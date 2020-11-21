Real estate transactions for Nov. 22, 2020

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Abrynn Homes Inc. to Nolan D. Gookin and Karen DeBord, 0 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $359,950 10/04/2020.
Ehrich, Kirsten D. to George D. Clay II and Nanette M. Boyd-Clay, 2528 Stanley Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $328,000 10/04/2020.
Garden, F. Tupper and Virginia E. Garden to Landon M. Arrington and Caitlin M. Arrington, 2101 Maiden Lane Roanoke VA 24015, $370,000 10/05/2020.
Napier, Gary A. and Amy R. Napier to Stephen M. Dunn and Jennifer Dunn, 4957 Greenlee Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $307,800 10/05/2020.
Sullivan, Daniel R. and Susan A. Sullivan to Hugh H. Brown, 3656 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $363,000 10/05/2020.
Taylor, Terry E. and Janet D. Taylor to Zachary T. Swanner and Kaitlin A. Swanner, 1918 Greenwood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $460,000 10/06/2020.
Vance, Linda B. to Daniel R. Sullivan and Susan A. Sullivan, 3613 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $470,000 10/06/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Fenn, Joshua B. to Rebecca R. Pearson, 1923 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $228,850 10/06/2020.
Johns, Susan L. and David L. Johns to John W. Robinson and Mary E. Robinson, 621 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $215,000 10/06/2020.
Mays, Yvette M. and others to Marvin B. Eanes and Janet L. Eanes, 1976 Ashley Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $219,000 10/04/2020.
Ragsdale, James D. to Stephanie P. Ragsdale, 3038 Burnleigh Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $280,000 10/06/2020.
Rosalind Properties LLC to Kristen M. Freday and Jodi L. Freday, 2729 Northview Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $258,000 10/06/2020.
Shepardson, Edward C. and Amy Linda Shepardson to Thomas J. Shepardson and Cynthia Shepardson, 2610 Grandin Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 10/04/2020.
Triple Element LLC to Lawson A. Jaeger and Joyce C. Jaeger, 1731 Davon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $210,000 10/04/2020.
Vassar, Charles L. III and Lorraine Chavez-Kurtin, to Thomas G. Kaisen, 2641 Creston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $226,000 11/02/2020.
Walton, Diane V. to Lynne D. Coleman, 2315 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $235,000 11/02/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adkins, Ronkeith and Judith Adkins to Celia L. Meskiel, 2617 Cedarhurst Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $114,000 10/02/2020.
Anderson, Kathryn L. to Grant P. Tomey and Amy M. Pollard, 2354 Portland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $186,000 10/05/2020.
Andrews, Brian C. to Deteja D. Cunningham and Erika D. Cunningham, 1917 Angus Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $156,000 10/06/2020.
Blackburn, Suzanne B. to Jerome C. Robinson and Donille P. Robinson, 3218 Christian Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $178,000 10/04/2020.
Carter, Dustin L. and Sara A. Carter to Lourdes R. Ramsey, 914 Curtis Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,950 10/06/2020.
Chem, Sathara and Cheng Seak Chem to Toshiana T. Simpson, 1515 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $134,000 10/05/2020.
Commodore Development LLC to Gretchen M. Moser, 3826 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 10/04/2020.
Deane Boys LLC to Landstar Properties LLC, 3526 Shenandoah Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $155,000 10/06/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Equity Trust Co., 2422 Vancouver Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $102,000 10/04/2020.
Gravely, Christy to David J. Clark, 3024 Idlewild Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $167,500 10/04/2020.
Gravett, Joanne L. and Faye D. Gravett Estate to Kent E. Nelson and Elizabeth C. Nelson, 418 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 11/02/2020.
Harris, Garland R. and Hessie E. Perdue Harris to Benjamin Wells and Beverly Wells, 4012 Richland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 10/02/2020.
Kirk, Brandon B. to April Investments LLC 2302 Fairway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $172,500 10/04/2020.
