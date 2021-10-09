Real estate transactions for Oct. 10, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000Gray, Emily and G&S Partners to VVV Estates LLC, 4847 Rutgers St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $6,600,000 09/22/2021
Jacks, Brittany E. to Joshua M. Rodgers and Heather L. Butterworth, 1816 Wakefield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $320,000 09/23/2021
McLip Properties LLC to Bluehillsco LLC, 1830 Blue Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $3,300,000 09/23/2021
$200,000 to $300,000Burton, Carolyn O. to Robert Mitchell and Tyler Mitchell, 3515 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $200,000 09/22/2021
Ferguson, Margie A. and Stephen Ferguson to Arlethia Allen, 5032 Gatewood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $259,950 09/23/2021
Hughson, La’Nessa G. and Troy B. Hughson Jr. to Jaques Derilus and Gislaine Derilus, 5057 Meadow Crossing Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $218,000 09/20/2021
Reese, Carol C. to Jacob Lang, 4924 Pine Glen Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $260,500 09/24/2021
Spessard, Eliza B. and Robert W. Spessard Jr. to Evan Deyerle and Elizabeth A. Haviland, 2617 Creston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 09/22/2021
Temple, Ian D. and Ryan K. Rexrode to Marisa Arrieta, 2773 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $226,000 09/23/2021
Terry Properties of VA Inc. to Craig C. Tollar and Jennifer C. Tollar, 4618 Spring Willow Lane Roanoke VA 24017, $259,000 09/22/2021
$100,000 to $200,000Cronise, to Alex Pearl and Veronica Pearl, 1002 2nd St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $155,000 09/20/2021
El-Hallal, Evjenios to David L. Weikle and Paula D. Weikle, 2540 Redford Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 09/24/2021
Hill City Properties LLC to Patrick J. Crimmins Jr. and Kathy A. Crimmins, 306 Eugene Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $160,000 09/24/2021
Kav Real Estate Services LLC Helen to Charles J. Italiano III and Angela G. Italiano, 2006 Carvin St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $163,500 09/24/2021
Key, Whitney to Margaret Shahan and Tracy Shahan, 653 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $125,000 09/21/2021
Lavinder Properties LLC Mark T. and Cynthia D. Key to Cristina A. Sanchez-Jones, 2536 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 09/21/2021
Leonard, Madeline G. to Jeff Rodriguez Pineda and Yedid R. Lopez Vera 3005 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $185,000 09/20/2021
Mitchell, to Elizabeth S. Osborne, 3751 Bear Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $145,000 09/21/2021
Morgan, Brenda J. to Star City Investments LLC, 3658 Round Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $102,000 09/22/2021
Muse, David L. Estate and Ralph W. Saunders to Mu Dong Vong and Soung Vay LY, 3323 Maplelawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 09/22/2021
Qiqi, Venkat to D’Aundre Burnette, 3801 Woodleigh Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $165,000 09/21/2021
Reddy, David S. to LeeAnn M. Merritt, 2332 Locust Grove Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 09/20/2021
Renovation Specialists LLC Jeffrey A. to Ashley B. Bolinger, 3411 Birchlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 09/21/2021
Sandum, Joice to Joice K. Dameron and Michael A. Kirtley, 4444 Pheasant Ridge Road S.W. Unit 207 Roanoke VA 24014, $190,100 09/22/2021
Saunders, to Brian Mehalso and Jennifer S,. Mehalso, 1915 Wallace Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 09/21/2021
Taylor, Shirley M. to Grandin Holdings LLC, 3607 Cove Road Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 09/21/2021
Weaver, Russell S. and Rebecca G. Leonard to Zachary R. Wright and Emilie H. Wrght, 1834 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $173,000 09/23/2021
$50,000 to $100,000Commonwealth Trustees LLC Dariel to Alexander C. Carmona Sr., 935 Kellogg Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 09/23/2021
Grier, to U.S. Bank Trust NA, 686 Morrill Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $82,062 09/23/2201
Morales, Kyrstal R. to Tony A. McCadden, 123 Liberty Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $91,000 09/22/2021
Pritt, Claude H. and others to Gabriel Saker, 1516 Lafayette Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $66,000 09/24/2021
Martha B. to IDB Group LLC, 528 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $64,000 09/20/2021
Roanoke County
Over $300,000Lewis-Gibbs Corp. to Roanoke AVA RE LLC, 6520 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $9,611,250 09/23/2021
Pelewoo Properties LLC to Roanoke AVA RE LLC, 6609, 6614, 6802, 6900 & 6918 Peters Creek Road, 7392 Chester Road Roanoke VA 24019, $8,842,000 09/23/2021
Rish Equipment Company to 5731 Glenmary LLC, 5731 Glenmary Drive Salem VA 24153, $650,000 09/21/2021
Viette, Scott M. and Kathy C. Viette to Leif G. Jackson, 4490 Toddsbury Drive Vinton VA 24179, $799,950 09/23/2021
Davis, David R. and Connie Davis to Jonathan J. Graham and Barbara Graham, 4867 Hunting Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $561,000 09/21/2021
Farris, Russle T. to Westley E. Graham and Barbara Graham, 4714 Appletree Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $510,000 09/21/2021
