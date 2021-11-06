Real estate transactions for Nov. 7, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000Duckwall, Sharon G. to Robert S. Clay and Melissia A. Clay, 3332 Southwood Village Court Roanoke VA 24014, $490,000 10/19/2021
Van Allen, Kurtis and James D. Kuethe to Wayne ST LLC, 1912 Wayne St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,735,000 10/22/2021
Via, Teresa M. to Eric M. Imhof and Mary W. Imhof, 1826 Greenwood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $645,000 10/20/2021
Imhof, Eric M. and Mary W. Imhof to Jason E. Helsel and Aileen R. Helsel, 2222 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $348,800 10/20/2021
James, Paul and Dorothy C. Robinson Estate to Neptune Holdings LLC, 5295 Flintlock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $373,000 10/21/2021
Rabon, Sidney Jr. III and Elizabeth P. Rabon to Daniel J. DeFeo and Nancy A. DeFeo, 1414 West Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $371,000 10/22/2021
$200,000 to $300,000Arrington, Dustin and Jessica Arrington to Christopher Britt, 5022 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 10/19/2021
Carroll, Bobby L. to MKM Properties Inc., 2034 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 10/20/2021
Curis AT Roanoke Propco LLC to Wellspace LLC, 1603 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $230,000 10/20/2021
Dabbs, Keith D. and Kerry M. Dabbs to C. Bridget Sweeny, 1905 Arlington Road Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 10/18/2021
Exile, Anne to Keith B. Matherly and Katherine A. Matherly, 3559 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,600 10/19/2021
FCHB Inc. to Geoffrey Gardner, 1832 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $226,500 10/21/2021
Gordon, Jason T. and Mabel C. Mason to Jacob D. Cowgill, 4374 Van Winkle Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $269,950 10/18/2021
Howeltt, Melody W. to Josiah T. Vandy Bogurt and Lydia C. Bogurt, 2829 Sample Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $225,000 10/18/2021
Jenkins, Randall L. and Richard A. Bowyer to Cameron O. Austin, 1601 Center Hill Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $290,000 10/19/2021
Johnson, John P. to William G. Wheeler and Jane P. Wheeler, 2518 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $268,500 10/18/2021
Lucas, David L. and Barry C. Compton to Michael J. Poff, 4849 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $269,000 10/22/2021
Pritchard, Roberta J. to Andrew Stephens, 2329 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $279,000 10/19/2021
Robitson, Edward K. and others to Brett A. Lovell, 1015 Andrews Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $210,000 10/18/2021
Rohs, Christopher J. and Kari L. Fox to Cedric Crawley and Lakeisha Henry, 4505 Biltmore Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $215,000 10/18/2021
SABA Investments LLC to Bala LLC, 2105 Staunton Ave. & 904 21st St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $270,450 10/18/2021
Shell Enterprises LLC to Brian P. Murphy and Katherine Kimmel, 1913 Hope Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 10/19/2021
Sparks, Jordan T. and Keyquina Savanice Sparks to Dallas Manspile and Ashley Moore, 4329 Quail Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $225,000 10/18/2021
Star City Investments LLC to Karen G. Brown, 123 Fleming Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $217,000 10/21/2021
Strickler, Charlotte S. to David R. Robbins and Anna A. Robbins, 3425 Mudlick Road Roanoke VA 24018, $269,500 10/19/2021
Walsh, Ann R. to Adam Scales and William Bingham, 1919 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $256,000 10/21/2021
$100,000 to $200,000Allen Derrick to Ismael Castillo Hernandez and Mirian A. Mateo Aguilar, 213 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 10/21/2021
Anene, Renita and others to Marjorie M. Destin, 3779 Red Fox Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $149,500 10/19/2021
