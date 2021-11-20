Real estate transactions for Nov. 21, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Blue Stone Block Inc. to TBL Properties LLC, 1510 Wallace Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $800,900 10/01/2021
Kingsmore, Adam D. and Laura S. Kingsmore to Haley H. Ahn, 2122 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $432,000 10/03/2021
Slemp, Andrew A. and Sondra S. Slemp to Brian A. Torre and Eleanor T. Torre, 3318 Southwood Village Court S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $540,000 10/05/2021
Wallace, Katherine O. to Amida Valles and Paul Klute, 301 Cassell Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $850,000 11/01/2021
Weisman Family LLC to JMM Commercial LLP, 1225 Maple Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $799,000 10/01/2021
Heitler, John E. and Lynn M. Ryan to George J. Bender III and Amanda Greenway, 1516 Sherwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $375,000 10/01/2021
Marsh, Barry L. and Ruth E. Marsh Estate to Sandra C. Keating, 2121 Grandin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $375,000 10/03/2021
$200,000 to $300,000 Dunleavy, Mary A. to Anthony M. Talley and Leslee C. Talley, 1818 Arden Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 10/05/2021
Frank, John M. and Jane W. Frank to Meredith F. Koliba and David C. Koliba, 2302 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $275,000 10/01/2021
Gogel, Bethann to Trena Hallback, 2607 Alberta Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $280,000 10/01/2021
Hall, Gregory A. to Richard L. Tremaine, 1621 Hampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 10/05/2021
M&W Properties Inc. to Brandi Khounlo, 2125 Franklin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $230,000 10/01/2021
Reyes, Misty A. to Michael D. Craighead and Kathy M. Craighead, 3804 Shady Lawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $208,000 10/01/2021
Smith, Terence L. and Daishahnique A. Smith to Eudora D. Burton, 2120 Temple Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $224,000 11/01/2021
Wright, Joshua B. and Kathryn B. Wright to Peyton C. Hash and Katherine J. Hash, 1904 Brighton Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $285,000 10/04/2021
$100,000 to $200,000
11:11 Twenty LLC to Rut S. Vasquez Ramos, 3823 Bohon St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,000 10/05/2021
Annis, Tracy E. and Christopher F. Annis to Nabeehah D. Brown and Muwahhid B. Adil, 2528 Avalon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $169,000 10/03/2021
Bowers Properties LLC to Glarkin LLC, 3123 & 3125 Round Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $171,000 10/03/2021
Chapman, Daniel M. and Jayme L. Chapman to Bryan W. Ratliff, 3433 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $145,000 10/03/2021
Coles, Christopher L. to Bryan A. Jarrell, 1129 Tipton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $185,500 10/03/2021
Compton APT LLC to Nicole C. Dean, 2525 Floraland Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $174,000 10/01/2021
Crotts, Lisa W. and Joshua D. Crotts to Kara M. Blankenship, 1113 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $147,250 10/01/2021
Ertman, Kreg to Franklin Sykes and Gaynell P. Sykes, 3844 Fleming Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,500 10/04/2021
Everett Leigh Morgan LLC to Mark Goodman, 1320 Rorer Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $186,500 10/01/2021
Fisher, Walter T. and Shelby C. Fisher to Takako Long, 2518 Mount Pleasant Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $165,000 10/05/2021
Greenwood, Tarah A. to Robert Cockrell, 2315 Yeager Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $138,500 10/05/2021
Greer, David W. and Charlene M. Greer to Victor I. Lamas and Roxana V. Lamas, 2840 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $138,000 10/03/2021
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to Kahlid I. Abdalla and Sana G. Basha, 1307 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,000 10/05/2021
Jean-Baptiste, Yolene N. to Sandra Scali, 3027 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 10/01/2021
Jones, James E. III and Jessica R. Jones to Marilyn I. Ridgway, 631 Elmcrest St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $139,100 11/01/2021
Le, Quy Thanh and Haley Thanh Le to Toan Le, 4417 Oliver Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 10/05/2021
Markham, Carla to Marlisteo Espino, 2333 Locust Grove Cir. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $192,800 10/01/2021
