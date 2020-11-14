Real estate transactions for Nov. 15, 2020

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Baldrige, John Duke III and Mary Catherine E. Baldridge to Aaron B. Houchens and Emily A. Oliver, 307 Darwin Road Roanoke VA 24014, $464,000 10/29/2020.
Chudina, Michael A. and Jane Chudina to Terry L. Godwin II and Theresa J. Godwin, 706 Cassell Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $430,000 10/29/2020.
Dvon LLC to Joseph K. Jones and Teresa L. Jones, 3841 Park Lane Roanoke VA 24015, $365,000 10/29/2020.
Gills, Todd and Lydia C. Gills to Freedom First Federal Credit Union, 401 Third St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $680,000 10/30/2020.
Steele, Thomas D. and Dixie Lee E. Steele to Thomas R. McDonald Jr. and Deborah O. McDonald, 3314 Kingsbury Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $545,000 10/28/2020.
Tatum, Robby D. to Clinton D. Polhamus and Linda S. Polhamus, 1533 Eton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $415,000 10/30/2020.
White, Keith H. and Sharon White to Sally Cleveland, 1816 Greenwood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $530,000 10/30/2020.
Williams, Allen D. and Florence V. Williams to Adam L. Holt and Jamie K. Holt, 3502 Loblolly Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $429,900 10/30/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Robert B. Beardwood and Charlene M. Beardwood, 4506 Old Virginia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $283,620 10/28/2020.
Gerhart, Kristi M. and Ellen L. Jamison Goldberg to George F. Malpass Jr. and Sherry B. Malpass, 4506 Belford St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 10/29/2020.
Paranac, Kathleen M. to Raymond W. Altizer and Kaye A. Altizer, 4020 Belford St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 10/28/2020.
Parrish, David B. III and Benjamin D. Parrish to Andrew C. Oja and Macy K. Oja, 2615 Wycliffe Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $290,000 10/26/2020.
Roby, Christine G. and Matthew Roby to Phillip A. Swanson, 2345 Ross Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $258,000 10/26/2020.
Tuunanen, Marc A. and Robin M. Tuunanen, to Stephen Manns and Kim Manns, 4106 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $236,000 10/28/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Alonzo, Hector A. Jr. to Adam D. Richardson, 3314 Meadowrun Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $164,950 10/28/2020.
Amos, Trudy D. to Christopher Duncan, 1105 16th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 10/26/2020.
Arrington, Mary Jane to Joe P. Lee and Phan Lee, 6217 Pettit Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $115,000 10/28/2020.
Asimakopoulos, Bradley K. and Michael D. Dearing to Bahman Khanehzarrin and Marjan Khanehzarrin, 3020 Roberts Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $167,000 10/30/2020.
Avis, Brandon C. and Mikaela M. Avis to James D. McFadyen and Misty L. Vasquez, 1431 Eanes Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $165,000 10/29/2020.
B3V LLC to HG Partners LLC, 1822 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $170,000 10/28/2020.
Bondurant-Snavely, Tasha to Aaron W. Hagerman, 604 Vinton Mill Court N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $156,500 10/30/2020.
Craft, Susan N. to Christina R. Parker, 621 Caldwell St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 10/27/2020.
Davidson & Stone LLC to Chance T. Rogers, 1414 Kenwood Blvd. Roanoke VA 24013, $168,500 10/29/2020.
Dempsey, Amber M. to Bobby E. Chapman and Kelly L. Chapman, 5208 Hollyhock Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,950 10/29/2020.
Durham, Connie and James D. Robinson Estate to Anthony Gallina, 427 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,000 10/27/2020.
Fitzgerald, Timothy A. to Muslima Sidali and Musa Mdame, 1419 Eighth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $136,000 10/26/2020.
Greene, Marie E. to Nhi P. Lee, 8317 Cardington Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $138,500 10/30/2020.
Hall, Martha J. and others to Bbayse Homes Inc., 3301 Troy Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 10/26/2020.
Hansbrough, Donald A. and Harry W. Hansbrough Jr. to Amber M. Dempsey, 187 Houston Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $153,000 10/30/2020.
Johnson, Carol and Juanita L. Snead Estate to Shane Spradlin, 3537 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $105,900 10/29/2020.
