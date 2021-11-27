Real estate transactions for Nov. 28, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Dalton, Ted E. Jr. to Andrew S. Beedle and Gretchen W. Beedle, 3654 Ridgewood Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $579,000 11/09/2021
Harris, Michael E. and others to Mary Ann Conrad, 3218 Southwood Manor Ct. S.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $751,000 11/08/2021
Hendricks Commercial Properties LLC to Madden Properties LLC, 528 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $1,200,000 11/10/2021
Mountain View RVI LLC to ACT 3Squared LLC, 2353 & 2363 Mountain View Ter. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $1,700,000 11/08/2021
Remandaban, Teodulo and Fe M. Remandaban to Benjamin J. Call and Sarah R. Call, 3839 Bosworth Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24013, $501,000 11/12/2021
$200,000 to $300,000
Carter, James D. and Phyllis A. Johnson to Shawn Jadrnicek and Stephanie Jadrnicek, 617 Allison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $219,000 11/10/2021
Dockery, Pete W. to Downtown Holdings LLC, 3751 Sunrise Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $253,000 11/08/2021
Harrison, Janet S. to Dorothy Earner, 1837 Carlton Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $240,000 11/12/2021
Hicks, Clarice M. and others to Steven Bower and Sharon Bower, 4211 Norwood St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 11/09/2021
Meadows, Jesse D. to Maria P. Imhof, 2402 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 11/08/2021
Pellillo, Julie to Theresa R. R. Ramey, 213 Windward Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $254,000 11/09/2021
Waldren, Andrea to Lee R. Savidge and Rebecca J. Richards, 244 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $235,000 11/10/2021
Woods, Theodore W. Jr. to Michael P. Kuntz and Stephanie L. Kuntz, 319 Campbell Ave. S.W. Unit 209 Roanoke VA 24016, $284,995 11/08/2021
$100,000 to $200,000
Belcher, Christopher and Shana Belcher to Huy Thai Nguyen and Anh Nga Thi Hang, 417 Victor Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,950 11/09/2021
Campbell, Shelley T. to Betsy Whitesell, 1015 Welton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,000 11/10/2021
Carr, Kathleen to Brian C. Williams and Margaret M. Telsch-Williams, 2518 Maiden Ln S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $166,000 11/09/2021
Cook, Stephanie P. to Eyob Geleta, 3326 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 11/08/2021
Crowe, Carissa to Malinda Britt, 1531 Rorer Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $135,200 11/12/2021
Flinchum, Roger Jr. to Cole Kees, 1825 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $127,125 11/08/2021
Giantonio, Kurt to Anna Alford, 1519 Campbell Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $142,000 11/08/2021
Gray, Kenyette N. to Douglas H. Newlon Jr. and Bethany K. Newlon, 929 Georgia Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 11/12/2021
Mack-Bond, Stephanie L. to Shelle Wilson, 3351 Pittsfield Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $165,000 11/12/2021
Melnychuck, Gilbert and Igor Kremenchuker to James S. Magary, 1911 Mercer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $144,000 11/12/2021
Miller, Robert S. to 2737 Bandy LLC, 2737 Brandy Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 11/10/2021
Oliphant, Stephanie D. to Francisco R. Sifuentes Reyna and Anabel Reyna Lopez, 1605 Lancaster Dr. NW Roanoke VA 24017, $173,000 11/08/2021
Rentals Roanoke LLC to Elizabeth J. Brown, 3832 Michigan Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,000 11/08/2021
Schutt, Amanda C. to Andrew S. Brown and Lara Egbert, 2530 Maiden Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 11/08/2021
Weaver, Matthew J. And Anna Weaver to Steven C. McKim, 451 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $162,000 11/12/2021
Wood, Nicholas C. and Chrystal A. Wood to Pedro Vega Jr., 324 Salem Ave. S.W. Unit 202 Roanoke VA 24016, $173,950 11/12/2021
$50,000 to $100,000
Bousman, Jacob T. to Debra Williamson, 2258 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 11/10/2021
Bullard, Robin to Alexandra M. Scrimshaw and Robert Dale Scrimshaw, 109 13th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $55,000 11/10/2021