Miller, Roy C. and Siera P. Miller to Michelle Harden, 4618 Sloan Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $181,000 10/05/2021
Peroulas, Helen G. to Karna B. Adhikari, 3212 Christian Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 10/03/2021
Puyana, Daniel R. to Tresa C. Stanley, 1905 Langdon Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $198,500 10/04/2021
Renovated Properties LTD to Anna Alford, 2324 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $121,000 10/05/2021
Rhodes, James D. and Donna H. Rhodes to Tony Dai Nghia Trang and Kim Trang, 2105 Holly Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,700 10/04/2021
Stephenson, Jordan M. to Hidden Peak Properties LLC, 2906 Sweetbrier Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $127,500 10/05/2021
Thompson, Brian M. to Matthew Deacon, 4001 Welcome Valley Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $145,000 10/05/2021
$50,000 to $100,000
Blue Stone Block Inc. to TBL Properties LLC, 639 Liberty Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $67,800 10/01/2021
Langford, Virginia B. and Page L. Morin to Sara E. Perez-Torres, 2415 Longview Ave. S.W. #2 Roanoke VA 24015, $80,000 10/01/2021
Potter, Richard E. to Joe Lee and Phan Lee, 3743 Williamson Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $60,000 10/04/2021
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
American National Bank and Trust Company to JMM Commercial LLP, 4227 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $750,000 11/01/2021
Boone Thomas LLC to Dipen J. Patel and others, 2540 Woods Meadow Ct. Salem VA 24153, $612,297 11/01/2021
R. Fralin and Associates to Steven S. Smith and Phyllis M. Smith, 6981 Blackstone Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $522,660 11/05/2021
Thornhill, Suzanne P. to Kevin M. Connelly and Emily K. Connelly, 4943 Buckhorn Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $1,150,000 11/03/2021
Campbell, Bryan to Kathleen Payne and Travis Payne, 4317 Wabun Ln. Salem VA 24153, $480,000 11/03/2021
CFF Properties LLC to Adam Kingsmore and Laura Kingsmore, 3556 Overbrook Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 11/04/2021
Edwards, William D. and Michele M. Edwards to Nicholas B. McLellan and Tracy A. McLellan, 4458 Pine Spur Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $412,000 11/03/2021
Johnson, William J. III and Kaylee M. Johnson to Daniel C. Allen and Shannon C. Allen, 4331 Fox Croft Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $439,000 11/04/2021
JPR Properties LLC to Merle S. McDow and Edwina L. McDow, 4024 Garst Mill Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 11/03/2021
Krupa, Bradley and Mollyann M. Krupa to Samuel B. Jones and Emory W. Jones, 4335 Faircrest Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $420,000 11/05/2021
Marlow, Thomas W. Jr. and Catherine O. Marlow to Nathan Turner and Paige Turner, 3456 Farmington Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 11/05/2021
Real Estate Buy It Now LLC to Patrick Q. Skime and Sue E. Skime, 3766 Verona Tr. Roanoke VA 24018, $374,950 11/01/2021
Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Mohammad D. Islam and Syeda R. Islam, 1099 Old York Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $349,500 11/01/2021
Trent, Larry W. to Valerie M. Bennett, 2556 Brandy Run Dr. Salem VA 24153, $387,500 11/05/2021
$200,000 to $300,000
Adams Realty LC to Reynaldo Barcenas and Tia Barcenas, 5802 Maywood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $204,999 11/03/2021
Atkins, James E. Jr. to Ryan B. Hoose and Sarah L. Hoose, 3039 Parham Dr. Roanoke VA 24014, $232,000 11/04/2021
Chaney, Kevin P. and Amber D. Durr to Mason J. Mattayaw and Katie Brock, 6345 Neil Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $220,000 11/04/2021
Clearbook Grace Brethren Church Inc. to Cody N. Blankenship, 5743 Cox Hopkins Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $236,000 11/01/2021
Crowder, Michael W. and Susan G. Crowder to Arthur D. Plank and Brianna Hatcher, 807 Mason Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $240,000 11/01/2021
DAC LLC to Star Valley Properties LLC, 7421 Williamson Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 11/03/2021
Duncan, Derek D. and Amy S. Duncan to Andrew C. Freese and Claire A. Freese, 1939 Elizabeth Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $229,950 11/01/2021
Eanes, Robert W. II and Tricia R. Eanes to Joshua D. Crotts and Morgyn E. Church, 3249 Hastings Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $279,950 11/03/2021
Gower, Shannon E. to Scott I. Mitchell, 7542 Apple Grove Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 11/01/2021
Hackett, Tonia G. to Marshall Billings and Norris E. Billings, 8712 Little Hoop Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $240,000 11/01/2021
