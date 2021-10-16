Real estate transactions for Oct. 17, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000IHP Roanoke I (VA) Owner LLC to KRE HIP Court Roanoke Owner LLC, 3301 Ordway Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $15,418,000 09/30/2021
IHP Roanoke II (VA) Owner LLC to KRE HIP Court Roanoke Owner LLC, 3305 Ordway DR Roanoke VA 24012, $9,367,000 09/30/2021
Lee Hi Associates LLC to Bluestone Industrial PC LLC, 3783-3797 Peters Creek Road Ext. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $1,132,550 09/30/2021
Lester Group Inc. to ACI Suffolk LLC, 1302 Rockland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $1,950,000 10/01/2021
CCC Real Estate Holding Co. LLC to David W. Steidle and Samantha B. Steidle, 2107 & 2111 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $779,900 10/01/2021
Sharma, Rahul and Shannel R. Sharma to Daniel W. Sullivan III and Jeanna M. Sullivan, 511 Waterford Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $775,000 10/01/2021
Newsome, Jason D. to Victor I. Lamas and Roxana Valencia Lamas, 2609 Robin Hood Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $610,000 10/01/2021
Schmidley, James W. to Charles Warner and Kelly Warner, 1938 Maple Leaf Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $665,000 10/01/2021
Hinson, James N,. to Judith L. Houghton, 3307 Belshire Court S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $547,000 09/30/2021
Lucas, David L. and Jeneva L. Lucas to Southern Estates LLC, 2014 Carvin St., 1806 Kenwood Blvd., 1218 Montrose Ave., 1109 12th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $450,000 09/28/2021
Schneid, Joel S. and Frances E. Schneid to James W. Stokes and Deborah B. Stokes, 202 Savannnah Drive, N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $417,000 10/01/2021
Lemm, Uwe M. and Xiaoling Xie to John T. Stanton and Maria Stanton, 2210 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $305,000 09/29/2021
Stuber, Ronald and Pam Stuber to Sonya Hale, 3540 Pinnacle Ridge Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $350,000 10/01/2021
Vagts, William A. and Alison S. Vagts to Michael C. Doan and Cindy B. Doan, 3701 Heatherton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $350,000 09/30/2021
$200,000 to $300,000 Beltran, Guillermo to Allison B. Moore, 124 Fugate Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $224,000 09/27/2021
Ciccarellli, Christopher A. to Amy E. Nielson, 1941 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $255,000 09/30/2021
Eakin Lenden A. to G.S. Rosenthal, 340 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $286,885 10/01/2021
Garst, Robert E. to Vincent M. Navarro and Casey M. Navarro, 1817 Sheffield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $275,000 09/30/2021
Hawks Point Investments LLC to Jared A. Brown and Chelsea P. Brown, 2120 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $281,500 10/01/2021
Joyce, Byron to Kevin R. Mendenhall and Darby Ann Fleming, 1911 Brighton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $283,000 09/27/2021
King, James A. V and Carlin P. King to Annmarie C. Drake, 549 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $227,950 09/27/2021
Knick, Timothy B. and Sieglinde K. Knick to Lois P. Beaver, 3515 Pinnacle Ridge Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $294,000 09/27/2021
Lacy, Carlene W. to George R. Campbell and Donna J. Campbell, 427 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $205,500 09/27/2021
Robison, Cecil M. to Sally A. Foutz, 3421 Overbrook Road Roanoke VA 24175, $249,900 09/28/2021
Linton, Jeffrey R. And Jessica L. Majnich to Nathan C. Wentzel, 921 Hamilton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 10/01/2021
Mountain Investors LLC to Encore3 LLC, 634 Montrose Ave., 1136 Stewart Ave. N.E., 4004 Kentucky Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA, Roanoke VA 24013, 24017 $220,000 10/01/2021
Piedmont, Timothy L. to Margaret N. Ellmore, 1302 Hamilton Terrace S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $250,000 09/29/2021
RAS Trustee LLC to Newrez LLC, 3044 Burnleigh Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $249,000 09/29/2021,
Simmons, Susan to George Papageorge and Amy Papageorge, 1910 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 09/29/2021
