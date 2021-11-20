Real estate transactions for Nov. 21, 2021

Edwards, William D. and Michele M. Edwards to Nicholas B. McLellan and Tracy A. McLellan, 4458 Pine Spur Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $412,000 11/03/2021

Johnson, William J. III and Kaylee M. Johnson to Daniel C. Allen and Shannon C. Allen, 4331 Fox Croft Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $439,000 11/04/2021

JPR Properties LLC to Merle S. McDow and Edwina L. McDow, 4024 Garst Mill Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 11/03/2021

Krupa, Bradley and Mollyann M. Krupa to Samuel B. Jones and Emory W. Jones, 4335 Faircrest Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $420,000 11/05/2021

Marlow, Thomas W. Jr. and Catherine O. Marlow to Nathan Turner and Paige Turner, 3456 Farmington Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 11/05/2021

Real Estate Buy It Now LLC to Patrick Q. Skime and Sue E. Skime, 3766 Verona Tr. Roanoke VA 24018, $374,950 11/01/2021

Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Mohammad D. Islam and Syeda R. Islam, 1099 Old York Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $349,500 11/01/2021

Trent, Larry W. to Valerie M. Bennett, 2556 Brandy Run Dr. Salem VA 24153, $387,500 11/05/2021

$200,000 to $300,000