Garnand, John C. II and Claudine M. Garnand Estate to Remodeling for You Properties LLC, 1106 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $61,000 11/08/2021
Guacheta, Juan N. to Alex H. Munro, 445 Arbor Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $95,000 11/09/2021
Ingram, Annie M. to Fedah Aboabdo and Ayman Lafee, 927 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $53,200 11/12/2021
Lightfoot, Charlene S. to Renita L. Sharp, 1227 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $75,000 11/12/2021
Rose, Tierra T. to Walter T. Rose Jr., 2218 Courtland Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $68,000 11/10/2021
Webster, David C. to H&M Commercial Properties LLC, 0 McDowell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 11/10/2021
Young, David C. to Bala LLC, 915 Bullitt Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $67,500 11/12/2021
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Beedle, Andrew S. and Gretchen M. Beedle to Megan O’Brien, 6019 Sugar Loaf Mountain Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $409,000 11/09/2021
Kess, Richard G. and Janine Kess to Ted E. Dalton Jr. and Caroline C. Dalton, 5431 Peregrine Crest Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $780,000 11/10/2021
Wingfield, Clarke D. and Joy T. Wingfield to Lee A. Sturgill and Kathy S. Smith, 2144 Stone Mill Dr. Salem VA 24153, $445,000 11/08/2021
Burton, David F. and Shannon T. Burton to Zachary S. Slayton and Dana M. Slayton, 4317 Denbeigh Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $300,000 11/12/2021
Church, David A. and Mary M. Church to Gary Brandl and Sandra M. Brandl, 6991 Davis Boone Rd. Boones Mill VA 24065, $376,000 11/12/2021
Jessup, Beverly S. to Charles M. James and Susan H. James, 4046 Overlook Trail Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $375,000 11/12/2021
Nicely, Benjamin T. and Julie L. Nicely to Melissa Sage, 5011 Orchard Park Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $361,000 11/08/2021
RNM LLC to Matthew Duncan and Amy Duncan, 3811 Kentland Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 11/09/2021
Smothers, Timothy E. to Matthew E. Keele and Linda Keele, 1313 Kings Crest Dr. Salem VA 24153, $347,950 11/08/2021
$200,000 to $300,000
Begley, Shareika N. to Greg E. Stott, 822 Halifax Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $240,000 11/09/2021
Bowles, Donald M. and Sharon B. Bowles to Richard E. O’Neil and Angelina M. Bowman, 2816 Tulip Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $227,000 11/08/2021
Edwards, Alfred W. and Kathleen M. Edwards to Darrell D. Richards, 4526 Hammond Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 11/08/2021
Northgard, Sherry L. and Robert Northgard to Shannon Bardales and Reni N. Bardales Diaz, 6218 Monet Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $240,939 11/09/2021
Slayton, Zachary S. to Richard L. Dooley Jr., 3027 Parham Dr. Roanoke VA 24014, $230,000 11/10/2021
Snead, Nancy L.M. to Jesse Martinez, 440 Maplewood Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 11/10/2021
Tinklepaugh, Dale R. and Rebecca A. Tinklepaugh to Robert L. Moore and Barbara L. Moore, 3049 Green Hill Dr. Salem VA 24153, $281,000 11/09/2021
Torres, Jasmin to Kimberly G. Nelson, 845 Peyton St. Roanoke VA 24019, $229,950 11/10/2021
$100,000 to $200,000
Bright, Hilary M. and James T. Jordan to Zelalem T. Mengistu, 3609 Lakewood Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 11/08/2021
Corell, Sandra L. to Mark Logwood, 7274 Scarlet Oak Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 11/09/2021
Landreneau, Timothy J. and Caitlyn A. Landreneau to Star City Investments LLC, 5920 Sierra Dr. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 11/10/2021
Reuland, Frederick J. to Frits C. Brady, 3406 Kim Ct. Apt. B-19 Roanoke VA 24018, $106,000 11/12/2021
Thomas, Frances N. to Carrie L. Thompson, 6313 Catawba Creek Rd. Troutville VA 24175, $180,000 11/08/2021
Thornton, Sandra B. and others to Jordan N. Nichols, 7270 Scarlet Oak Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $184,000 11/10/2021
$50,000 to $100,000
Bryant, Jane C. to NOJA Inc., 3145 West Main St. Salem VA 24153, $70,000 11/12/2021
Bryant, Jane C. to NOJA Inc., 3153 West Main St. Salem VA 24153, $70,000 11/12/2021
Gilbert, Keith C. II and Kristin Gilbert to Steven M. Dyer and Bette Hane Dyer, 7639 Nandina Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $99,000 11/12/2021