McCay, Katie Sue and others to Eric M. Vernon, 4808 Peach Tree Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $162,000 10/06/2020.
McGhee, April to Alfonso Medina Gonzales, 1734 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $145,000 11/02/2020.
Pedigo, Eric N. and Darlene D. Pedigo Estate to Gary W. Roberts and Stephanie G. Roberts, 3038 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,000 10/02/2020.
Richardson, Doris C. to Alexander L. Martin and Katherine A. Martin, 3035 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24017, $180,000 10/04/2020.
Salem VA Medical Center FCU to NDTCO, 0 18th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $101,000 10/06/2020.
Salsgiver, Nichole R. to Lee D. Small and Nicole R. Small, 2102 Yeager Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,500 10/05/2020.
Sonneberg, Cameron S. and Ei E. Sonneberg to Kathyrn W. Hayes, 1708 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $159,500 10/05/2020.
Vickers, Misty D. to Courtney G. Moor, 3428 Courtland Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 10/02/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
BPH Homes LLC to Elizabeth J. Boone and Mary J. Boone, 1514 Church Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $84,950 10/04/2020.
Dalton, Shelly L. to Heidi Sendall, 1210 17th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,000 10/04/2020.
Hamilton, Christopher S. to Jacob C. Hudson, 2609 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $95,750 10/02/2020.
Powell, Joyce R. to Christopher L. Coles, 1129 Tipton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $74,000 10/06/2020.
Williams, Gail Frances and others to Prime Realty Partners LLC, 4918 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $88,000 10/02/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Berkel, Glen and Sophia Berkel to Cameron Sonnenberg and Ei Ei T. Sonnenberg, 518 Mendham Way Salem VA 24153, $300,000 10/05/2020.
Canull, Matthew J. and Michele L. Canull to Sean V. Moore and Lauren M. Moore, 6795 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $499,950 10/05/2020.
Carroll, Kenneth L. III and Nicole M. Carroll to Sarah Ostrander and Mark Ostrander, 4680 Kettering Court Roanoke VA 24018, $456,000 10/02/2020.
Cobbler, Kenneth W. and Melissa L. Cobbler to Charles N. Paterno and Mandy M. Paterno, 1107 Bellcroft Court Roanoke VA 24018, $566,000 10/05/2020.
DaSilva, Elias and Melissa DaSilva to Sara A. Carter and Dustin L.Carter, 928 Clearwater Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 10/06/2020.
Evans, Freddie S. Jr. and Sandra H. Evans to Scott L. Hudson and Heather O. Hudson, 6008 Two Ford Road Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 10/05/2020.
Flora, Lavern to Chase C. Krug and Rebecca C. Krug, 712 N. Battery Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $339,950 10/02/2020.
Geiersbach, Rachel E. to Kenneth L. Carroll III and Nicole M. Carroll, 4519 Brentwood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $600,000 10/04/2020.
Kagey, Myra-Delia to Jonathan Morgan and Sara L. Morgan, 4496 Bonsack Road Roanoke VA 24012, $415,000 10/05/2020.
Kessel, David E, and Barbara H. Kessel to Joshua R. Murray and Brenda K. Murray, 6987 Pine Needle Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $310,000 10/06/2020.
Laucher, Robert C. and Anna J. Laucher to Phillip B. Gleason and Lynette M. Breutzman, 5665 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $680,000 10/04/2020.
Patel, Yatin and Falguni Patel to Jon M. Lampkin and Chin-Chi Wu, 4923 Renee Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $385,000 10/04/2020.
Pfeiffer, Timothy and Anne E. Pfeiffer to Katherine H. Shaver, 4616 Rosecrest Road Roanoke VA 24018, $349,000 10/04/2020.
Pitts, Lewis E. Jr. and Emily H. Pitts to James Winterer and Shelly Winterer, 2309 Foxfield Lane Salem VA 24153, $390,500 10/04/2020.