Jones, Thomas D. to Amanda S. Jones, 3258 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $189,500 10/29/2020.
Kline, Jerry L. Jr. and Kaitlin J. Carter to Polly J. Boone, 4638 Casper Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $156,450 10/29/2020.
Longbrige Financial LLC to Matthew T. Johnson and Patrick M. Johnson, 2019 Lynn Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $105,100 10/26/2020.
Nallen, Michael J. and Jordan C. Nallen to Alexander J. Timofeev, 2639 Fairway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $145,000 10/26/2020.
Ratliff, Eric W. and Hope M. Ratliff to Blaine Davis and Brittany Hughes, 4320 Griffin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $145,000 10/27/2020.
Spencer, Clara A. to Peter J. Apel and Mary F. Apel, 3156 Stoneridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 10/30/2020.
Talton, Robert T. And Wilma Talton to Carolyn J. Green, 3301 Preston Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $186,000 10/27/2020.
Toms, Somer C. to Kayane R. Dudley, 804 Welton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $162,500 10/27/2020.
Tran, Dung Thi My to Derrick R. Lockridge and Shelia A. Lockridge, 1639 Fairhope Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $180,000 10/30/2020.
Tuck, Cynthia A. to USS Maiden Inc., 1921 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $184,950 10/27/2020.
Williams, Mabeline to Angela M. West, 3334 Kershaw Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $169,650 10/28/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Brantry LLC to Saba Investment LLC and Perceptive Frontiers LLC, 918 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 10/30/2020.
Commonwealth Trustees to Downtown Holdings LLC, 2114 10th St. Roanoke VA 24012, $63,000 10/29/2020.
Crutchfield, Monica J. and others to Mack Investments Inc. 1613 Michael St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $75,000 10/26/2020.
Hodgkin, John D. to Equity Trust Co., 407 Hanover Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $74,000 10/30/2020.
JCF Properties LLC to JBS Capital LLC, 1124 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $68,000 10/26/2020.
Motifi LLC to Barbara Welch, 1428 Guildhall Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $59,000 10/27/2020.
Rowe, Jacqueline H. to Michael J. Etzler, 2241 Kenwood Blvd. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,000 10/29/2020.
Tran, Thein M. to Meisvi A. Velasquez Hernandez and Elmer Yanez, 1024 Crescent St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $66,000 10/26/2020.
Waller, Barbara H. to Star City Investments LLC, 2812 Florida Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $56,724 10/26/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000 Gaddy, K. Russell and Terri L. Gaddy to Ramprasad Gubbala and Jagadeeswari Gubbala, 4314 Kings Court Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 10/26/2020.
Galazka, Bryan E. and Meredith L. Galazka to Jonas Baranauskas and Sara Baranauskas, 6236 Sedgewick Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $364,500 10/26/2020.
Garland, Beth K. to Marvie D. Edmisten, 4921 Towne Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $445,000 10/28/2020.
Gottstein, Lacey L. and Jason C. Gottstein to Stephen B. Getz and Samantha E. Getz, 4930 South Peak Estates Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $750,000 10/30/2020.
Kirkbride, Michael S. to Timothy W. Winfield Jr., 4557 Chippenham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $434,700 10/26/2020.
Lawrence, Sue D. to Qui Gao and Zhe Biao Zou, 812 Starmount Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $300,000 10/30/2020.
Mayerchak, Michael J. and Mary-Phyllis J. Mayerchak to Brian Michelsen and Kimberly Michelsen, 6327 Juliet Court Roanoke VA 24018, $530,000 10/27/2020.
Meyer, William J. to John H. Young III and Claudia L. Young, 4926 Crossbow Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 10/30/2020.
Panhcholi, Shehnaz Y. to Sharad Deep Silwal and Neerja Phuel, 4501 Brentwood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $401,200 10/30/2020.
Reg and Flo LLC to 3114 West Main Street LLC, 3114 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $817,500 10/27/2020.
Roselawn Investments LLC to Maven Investments LLC, 5726 Ivy Park Drive Roanoke VA, 24019, $300,000 10/27/2020.
Spruill, Christopher M. and Virginia B. Spruill to Christopher M. Spruill Jr. and Michael B. Spruill, 1441 Edgebrook Road Salem VA 24153, $313,000 10/30/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000 Butler, Sherry D. to Brent T. Hudson and April Y. Hudson. 5211 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $290,000 10/30/2020.
