake and Sarah Jack, 3624 Chadwick Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $314,950 10/15/2020.
Boone’s Cedar Bluff Inc. to Jenna B. Allen and Jamiel Allen, 3535 Verona Trail S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 10/14/2020.
Bryson, Beverly A. to Lorne M. Dindial, 6516 Circle View Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $310,500 10/16/2020.
CA&T Investments LLC to Creekside Equestrian Center LLC, 8125 and 8127 Martins Creek Road Roanoke VA 24018, $420,000 10/13/2020.
Ebel, Mark E. and Amy L. Ebel to Bradley L. Hall and Veronica A. Hall, 6610 Hidden Woods Cour Roanoke VA 24018, $525,000 10/14/2020.
Furhang, Amir and Wendy L. Furhang to Obafemi Ifelowo and Oluyemisi Solomon, 7083 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 10/16/2020.
LaBarbera, Teri G. and Alexis J. LaBarbera to George Oake and Linda Oake, 5001 Plantation Grove Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $423,000 10/14/2020.
Hudleson, Gary J. and Susan B. Hudleson to Joseph E. Hammond Jr. and Susan M. Hammond, 6028 Tolman Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $311,000 10/13/2020.
Richmond, John B. and Deborah S. Richmond to Robert A. Lichtenstein, 6324 Midsummer Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $575,000 10/15/2020.
Wright, Robert E. to James Bray III, 4306 Fox Chase Court Roanoke VA 24018, $379,950 10/15/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Brown, Charles R. and Debra W. Brown to Austin C. Brown, 1948 Virginia Deer Road Roanoke VA 24019, $213,000 10/16/2020.
Dalton, Arney G. and others to Marshall Johnson Jr. and Henrietta Johnson, 2403 Willowlawn St. Roanoke VA 24018, $209,000 10/14/2020.
Duncan, Matthew J. and Amy J. Duncan to Tucker B. Hudson, 4757 Woodley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $281,000 10/14/2020.
Elite Estate Solutions LLC to Jonathan Q. Arnett and Jamie Lynn Arnett, 4240 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $215,000 10/15/2020.
Ferguson, Brian D. and Sherry Lynn Ferguson to Candace J. Dowell, 6941 Linn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $257,950 10/16/2020.
Harris, Michelle P. to William R. Wade and Dina M. Wade, 4686 Roger Road Salem VA 24153, $215,000 10/16/2020.
Hatfield, Paul L. and Judith E. Hatfield to Konrad V. Kaufman and Laura G. Kaufman, 816 Peyton St. Roanoke VA 24019, $207,000 10/13/2020.
Hodges, Jonathan M. to Raelene R. Reppmann, 177 Highland Road Vinton VA 24179, $215,000 10/16/2020.
Klopf, Ryan P. and Sara K. Klopf to Raymond M. Conner and Brittany A. Conner, 2771 Brogan Circle Salem VA 24153, $259,000 10/14/2020.
McFadin, Laura J. to Pamela G. McNally, 3452 Londonderry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $219,000 10/15/2020.
Miller, Angel to Jody M. Meinster, 4101 Arlington Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $234,000 10/14/2020.
R. Fralin Construction to Keytov A. Thompson and Dominique H. Thompson, 8337 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $272,759 10/13/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Kelly J. Lafferty, 2817 Tully Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $224,950 10/16/2020.
Trout, David R. III and Lori C. Trout to Richard Kiser and Kellie Justus, 4771 Little Bear Road Salem VA 24153, $205,000 10/13/2020.
Welch, John R. to Mary Ann Werle and Jeffrey D. Werle, 317 Langland Drive Vinton VA 24179, $211,500 10/14/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Burke, Debra R. and Vickie L. Newman to Megan R. Charr, 4602 Vest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 10/15/2020.
Chumley, Ralph C. to Welsch’s LLC, 123 E. Lee Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $105,000 10/14/2020.
Crush, David L. and Betty T. Crush to Shepherd Real Estate LLC, 2720 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $150,400 10/13/2020.
Garcia, Ricardo T. to Marlene Thomas, 118 Franklin Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $145,000 10/14/2020.
Hubbard, Mark R. and Cathy A. Hubbard to Justin D. Smith, 5303 Mayfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $169,000 10/13/2020.
Kula Golf LLC to Kenneth J. Hosford and Joni A. Hosford, 3807 Ballyhack Trail Roanoke VA 24014, $110,000 10/16/2020.
Latham, Conniejo to Jeremy A. Barlow, 131 Cambridge Square Vinton VA 24179, $125,000 10/14/2020.
Long, Barbara J. to Gracelynn H. Ray, 1844 Red Lane Extension Salem VA 24153, $146,100 10/15/2020.
McGhee, Glenn S. and Carlton E. Overstreet Estate to Julie M. Rector, 723 Dillon Drive Vinton VA 24179, $164,000 10/16/2020.
Redger LLC to Ashley D. Law, 531 Jefferson Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $152,550 10/13/2020.
Shepherd, Robert W. and Tammy E. Shepherd to David L. Crush Sr. and Betty J. Thomas Crush, 1231 Fairmont Drive Vinton VA 24179, $174,950 10/13/2020.
Staton, Sharon E. and Linda M. Wilkerson to William East and Pamela East, 2676 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $154,950 10/16/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Hunting Hills Community Real Estate LLC to Victor F. Foti and Roberta S. Foti, 5018 Hunting Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $72,500 10/13/2020.
Poland, Matthew J. and Hayley C. Poland to Donald W. Jones and Yvette N. Jones, 508 Texas Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $72,000 10/16/2020.
