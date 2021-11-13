Real estate transactions for Nov. 14, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
BH Media Group Inc. to City of Roanoke, 201 Campbell Ave., 207 Salem Ave. Roanoke VA 24011, $5,850,000 10/25/2021
VRH LLC to Plantation Road Storage LLC, 4101 Plantation Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,070,000 10/26/2021
Lumpkin, Jerald B. and Nancy M. Lumpkin to Nicholas P. Bnne and Caroline E. Johnson, 2502 Jefferson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $543,000 10/29/2021
Warren, Jean Carter to to John Erickson and Emily Erickson, 2929 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $575,000 10/29/2021
Lack’s Properties LLC to McLip Properties LLC, 0 Ashlawn St. S.W., 2201 Railroad Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $400,000 10/27/2021
Prime Realty Partners LLC to Siete Quatro Ventures LLC, 1540 Andrews Road Roanoke VA 24017, $365,000 10/29/2021
Turner, Jourjine S. and Richard Turner to Jerry Causey and Melody Causey, 3806 Three Chop Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $390,950 10/28/2021
Wilkins, Rex to Carissa J. Crowe and Anna L. Battiata, 2262 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $375,000 10/25/2021
$200,000 to $300,000
Capuno, Roberto C. and Maribeth O. Capuno to Philip B. Eldridge and Chasity Eldridge, 2620 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $209,950 10/29/2021
Cole, Tonia E. and Jason E. Cole to Michael S. Logan and Sheila A. Logan, 4302 Siden Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $250,000 10/29/2021
DeLong, Patricia A. to Mary J. Lewis and Jose Manuel Rodriguez Lechuga, 1715 Devon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,950 10/26/2021
Desimone, Christopher A. to Hermilio Soto Sanchez and Kimberly J. Soto, 144 Monterery Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $225,000 10/26/2021
Harig, Michael D. and Lara Harig to Philip G. Gilmore Jr. and Sierra N. Miller, 1629 Sherwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $296,000 10/27/2021
Hedrick, Scott D. and Patricia A. Hedrick to Thomas E. Smith, 121 Maplelawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $260,000 10/26/2021
Henry, Frank W. Jr. and Barbara J. Moran-Henry to Angela Chapman, 3215 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $284,590 10/29/2021
King, David R. and Danille N. King to Margaret A. McMillan, 2633 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $229,950 10/28/2021
$100,000 to $200,000
Altizer, William A. and Katherine A. Wilkerson to Tyreek Hunt, 4618 Daleville St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,500 10/25/2021
Altizer, Wayne to Lee E. Schwartztrauber, 3641 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $150,000 10/29/2021
Blake, Jason M. and Carolyn B. Blake to M3A Enterprise LLC, 2464 Livingston Road Roanoke VA 24015, $152,300 10/29/2021
Cosmo Holdings LLC to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 2031 Sherwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $160,000 10/26/2021
Dahal, Bal Krishna to Dilli R. Dahal, 3373 Preston Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $171,000 10/26/2021
Downtown Holdings LLC to Matthew L.M. Lashley and Jessica L. Brewer, 2816 Ordway Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $167,000 10/25/2021
Duff, Gregory L. to T. Crouch Homes, 2016 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 10/28/2021
FN Investments LLC to Glaxy Real Estate LLC, 5335 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 10/26/2021
Friend, Shelley and Josiah Friend to Michaela C. Clark, 3148 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $124,950 10/25/2021
Fuller, Art E. to Maple Grove Properties LLC, 1940 Avon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 10/28/2021
Goad, Alissa J. to Christopher Atkinson and Chelsea R. Hayden, 1348 Rose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $125,375 10/28/2021
Grubb, Steven M. to Ian J. Sayers and Caitlyn E. Sayers, 1109 17th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $158,749 10/29/2021
Huijding, Christine to Robert Poursine and Emmaunel S. Scism Jr., 4621 Heather Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $187,000 10/29/2021
