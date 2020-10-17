Real estate transactions for Oct. 18, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Branch, Donn W. to Mitchell B. Horwitz and Milagros Jorge, 1512 Lakecrest Court Roanoke VA 24018, $490,000 10/01/2020.
Carter, D. Brent and Andrea M. Carter to Alexandra L. Hanlon and Rodney S. Kolb, 2802 Crystal Spring Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $344,500 09/30/2020.
Fogarty, Michael S. and Rebecca J. Fogarty to David L. Jones and Justine L. Jones, 2515 Stanley Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $900,000 10/02/2020.
Jacobson, Laura A. to Thomas L. Bindley Jr. and Kristin Garri, 2502 Richelieu Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $615,000 10/01/2020.
Jimenez, Juan and Elodia B. Jimenez to Henegar Homes LLC, 701, 711, 335, 339 and 621 Orange Ave. N.W., 1523 Buena Vista Blvd. S.E., 1001 Dale Ave. S.E., Roanoke VA 24017, 24013, $344,000 09/29/2020.
Johnson, Hugh C. to Katie R. Silcox, 36 Cardinal Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $935,000 10/02/2020.
Jones, David L. and Justine L. Jones to Charles S. Coulter, 2623 Cornwalllis Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $669,000 10/02/2020.
L&M Properties LLC to Lipscomb Properties LLC, 728 Wertz Road N.E., 2829 Ridgefield St. N.E., Roanoke VA 24012, $2,150,000 10/01/2020.
Mariano, Paul A. and Hillary M. Mariano to Joseph N. Kessler and Emily B. Kessler, 2115 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $348,300 09/29/2020.
Morris, Darrell and Kimberly F. Morris to John D. Morrison and Karen M. Morrison, 102 Campbell Ave. S.W. Unit 5 Roanoke VA 24011, $665,000 09/29/2020.
PHTW LLC to SMKS Management LLC, 25 Williamson Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24016, $1,400,000 10/01/2020.
Seligman, Bruce and Linda Seligman to Hamid Hasheminejad, 1210 Corporate Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $305,000 10/01/2020.
SMH Real Estate LLP to Tampa Two LLC, 2918 Glendale Ave., 4024 Michigan Ave., 3035 Melrose Ave., 1030 Adams St., 3938 and 4037 Dakota Ave., 5015 Morwanda St., 1015 and 1021 Orange Ave. N.W., 2712 Courtland Road N.E., 913 Hunt Ave., 2301 Liberty Road, 922 Rockland Ave., Roanoke VA 24017, 24012, $1,305,000 09/29/2020.
WTH Properties LLC and Beckner Boiler Corp. to 735 Norfolk LLC, 735 Norfolk Ave. Roanoke VA 24011, $500,000 09/30/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Borland, Robert S. to Robert E. Morris, 2042 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $210,000 10/01/2020.
Colace, Rosario and Rebecca M. Colace to Ryan D. Bailey and Jenny A. Roberts, 3436 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $242,500 09/28/2020.
Crawford, Sean D. and Kyra S. Crawford to Katy Anne Beach, 2531 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $214,911 10/02/2020.
Creedle, Edwin M. to Brian E. Holt and Sharon E. Holt, 2360 Kipling St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 10/02/2020.
Leonard, Tammy Jo to Jason M. Johnson and Becky V. Johnson, 2322 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $204,100 09/30/2020.
Liberi, David V. to Dylan J. Kiedrowski and Kaitlyn M. Kiedrowski, 2801 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 09/30/2020.
Moreno, Rocio to Hilda Rodriquez and Eder O. Moralez Cruz, 2915 Burton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 09/29/2020.
Plank Road Plants-Townside Gardens to Calm Properties LLC, 3614 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $200,000 09/28/2020.
Stensaker, Arne R. and Patricia Britz-Stensaker to Elizabeth C. Sartini and Patricia R. Campbell, 1528 Rosewalk Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $241,000 10/02/2020.
Yauger, Susan H. and Douglas Yauger to Henry T. White, 155 27th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $275,000 09/30/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Barry L. Compton Inc. to Perry L. Grogan and Brenda Sue Grogan, 716 12th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 09/30/2020.