Skelton, Charlotte W. to John M. Finnerty, 1831 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $280,500 09/28/2021
Smith, Wanda S. and William C. Scott Estate to Lula A. Crawford, 4337 Holmes St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $224,000 10/01/2021
Storck, Sarah L. to Anthony Miano, 1581 Read Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $233,500 09/27/2021
Tucker, Kim V. to Krystine N. Smith, 4857 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 09/30/2021
Turpin, Scott A. and Margaret W. Turpin to SCI Suffolk LLC, 1270 Rockland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $297,000 10/01/2021
Walker, Nathan A. to Julie Pellillo, 2014 York Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $240,000 09/30/2021
$100,000 to $200,000 Becker, Brian H. and Cheryl B.Becker to Devin Pryce, 2633 Vancouver Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $132,000 09/30/2021
Cronise, Ronald A. and Patricia A. Cronise to Carl F. Beck and Jane A. Beck, 4011 Lake Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 09/30/2021
Ellis Family Construction LLC to Channing K. Saunders, 1816 Purcell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $160,000 10/01/2021
Firebaugh, Wayne to David S. Miller and Kimberly R. Miller, 2510 Tillett Road Roanoke VA 24015, $176,000 09/27/2021
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Nestor Ramazani and Antoinette Chuki, 1122 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 10/01/2021
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Desaneck M. Trent, 1932 Moorman Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 10/01/2021
Hale, John W. and Karen P. Hale to JFI LLC, 3123 Glenoak St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 09/29/2021
Hall, Barbara B. to Mary Boardman, 1002 Markham Cicle S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $164,500 09/30/2021
Hannabass, Roger T. to Aimee R. Holtsclaw and William T. Lahti, 813 6th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $161,500 09/30/2021
Lawson, Shirley B. to Ivan Nunez, 3757 Long Meadow Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $158,500 09/29/2021
Mesadieu, Castin to Therilia Marius and Shiller Marius, 3846 Wilmont Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $128,500 09/29/2021
Neidigh, Kurt A. to Laura DiCello and Jonathon C. Childress, 1916 Laura Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $168,000 09/28/2021
Nester, Terry L. and Debrah L. Nester to Kevin Harper and Tabitha Harper, 5123 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $190,000 09/30/2021
Oaklands Properties LLC to ACI Suffolk LLC, 1272 Rockland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $153,000 10/01/2021
O’Dell, Joseph and Amanda O’Dell to Ashley N. Simmons, 2132 Holley Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000 09/28/2021
Parrish, Suzanne E. to Gabriel C. Aiken, 459 Fleming Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 10/01/2021
Repscha, Brett H. to Jennifer Hanger, 1001 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $125,000 10/01/2021
Robinson, Kevin M. and Richard H. Robinson Estate to Gene D. Helms and Nick S. Helms, 2801 Hancock St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 09/30/2021
Scott, Howard C. and Crystal D. Scott to Crystal R. Dillman and Deborah A. Bailey, 4643 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $137,500 09/28/2021
Smith, Orlando to Jonathan V. Schang, 606 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $144,950 09/29/2021
Steelman, Thomas L. Jr. to Bilal Al Juboori, 329 Gilmer Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $120,000 09/28/2021
Vierling, Beth T. to Sun Flooring Inc., 1207 Brighton Road, Roanoke VA 24141, $147,000 09/30/2021
Vo, Cang T. and Tiep Vo to John Truong and Thi Thu Van Tran, 184 Oaklawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 10/01/2021
Walker, Cheryl R. to Gregory L. Jackson and Marilyn W. Jackson, 2650 Lakeview Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,000 09/28/2021
$50,000 to $100,000Bergeron, Patrick L. to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 1614 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $82,000 10/01/2021
Borden, Paul M. to Michael Shaffer, 2802 Cannaday Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $79,750 09/30/2021
