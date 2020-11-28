Real estate transactions for Nov. 29, 2020

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
2XJAG Properties LLC to Judy C. Raymond and Richard C. Raymond, 647 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $312,000 11/09/2020.
ATC Properties to Earl W. Smith, 5325 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $400,000 11/13/2020.
Hoover, Alan W. to Star Valley Provisions Inc., 1345 Plantation Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $300,000 11/13/2020.
PM Properties Inc. to Aqua Harmony LLC, 3630 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $652,500 11/13/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Boitnott, Adam W. and Dawn M. Boitnott to Timothy E. Lawhorn, 3929 Three Chop Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $268,000 11/12/2020.
Michals Homes LLC to Ryan C. Deheer and Alisha M. Konst, 400 Salem Ave. S.W. Unit 23 Roanoke VA 24016, $226,000 11/10/2020.
Nguyen-Dalton, Tessa J. and Thao Felisha Nguyen-Dalton to Matthew Pendleton, 1805 Canterbury Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 11/10/2020.
SAGARP LLC to Car Lovers Orange AV LLC, 2433 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $292,700 11/09/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Board, George III and Virginia J. Board Estate to Caleb D. Adams, 172 Hurst Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 11/09/2020.
Cavaliere, Joseph to Beverly Y. Frederick, 3613 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $198,900 11/12/2020.
Edwards, Bonnie L. to Jonathan E. Meador and Donna H. Meador, 2622 Plantation Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,000 11/12/2020.
Federal National Mortgage Corp. to Joe Lee and Phan Lee, 3111 Sutton St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 11/10/2020.
Galloway, Jan H. and Howard W. Haga Estate to Jason Abshire, 2623 Wilshire Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,000 11/12/2020.
Henderson, Nancy L. to Joe P. Kraft, 612 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $101,600 11/09/2020.
Huddleston, Frances S. and Donna M. Huddleston to Megan Jo Molnar, 3011 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,000 11/12/2020.
Manley, Thomas M. Jr. to Tung Pham and Lai Thi Tran, 5101 Hollyhock Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,800 11/09/2020.
McDaniel, Katie R. to Lester T. Bishop, 4562 Narrows Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $175,000 11/13/2020.
Moore, Dominique L. and Shamyrah G. Moore to Jason E. Perkins Sr., 1601 Clinton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $120,000 11/09/2020.
Nelson, Charlie Jr. to Alex West, 3430 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,950 11/13/2020.
Ragland, Megan O. and Justin A. Hunt to David W. Thompson, 4421 Eden Drive. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $179,950 11/09/2020.
Ramsey, Michael D. and Chasity C. Ramsey to Albert A. Hairston, 660 Morill Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $134,000 11/10/2020.
Rock, David L. and Deborah Rock to Benjamin C. Ballard and Jennifer S. Ballard, 2402 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,000 11/09/2020.
S&B Investments LLC to Frances Arnold, 627 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $107,500 11/10/2020.
Sadler, Keller and James K. Hodges to Michelle DeGroot, 1246 Kerns Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $190,000 11/13/2020.
Stephens, James H. Jr. to Morgan V. Beaver and Robbee A. Beaver, 1510 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $149,950 11/10/2020.
Walter & Walter Properties LLC to Seth T. Gordon and Jessica L. Fuller, 1515 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 11/12/2020.
Webb, Dennis A. to Dustin M. Guirreri, 3343 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,000 11/09/2020.
Winter, Rachel U. to Kyle E. Schirmer, 145 Oaklawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $128,300 11/13/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Burton, Marylouise B. to Roger W. Overstreet, 2418 Ridgefield St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $86,500 11/10/2020.
Cannon, Jeffrey D. to Randell E. Cannon, 3307 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $97,000 11/12/2020.
Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 8238 Kellogg Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $60,001 11/10/2020.
Equity Trustees LLC to Kenech Investments & Marketing LLC, 1005 Sixth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,500 11/13/2020.
Gorgeous Real Estate LLC to Henry Montalbo, 1316 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $95,000 11/12/2020.
King Property Investments LLC to Front Porch Housing LLC, 718 Eighth St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $79,000 11/10/2020.
Thompson, Francis P. to Landon K. Johnson, 104 Lee Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $99,950 11/10/2020.
WBH Inc. to McLeod Family Foundation LLC, 2836 Cove Road Roanoke VA 24017, $67,500 11/12/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Boone Thomas LLC to Gretchen Waninger, 1838 Carleton Drive Salem VA 24153, $399,950 11/13/2020.
Corbitt, David and Jennifer Porter to Tyler A. Gurley and Brittany L. Gurley, 6121 Homewood Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $317,000 11/13/2020.
Holton, Phylllis to Linda B. Vance and Thomas M. Vance, 5006 Hunting Hills Square Roanoke VA 24018, $345,000 11/12/2020.
MCE Owner Occupied LLP to Restaurant Property Investors IV LLC, 1918 Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $1,125,000 11/10/2020.
Scaggs, Michael T. and Sarah R. Scaggs to Eustanthios A. Kounousos and Sofia Zakoura, 6130 Renoir Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $355,500 11/12/2020.