Haws, Victoria A. to Willingham LLC, 5310 Fox Den Road Roanoke VA 24018, $420,000 09/23/2021
Munn, Jeffrey R. and Diane J. Munn to Roger A. Wickert and Linda D. Wickert, 5425 Village Run Roanoke VA 24018, $490,000 09/21/2021
Poore, Deborah to Jennifer Parsons, 1308 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $429,000 09/20/2021
Powell, Ann P. to Michael Harders and Alyssa Harders, 3305 Woodland Drive Roanoke VA 24015, $425,000 09/23/2021
Gensurowsky, Gladys L. to Steven L. Butrym and Shawna R. Butrym, 6013 Farmhouse Court Roanoke VA 24019, $375,000 09/20/2021
Glassman, Stanley S. to Shatenita Horton and Erskine Horton Jr., 7062 Crown Road Roanoke VA 24018, $334,000 09/24/2021
Honaker, Ronald E. and Carrie J. Honaker to Michelle M. Keck, 5728 Spring Meadow Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $322,750 09/24/2021
Kook, Yoonseon to Deborah A. McComas-Lequear, 3303 One Oak Road Roanoke VA 24018, $315,500 09/24/2021
Lanning, Dorie L. and Charles T. Lanning to Dranekin A. McDaniel, 6831 Ardmore Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $354,950 09/24/2021
Wlliams, David W. and Alison M. Williams to Ian D. Temple and Ryan Rexrode, 3616 Kentland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $312,500 09/23/2021
$200,000 to $300,000Angles, Kevin D. to Michael L. Amos and Melinda B. Amos, 1740 Read Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 09/23/2021
Bandy, William P. Jr. and Tammy S. Bandy to Catherine M. Peters, 2815 Carvins Cove Road Salem VA 24153, $299,950 09/21/2021
Butrym, Steven L. and Shawna R. Butrym to Adam L. Wolf, 150 Laurel Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $298,000 09/23/2021
Chimeddash, Natsagdorj and Tserenkhand Shagdar to Charles T. Lanning and Dorie L. Lanning, 4646 Mill View Court Roanoke VA 24018, $216,500 09/24/2021
Cox, Jerry W. to Connie Milliron, 8502 Brubaker Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $221,000 09/20/2021
Emon Properties LLC to Dustin C. Lee, 3768 Buckingham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $269,000 09/20/2021
French, Gina R. to Justin M. Michaux and Samantha N. Michaux, 4029 Chaparral Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $299,000 09/20/2021
Godin, Erin K. and Karen J. Johnson to Mary H. Atkins, 7107 Deerwood Road Roanoke VA 24019, $205,000 09/20/2021
Jacobs, Sandra W. to Dixie S. Howard, 803 Mason Mill Road Vinton VA 24179, $225,000 09/20/2021
Kellison, Melva B. and Gail M. Kellison to Eli J. Rolon, 5523 Darby Road Roanoke VA 24012, $240,000 09/20/2021
Kosko, George L. Jr. and Sam L. Kosko to James Clause and Diane Clause, 7016 Linn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $285,500 09/20/2021
Lee, Tatiana to Frantz D. Pierre, 5937 Brahma Road Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 09/23/2021
Lyon, Marion E. Jr. to Walter Perdomo Aviles and Nelbis Guerra Alarcon, 1941 Governor Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 09/20/2021
Martin, Richard E. and Steven G. Martin to Walter D. Schnabel and Kathryn A. Schnabel, 2101 Bridle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $257,000 09/20/2021
Mather Flagship Property LLC to Benjamin Hernandez Trelles and Maegan Henson Trelles, 2603 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $250,000 09/20/2021
Sawyer, Robert N. and Kimberly L. Sawyer to Dale C. Trombley and Barbara A. Trombley, 2913 Neil Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $210,250 09/22/2021
Thompson, David A. to Jonathan Andrade and Erika Andrade, 5060 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $219,650 09/22/2021
Walthall, Brenda K. to Chuan L. Miao, 3722 Red Bird Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 09/20/2021
$100,000 to $200,000French, Michael R. and Melissa A. Beckner to Robert J. Rice and Andrea A. Yu Shan Chevez, 3611 Goodview Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $172,705 09/23/2021
Greenway Construction Inc. to Joshua D. Barker, 515 Pitt Ave. Vinton VA 24079, $135,000 09/23/2021
Hoven, Robert J. and Ashely D. Hoven to Ryan T. Benson and Bayli N. Price, 11123 Rocky Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $150,000 09/24/2021
Jones, Priscilla P. to Stephanie E. Baptiste and Brandon M. Downey, 5554 Deer Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 09/20/2021
Lewis, Jacob C. and Pamela H. Lewis to Keisha A. Nakhle, 3414 Stonehenge Square Roanoke VA 24018, $192,500 09/24/2021
Lindsey, Susan M. and Marion M. Myers to JACL Properties LLC, 3502 Pinevale RD Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 09/24/2021
Martin, William T. to David G. Mitchell and Susann L. Mitchell, 10970 Rocky Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $182,000 09/21/2021
Maynard, John C. and Donna M. Maynard to William P. Bandy and Tammy S. Bandy, 3615 Ellen Drive Salem VA 24153, $184,950 09/20/2021
Murray, Nyna S. to Adam A. Murray and Romona L. Murray, 7920 Shadwell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $157,750 09/23/2021
S&B Investments LLC to Stephen J. Lecas, 127 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $160,000 09/21/2021
Skilling, Darin L. and Syndi M. Skilling to Carolyn O. Burton, 860 Cottage Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $194,000 09/23/2021
Wilson, Charles L. and others to Matthew S. Harris, 0 Willow Spring Road Roanoke VA 24018, $101,500 09/22/2021