Bayate, Odelta V. and Yusmanis Tourt-Reyes to Sherri L. Dunbar and Joshua G. Brown, 1112 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $130,900 10/02/2020.
Bova, Brenda C. to Patricia A. Kelly, 4444 Pheasant Ridge Road #107 Roanoke VA 24014, $179,300 09/30/2020.
Bryant, Jeannie A. to Pamela J. Romans, 2703 Forest Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 10/01/2020.
Caldwell, Jamie to David C. Wilson, 2726 Thorndale St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $167,900 10/01/2020.
Carlin, Tyler D. and Emily K. Carlin to Marcus A. Kinker and Rachel L. Wurster, 2027 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $199,000 10/01/2020.
Closingpower LLC to Lori M. Moyer, 2641 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $196,900 09/30/2020.
Deck, Margo M. to Sue M. Brewer, 3240 Oliver Road Roanoke VA 24012, $128,000 09/30/2020.
Diaz, Victoria E. to Richard Przybylski and Rebecca Przybylski, 1528 Salem Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $140,000 09/29/2020.
Dudley, Scott L. to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2043 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $128,057 10/02/2020.
Gaylor, Susan L. to Nathaniel R. Stephenson, 194 Lee Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 09/28/2020.
Greenfield Real Estate to Richard Christy and Meghan Christy, 1506 Edgerton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $126,000 09/28/2020.
IGE Properties LLC to Yellow Spider Properties LLC, 1133 Winona Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $168,000 09/30/2020.
Jimenez, Juan and Elodia B. Jimenez to Henegar Homes LLC, 113 Albemarle Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $176,000 09/29/2020.
Jones, Spencer S. and Deborah B. Jones to Alisha N. Miller, 1508 Golfside Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $116,500 10/02/2020.
McGhee, Leon T. and Ginger M. McGhee to Ashleigh Moreno, 2614 Plantation Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $138,257 10/02/20202.
McNeil, Daunielle and Charlene Shepherd to Brianna Williams, 4625 Jacklin Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $179,950 10/01/2020.
Melnychuk, Gilbert G. and Olga Melnychuk to Said Mdame, 624 Elm Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $114,000 10/01/2020.
Moreno, Serafin Cervante and Altagracia Gomez Arrellano to Cindy L. Wright, 2016 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $151,500 09/28/2020.
Morris, Robert E. to Courtney Staton, 1606 Lexington Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $160,000 09/30/2020.
Nelson Repair Service Inc. to Geoffrey H. Gardner, 3144 Allendale St. Roanoke VA 24014, $121,000 09/28/2020.
Osburn, Nathan L. and Jennifer L. Osburn to Kerry L. Mosley, 4763 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 09/29/2020.
Patterson, Nancy R. to Sonya F. Poole and Virginia C. Poole, 2110 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Unit 5 Roanoke VA 24014, $162,848 10/01/2020.
Perdue, William E. to Robert A. Overstreet, 610 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $190,000 10/01/2020.
Pham, Troung to Tracy Tran, 2939 Fleetwood Drive Roanoke VA 24015, $120,000 10/01/2020.
Polar, Lawrence F. and Carol G. Polar to Arley J. Murillo Gonzalez and Julieth P. Puentes Tobon, 4519 Biltmore Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $190,000 10/01/2020.
Reynolds, Timothy to David S. Points, 3346 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,000 09/28/2020.
Roberts, Jenny A. to Melanie Monsein, 912 Hamilton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $133,975 09/30/2020.
Rodriguez, Lenynn to Pamela Love, 612 Columbia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 09/30/2020.
S&Gs LLC to 924 Howbert LLC, 1411 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $135,000 09/28/2020.
Sherwood, Daniette L. to Robert J. Daniels and others, 2607 Churchill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $187,500 09/28/2020.
Spencer, Carla B. to Michael T. Whitley, 5008 Hazelridge Road Roanoke VA 24012, $148,000 10/02/2020.
Stover, Larry S. Jr. to Samantha M. Webb, 2813 Hancock St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $160,000 10/02/2020.
Surety Trustees LLC to American Advisors Group, 4608 Elva Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,395 10/02/2020.
Thomas, Laura B. to John K. Manzano and Emily D. Manzano, 3253 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 10/02/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Alona H. Shelton and Maria S. Craft to Barry C. Compton Inc., 2101 Denniston Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $80,000 09/30/2020.