Angle, Thomas E. and Judith L. Angle Estate to McLip Properties LLC, 3425 Whiteside St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 10/22/2021
Barefoot Homes LLC to Hope N. Thompson, 3922 Tyler Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $129,000 10/22/2021
Blakeney, Frontis L. and Krista R. Blakeney to William N. Whitehouse an Allison Whitehouse, 3034 Lombardy Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $149,950 10/21/2021
Brown, Von R. to Ever A. Solito, 733 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $170,000 10/21/2021
Crawford, Thelma F. and James R. Crawford Estate to Richard W. Smith, 4229 Holmes St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $106,700 10/20/2021
Dickenson, John R. to Compass & Key Realty Group LLC, 1139 2nd St. S.W. Unit 6 Roanoke VA 24016, $111,000 10/19/2021
HG Partners LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1042 Greenhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 10/22/2021
Journiette, Kimberly N. to Infinity S. West and Angela D. West, 3937 Kentucky Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $127,000 10/19/2021
King, Joshua G. and Heather E. King to Fortitude Real Estate LLC, 2334 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $198,000 10/22/2021
Marisco, Roy S. Jr. and Tina M. Campbell to William A. McGeorge, 602 Elm Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $115,000 10/18/2021
Omega Properties LLC to Margo M. Patterson, 2929 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $118,000 10/22/2021
Pomales, Miguel and Mika Pomales to Roberto L. Guerrero Martir, 4237 Oakland Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $169,000 10/22/2021
Stroup, Christopher B. to Ashley N. Watson and Ladarius L. Watson, 2710 Dorchester Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,000 10/19/2021
Uhl, Lisa A. to Jonathan C. Shup and Keisha G. Shup, 502 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $180,400 10/22/2021
Williamson, Edward W. to Mary F. Wells, 2020 Larchwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 10/22/2021
$50,000 to $100,000Bellows, Barbara W. to Jason D. Craft and Gail J. Craft, 4730 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $90,000 10/19/2021
Blagmon, Valerie J. and Billie E. Blagmon Estate to Sharon Witherell, 18 14th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $62,750 10/22/2021
Martinez, Ernesto and Ignacio Martinez to Fourteensix Properties LLC, 2206 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 10/19/2021
Radford, Donald D. and June F. Radford to Terry Properties of VA Inc. 0 Shull Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $60,000 10/22/2021
Wright, Matthew to Delvia M. Wright, 3759 Signal Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 10/20/2021
Roanoke County
Over $300,000Gray, Samuel C. and Laura J. Gray to Tyler R. Pendry, 3609 Larson Oaks Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $587,000 10/19/2021
Hartman Real Estate LLC to CDR Holdings LLC, 6525 Commonwealth Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $712,000 10/19/2021
Thomas, Nancy L. and Robert N. Thomas to Thomas Blaszak and Whitney Blaszak, 6010 Trinity Court Roanoke VA 24018, $561,450 10/22/2021
Blount, Paul D. and Brenda C. Blount to Melissa Cuello, 1545 Olde Course Lane Salem VA 24153, $409,000 10/21/2021
Goings, Tony K. Jr. and Karla L. Going to Melody W. Howlett and Kevin C. Howlett, 2750 McVitty Road Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 10/18/2021
Payne, Kimberly D. to Mark B. McGraw, 6663 Ivy Mountain Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $461,000 10/22/2021
St. Clair, Donna G. to Pamela K. Brown, 4963 Laryn Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $465,000 10/22/2021
Campbell, Jack L. and Susan B. Campbell to Amanda Long, 7009 Tinkerdale Road Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 10/18/2021
Davidson, Gregg A. and Dana L. Davidson to Jeanne M. Bodner, 3214 Oakdale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 10/21/2021
Genus Holdings LLC to Kenneth W. Kent Jr., 3700 Derby Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $319,000 10/21/2021
