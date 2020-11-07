Real estate transactions for Nov. 8, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
302 Associates to BWC 302 Realty LLC, 302 Washington Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $957,000 10/19/2020.
Allen Steve and Amanda Allen to Mark Silverstein, 3695 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $516,800 10/19/2020.
American National Red Cross to First Baptist Church of Roanoke, 321 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $625,000 10/23/2020.
Barham, Justin J. to Adam R. Johnson and Whitney B. Johnson, 2329 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $333,822 10/23/2020.
Galt Properties LLC to Tampa Two LLC, 1435 Leon St., 1526 Norris Drive, 313 Westside Blvd., 1403 Barnett Road, 1535 Grayson Ave., 3224 Greenland Ave., 1521 Guildhall Ave. N.W. and 540 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24017, 24013, $867,998 10/19/2020.
Meador, Ralph C. and Freda F. Meador to Beth K. Garland and Thomas M. Garland Sr., 3737 Lake Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $485,200 10/20/2020.
Potecha, Jamie R. and Ashley A. Potecha to Joseph Lee Wood and Christine M. Wood, 1624 Terrace Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $330,000 10/22/2020.
Rivenbark, Jackson S. and Jane G. Rivenbark to Justin J. Barham and Ashlei T. Barham, 3472 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $600,000 10/23/2020.
RSG Enterprises LLC to 2 Hotel LLC, 1636 Ninth St S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $327,000 10/20/2020.
Thomas, Matthew M. to Norah Silver, 3002 Maywood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $322,500 10/20/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Adventure Investments LLC to Lindsey N. Offnick, 2322 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $212,360 10/21/2020.
Branin, Jason M. and Heather L. Branin to Ashley Durkin and Patrick Pelletier, 2708 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $269,000 10/20/2020.
Brewer, Stephen T. and Mary J. Callender to Charles E. Patrick II, 4953 Pine Glen Road N.E. Roaoke VA 24019, $205,000 10/22/2020.
Equity Trust Co. to Centerfield LLC, 1127 Clearfield Road Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000 10/22/2020.
Krug, Chase C. and Rebecca C. Krug to Jermaine Oborne and Menita Wright, 4348 Tellico Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $224,000 10/23/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Justin D. Atkins and Danielle N. Hart, 3718 Keagy Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $224,950 10/21/2020.
Wheat, Nathan to Daniel R. Abshire and Kayla M. Abshire, 2352 Locust Grove Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $210,000 10/23/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
American Advisors Group to Bearh-Hart Inc., 4608 Elva Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $114,000 10/21/2020.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Diana M. Walker and Tamara N. Walker 3350 Pittsfield Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $149,950 10/19/2020.
Big Silver Projects LLC to All About Rari LLC, 826 Winona Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $129,950 10/22/2020.
Byrnes, Deborah A. to Bailey Ransom, 1554 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $118,000 10/21/2020.
Clayborne, Dallas T. to Christian D. Webb, 2907 Burton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $148,000 10/23/2020.
Hart, Katie F. to Kimberly N. Stafford, 2217 Ross Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $188,500 10/23/2020.
Leslie, John W. to Cheryl E. Trent, 4448 Pheasant Ridge Road S.W. Unit 101 Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 10/20/2020.
Lineberry, Jennifer W. to Courtney T. Hall, 3003 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $172,000 10/20/2020.
Martin, Colin R. to Todd A. Johnson, 2428 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $120,000 10/23/2020.
McClung, Franklin E. to Daniel L. Thompson, 4819 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $178,000 10/20/2020.
Montuori, Kristina to Evan M. Lineberry and Jennifer W. Lineberry, 1218 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 10/21/2020.
Ostaseski, Peter A. to Brian Ayers and Dena Ayers, 2036 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $153,275 10/20/2020.
Plate, Jeffrey and Karen Plante to Glarysel Verdejo Ferrer and Cesar A. Munoz, 1902 Aspen St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $108,500 10/19/2020.