Cannon, Wayne L. to BLJ & Associates LLC, 2431 Manning Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $61,250 10/02/2020.
Carter, Sherrie R. to Arcides Nolasco and Abigail Nolasco Portillo, 3337 Oliver Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $61,500 09/30/2020.
Doetsch, Scott R. and Jason S. Doetsch to Jacqueline C. Doetsch, 203 Courtney Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $72,280 09/30/2020.
Feldman, David J. and Harry Graninger to Jordan M. Stephenson, 2906 Sweetbrier Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $94,950 10/02/2020.
Lackey, Chad M. to Brian Bone, 5123 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $69,950 10/01/2020.
McMahon, Sean P. to Mary K. Clifton, 1706 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $73,000 10/02/2020.
Powers, Margie W. and Lula P. Wyatt Estate to Melanie A. Saunders, 1408 Brooks Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $84,000 10/02/2020.
S&Gs LLC to Endurance Welton LLC, 2425 Longview Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $63,000 10/02/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Abbott, Carol I. to Ali A. Moheb Khosrovi and Semiramis Moheb Khosrovi, 5006 Hunting Hills Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $500,000 10/02/2020.
Benson, Carl H. Jr. to LoveTLC LLC, 7717 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24019, $375,000 10/02/2020.
Bilyeu, Rosemary A. to Nancy M. Wilson, 5303 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $305,000 09/25/2020.
Burt, Steven W. and Audrey J. Burt to Johanna D. Sweet, 5585 Mount Laurel Road Roanoke VA 24018, $308,000 09/24/2020.
Caplinger, Gail M. to Jonathan M. Lambert and Pamela M. Lambert, 6513 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $367,000 09/29/2020.
Davis, Jacob T. and Christine B. Davis to Andrew W. Morris and Joanna F. Morris, 3541 Apricot Trail Roanoke VA 24012, $300,000 10/01/2020.
Dodson, Joshua M. and Lila J. Dodson to Lauren E. Greer, 4418 Kings Court Roanoke VA 24018, $420,500 10/02/2020.
Dries, Brett to Tom Steeves and Stacey O’Neal-Steeves, 6194 Timber Bridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $411,250 10/01/2020.
Duerbeck, Cathy A. to Francis J. Purcell, 1520 Kinloch Lane Salem VA 24153, $435,000 09/29/2020.
Elmore, Diane and Christopher Elmore to Janet V. Guthrie and Timothy N. Guthrie, 2417 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $365,000 09/25/2020.
Hage, Robert T. and Marianne H. Hage to Craig S. Sellers Jr. and Kimberly Sellers, 7508 Mount Chestnut Road Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 09/25/2020.
Hair House Works LLC to Geary L. Herndon and Joann M. Herndon, 1390 Hardy Road Vinton VA 24179, $350,000 10/01/2020.
Hidden Valley Villas LLC to James T. Ogle and Susan M. Ogle, 4773 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $441,403 09/28/2020.
Hungate, Lynn S. to Vickie R. Clarke, 4951 Towne Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $475,000 09/24/2020.
Lawrence, Mary M. to Justin J. Walsh and Sonnie C. Walsh, 2689 Woods Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $343,900 09/30/2020.
Lee, Rhonda G. to Kristy N. Stinnette, 494 Olney Road Vinton VA 24179, $397,200 09/23/2020.
Lutins, Neil D. and others to 3483 Electric Road LLC, 3843 Electric Road Roanoke VA 24018, $1,163,750 09/21/2020.
McLaughlin, Julian M. Jr. to Michael L. Lewis and Melinda M. Lewis, 5438 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 10/02/2020.
Shail, Todd M. to Ellen S. Sawyers and Erin R. Sydenstricker, 5225 Dresden Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $379,500 10/02/2020.
Steans, Stacy T. and Maria C. Steans to Monica S. Jones and Stark H. Jones, 5907 Paddington Court Roanoke VA 24018, $500,000 09/22/2020.
Vaughan, J. Scott and Deborah M. Vaughan to Luis A. LeCleres and Brian Willock, 6250 Fairway Forest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 10/02/2020.