Umberger, Timothy J. Jr. to Anandi A. Singh and Matthew J. Dalton, 5203 Chukar Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $455,000 10/05/2020.
Worley, Michael S. and Rosemary R. Worley to Larry W. Dancy and Rosemary R. Dancy, 200 Stonecreek Way Roanoke VA 24019, $420,000 10/04/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Aldridge, Michael E. and Iris F. Aldrdige to Rebecca Smith and Baylie Snyder, 8408 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $255,000 10/06/2020.
Bohon, Bobby M. to South Peak Holdings LLC, 5416 The Peaks Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 10/04/2020.
Cajic, Ivica and Kata P. Cajic to Angela Atwood, 3403 Kingswood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $233,995 10/02/2020.
Cochran, Nicole S. to Dakota Barlow and Whitney Walton, 3553 Grandin Road Roanoke VA 24018, $269,950 10/06/2020.
Dillard, Stephanie L. and Claude A. Kersey Estate to Robert Catapano Jr. and Laurie C. Naff, 5218 Sugar Loaf Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 10/02/2020.
Gregory, Monica L. to Sue Lawrence, 1008 Greenville Place Roanoke VA 24019, $289,000 10/02/2020.
Kepner, Dan F. to Isabelle Russell and Jordan Russell, 6675 Back Creek Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $280,000 10/06/2020.
Nagel, Christine and Frank F. Russo Estate to Leroy J. Nestler Jr. and Patricia A. Nestler, 5901 Buckland Mill Road Roanoke VA 24019, $242,500 10/06/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Eric Rauchenberger and Hannah Landers, 8386 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $256,838 11/02/2020.
Shaver, Katherine H. to Jarred L. Vest and Sarah K. White, 3607 Bond St. Roanoke VA 24018, $228,000 10/04/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Butterworth, Hyo Sun to Shane Spradlin, 1820 Cambridge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $110,000 10/06/2020.
Ferguson, George R. and Dana M. Ferguson to Mackenzie Arentz and Patrick Lyster, 1057 Bent Mountain Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $159,000 10/05/2020.
Frye, Jorden A. to Kayla R. Mabe, 703 Shelboune Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $155,000 10/06/2020.
Hayes, Taylor and Samantha Ayers to Janet A. Allen, 2634 Green Ridge Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $178,000 10/02/2020.
Herb Smith Inc. to Austin J. Lynch and Shalin A. Presgraves, 5936 Maywood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $191,050 10/06/2020.
JPR Properties LLC to Manuel Becerra Gonzalez, 2774 McVitty Road Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 10/04/2020.
O’Bryan, Matthew T. and Mathew H. Zimmerman to Heather J. Crane, 3821 Vauxhall Road Roanoke VA 24018, $193,500 10/06/2020.
Peters, Michael C. and Kimberly M. Peters to Robert T. Caldwell and Lisa A. Caldewell, 1603 Wildwood Road Salem VA, 24153, $132,500 10/02/2020.
Smith, Karen L. to Richard Gardner and Cynthia Gardner, 719 Brookshire DR Vinton VA 24179, $154,400 11/02/2020.
Wariner, Anthony D. and Penny R. Wariner to Darran D. Hurlbut, 5194 Winterberry CT Roanoke VA 24018, $176,000 10/04/2020.
Yuhas, Michael B. to M&W Properties Inc., 2633 Gaylord Road Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 10/05/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Grant, Dianne A. and Ronald S. Albright to Tommy F. Clapp and David A. Laws, 3028 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $66,150 10/04/2020.
Schmitt, Debra to Kenneth J. Dupin and Joy S. Dupin, 3509 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $73,900 10/05/2020.
Spence, Shelva C. to Ryan A. Spence, 3599 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $90,000 10/06/2020.
Tolbert, Thomas J. and Faye C. Taylor to James Philpott, 3772 Country Farm Road Salem VA 24153, $86,300 10/02/2020.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.