Johnson, James E. to Lashanda Ellington, 2522 Springhill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $195,000 10/29/2021
MDC Properties LLC to Sydney Savageau, 710 Mecca St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $131,900 10/26/2021
Naff, L.G. to Carlos Marroquin and Alicia Marroquin, 3927 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 10/27/2021
Remodeling for You Properties LLC to Nhi P. Lee, 3107 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 10/27/2021
Russell, John T. to Joel A. Hernandez and Sulma Y. Hernandez, 4964 Florist Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $157,721 10/29/2021
Schrecongost, Nicholas S. to Cassidy B. Fischell, 1610 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $195,000 10/26/2021
Schwartztrauber, Lee E. to Dylan M. Nakhle, 1616 Redwood Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24018, $118,500 10/29/2021
Star City Investments LLC to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 1602 Baldwin Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $128,000 10/25/2021
Stoneman, Misty Lee to Andrea P. Blake, 947 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $187,500 10/27/2021
VHBMJB LLC to IWKB LLC, 3414 Garden City Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $110,000 10/29/2021
$50,000 to $100,000
Crosen, Virginia C. And Claude Crosen Estate to Prime Home Buyers LLC, 2123 Lynn Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $88,000 10/29/2021
Jeffco Electrical Services Inc. to Habitat For Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc., 1111 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $57,000 10/26/2021
S&G Witholdings LLC to Idalia Reyna, 1222 Liberty Road N.E. and 0 Bluestone Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $50,000 10/25/2021
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Connelly, Kevin M. and Emily K. Connelly to Jonathan R. Nogueira and Ashley Bowling Nogueria, 7323 Burkwood Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $910,000 10/26/2021
Merlo, John A. and Kristin N. Merlo to Henry R. Schaefer and Cynthia L. Schaefer, 5064 Fox Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $865,000 10/26/2021
Aboone Real Estate Inc. And Abre Holdings LLC, to Terry A. Cox and Joanna R. Cox, 7082 Fairway Ridge Court Salem VA 24153, $566,892 10/28/2021
Blaszak, Thomas and Whitney Blaszak to Kevin J. Friske and Chelsea L. Friske, 5416 Flintlock Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $521,000 10/27/2021
Georges, Julie C. to Matthew A. Woods and Corrine K. Woods, 8402 Gravel Hill Drive Catawba VA 24070, $540,000 10/29/2021
Christopher, Heidi L. to Hany G.M. Abdelkarim and Rania Elkady, 4051 Snowgoose Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $425,000 10/27/2021
Croy, Richard E. and Teresa M. Croy to William K. Miller and Kim T. Miller, 1452 West Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $401,000 10/26/2021
Fayed, Gerald C. and Linda J. Fayed to William J. Proffitt Jr., 1758 Medinah Circle Salem VA 24153, $451,000 10/26/2021
House, Laurie J. to Mark A. McGrail and Cynthia L.McGrail, 2483 Wolf Run Vinton VA 24179, $475,000 10/28/2021
Atkinson, Stephan W. and Caroline A. Atkinson, to Troy Weber and Belen A. Weber, 5009 S. Gala Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $325,000 10/25/2021
Baldwin, Patricia R. to Rick Anthony Baldwin and Charlotte J. Baldwin, 6567 Pencheck Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 10/28/2021
Baldwin, Rick A. and Charlotte J. Baldwin to Harry W. Scruggs III and Jessica L. Clifton, 7611 Winterberry Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $310,000 10/28/2021
Beavers, Michael R. and Myrna L. Beavers to David S. Weaver and Nichole P. Weaver, 4932 Polly Hill Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $355,000 10/28/2021
Constable, Christina to Michael C. Mullen, 4942 Hunting Hills Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 10/29/2021
Creamer, Gerald C. and Sarah A. Creamer to Debra B. Gaudino, 920 Buckeye Lane Hardy VA 24101, $300,000 10/27/2021
Hardy, Mercedes P. to Karen L. Heatherington and Steven R. Heatherington, 5954 Landview Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $354,500 10/25/2021
