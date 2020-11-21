 Skip to main content
Real estate transactions for Nov. 22, 2020
Real estate transactions for Nov. 22, 2020

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $300,000

Abrynn Homes Inc. to Nolan D. Gookin and Karen DeBord, 0 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $359,950 10/04/2020.

Ehrich, Kirsten D. to George D. Clay II and Nanette M. Boyd-Clay, 2528 Stanley Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $328,000 10/04/2020.

Garden, F. Tupper and Virginia E. Garden to Landon M. Arrington and Caitlin M. Arrington, 2101 Maiden Lane Roanoke VA 24015, $370,000 10/05/2020.

Napier, Gary A. and Amy R. Napier to Stephen M. Dunn and Jennifer Dunn, 4957 Greenlee Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $307,800 10/05/2020.

Sullivan, Daniel R. and Susan A. Sullivan to Hugh H. Brown, 3656 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $363,000 10/05/2020.

Taylor, Terry E. and Janet D. Taylor to Zachary T. Swanner and Kaitlin A. Swanner, 1918 Greenwood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $460,000 10/06/2020.

Vance, Linda B. to Daniel R. Sullivan and Susan A. Sullivan, 3613 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $470,000 10/06/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Fenn, Joshua B. to Rebecca R. Pearson, 1923 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $228,850 10/06/2020.

Johns, Susan L. and David L. Johns to John W. Robinson and Mary E. Robinson, 621 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $215,000 10/06/2020.

Mays, Yvette M. and others to Marvin B. Eanes and Janet L. Eanes, 1976 Ashley Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $219,000 10/04/2020.

Ragsdale, James D. to Stephanie P. Ragsdale, 3038 Burnleigh Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $280,000 10/06/2020.

Rosalind Properties LLC to Kristen M. Freday and Jodi L. Freday, 2729 Northview Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $258,000 10/06/2020.

Shepardson, Edward C. and Amy Linda Shepardson to Thomas J. Shepardson and Cynthia Shepardson, 2610 Grandin Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 10/04/2020.

Triple Element LLC to Lawson A. Jaeger and Joyce C. Jaeger, 1731 Davon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $210,000 10/04/2020.

Vassar, Charles L. III and Lorraine Chavez-Kurtin, to Thomas G. Kaisen, 2641 Creston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $226,000 11/02/2020.

Walton, Diane V. to Lynne D. Coleman, 2315 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $235,000 11/02/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Adkins, Ronkeith and Judith Adkins to Celia L. Meskiel, 2617 Cedarhurst Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $114,000 10/02/2020.

Anderson, Kathryn L. to Grant P. Tomey and Amy M. Pollard, 2354 Portland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $186,000 10/05/2020.

Andrews, Brian C. to Deteja D. Cunningham and Erika D. Cunningham, 1917 Angus Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $156,000 10/06/2020.

Blackburn, Suzanne B. to Jerome C. Robinson and Donille P. Robinson, 3218 Christian Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $178,000 10/04/2020.

Carter, Dustin L. and Sara A. Carter to Lourdes R. Ramsey, 914 Curtis Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,950 10/06/2020.

Chem, Sathara and Cheng Seak Chem to Toshiana T. Simpson, 1515 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $134,000 10/05/2020.

Commodore Development LLC to Gretchen M. Moser, 3826 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 10/04/2020.

Deane Boys LLC to Landstar Properties LLC, 3526 Shenandoah Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $155,000 10/06/2020.

Downtown Holdings LLC to Equity Trust Co., 2422 Vancouver Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $102,000 10/04/2020.

Gravely, Christy to David J. Clark, 3024 Idlewild Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $167,500 10/04/2020.

Gravett, Joanne L. and Faye D. Gravett Estate to Kent E. Nelson and Elizabeth C. Nelson, 418 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 11/02/2020.

Harris, Garland R. and Hessie E. Perdue Harris to Benjamin Wells and Beverly Wells, 4012 Richland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 10/02/2020.