Walsh, Justin J. and Sonnie C. Walsh to Preston L. Duff and Rebecca E. Duff, 1221 Coronado Drive Salem VA 24153, $300,000 09/30/2020.
Watson, Charles G. Jr. to Matthew B. Barnes, 5102 Labradore Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $329,000 09/21/2020.
Wholesale Automotive Inc. to Woods Property LLC, 5745 Starkey Road Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 09/30/2020.
Wilkes, Robert A. and Carlene E. Clark to Zachary R. Marshall and Tessley N. Marshall, 7067 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $468,000 10/01/2020.
Winnie, Alon P. to Evelyn Liu, 4058 Keagy Road Roanoke VA 24018, $500,000 10/01/2020.
Wright, Robert E. and Jennifer M. Wright to John E. Tyler Jr. and Sue Tyler, 6223 Stone Manor Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $378,000 09/21/2020.
Yolton, Francis L. and Charlene M. Yolton to Patrick E. Miller, 5922 Apple Harvest Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $307,000 09/30/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Almarez, Casey J. and Renee D. Almarez to Ricky L. Furrow and Dina M. Furrow, 3816 Praline Place Roanoke VA 24012, $272,000 10/01/2020.
Atlantic Union Bank to Suresh K. Ponnada, 5522 Crestwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $211,500 09/23/2020.
Ballard, Larry E. and Lilah D. Ballard to Robert L. Epperly and Kimberleigh H. Epperly, 770 Skycoe Drive Salem VA 24153, $239,000 10/01/2020.
Barton, James W. to JEG Realty Inc. and ECG LLC, 408 Chestnut St. Vinton VA 24179, $235,000 10/02/2020.
Bracken, David A. and Tia N. Bracken to Darrell Morris and Kimberly F. Morris, 6901 Crowell Gap Road Roanoke VA 24014, $290,000 09/29/2020.
Burkett, Edward W. and Carolyn Z. Burkett to Shaun D. Muse and Lakeisha D. Hamm-Muse, 5251 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $217,950 09/29/2020.
Castree, David E. and Marivette Castree to David A. Weiss, 6705 Shingle Ridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $242,000 09/22/2020.
Chilman, Elizabeth B. to Philip T. Hand, 4529 Colonial Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 10/01/2020.
Dang, Linh M. to Hui F. Chen, 920 Slusser Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 09/29/2020.
Difenderfer, Andrew J. and Dana M. Difenderfer to Jessica N. Smith and Nicholas Smith, 7619 Peebles Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $297,000 09/25/2020.
Dowdy, Walter R. Jr. to Troy E. Dickson, 1647 Carol Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $204,950 10/02/2020.
Ella, Michael M. and Anita C. Ella to Caitlin Sigmon and Willliam Patsel, 1914 Cambridge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $214,000 09/14/2020.
Gibson, Mathew J. and Carey S. Gibson to Danielle V. Lehman, 2525 Fountain Lane Vinton VA 24179, $275,500 09/18/2020.
Goodman, Dennis K. to Sean R. Dohner, 3016 Beacon Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $245,950 09/18/2020.
Hagood, Deborah M. to Linda C. Bowden and Rand H. Bowden, 2615 Southwoods Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $239,000 09/15/2020.
Hansen, Lisa to Mildred L. Bryson and George A. Sgouros, 5807 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $230,000 09/28/2020.
Henderson, Krista D. to Robert McGhee, 6643 Sugar Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 09/23/2020.
Herb Smith Inc. to Paul E. Stahl, 4339 Kirkwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $279,950 09/24/2020.
Hunt, George C. and Mabrey R. Hunt to Michael J. Dennis and Linnsey A. Dennis, 1004 Blakemore Circle Vinton VA 24179, $206,000 09/22/2020.
Ingram, Arbutus B. to Carla B. Spencer, 7823 Alpine Road Roanoke VA 24019, $258,000 10/02/2020.
Kelly, Patricia A. to Gregory L. Teets and Barbara S. Teets, 8418 Stoney Corner Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $241,000 09/30/2020.
Kriener, Robert C. to Dorothy Golden and William Golden Sr., 1942 Montclair Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $235,000 09/22/2020.
Land, Christopher N. and Estate of Frances L. Land to Greenway Construction Inc., 305 N. Preston Road Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 09/18/2020.