McMaster, Charles A. and Elizabeth P. Zimniewicz to James L. Gon and Agnes N. Gon, 5317 Appletree Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $322,000 10/25/2021
Profitt, William L. Jr. to Jordan C. Pegram and Elizabeth K. Pegram, 5059 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $365,000 10/29/2021
Shumate, Stephen and Susan Sauerwald to David C. Niven and Sarah N. Schnurr, 4908 Sunny Side Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $379,000 10/27/2021
Witherow, Richard C. and Christina M. Harlow to Adam T. Clark, 3730 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $319,000 10/28/2021
Yoder, Max D. and Ellen D. Yoder to Thomas C. Pugh, 6715 Timberline Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $334,000 10/25/2021
$200,000 to $300,000
Bassett, George V. Jr. and Marcia H. Bassett to Amanda C. Schutt, 3767 Kenwick Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $299,500 10/29/2021
Cleveland, Nancy J. to Tonia G. Hackett, 8624 South Bend Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $279,950 10/29/2021
Corbin, Kenneth J. and Kayleigh Corbin to Adin A. Cruz Cruz, 2829 Elderwood Road Salem VA 24153, $245,000 10/27/2021
Dupin, Kenneth J. and Joy S. Dupin to Zachary L. Harrell and Jenny L. Harrell, 1909 Brookfeld Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $296,000 10/26/2021
Hicks, Joanne B. to Paula L. Harwood, 722 South Battery Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $278,250 10/29/2021
Hoke, Alice R. to Kenneth Chick, 5636 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $204,000 10/28/2021
McDaniel, Brian K. and Rose A. McDaniel to Jonathan Byus and Shelby Bonar, 1649 Indian Rock Road Roanoke VA 24014, $200,000 10/27/2021
Michaux, Ronald D. to My Lam,. 1919 High Crest Court Roanoke VA 24012, $262,000 10/27/2021
Niven, David C. to Anthony D. Mullen and Julia K. Mullen, 2113 Bridle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 10/27/2021
Overstreet, Christopher L. and Susan Overstreet to Marcus M. Gallagher, 5258 Lakeland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $239,000 10/27/2021
Riffle, James F. Jr. and Jennifer I. Riffle to Jonathan L. Houze and Chelsee A. Armsworthy, 4207 Sharolyn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 10/29/2021
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Equity Trust Co., 5826 Penn Forest Place Roanoke VA 24018, $234,600 10/27/2021
Teets, Gregory L. and Barbara S. Teets to Kenneth K. Parker, 8418 Stonehy Corner Lane Ronoke VA 24019, $270,000 10/29/2021
Wrenn, William M. and Stephanie D. Wrenn to Scott B. Meredith and others, 2621 Parkview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $234,950 10/28/2021
$100,000 to $200,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Yaghoub J. Mahgerefteh, 5260 Crossbow Circle Roanoke VA 24016, $125,000 10/27/2021
Black, Jerricka N. to Ann M. Shannon, 715 Chester Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $160,000 10/29/2021
Chick, Kenneth G. to Anissa A. Alston and Michael B. Alston, 5333 Thornrose Road Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 10/25/2021
Foster, Corey C. Laken J. Hollandsworth to Emily R. Payne, 3892 Pitzer Road Roanoke VA 24014, $146,000 10/25/2021
Freese, Andrew C. and Clarie A. Freese to Mary L. Day, 813 Fairhurst Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $182,000 10/29/2021
Gills, Elizabeth W. to Cherie D. Tolley and Thelma J. Propst, 1337 Nover Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $161,000 10/25/2021
Greenway Construction Inc. to Christian J. Michael, 710 Morrison Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $169,900 10/28/2021
Greenway Construction Inc. to Hannah M. Jones and Drake H. Lewis, 302 9th St. Vinton VA 24019, $167,500 10/27/2021
Jones, Jackie L. to Anthony J. Koliba Jr., 3891 Sun Valley Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $150,000 10/25/2021
L Investors LLC to David A. Thompson, 8217 College Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 10/29/2021
Lively, Lisa K. to Angel Robertson and Kyle Robertson, 5303 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $171,000 10/29/2021
Martin, Kathy B. to Ashley A. Davis, 5316 Cooper St. Roanoke VA 24019, $153,000 10/26/2021
McDowell, Jean M. to LRC Virginia LLC, 6187 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 10/27/2021