Cambron, Vivian P. and others to James H. Landrum, 4722 Ivy Green Court Roanoke VA 24018, $223,000 10/29/2020.
Carlisle, Kasey M. to Patricia F. Joeckel, 2253 Donagle Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $230,000 10/29/2020.
Chambers, Joyce K. to Maria M. Stover and Brandon M. Stover, 1708 Richland Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $220,000 10/29/2020.
DeBorde, Jeremiah and Megan DeBorde to William M. Gordon and Tracy C. Harris, 5530 Lynn Dell Road Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 10/30/2020.
Gibson, E. Perry and Sharon S. Gibson to Chad A. Hasson and Allison L. Hasson, 6219 Buckland Mill Road Roanoke VA 24019, $275,000 10/26/2020.
Hasson, Chad A. and Allison L. Gibson to Judith A. Oldaker, 1144 Nover Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 10/26/2020.
Hudson, Donald E. and Joyce P. Hudson to Elbert P. Gibson and Sharon S. Gibson, 8116 Golden Oak Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $280,000 10/26/2020.
Islam, Mohammad A. and Syeda R. Islam to Joseph Schangler, 4245 Daugherty Road Salem VA 24153, $249,900 10/29/2020.
Kitts, Helen H. and others to Charles W. Sell and Wanda C. Sell, 321 Stonebridge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $240,000 10/27/2020.
Lord, William S. to Cameron C. Draper and Tiffany M. Draper, 4055 Mockingbird Hill Road Roanoke VA 24012, $279,000 10/29/2020.
Mizack, Kimberly A. to Justin K. Watkins, 8135 Whistler Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $274,000 10/26/2020.
Montgomery, Sharon K. to Ian Mullins and Rachel Mullins, 5329 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $239,950 10/28/2020.
Murray, Joshua R. and Brenda K. Murray to Austin G. Swihart and Melissa A. Swihart, 6979 Pine Needle Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $286,000 10/28/2020.
Owens, Clifford C. to Jackie L. Linkous and Rebecca A. Linkous, 6653 Stonelyn Cottage Court Roanoke VA 24019, $235,000 10/28/2020.
Redmond, Dana R. to Dallas T. Clayborne, 4709 Brookwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 10/26/2020.
Taylor, Ronald B. and Cheryl M. Taylor to Robert Reilly and Elizabeth A. Reilly, 815 Dexter Road Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 10/30/2020.
Thorne, Donald T. and Ann L. Thorne to SKB Investments LLC, 2222 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24016, $245,600 10/26/2020.
White, David M. to William R. Newbury, 5633 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $214,000 10/30/2020.
Williamson, Blake A. to Nathan R. McKenna, 5016 Pin Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 10/30/2020.
Woodson, James B. to Matthew H. Kelly, 872 E. Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $205,000 10/29/2020.
York, Eric and Susan York to Eric P. Sichau and Jessica M. Briggs, 3477 Old Towne Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $229,500 10/30/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Belcher, Justin K. and Loy N. Belcher to Stephen R. Quinn, 5996 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $117,375 10/30/2020.
Brinson, Don A. and others to Mary B. Logan, 4855 Meadow Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $171,000 10/30/2020.
Brogan, Charles A. Sr. to Hometown Investment Properties LLC, 5484 Indian Grave Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $110,585 10/30/2020.
Drewry, Eric D. to Isaiah McAlister and Ashlyn Eccleston, 5650 Daytona Road Roanoke VA 24019, $194,000 10/29/2020.
Duvall, Jeremy W. to Jill S. Salas, 909 Emerald Drive Vinton VA 24179, $180,909 10/29/2020.
Gauldin, Priscilla T. to Chad E. Conner, 7211 Snowberry Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $138,000 10/29/2020.
Gordon, Vickie S. to Shane Spradlin and Elizabeth Saunders, 1426 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $180,000 10/28/2020.
Harless, Alvin L. to Lynn M. Stevens, 530 N. Blair St. Vinton VA 24179, $127,000 10/30/2020.
Jones, Michael Lee and Lester Lee Jones Estate to Olivia R. Ferguson, 6949 Old Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $164,800 10/30/2020.