Simpson, Edward C. and Sheyla S. Simpson to Triple W. Group LLC, 111 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 10/22/2020.
Steele, James E. to Ashley L. Leftwich, 2919 Bradley St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $133,950 10/22/2020.
Sweeney, Teresa A. and others to Lori Mason and Katherine Loring, 3895 Long Meadow Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 10/22/2020.
Thomas, Joe C. and Accent Construction Co. Inc. to Seibel Properties LLC, 0 Orange Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $101,500 10/22/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Alexander, Ronald B. and others to Ricardo A. Alexander, 929 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 10/19/2020.
Creasy, Roy V. to Frank M. Fontanyi and Terry Fontanyi, 1608 18th St. Roanoke VA 24012, $71,610 10/19/2020.
Gordon, Terry L. and others to KES Properties LLC, 11 Wildhurt Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 10/21/2020.
Hutchens, Kevin Lee to Jason S. Hutchens, 2053 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $69,400 10/19/2020.
Manacore LLC to Front Porch Housing LLC, 1110 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,000 10/23/2020.
McKnew, Michael A. and Susan E. McKnew to Remodeling For You Properties LLC, 1117 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $58,000 10/20/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Brown, Bobby G. and Gayle A. Brown to Stephen G. Bishop Jr. and Mary C. Bishop, 2451 Wolf Run Vinton VA 24179, $449,950 10/20/2020.
Clarke, Vickie R. to Joe P. Kraft and Robert J. Wirsig II, 5656 Penguin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $349,000 10/22/2020.
Coots, Frederick A. III and Kristie Coots to Abhisheck Reddy and Mounica R. Thootkur, 7332 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $815,000 10/21/2020.
Mokolo, Jerry-Pule and Patricia Mokolo to Tomer Bitton and Li-or Greenberg, 6309 Midsummer Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $524,000 10/22/2020.
Pleasants, Shirley F. to Seth S. Warden and Carolyn Gash, 4640 Craighead Lane Salem VA 24153, $415,000 10/21/2020.
Saunders, Dannalie A. and Simone M. LaBounty to Robert L. Warren and Carolyn F. Warren, 1240 Red Lane Extension Salem VA 24153, $316,000 10/22/2020.
Schools, John M. and Carol Y. Schools to Keylin D. Alvarenga Hernandez, 5047 Britaney Road Roanoke VA 24012, $358,000 10/19/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Andrews, James D. and Jacob Andrews to William H. Lindahl and Johnnie O. Lindahl, 2235 Sorrel Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 10/21/2020.
Bishop, Stephen G. Jr. and Mary C. Bishop to Stacey L. Cover, 2825 Purple Finch Road Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 10/19/2020.
Collins, Claude R. and Atha R. Collins to Ramon R. Ware and Keisha Grace-ann Bahadur, 819 Orlando Court Roanoke VA 24019, $214,950 10/19/2020.
Davis, W. Allen and Martha A. Davis to Brian R. Setters and Diana Setters, 5427 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 10/23/2020.
Delong, Alvin W. and Doris M. DeLong to William H. Bond Jr., 5321 Huntridge Road Roanoke VA 24012, $289,950 10/23/2020.
Henry, Lula D. to Omar Arrizon-Contreras and Noemi Aguilar Curiel, 5195 Harvest Hill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $299,950 10/20/2020.
Liles, Lisa G. to Georgina Kempton, 1605 Callie Court Vinton VA 24179, $226,000 10/19/2020.
Nineke, Kenneth W. and Elizabeth C. Nineke to Sara D. Hernandez, 7303 Shadwell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $235,000 10/19/2020.
Shobe, Kelli to Steven G. Crossley and Barbara Crossley, 3409 South Park Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $248,000 10/21/2020.
Sigmundik, Benjamin J. and Alexa S. Signundik to Penny R. Wariner and Anthony D. Wariner, 3010 Bonsall Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $271,000 10/19/2020.
Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Clifford H. Lively Jr. and Susan J. Lively, 1075 Old York Road Roanoke VA 24019, $274,950 10/20/2020.
Werle, Jeffrey D. and Mary Ann Werle to Dillon W. Moorefield and Laken L. Moorefield, 2083 Lawson Lane Vinton VA 24179, $283,000 10/19/2020.
Woody LLC to Scott E. Johnson and Sharlene A. Johnson, 3121 Clearview Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $249,500 10/21/2020.
Wynn, Ernest P. and April S. Wynn to Jesse A. Sink and Raina C. Peterson, 7140 Raspberry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $224,900 10/23/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Alderman, Ronald and David Alderman to Timothy L. Alderman and Kandy R. Alderman, 8109 Hunters Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $177,200 10/23/2020.
Boch, Christopher E. and Taboth S. Boch to James C. Hinkle III, 1751 Elbert Drive Unit 1753 Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 10/19/2020.
Body, David V. and Jaye K. Body to Cornelia Ann Townsend, 5029 Country Cottage Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 10/22/2020.
Coughlin, James R. to Tamara D. Harper, 5606 Meadowcrest St. Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 10/21/2020.
Crowgey, Terence H. and Maeve N. Crowgey to Benjamin J. Crowgey and Megan G. Crowgey, 7040 Crosstimbers Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $178,000 10/20/2020.
Fitzgerald, Mark to Majoreatta L. Coles, 6701 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $173,000 10/23/2020.
Frizzell, Harry P. to Brittany A. Wood, 3359 Forest Court Roanoke VA 24018, $121,950 10/19/2020.
Hamilton, Ira P. and Miriam R. Hamilton to Gary P. Hamilton, 4228 Horse Shoe Bend Road Roanoke VA 24014, $150,000 10/21/2020.
Henderson, Ginger L. to Shepherd Real Estate LLC, 2514 Pinecrest Drive Vinton VA 24179, $140,650 10/21/2020.
Hicks, Jonathan R. and Erin L. Hicks, to Logan K. McKinney, 6147 Cove Road Roanoke VA 24019, $162,000 10/21/2020.
J&D Investements Properties LLC to Hunt Properties LLC, 1033 and 1035 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 10/23/2020.
Likens, Dianna L. and Carol H. Likens Estate to Andrew Gentiluomo, 3819 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $161,500 10/19/2020.
Mason, Lori G. and Barry S. Mason to Joshua C. Craft and Billie J. Craft, 2935 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $179,500 10/22/2020.
Mullins, Allison W. to Sarah E. Fitton and Richard M. Fitton Jr., 4608 Dyer Court Roanoke VA 24018, $156,950 10/22/2020.
Nucholls, Raye L. and Raymond D. Patsel Estate to Providence Properties LLC and MKM Properties, 5243 Rosecliff Road Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 10/23/2020.
Paitsel, Kenneth J. to Joel Kalstrom, 4406 Buck Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $145,000 10/19/2020.
Proutey, Alexander E. and Whitney W. Proutey to Scott N. Reynolds and Sherry E. Reynolds, 8850 Williby Road Salem VA 24153, $179,900 10/23/2020.
Pruett, Montana L. to Autumn Haberl, 707 Shalon Circle Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 10/20/2020.
Rice, Renee B. to Whitney E. Eakin and Jared K. Casazza, 103 Oxford Square Vinton VA 24179, $123,900 10/21/2020.
Ritchie, Julie A. and Michael L. Ritchie to Devan M. Ritchie and Sydney Renee Ritchie, 1765 Richland Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $180,000 10/21/2020.
Sowers, Alan L. to Eryn A. Lester, 6102 Back Crek Road Boones Mills VA 24065, $160,000 10/23/2020.
Stanley, Zachary D. to Justin J. Reeser, 1018 Martin McNeil Road Salem VA 24153, $149,800 10/19/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Perez, Antonio III to Jeffrey A. Ceaser and Mindy R. Ceaser, 2142 McVitty Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $92,000 10/20/2020.