Meador, Stephen A. and Angela W. Meador to Emily C. Thomas, 2832 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $197,500 10/29/2021
Molly, Shea to Ever E. Herrera, 3807 Antietam Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 10/29/2021
Oliver-Bush, Iva A. to Heather Flurnoy, 2794 Eastland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $155,000 10/28/2021
Remodeling For You LLC to Stephanie Zaragosa Pena, 436 Dale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $139,950 10/28/2021
Robertson, Kyle and Angel Robertson to Ryan T. Spicer, 1534 Deborah Lane Salem VA 24153, $199,950 10/28/2021
Ross, Joyce T. to Erika L. White, 7170 Wild Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $148,500 10/27/2021
Sharpley, Stephanie A. and Walter S. Sharpley to TNT Rental Properties LLC, 409 N.Blair St. Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 10/29/2021
Sigmon, Carl A. and Kenneth N. Sigmon to William R. Hening, 3815 Okaey Dollin Road Salem VA 24153, $179,950 10/29/2021
Sowers, Charles J. and Sharon P. Sowers to Franklin Teruel, 311 W. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $160,000 10/28/2021
Stafford, Michael S. and Teresa A. Dudley to Ammar A. Ali-Naseri, 4546 Cowman Road Roanoke VA 24014, $175,000 10/28/2021
Stovall, Peggy P. to James Carter, 1104 E.Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $190,000 10/27/2021
Turman, Linda P. to Lauren Gee, 2605 Lindenwood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $134,000 10/29/2021
Wheeler, Kenneth II and Estate of Fay H. Wheeler to Jessica F. Underwood, 301 Elm St. Vinton VA 24179, $127,129 10/29/2021
Williamson, Lois M. to Kaitlyn Daugherty, 112 Southhampton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $136,000 10/26/2021
Zayas, Christopher J. and Tara R. Zayas to Paul E. Giammattei and Mary Jeanne Giammattei, 3046 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $195,500 10/28/2021
$50,000 to $100,000
Big Cat LLC to Joseph E. Kelley Jr. and Tara L. Kelley, 0 E. Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $85,000 10/29/2021
Cline, Carlen K. to Robert D. Thurman and Brenda S. Thurman, 116 Cambridge Square Vinton VA 24179, $80,000 10/26/2021
Kidd, Mark D. to Bakerside LLC, 2789 Gordon Brook Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $63,000 10/29/2021
Lucci, Kevin to Timothy A. Lucci and Deborah J. Lucci, 3562 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $80,000 10/28/2021
Saunders, Roger W. and Mary S. Saunders to Patrick J. Schofield, 1041 Halliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $56,000 10/28/2021
Sykes, Brian D. to Teon K. Vu, 3537 Timberline Trail Unit 137 Roanoke VA 24018, $94,900 10/27/2021
Walker, Curtis D. to Cheryl S. Jacobs, 2848 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $57,500 10/29/2021
Salem
Over $300,000
Ex Nihilo LLC to Star City Realty LLC, 1871 Dillard Drive Salem VA 24153, $875,000 10/01/2021
GPT KIK USA to to Coleman Logistic Assets LLC, 27 Mill Lane Salem VA 24153, $9,663,200 10/18/2021
Ice House Properties LLC to Chapman & Broad LLC, 626 Chapman St. Salem VA 24153, $1,700,000 10/01/2021
Chisom, James L. to Kevin M. O’Brien, 844 Honeysuckle Road Salem VA 24153, $700,000 10/28/2021
Norris, Laura T. to CNB Bank, 124 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $775,000 10/15/2021
RHC MP LLC to Rocky Mount Realty LLC, 1224 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $750,000 10/21/2021
GES Properties LLC to BD Salem LLC, 1968 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $600,000 10/07/2021
Allred, Kathy M. to John M. Bishop, 2646 Turnberry Road Salem VA 24153, $546,300 10/21/2021
Dick, Barry E. to Richard S. Fowler, 604 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $500,000 10/15/2021
MacDonald, Neil A. to Justin Lindsey, 3246 Links Manor Drive Salem VA 24153, $579,950 10/07/2021
Brown Phillips LLC to Connie L. Long, 2556 Keagy Road Roanoke VA 24153, $459,000 10/08/2021
Dent, Donald K. II to Katherine G. Hutchinson, 108 North Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $468,000 10/05/2021
Dotson Associates LLC to AI Development Group LLC, 725 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $425,000 10/21/2021
Aldridge, Renee to Garry Roosma, 2411 Olde Salem Drive Salem VA 24153, $366,000 10/02/2021