Long, Virginia B. Estate and others to Jason Cain, 4040 Falling Creek Drive Vinton VA 24179, $215,000 09/22/2020.
Luzynski, Thomas C. and Terri W. Luzynski to Ramain Gohar, 2744 Mallard Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 09/18/2020.
Martin, Mark A. to Travis W. Hipes, 802 Peyton St. Roanoke, VA 24019, $201,500 10/02/2020.
McCray, Robert A. and Iris S. McCray to David M. Donahue and Julie M. McHugh, 527 Magnolia Road Roanoke VA 24019, $224,000 09/21/2020.
McManus, Catherine A. to Larry B. Wade and Kayla B. Wade, 5604 Green Meadow Road Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 09/14/2020.
Mitchell, Richard E. and Sonnie L. Mitchell to Judith L. Dellinger, 10396 Ivy Ridge Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $226,000 09/17/2020.
Mondal, Arnab and Rupa Debnath to Tapiwa J. Kaseke, 1706 Connors Run Salem VA 24153, $229,500 10/02/2020.
Nolen, Dallas L. and Dorinda B. Nolen to Gerard M. Hall, 815 Dillon Drive Vinton VA 24179, $240,000 10/02/2020.
Parker, Joseph D. Sr. and Lazzelle W. Parker to Eric J. Wise, 4539 Vest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 09/16/2020.
Pinkerton, Derek to Kayla Owata, 4618 Nevis Drive Salem VA 24153, $269,950 09/28/2020.
Providence Properties LLC to Lawrence S. Breeding and Phyllis J. Breeding, 5228 Rosecliff Road Roanoke VA 24018, $294,950 09/14/2020.
R. Fralin Construction to Robert E. Brubaker and Kathy A. Brubaker, 2076 Lawson Lane Vinton VA 24179, $296,950 09/18/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Tyler Carlin and Emily Carlin, 2081 Lawson Lane Vinton VA 24179, $298,718 10/01/2020.
Radford, Amanda B. to Robert W. Kalman Jr. and Carole M. Kalman, 3719 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $230,950 09/28/2020.
Raz M Taz LLC to Carolyn E. Haley, 4740 Oakcliff Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $239,000 10/02/2020.
RJK Properties LLC to Sharv and Tatva Inc., 5624 Pleasant Run Road Salem VA 24153, $235,000 09/25/2020.
Roe, Jon M. and Kimberly C. Roe to Alfredo Camacho and Maria R. Camacho, 5224 Sugar Loaf Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $232,000 09/28/2020.
Rucker, Megan J. to Elizabeth G. Peters, 5203 Green Meadow Road Roanoke VA 24018, $206,000 09/28/2020.
Russell Forrest, Kimberly C. to Jesse C. Gilbert and Sadie-Mary Remington-Gilbert, 5406 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $209,000 09/23/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to Star City Investments LLC, 7843 Cedar Edge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $211,000 10/02/2020.
Scott, Bradley M. to Staci Greer and James M. Greer II, 2000 Tula Drive Salem VA 24153, $247,000 10/01/2020.
Shell, Curtis L. and Janet C. Shell to Gordon D. Parker, 877 Barrens Village Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $230,950 09/30/2020.
Smith, Sheri J. to Jonathan D. Thompson and Ericka M. Lanier, 2629 Northcross Road Roanoke VA 24018, $227,000 10/02/2020.
Smoak, J. Fletcher Jr. to Om Shree Hosptitality LLC, 0 Skyview Road Salem VA 24153, $250,000 09/18/2020.
Spradlin Farm Inc. to NRV Group LLC, 5508 and 5510 Crestwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $202,200 09/15/2020.
Starkey Properties LLC to Fellowship Community Church Holdings LLC, 0 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $262,500 09/30/2020.
St. Clair, Michael J. to Deanna Pinson, 3460 Sterling Road Roanoke VA 24014, $268,500 09/24/2020.
Steeves, Thomas H. and Stacey K. Steeves to Kelley R. Sherman, 3437 Greencliff Road Roanoke VA 24018, $232,000 10/01/2020.
Tinker Creek Developers Inc. to R. Carl Ennis, 1099 Old York Road Roanoke VA 24019, $274,950 09/15/2020.