Kirk, Brandon B. to April Investments LLC 2302 Fairway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $172,500 10/04/2020.

McCay, Katie Sue and others to Eric M. Vernon, 4808 Peach Tree Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $162,000 10/06/2020.

McGhee, April to Alfonso Medina Gonzales, 1734 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $145,000 11/02/2020.

Pedigo, Eric N. and Darlene D. Pedigo Estate to Gary W. Roberts and Stephanie G. Roberts, 3038 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,000 10/02/2020.

Richardson, Doris C. to Alexander L. Martin and Katherine A. Martin, 3035 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24017, $180,000 10/04/2020.

Salem VA Medical Center FCU to NDTCO, 0 18th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $101,000 10/06/2020.

Salsgiver, Nichole R. to Lee D. Small and Nicole R. Small, 2102 Yeager Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,500 10/05/2020.

Sonneberg, Cameron S. and Ei E. Sonneberg to Kathyrn W. Hayes, 1708 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $159,500 10/05/2020.

Vickers, Misty D. to Courtney G. Moor, 3428 Courtland Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 10/02/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

BPH Homes LLC to Elizabeth J. Boone and Mary J. Boone, 1514 Church Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $84,950 10/04/2020.

Dalton, Shelly L. to Heidi Sendall, 1210 17th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,000 10/04/2020.

Hamilton, Christopher S. to Jacob C. Hudson, 2609 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $95,750 10/02/2020.

Powell, Joyce R. to Christopher L. Coles, 1129 Tipton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $74,000 10/06/2020.

Williams, Gail Frances and others to Prime Realty Partners LLC, 4918 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $88,000 10/02/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Berkel, Glen and Sophia Berkel to Cameron Sonnenberg and Ei Ei T. Sonnenberg, 518 Mendham Way Salem VA 24153, $300,000 10/05/2020.

Canull, Matthew J. and Michele L. Canull to Sean V. Moore and Lauren M. Moore, 6795 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $499,950 10/05/2020.

Carroll, Kenneth L. III and Nicole M. Carroll to Sarah Ostrander and Mark Ostrander, 4680 Kettering Court Roanoke VA 24018, $456,000 10/02/2020.

Cobbler, Kenneth W. and Melissa L. Cobbler to Charles N. Paterno and Mandy M. Paterno, 1107 Bellcroft Court Roanoke VA 24018, $566,000 10/05/2020.

DaSilva, Elias and Melissa DaSilva to Sara A. Carter and Dustin L.Carter, 928 Clearwater Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 10/06/2020.

Evans, Freddie S. Jr. and Sandra H. Evans to Scott L. Hudson and Heather O. Hudson, 6008 Two Ford Road Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 10/05/2020.

Flora, Lavern to Chase C. Krug and Rebecca C. Krug, 712 N. Battery Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $339,950 10/02/2020.

Geiersbach, Rachel E. to Kenneth L. Carroll III and Nicole M. Carroll, 4519 Brentwood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $600,000 10/04/2020.

Kagey, Myra-Delia to Jonathan Morgan and Sara L. Morgan, 4496 Bonsack Road Roanoke VA 24012, $415,000 10/05/2020.

Kessel, David E, and Barbara H. Kessel to Joshua R. Murray and Brenda K. Murray, 6987 Pine Needle Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $310,000 10/06/2020.

Laucher, Robert C. and Anna J. Laucher to Phillip B. Gleason and Lynette M. Breutzman, 5665 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $680,000 10/04/2020.

Patel, Yatin and Falguni Patel to Jon M. Lampkin and Chin-Chi Wu, 4923 Renee Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $385,000 10/04/2020.

Pfeiffer, Timothy and Anne E. Pfeiffer to Katherine H. Shaver, 4616 Rosecrest Road Roanoke VA 24018, $349,000 10/04/2020.

Pitts, Lewis E. Jr. and Emily H. Pitts to James Winterer and Shelly Winterer, 2309 Foxfield Lane Salem VA 24153, $390,500 10/04/2020.