Cuello, Melissa H. to Jennifer to Jennifer Chubb, 624 Lou Ann St. Salem VA 24153, $340,000 10/21/2021
Hurst, Patricia A. to Lehlaseli C. Tlou, 516 Shanks St. Salem VA 24153, $365,000 10/29/2021
R.Fralin Construction Inc. to Crystal J. Slusser, 221 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $340,790 10/01/2021
Ritter, Ivan C. to Boone Thomas LLC, 223 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $350,000 10/01/2021
Ryan, Daniel R. to Mollie Bain, 307 North Mill Court Salem VA 24153, $329,950 10/29/2021
Sims, Myra to Gerald F. Lawson, 1366 Parkwood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $318,000 10/15/2021
Tripp, N. Wayne to Michael G. Little, 467 Patricia Drive Salem VA 24153, $350,000 10/04/2021
$200,000 to $300,000
Anderson, Jacob C. to Mathew Penov, 1230 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $219,950 10/29/2021
Atkinson, Mark to Heigel LLC, 1505 Narcissus St. Salem VA 24153, $249,000 10/12/2021
Ayers, Rachel to Walton, Sarah E., 1510 Kathryn Lane Salem VA 24153, $225,000 10/25/2021
Carter, Susan L. to Tony Pham, 2163 Mill Lane Salem VA 24153, $245,450 10/13/2021
Contillo, Agnes M. to Frank L. Tucciarone, 1703 Brad Court Salem VA 24153, $244,950 10/12/2021
Diamond, Teresa D. to Kristina M. Patterson, 421 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $209,000 10/26/2021
Failla, Kyle T. to Bobby J. Todd, 1118 Kesler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $202,000 10/12/2021
Foulkes, John K. to Robert C. Stauffer, 1438 Brushy Mountain Drive Salem VA 24153, $235,000 10/25/2021
Gibson, Donald P. to Henry Yampolsky, 2245 Karen Drive Salem VA 24153, $259,950 10/05/2021
MacBrien, Luke C. to Mark Silverstein, 2108 Plum St. Salem VA 24153, $239,000 10/21/2021
Maish, James to Rashan Alexander, 2029 Burma Road Salem VA 24153, $240,000 10/13/2021
Warren, Michael Y. to Steve Vagenek, 2237 Karen Drive Salem VA 24153, $260,000 10/28/2021
Winstead, Phillip A. Jr. to Sarah E. Counts, 509 Rose Lane Salem VA 24153, $249,950 10/01/2021
$100,000 to $200,000A&S Enterprises LLC to Betty L. Kentrolis, 816 Florida St. Salem VA 24153, $141,750 10/15/2021
Bland, Cynthia R. to Grace A. Rigney, 2327 Peach St. Salem VA 24153, $168,900 10/06/2021
Coffey, Eric to Grayson C. Holland, 217 Lakehurst Ave. Salem VA 24153, $190,000 10/12/2021
Cotton, Rebekah to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 115 Elm St. Salem VA 24153, $142,000 10/07/2021
Duncan, Bryan G. to Erin N. Duncan, 713 Oakview Drive Salem VA 24153, $125,035 10/25/2021
Estrada, Maeve K. to Christa Hampton, 720 Maryland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 10/22/2021
Fisher, Thomas B. to Phamily Properties LLC, 400 E. Calhoun St. Salem VA 24153, $145,000 10/21/2021
Grimberg, Daniel A. to Bryan Daniel, 851 Stonegate Court Roanoke VA 24153, $180,000 10/14/2021
Holbrook, Barry to Susan L. Saunders, 1656 Mill Pond Drive Salem VA 24153, $179,950 10/18/2021
Hunt, Richard L. to Carla M. Ritzler, 206 Goodwi Ave. Salem VA 24153, $170,000 10/08/2021
Jeffrey, Patricia A. to Jonathan C. Own, 811 Circle St. Salem VA 24153, $179,500 10/07/2021
Johns, Jay B. Jr. to Kimberly Skellington, 1926 Burma Road Salem VA 24153, $149,500 10/29/2021
Molloy, Bram P. to Household Investments LLC, 612 Parkwood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $140,000 10/15/2021
Phoenix, Brandi M. to Andrew T. Newby, 257 Ward St. Salem VA 24153, $180,000 10/29/2021
Platter, Phyllis R. to Norman T. Schultz, 505 H W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $170,000 10/29/2021
Ramirez, Maryanne to Angela Bush, 479 Parkdale Drive Salem VA 24153, $150,000 10/14/2021
Roosma, Warren G. to Sandra G. Aaron, 934 Palmer Ave. Salem VA 24153, $140,000 10/05/2021
Shockley, Frieda H. to Walter E. Wheeler, 2153 Bruce Ave. Salem VA 24153, $197,000 10/12/2021
Smith, Edward D. II to Craig A. Musil II, 2427 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 10/08/2021
Stout, Delmar R. to Barry C. Compton Inc., 101 Deep Dell Road Salem VA 24153, $150,000 10/27/2021
$50,000 to $100,000
FC Land LLC to R.Fralin Construction Inc., 221 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $60,000 10/01/2021
Joyce, Rebecca C. to Dishaw-Rotanz Joint Real Estate, 313 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $59,500 10/21/2021