Vaught, Howard and Georgia V. Shelton to Star City Investments LLC, 1721 Mill Pond Drive Salem VA 24153, $220,000 09/30/2020.
Wright, Allen L. and Vella S. Wright to Allen R. Christian and Cindy M. Christian, 3023 Orander Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $279,950 09/22/2020.
Yang, Xiaozhe to Grace Salanga De La Cruz and Jose Mari Luisito C. De La Cruz, 2760 Hillbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $242,500 09/25/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Altice, James and Megan J. Fridley to Caitlin M. Clinebell, 2845 Embassy Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $172,500 10/02/2020.
BPH Homes LLC to Kati Tabor, 8370 Willow Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 10/01/2020.
Cassell, Jimmy L. and Sarah A. Cassell to Patricia R. Smith, 7338 Apple Grove Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $137,000 09/16/2020.
Counts, Robert W. to Christopher W. Ayers and Brittany F. Staples, 705 Maple St. Vinton VA 24179, $148,000 09/30/2020.
Daniels, Iva H. to Jason M. Melber and Christina K. Melber, 322 Crofton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $178,000 10/02/2020.
Davis, Chase H. to Dawn C. Gonzalez, 7575 Webb Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $171,450 09/17/2020.
Deyerle, Martha P. to Kristen D. Moses, 7307 Scarlet Oak Court Roanoke VA 24019, $163,200 09/30/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Roger L. Ritz, 159 Pine St. Vinton VA 24179, $109,950 10/01/2020.
Fryer, Alan L. and Pamela Fryer to Bradley Nichols and Whitney Nichols, 3742 Hyde Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $197,000 09/25/2020.
Gee-Gee Enterprises LLC to Travis R. Brammer, 10996 Rocky Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $125,900 10/01/2020.
Hale, Christina N. and Jonathan M. Roberts to Kevin P. Sherman and Jeane L. Sherman, 3837 Carson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $160,000 09/14/2020.
Hall, Robert A. and Charlene R. Young to Tonny R. Hernandez Suazo Sr., 541 Olney Road Vinton VA 24179, $134,000 09/17/2020.
Hartman, Andrew P. to Nicole Lyon, 7328 Maple Court Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 09/30/2020.
Hilligloss, Edward E. to Anthony G. Fisher, 8141 Ashton Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $169,000 09/24/2020.
Holdren, Linda C. and Susan R. Holdren to Shareika N. Begley, 822 Halifax Circle Vinton VA 24179, $186,000 09/22/2020.
Hunting Hills Community Real Estate Inc. to Dalton Construction Co. Inc., 5126 Elk Hill Drive and acreage Roanoke VA 24018, $125,000 09/24/2020.
Jett, Marvin W. to Stormie Saunders, 5827 Plantation Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $187,900 10/01/2020.
Kingery, Jacob G. to Dawn Preston, 135 Cambridge Square Vinton VA 24179, $125,000 09/22/2020.
Kuntzen, Janis L. to RNM LLC, 3811 Kentland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 09/24/2020.
Kyd, Linda B. to Tit for Tat Inc., 7029 Mount Chestnut Road Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 09/28/2020.
Lane, Sharon E. to Barbara H. Bevan, 3060 McVitty Forest Drive #105 Roanoke VA 24018, $194,500 09/28/2020.
Living Well Church of the Nazarene to Brenda V. Brook, 3711 Ellen Drive Salem VA 24153, $185,000 09/29/2020.
Mantey, Kathryn B. to Oscar Tochimani Ramirez and Martha Cid Zaca 5744 Santa Anita Terrace Roanoke VA 24012, $164,475 09/30/2020.
McCowan, Moriah B. to Nicholas S. Lennard, 6809 Hofawger Road Boones Mill VA 24059, $170,000 09/23/2020.
McDaniel, Nancy A. to Deven R. McDaniel, 5511 Lynn Dell Road Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 09/30/2020.
McKnight, Jason A. and Sara Ann McKnight to Aaron T. Brown and Britany M. Scott, 5430 Eveningwood Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 09/25/2020.
Morgan, Alden and Abigal B. Morgan to Danette Radeka, 7054 Brookview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $189,950 09/21/2020.
Nicely, William L. and Melissa A. Nicely to James B. Akers and Trinh Nguyen Akers, 5711 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $189,950 09/30/2020.