Cash, Joshua to Bobby J. Kentrolis and Betty L. Kentrolis, 926 11th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,000 09/29/2021
Hunter, Valerie L. to Kae Enterprises LLC, 1507 Grayson Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $78,000 09/29/2021
M3A Enterprise LLC to Azyah S. Burnette, 1327 Dudley St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 09/29/2021
Powell, Beth V. to Affordable Measures Contractors LLC and Murray and Sons Electrial Inc., 3930 Grandview Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $70,000 10/01/2021
Roanoke County Over $300,000American National Bank and Trust Co. to Star City Super Squad LLC, 4622 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $1,400,000 10/01/2021
Hartman Real Estate LLC to JTCI Starkey LLC, 5151 Starkey Road Roanoke VA 24018, $750,000 10/01/2021
Hidden Valley Villas LLC to Michael G. Lawson and Twiligh A. Lawson, 4779 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $500,000 09/28/2021
Lanford, Carlinda S. to Henry D. Weigle and Katherine Rose Weigle, 5300 Fox Ridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $875,000 10/01/2021
McCarty, Geoffrey R. and Laura E. McCarty to Adam C. Neill and Melissa M. Neill, 6591 Fairway View Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $838,000 09/30/2021
Jackson, Larry and Cathy Jackson to Charlotte W. Skelton and Clay E. Skelton, 5628 Village Way Roanoke VA 24018, $479,950 09/30/2021
Knick, Kenneth A. and Delcey W.Knick to Douglas C. Agner and Kelly A. Agner, 1408 Fieldgate Road Salem VA 24153, $440,000 09/30/2021
Martin, Randall W. and Sandra D. Martin to Robert W. Hudgins and Kimberly R. Hudgins, 6509 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 09/27/2021
Sowder, Johnnie T. and Lorraine C. Sowder to Edward J. Davis Jr. and Kathy A. Davis, 1249 Longview Road Roanoke VA 24018, $409,000 10/01/2021
Stephenson, Robert to Patrick M. Ward and Jason M. Belcher, 6878 Campbell Drive Salem VA 24153, $468,000 10/01/2021
Divers, Gloria Z. to Janet C. Shell, 1021 Greenville Place Roanoke VA 24019, $329,950 10/01/2021
Divers, Mary S. to Jimmy Nicholson and Glenda A. Nicholson, 912 Langley Place Roanoke VA 24019, $305,000 09/30/2021
Gaines, Kelley L. to Esther F. McInerney and Justin C. Mcinerny, 7572 Boxwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $309,950 09/28/2021
Jones, Janice L. to Thomas J. Tronstad and Holly Mae Tronstad, 5305 Cromwell Court Roanoke VA 24018, $360,000 09/28/2021
Lawson, Michael G. and Twiligh A. Lawson to Tom Y. Brooks and Margaret L. Brooks, 5334 Luwannn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $389,000 09/27/2021
Parker, Christie M. to Christopher J. Page and Jennifer B. Page, 6448 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $332,000 09/28/2021
R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Benjamin T. Adams and Lindsey M. Adams, 2761 Russlen Drive Salem VA 24153, $368,435 10/01/2021
Slusser, Sean A. and Crystal J. Slusser to Mark H. Cody and Carla Sue Cody, 4032 Falling Creek Drive Vionton VA 24179, $338,000 09/27/2021
Stokes, James W. and Deborah B. Stokes to Danny C. Fainter and Gerald D. Gordon, 307 N. Preston Road Vinton VA 24179, $380,000 09/30/2021
Tani, Marjel to HA 3X Investment Property LLC, 7726 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24019, $335,000 09/30/2021
$200,000 to $300,000 Amos, Phyllis C. to Bethany L. Spencer, 3255 Londonderry Lane Cave Spring VA 24018, $225,950 09/30/2021
Big Lick Holdings LLC to Jennifer W. Rich, 338 Franklin Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $296,000 10/01/2021
Bishop, Joshua T. and Morgan F. Bishop to Niravkumar M. Desai and Nehal N. Desai, 7429 Tinkerview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $257,000 09/28/2021
Bowen, Williard D. Jr. and Melissa E. Bowen to Lucas C. Nowlin and Rachel E. Guilliams, 3709 London Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 09/30/2021
Cannaday, Curtis R. and Cassie M. Carr Estate to Dennis Menton and Theresa M. Menton, 1126 Belcroft Court Roanoke VA 24018, $270,800 10/01/2021
Chapman, Anita L. to James R. Biter and Sharon M. Biter, 1908 W. Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $299,500 09/30/2021
Christian, Donna Hurt and Kent B. Hurt Estate to Chan Y. Chen, 1926 Bridle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 10/01/2021
Egre, Cheryl M. to Charlotte A. Clark, 5316 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $205,000 10/01/2021
