Real estate transactions for Oct. 11, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Hanna, John J. to Harrison L. Higgenbothan and Sarah E. Quarles, 3259 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $325,000 09/25/2020.
Walter E. Niccolls and Veronica A. Niccolls to Mary E. Guanzon, 2511 Winifred Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $305,000 09/24/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bell, Ronald E. to Austin J. Calhoun and Sara Ann Calhoun, 2515 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $206,500 09/21/2020.
Calhoun, Austin J. and Sara A. Calhoun to John J. Zawacki and Catherine M. Zawacki, 2389 Howard Road Roanoke VA 24015, $208,000 09/21/2020.
Geren, Regina D. to Chelesea L. Vaughn, 2238 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 09/24/2020.
Howery, Konye K. and April L. Secrist to Jean M. Frazier, 4825 Glen Ivy Lane S.W. Unit 101 Roanoke VA 24018, $203,000 09/25/2020.
Parra, Guillermo A. to Brandon A. Nash, 5052 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $217,500 09/23/2020.
Preferred Trust Co. to Jairo Y. Rodriguez Cordero and Jhoana P. Herrera Burtica, 1608 Westside Blvd. Roanoke VA 24017, $220,000 09/23/2020.
Stelzel, Michael K. to William R Carden, 2221 Hunters Road Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 09/21/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
ARI LLC to Cmoney Investments LLC, 702 Montrose Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $126,000 09/24/2020.
Basham, Hilda P. to Charlie Moran, 2704 Weaver Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $125,000 09/24/2020.
Bensinger, Martin E. to Betty T. Powell, 1036 Silverwood Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,950 09/24/2020.
Brandenberger, Geoffrey G. to Sydni M. Chernault, 4470 Ohio St. Roanoke VA 24019, $160,500 09/23/2020.
Broadway, Tiaunne M. and Harry W. Rogers Jr. Estate to Pamela B. Hartman, 4512 Biltmore Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $173,000 09/22/2020.
Bryant, Margaret and George Boles to Ninh H. Nguyen and Tram Pham, 1623 Shamrock St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $113,200 09/22/2020.
Caddell, Brian G. and Teresa L. Caddell to Jonathan Lamson, 3510 Ventnor Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $125,000 09/23/2020.
Collins, John D. to Michael J. Garrett and Kayla R. Garrett, 4512 Eden Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 09/24/2020.
Colvin, Jeffrey L. and Kristen W. Colvin to RNM LLC, 5013 Keithwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $179,950 09/24/2020.
Etzler, Dorsey M. Jr. and Patricia L. Etzler to Geoffrey H. Gardner, 2311 Sanford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $182,500 09/21/2020.
Hall, William E. and Kathleen A. Hall to Tuckwood 1204 LLC, 2731 Deerfield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $184,000 09/25/2020.
Jackson, Kevin R. and Sarah E. Jackson to Jeffrey McGlothlin Jr., 409 18th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $112,000 09/25/2020.
Miller, Norman R. III and Maria J. Miller to Elizabeth C. Wade, 2608 Alberta Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $195,000 09/23/2020.
Pace, Cyrus E. and Amber D. Pace to Christopher Y. Lee, 810 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $184,950 09/24/2020.
Price, Mary K. to Edward C. Simpson and Sheyla S. Simpson, 205 Windward Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 09/24/2020.
Ribble, Louis W. Jr. to Betric Properties LLC, 5330 Airport Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 09/21/2020.
Saiyed, Najmussaquib to Dakota R. Hollandsworth, 5024 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $127,000 09/22/2020.
Saunders, Wayne H. and Ruby S. Saunders to Larry Dickens and Gail Dickens, 4641 Heather Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 09/25/2020.
Setliff, Brandy L. to Bobby L. Setliff and Dianne W. Setliff, 3717 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $105,000 09/23/2020.
Southern Estates LLC to First Street RM LLP, 4029 Vermont Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,000 09/22/2020.
Wade, Thomas and Bonnie C. Wade to Penny P. Dooley, 647 Elmcrest St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $148,000 09/25/2020.
Walker, Betty J. to E&N Properties of Roanoke LLC, 2801 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $136,300 09/25/2020.
Warren, Riley W. to John T. Sonderegger and Danielle L. Davis, 3308 Pasley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $192,000 09/21/2020.
Werness, Dawn M. to Heather N.L. Brumgberg, 2333 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $189,000 09/23/2020.
Wilson, Todd C. to Heather M. Johnson, 3211 Snead Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $170,000 09/22/2020.
Woodson, Gregory and Valerie Lester to Peter V. Pham and Linda Mai Tuyet Le, 2432 Vancouver Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,100 09/22/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Brookman, Alivs E. and Raymond C. Hinkle to Randy A. Gossard and Kasie L. Gossard, 4243 Tennessee Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $77,000 09/21/2020.
Cain, Jason T. to Derek Beasley and Amy R. Beasley, 1130 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 23013, $78,100 09/22/2020.
Cobb, John P. Jr. to Richard D. Slate and Teresa G. Slate, 4356 Van Winkle Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $85,500 09/25/2020.
Deyerle, William S. to Act 3 Squared LLP, 3119 Ellsworth St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $98,900 09/24/2020.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Landon M. Arrington III, 1119 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,000 09/22/2020.
GSAS LLC to Indelible72LLC, 1718 Jersey Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $69,000 09/23/2020.
McCarty, Dustin C. and Lindsey M. McCarty to Kristin Hodges, 1008 Fifth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $65,900 09/25/2020.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Bank of New York, 1409 Eanes Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $80,500 09/22/2020.