Heitman, Jessica K. and Derek J. Schultz to Mela A. Julin, 503 Water Oak Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 11/01/2021
Jasek, Aaron J. to Ryan S. Toney and Peyton C. Smith, 5428 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 11/01/2021
Maddy, Stacy L. to Umar Sofi and Safina Khurshid, 5514 Capulet Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $269,000 11/01/2021
McDonald, Moody F. and Dana C. McDonald to Thomas M. Cosgrove and Joann Cosgrove, 6614 Hartman Ct. Roanoke VA 24019, $277,000 11/05/2021
Milhelich, Nicholas R. and Renae S. Mihelich to Terence L. Smith and Daishahnique A. Smith 2814 Embassy Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $239,000 11/01/2021
Pegram, Jordan C. and Elizabeth K. Pegram to William D. Fields and Peggy L. Fields, 4511 Cresthill Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 11/01/2021
R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Mary J. Sarmiento, 4271 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $263,584 11/05/2021
Realyvasquez, Rosie C. and David W. Beardsley to Carl DeSoto and Sara J. DeSoto, 6034 Country Homes Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $238,150 11/01/2021
Saccocci, Michael and Cynthia Saccoci to Stephen A. Meador, 5468 Stearns Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $258,000 11/01/2021
Sawyer, Daniel L. to Jamie L. Garza and April Garza, 5709 Catawba Valley Dr. Roanoke VA 24070, $265,000 11/03/2021
Skime, Patrick Q. and Sue Ellen Skime to Sean Penney, 3403 Ashmeade Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 11/01/2021
Smith, Kathy A. to Jeffrey S. Schartow and Christianna Schartow, 6651 Stonelyn Cottage Ct. Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 11/05/2021
Snyder, Jonathan R. to Dylan A. Clark, 5334 Mayfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 11/03/2021
Stanley, Leon and Rachel S. Stump to Craig F. Wickersham, 2889 Mount Pleasant Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $251,000 11/04/2021
Thompson, Joanne K. to Jacob Hooker and Lauren Hooker, 3745 Piccadilly Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $252,000 11/03/2021
Winebrenner Waldron, Michelle L. to Josalyn L. Clark, 5427 Lamplighter Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $208,000 11/05/2021
$100,000 to $200,000
Clark, Gay B. to Vincent J. Clark III, 3449 Westmoreland Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 11/01/2021
Damian, Duque Armando and Catalina Damian to Richard W. Siler, 342 Raleigh Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $180,000 11/01/2021
Davazos, Carolyn D. to Falcon Ridge LLC, 7338 Maple Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $142,000 11/03/2021
Dull, Benjamin A. to Ellen Valentine, 3507 Timberline Tr. Roanoke VA 24018, $124,950 11/03/2021
Enoch, Lloyd W. Sr. to Yaghoub J. Mahgerefteh, 3406 Kim Ct. Unit B 12 Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 11/05/2021
Foley, Alfred and Pamla Foley to Paula A. Kirtley, 3776 Rutrough Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $149,000 11/03/2021
Giles, Barbara H. and Vicki L. Huffman to Angelo Toro, 6944 Black Walnut Ct. Roanoke VA 24019, $182,000 11/01/2021
Gustafson, Gulia T. to William E. Sprenger, 3745 Hawley Dr. Salem VA 24153, $175,500 11/05/2021
Irgaray, Nedda T. to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 617 McGeorge Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $123,500 11/04/2021
J&D Investment Properties LLC to Bethany N. Vaught, 7222 Woods Crossing Dr. Roanoke VA 24015, $147,950 11/05/2021
Lotts, Kayla E. to Sallie Goodwin and Joseph Goodwin, 211 8th St. Vinton VA 24179, $139,000 11/01/2021
M3512T LLC to Edward L. Smallwood Estate, 3512 Timberline Tr. Roanoke VA 24018, $105,000 11/01/2021,
Nguyen, Tommy to Xaun Thien Dang and Thi Huyen Le, 5808 Malvern Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $127,000 11/05/2021
Setchel, Kyna D. to RJP Roanoke LLC, 6766 Village Green Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $178,000 11/03/2021
$50,000 to $100,000
Fitzgerald, Donald L. and others to LT McGhee & Co., 301 Franklin St. Vinton VA 24179, $85,000 11/03/2021
Kelash, Dale J. to JC Constructions LLC, 0 Roselawn Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $55,000 11/04/2021
Meador, Layman R. Jr. and Jo Anne F. Meador to Sherry Lee Chocklett, 3352 Bandy Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $86,600 11/01/2021
Smith, Herbert H. II to Steven T. Hammer and Patricia W. Hammer, 0 Blacksburg Rd. Catawba VA 24070, $90,000 11/05/2021
Steele, James A. and Kathryn R. Steele to Robert D. Fesler and Karen D. Fesler, 3053 Sedgefield Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $96,000 11/03/2021