Goerner, Christopher T. and Teresa S. Goerner to Steven E. Keller, 3597 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 09/30/2021
Harris, Beverly O. to Ryan Porell and Cassandra Porell, 5278 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $279,000 09/28/2021
Hawryliw, William and Theresa A. Hawryliw to Nathan J. Switzer and Aimee C. Newman, 5040 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $298,000 09/27/2021
Holland, Joseph W. to Tyrell L. Witcher and Cynthia M. Witcher, 4907 Lantern Way Roanoke VA 24019, $227,000 09/27/2021
Mack Investments Inc. to Dianna Fafard, 3240 Davis Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 09/28/2021
McGhee, Betty L. to Michael A. Pietrzyk and Pamela A. Pietrzyk, 2450 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $215,655 10/01/2021
Metzler, David J. to James C. Severance, 1917 Brookfield Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $268,000 10/01/2021
Miska Properties LLC to Eric Yohe and Jeanette Yohe, 4931 Lantern St. Roanoke VA 24019, $219,000 09/30/2021
Moore, Curtis B. and Laura B. Moore to RGB Holdings LLC, 8715 Little Hoop Road Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 09/30/2021
Mundy, Phillip H. and Diane S. Mundy to Stacey R. Moore, 3734 Thompsons Lane Roanoke Vaq 24018, $280,000 09/28/2021
Price, Vivian L. to Justin S. Harris and Brittany O. Harris, 1580 Richland Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $270,000 10/01/2021
R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Mei Chen, 4275 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $279,950 10/01/2021
Reader, Ryan W. to Adam P. Fitzgerald and Breann L.Fitzgerald, 6237 Poage Valley Road Roanoke VA 24018, $236,000 09/20/2021
Ross, Jessica M. to Samantha Harlow-Shivers, 3585 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 09/28/2021
Sayers, Shana L. to Carl S. Parsons Jr., 523 Deer Ridge Lane Vinton VA 24179, $220,000 09/30/2021
Warren, David C. and Margarette Baker Estate to Jaime S. Reyna, 2767 Hillbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 09/28/2021
Williamson, Javon and Chandra R. Roberson to Comfort Homes Realty Group LLC, 5428 Quail Ridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 10/01/2021
Wyatt, Lorna C.and James Carter to William W. Barton and Ginger K. Smithers, 4401 Rosecrest Road Roanoke VA 24018, $299,500 10/01/2021
$100,000 to $200,000 Adams, Benjamin T. and Lindsey M. Adams to SD-MF Holdings LLC, 2076 Tula Drive Salem VA 24153, $195,000 10/01/2021
Blake, Andrea to Terezina M. Kartesz, 2973 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 09/28/2021
Brown, Dana S. to JPR Properties LLC, 0 Starkey Road Roanoke VA 24018, $125,000 09/30/2021
Caton, Shawn M. and Robert W. Caton to Charles A. Dailey, 8353 Brubaker Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 09/30/2021
Duckworth, David B. to Samson J. Feritta and Allison Y. Fertitta, 5712 Barnes Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $137,183 09/30/2021
Lewis, Shawn R. and Richard K. Lewis to Woody LLC, 3079 Parham Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $140,000 09/30/2021
Pentecost, Tammy L. and Ambrose J. Pentecost to Nhi P. Lee, 5303 Hearthstone Road Roanoke VA 24012, $134,000 10/01/2021
Pugh, David R. and Gladys A. Pugh to Brittany Alvis and Brandon Alvis, 313 Bowman St. Vinton VA 24179, $165,000 10/01/2021
Starkey, Brenda G. to Christopher D. Anderson, 7806 Damewood Drive Catawba VA 24070, $125,000 09/29/2021
Weld, Deanna B. to Stephen Wallace, 0 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $150,000 09/27/2021
Wilson, Benjamin D. and Jennifer L. Wilson to Samuel B. Johnson, 6354 Pinetree Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $174,000 09/27/2021
Woodard, John to John J. Copper and Nancy H.Copper, 4512 Buck Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 09/28/2021
Woody, Michael L. to Morgan M. Myers and Katherine S. Harris, 5260 Crossbow Circle Unit 16A Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 09/30/2021
$50,000 to $100,000Dempsey, James and Timothy Dempsey to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 101 Verndale Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $78,730 09/28/2021
Wood, Ronald D. and others to Ronald D. Wood and Jennie P. Wood, 3510 Hemington Road Roanoke VA 24014, $86,000 09/28/2021