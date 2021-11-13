Real estate transactions for Nov. 14, 2021

VHBMJB LLC to IWKB LLC, 3414 Garden City Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $110,000 10/29/2021

$50,000 to $100,000

Crosen, Virginia C. And Claude Crosen Estate to Prime Home Buyers LLC, 2123 Lynn Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $88,000 10/29/2021

Jeffco Electrical Services Inc. to Habitat For Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc., 1111 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $57,000 10/26/2021

S&G Witholdings LLC to Idalia Reyna, 1222 Liberty Road N.E. and 0 Bluestone Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $50,000 10/25/2021

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Connelly, Kevin M. and Emily K. Connelly to Jonathan R. Nogueira and Ashley Bowling Nogueria, 7323 Burkwood Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $910,000 10/26/2021

Merlo, John A. and Kristin N. Merlo to Henry R. Schaefer and Cynthia L. Schaefer, 5064 Fox Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $865,000 10/26/2021

Aboone Real Estate Inc. And Abre Holdings LLC, to Terry A. Cox and Joanna R. Cox, 7082 Fairway Ridge Court Salem VA 24153, $566,892 10/28/2021