Lester, Eryn A. to Anthony M. Erdmann, 524 Spruce St. Vinton VA 24179, $163,500 10/29/2020.
Long, Timothy J. to Julian R. Higginbotham and Laura M. Hill, 4703 Tree Top Camp Road Salem VA 24153, $155,000 10/30/2020.
Markham, Brittany E. and Logan S. Markham to Ana Long and Megan L. Long, 126 Tampa Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $169,950 10/29/2020.
Mills, Keith G. and Joni D. Mills to Brian M. Miller, 6990 Dawnwood Road Roanoke VA 24018, $199,950 10/30/2020.
Moore, Geneva E. and Julie M. Illari to Jason B. Chapman and Ashley Chapman, 4915 Sugar Loaf Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $197,000 10/30/2020.
Noon, James M. to Herbert J. Stauffer and Lisa M. Stauffer, 6715 Fair Oaks Road Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 10/27/2020.
Rains, Carolyn H. and Joyce H. Lambert Estate to Susan E. Short and Jeffrey M. Short, 5297 Poor Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $162,500 10/27/2020.
Riffle, Pamela S. to Theresa Manley, 3039 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $125,000 10/30/2020.
Smith, Ruth J. and Sharon J. Stimmel to Robert J. Johnson, 3448 Kenwick Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $155,333 10/29/2020.
Spangler, Donna D. to Alex J. Maimone, 3653 Larson Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $193,500 10/30/2020.
Stanley, James H. II to Rut Sarai Vasquez Ramos, 620 Water Oak Road Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 10/30/2020.
Swann, Ronald B. and Jamie L. Swann to Lacey Obenchain, 3422 Lakelane Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 10/28/2020.
Teresa A. Bennett to Robert C. Linkenhoker, 929 E. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $165,000 10/29/2020.
Thompson, John A. and Hazel M. Thompson to Lanny Sturgill and Wanda Sturgill, 6010 Old Manor Court Roanoke VA 24019, $179,950 10/30/2020.
Wilson, Nevada M. to Brian L. McMahan, 3970 Carterdell Road Salem VA 24153, $180,000 10/30/2020.
Wray, Thomas C. and Herbert T. Wray to Priscilla T. Gauldin, 636 Ramada Road Vinton VA 24179, $141,000 10/29/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Kelley, Kenneth W. and Janice H. Kelley to Alexis J. Labarbera, 2459 Wolf Run Vinton VA 24179, $56,000 10/28/2020.
Pedigo, David D. Jr. and Heather G. Pedigo to Michael J. Bullion and James R. Bullion, 2747 Derwent Drive Roanoke VA 24015, $98,000 10/30/2020.
Salem
Over $300,000
Clements, Winford L. to Mary E. Zelenik, 808 McDowell Drive Salem VA 24153, $515,000 10/29/2020.
Daniels, Bradley A. to Hunter B. Guilliams, 704 Doyle St. Salem VA 24153, $362,000 10/09/2020.
Derbyshire Design LLC to North Lakes Center LLC, 620 W. Fourth St. Salem VA 24153, $376,000 10/30/2020.
Elmore, Richard L. to Mary M. Lawrence, 370 Penguin Lane Salem VA 24153, $397,200 10/01/2020.
Henmark Inc. to Stephen M. Miles, 511 E. Burwell St. Salem VA 24153, $349,750 10/08/2020.
Salem Enterprises LLC to Shannon B. Hall, 123 Ferrum Drive Salem VA 24153, $440,000 10/28/2020.
Simms, Mark E. to Obed Joseph, 126 Ferrum Drive Salem VA 24153, $404,000 10/02/2020.
Smith, Christopher B. to Joseph W. Hoffman, 916 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $301,000 10/28/2020.
VALO Inc. to NS Retail Holdings LLC, 840 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $29,230,769 10/30/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Brammer, Stephanie S. to Braxton L. Terry, 421 Mount Vernon Ave. Salem VA 24153, $217,000 10/02/2020.
Carroll, William B. to James R. Moe, 1938 McVitty Road Salem VA 24153, $299,000 10/26/2020.
Carter, Florence W. to Cindy B. Schenker, 2541 S. Clearing Road Salem VA 24153, $225,000 10/15/2020.
Demcio, Janice H. 217 NY AV Corp., 2936 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $269,000 10/30/2020.