Schuyler-Meadows, Angela D. and Barbara J. Schuyler to Dewey Delmore Jr. and Karen L. Schlosser, 5005 Buffalo Circle Salem VA 24153, $323,000 11/09/2020.
Schwallenberg, Edith W. and Christine A. Schwallenberg to Justin M. Schwallenberg and Ashley N. Schwallenberg, 399 Foggy Mountain Drive Troutville VA 24175, $300,000 11/10/2020.
Wyrick, Adam S. and Sarah E. Wyrick to William S. Ross III, 1704 Ashbury Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $345,000 11/13/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Anderson, Christopher L. and Amanda M. Anderson to Michael Glazebrook, 6971 Back Creek Circle Boones Mill VA 24065, $221,000 11/13/2020.
Harald, Gary W. and Pamela J. Harald to Gavin K. Spours, 4630 Nevis Drive Salem VA 24153, $266,000 11/13/2020.
Holland, Angela K. to Brian D. Mangold and Kayla L. Mangold, 4379 Fontaine Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 11/13/2020.
Howell, Ashleigh C. and Lee A. Howell to Michael J. Schneider, 811 Ruddle Road Vinton VA 24179, $222,500 11/13/2020.
King, Jullian P. and Jeanie W. King to Jefferson W. Meade and Rhonda Galatis, 2715 Brogan Lane Salem VA 24153, $225,000 11/10/2020.
May, Troy M. and Denise V. May to David L. Johns and Susan L. Johns, 2147 Bridle Lane Roaoke VA 24018, $255,000 11/09/2020.
Moore, Charlotte A. to Aaron Wiggins and Barbara Wiggins, 4618 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $210,000 11/13/2020.
Nguyen, Hai Thein and My Qui Thi Bui to Jennifer C. Renz, 5216 Endicott St. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 11/13/2020.
Oertly, Pamela J. to Lora Ann Sink and Stephen W. Sink, 4643 Huntridge Road Roanoke VA 24012, $261,000 11/09/2020.
Rancho Investments LLC to T&J Investments of Roanoke VA, 525 Hardy Road Vinton VA 24179, $250,000 11/12/2020.
Rosalind Propeties LLC to Kevin B. Mabes and Maryna O. Mabes, 3736 Hyde Park Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $228,500 11/13/2020.
Smith, Anne P. and Julie S. Whitt to Haley A. Scott and Trevor M. Otey, 3210 Longhorn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $229,000 11/10/2020.
Weeks, Brian Lee to Joseph Cavailere, 4005 Blandfield Drive Vinton VA 24179, $287,000 11/12/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bristow, Raymond L. to Christine L. Hale, 3063 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $140,000 11/12/2020.
Copus, Alexis B. and Dylan P. Copus to Adam P. Summers, 3425 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 11/10/2020.
Dillon, Freddie K. to Angela D. Schuyler-Meadows and Leslie G. Meadows, 5013 Buffalo Circle Salem VA 24153, $160,000 11/10/2020.
Fitzgerald, Susan F. and Paulus D. Fitzgerald to Billy C. Mason, 1021 Hardy Road Vinton VA 24179, $131,000 11/13/2020.
Gurley, Tyler and Brittany L. Gurley to Jamie D. Nichols, 528 McGeorge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $190,000 11/13/2020.
LaPradd, Paul IV and Elizabeth C. LaPradd to Mikayla McMullen, 6652 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $165,950 11/10/2020.
Mabes, Kevin B. to Jason A. Doss and Serita Doss, 3024 Parham Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $196,000 11/13/2020.
Martin, David P. to Heather S. Dunbar and Tanner C. Dunbar, 5839 Darby Road Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 11/10/2020.
Martinez-Lopez, Edwin Jr. and Luz M. Mondaca to Odalys Pardo Gonzalez, 7529 Deer Branch Road Roanoke VA 24019, $127,475 11/13/2020.
Ross, William S. III to Jordan Morgan and McKinley Morgan, 5308 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 11/12/2020.
Terry, Jo Ann Reed to Dustin McClure and Emily McClure, 2829 Tully Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $182,575 11/10/2020.
Topalovic, Dalibor N. and Snjezana Topalovic to Jillian C. Sorrells and William W. Chambers, 135 Oxford Square Vinton VA 24179, $129,500 11/10/2020.
Wilburn, Kimberly F. to Amanda Ferrari-Souza, 7171 Wild Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $144,950 11/09/2020.
Wright, Jeffrey B. to Joshua D. Chandler, 250 Raleigh Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $159,000 11/12/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
BKC Properties Inc. to Victoria L. Beeker, 2874 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $69,000 11/12/2020.
NRV Land Holdings LLC to Becky S. Sink and Ashley D. Conner, 8648 Sinker Lane Salem VA 24153, $50,000 11/10/2020.
Ronk, Christopher L. and Heather N. Ronk to Jonathan Joshua and Judith Joshua, 0 Windy Gap Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $92,000 11/13/2020.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.