Hatchett, David W. and Tanya G. Hatchett to Glen A. Hobbes and Vivian L. Hobbes, 2910 Carvins Cove Road Salem VA 24153, $330,000 10/22/2021
Houghton, Judith L. to David W. Greer and Charlene M. Greer, 5032 Hunting Hills Square Roanoke VA 24018, $353,750 10/20/2021
Hrysenko, John and Patricia Hrysenko to Jordan T. Sparks and Keyquina S. Sparks, 4453 Branderwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $347,600 10/18/2021
Kahl, Robin R. to Keith D. St. Peter and Lindsay R. St. Peter, 4954 Appletree Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $380,000 10/21/2021
$200,000 to $300,000Acker, Timothy and Fleurette Acker to BGRS LLC, 4379 Sheldon Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $265,500 10/22/2021
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Andrew A. Haig and Kimberly B. Haig, 5403 Mayfield Street Roanoke VA 24019, $205,000 10/18/2021
BGRS LLC to Ann R. Walsh, 4379 Sheldon Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $265,500 10/22/2021
Bocock, David A. II to Christopher B. Stroup and Catherine M. Stroup, 5949 Village Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $255,000 10/19/2021
Carr, Georgia C. to Linwood M. Clayton and Phyllis C. Clayton, 5843 Cartwright Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 10/21/2021
Cuthbertson, Sarah L. to Shri Samarth LLC, 809 Harmon Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $267,000 10/18/2021
Forsman, John R. to Deanna Malinosky, 5620 Cove Road Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 10/22/2021
Hare, Matthew S. and Julie A. Hare to Steven H. Higgins and Rachel R. Higgins, 621 Aragona Drive Vinton VA 24179, $255,000 10/19/2021
Nichols, Samantha to Carl T. Swanson and Summer H. Swanson, 3583 Berryhill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $216,000 10/18/2021
Palmer, Bruce T. to Jaylen Q. Clark and Kenids R. Clark, 459 Crofton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $245,000 10/20/2021
Rice, Jennifer T. to Marshall M. Greene and Allison R. Greene, 3211 Hartley Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $294,950 10/21/2021
Ron Crawford Family LP to Joseph D. Toler and Hayley F. Houseman, 5125 Hathaway Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 10/22/2201
Willhide, Kitty C. to Kimberly Hale, 4232 Carr Rouse Road Roanoke VA 24014, $271,000 10/21/2021
$100,000 to $200,000Abbott, Alfred Lee and Edwina H. Abbott to Luigi A. Greco, 4354 Sheldon Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $186,500 10/21/2021
Allen, Paula J. to Hannah Smith, 2641 Pinecrest Drive Vinton VA 24179, $169,950 10/21/2021
Boxhoorn, Lucille to David J. Clark and Kenids R. Clark, 1732 Bridle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 10/20/2021
D’Alessandro, Frank to Broadstone Properties LLC, 2926 Jae Valley Road Roanoke VA 24014, $165,000 10/20/2021
Faw, Wake A. to Jeanine F. Tucker, 611 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $155,000 10/19/2021
Garman, Glen T. and Carla J. Garman to Billy D. Bailey Jr. and Melinda Bailey, 5810 Dry Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $100,000 10/19/2021
Kidd, David W. to Michelle B. Alley and Chad E. Alley, 8531 Muirfield Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $169,000 10/19/2021
Kouch, Lisa S. and Kim Briscoe to Jennifer Jordan and Amos J. Samuel, 514 Water Oak Road Roanoke VA 24019, $187,500 10/22/2021
Patterson, Joseph P. to Paige D. Craft, 5346 Mayfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 10/20/2021
RAS Trustee Services LLC to Lisa K. Read and Wossen A. Belay, 2989 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $131,000 10/22/2021
Roanoke Church of Christ to Keith D. Wagner and Nancy J. Wagner, 3742 Tomley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 10/21/2021
Shifflett, Mark S. and Rose E. Shifflett to Tracy K. Chase and Daniel W. Austin, 1641 Branchside Drive Salem VA 24153, $153,500 10/18/2021
Stover, Laura J. to Derrick A. George, 6321 Nell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $187,000 10/18/2021