Umberger, Timothy J. Jr. to Anandi A. Singh and Matthew J. Dalton, 5203 Chukar Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $455,000 10/05/2020.

Worley, Michael S. and Rosemary R. Worley to Larry W. Dancy and Rosemary R. Dancy, 200 Stonecreek Way Roanoke VA 24019, $420,000 10/04/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Aldridge, Michael E. and Iris F. Aldrdige to Rebecca Smith and Baylie Snyder, 8408 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $255,000 10/06/2020.

Bohon, Bobby M. to South Peak Holdings LLC, 5416 The Peaks Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 10/04/2020.

Cajic, Ivica and Kata P. Cajic to Angela Atwood, 3403 Kingswood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $233,995 10/02/2020.

Cochran, Nicole S. to Dakota Barlow and Whitney Walton, 3553 Grandin Road Roanoke VA 24018, $269,950 10/06/2020.

Dillard, Stephanie L. and Claude A. Kersey Estate to Robert Catapano Jr. and Laurie C. Naff, 5218 Sugar Loaf Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 10/02/2020.

Gregory, Monica L. to Sue Lawrence, 1008 Greenville Place Roanoke VA 24019, $289,000 10/02/2020.

Kepner, Dan F. to Isabelle Russell and Jordan Russell, 6675 Back Creek Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $280,000 10/06/2020.

Nagel, Christine and Frank F. Russo Estate to Leroy J. Nestler Jr. and Patricia A. Nestler, 5901 Buckland Mill Road Roanoke VA 24019, $242,500 10/06/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Eric Rauchenberger and Hannah Landers, 8386 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $256,838 11/02/2020.

Shaver, Katherine H. to Jarred L. Vest and Sarah K. White, 3607 Bond St. Roanoke VA 24018, $228,000 10/04/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Butterworth, Hyo Sun to Shane Spradlin, 1820 Cambridge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $110,000 10/06/2020.

Ferguson, George R. and Dana M. Ferguson to Mackenzie Arentz and Patrick Lyster, 1057 Bent Mountain Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $159,000 10/05/2020.

Frye, Jorden A. to Kayla R. Mabe, 703 Shelboune Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $155,000 10/06/2020.

Hayes, Taylor and Samantha Ayers to Janet A. Allen, 2634 Green Ridge Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $178,000 10/02/2020.

Herb Smith Inc. to Austin J. Lynch and Shalin A. Presgraves, 5936 Maywood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $191,050 10/06/2020.

JPR Properties LLC to Manuel Becerra Gonzalez, 2774 McVitty Road Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 10/04/2020.

O’Bryan, Matthew T. and Mathew H. Zimmerman to Heather J. Crane, 3821 Vauxhall Road Roanoke VA 24018, $193,500 10/06/2020.

Peters, Michael C. and Kimberly M. Peters to Robert T. Caldwell and Lisa A. Caldewell, 1603 Wildwood Road Salem VA, 24153, $132,500 10/02/2020.

Smith, Karen L. to Richard Gardner and Cynthia Gardner, 719 Brookshire DR Vinton VA 24179, $154,400 11/02/2020.

Wariner, Anthony D. and Penny R. Wariner to Darran D. Hurlbut, 5194 Winterberry CT Roanoke VA 24018, $176,000 10/04/2020.

Yuhas, Michael B. to M&W Properties Inc., 2633 Gaylord Road Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 10/05/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Grant, Dianne A. and Ronald S. Albright to Tommy F. Clapp and David A. Laws, 3028 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $66,150 10/04/2020.

Schmitt, Debra to Kenneth J. Dupin and Joy S. Dupin, 3509 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $73,900 10/05/2020.

Spence, Shelva C. to Ryan A. Spence, 3599 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $90,000 10/06/2020.

Tolbert, Thomas J. and Faye C. Taylor to James Philpott, 3772 Country Farm Road Salem VA 24153, $86,300 10/02/2020.