Gray, William K. to Mohammad S. Moorzad, 1510 Azalea St. Salem VA 24153, $200,000 10/13/2020.
Hagy, Karen A. to Kent A. Ziegler, 609 Marshall St. Salem VA, 24153, $269,950 10/15/2020.
Hall, Shannon B. to Bonnie E. Allen, 500 Diamond Road Salem VA 24153, $289,000 10/27/2020.
Henmark Inc. to Charles S. Cooper, 515 E. Burwell St. Salem VA 24153, $298,000 10/07/2020.
Hudson, Brent to Charles E. Denny, 104 Sawyer Drive Salem VA 24153, $230,000 10/30/2020.
Miles, Stephen M. to Christopher DuPuy, 1733 Earl Drive Salem VA 24153, $289,000 10/07/2020.
Salem Building Supply LLC to Justin K. Hubbard, 505 Chamberlain Lane Salem VA 24153, $239,950 10/02/2020.
Simmons, Nathan L. to Sidney M. Clinevell, 2425 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $234,500 10/14/2020.
Stephens, Connie S. to Edward W. Ober, 1080 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $265,000 10/08/2020.
Turner, Douglas M. to Jacob W. Caldwell, 160 Texas Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $247,000 10/30/2020.
Wright, Cassie S. to Austin R. Sherry, 112 Point Pleasant Ave. Salem VA 24153, $220,950 10/19/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Callis, David L. to Dania P. Lanza, 1752 Morwanda St. Salem VA 24153, $142,500 10/15/2020.
Cantrell, Wade to Brian Gray, 1264 Forest Lawn Drive Salem VA 24153, $165,900 10/19/2020.
Carpenter, Delma Rae III to Matthew M. Shelor, 410 Stonewall Circle Salem VA 24153, $140,000 10/30/2020.
Clinevell, Sidney M. to Dirk V. DeRolf, 1440 Gordon St. Salem VA 24153, $180,000 10/14/2020.
Dalton, Shelby to Lloyd R. Coburn Jr., 2310 Wood Gate Lane Salem VA 24153, $105,950 10/30/2020.
Davis, Nelson W. to Nancy D. Duffy, 34 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $133,000 10/09/2020.
Dowdy, Michelle N. to Teodor Barbushev, 513 Fort Lewis Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 10/22/2020.
Eakin Farm Partnership to Alon P. Winnie, 327 Riverland Drive Salem VA 24153, $126,000 10/02/2020.
Epling, Dorothy M. to Joshua J. Blankenship, 1416 Antrim St. Salem VA 24153, $125,200 10/22/2020.
Frost, Pamela to Roger W. McPeak, 2542 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $114,000 10/16/2020.
Garner, Jeramie L. to Rebel Payne Jr., 1031 Kesler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $163,100 10/06/2020.
Haslett, Cynthia D. to Clyde Sink, 308 Orchard St. Salem VA 24153, $145,000 10/22/2020.
Higgs, Jason E. to Cameron W. Doyle, 429 White St. Salem VA 24153, $133,000 10/19/2020.
Lineberry, Annette to N.T. Crouch Homes Inc., 312 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $138,000 10/20/2020.
Lynch, Robert M. to Kyndal Gunter, 2245 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $170,000 10/06/2020.
Patsel, Nola B. to Chris W. Conner, 1526 Narcissus St. Salem VA 24153, $176,000 10/16/2020.
Proffitt, Basil E. to Mark S. Reynolds, 306 Brittany Lane Salem VA 24153, $181,000 10/21/2020.
Reese, Charlotte M. to Christopher A. Thompson, 217 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $190,000 10/02/2020.
Scruggs, Phyllis B. to Ashleigh N. Donahue, 924 Ingleside Lane Salem VA 24153, $169,000 10/15/2020.
Shockey, Michael to Anna Helton, 115 Frantz St. Salem VA 24153, $152,950 10/30/2020.
Spence, Ryan H. to Devin B. Wygal, 316 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $160,000 10/29/2020.
Statton, April M. to Crystal L. Williams, 1715 Woodshill Lane Salem VA 24153, $174,950 10/27/2020.
Summerville, Mary H. to Teresa D. Diamond, 421 Lake Ave Salem VA 24153, $185,000 10/19/2020.