Peters, Stacy Lee and Angela C. Peters to Selena P. Shelton, 523 Missimer Lane Vinton VA 24179, $169,950 09/25/2020.
Rich, Bernelle J. and Annie R. Ridley to Aaron L. Lang and Hannah L. Green, 6819 Northway Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $157,500 09/14/2020.
Roberts, Curtis R. and Mary D. Roberts to Trevor Dodge and Pennie Dodge, 204 Post Road Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 09/30/2020.
Savides, Carol Ann and others to Diane McDaniel, 344 Lynn Haven Circle Vinton VA 24179, $135,000 09/29/2020.
Scheibe, Victoria K. to John J. Copper and Nancy Copper, 4532 Yellow Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24014, $116,000 10/01/2020.
Seigle, Brigitte R. to Star City Investments LLC, 1567 South Pacific Drive Roanoke VA 24179, $122,000 09/17/2020.
Silver, Norah Ann to Meredith A. Webster, 3319 Forest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $123,500 09/21/2020.
Tisinger, Betty H. and Jo L. Diedrich to Lola P. McGuire and Kenneth W. Reynolds, 3013 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $121,000 09/24/2020.
Virginia Housing Development Authority to Brandon Diggs, 2017 Governor Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 09/30/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Carter, Stover W. to Mark R. Atkinson, 1008 Joe Carroll Road Salem VA 24153, $90,000 09/16/2020.
Daniels, Dorothy E. and Kenneth L. Daniels to Ostrom Properties LLC, 1884 Elbert Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $75,000 09/30/2020.
FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2081 Lawson Lane Vinton VA 24179, $50,000 09/30/2020.
FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2076 Lawson Lane Vinton VA 24179, $50,000 09/18/2020.
Gearhart, Kristi M. and Estate of Lewis C. Jamison to Walker James Investments LLC, 5816 Lakemont Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $75,000 09/17/2020.
Happy Hollow Holdings LLC to Boyd W. Deweese and Frances E. Deweese, 6467 Kelley St. Salem VA 24153, $74,000 09/21/2020.
Herb Smith Inc. to Leonel Montanez, 3547 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $75,000 09/25/2020.
Lewis, Roy A. to Chad E. Huddleston, 558 Petty Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $75,000 09/23/2020.
Oliver, Paul T. and Carol R. Oliver to Robert Radford and Teresa Radford, 767 Givens Tyler Road Salem VA 24153, $53,000 09/23/2020.
Patel, Jitendcrakumar D. to Bhavik Patel and Priya Patel, 3931 Piney Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $70,000 09/18/2020.
Salem
Over $300,000
Brown Phillips LLC to Gail E. Grabiec, 502 Mount Vernon Ave. Salem VA 24153, $381,350 09/25/2020.
Camp, Glenda F. to Ronald A. Sink, 612 Highfield Road Salem VA 24153, $400,000 09/16/2020.
Cooper, Charles R. to Paul W. Bond, 2504 Oak Ridge Lane Salem VA 24153, $391,500 09/30/2020.
Coulling, Christopher K. to Martha A. Wolford, 215 Baier Drive Salem VA 24153, $512,000 09/01/2020.
Graves, James W. II to James Esson, 1919 McVitty Road Salem VA 24153, $334,300 09/21/2020.
Guthrie, Janet V. to Karla Murphy, 721 Mount Vernon Ave. Salem VA 24153, $352,000 09/25/2020.
Mayhew, John D. Jr. to BSMM Properties LLC, 1390 Southside Drive Salem VA 24153, $495,000 09/17/2020.
Milberger, Mark L. to Stanford R. Shearer, 315 Eighth St. Salem VA 24153, $300,000 09/04/2020.
Tarpley Graham LLC to Lynn S. Hungate, 733 Ambler Lane Salem VA 24153, $539,950 09/24/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Jerald E. Stewartson III, 1028 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $299,500 09/29/2020.
Bowman, Daniel W. to Jason L. Dennis, 935 Glenmore Drive Salem VA 24153, $217,500 09/09/2020.
Brittain, Gerald H. to Jacob M. Harris, 204 Keesling Ave. Salem VA 24153, $230,000 09/15/2020.
Dorton, James D. to Dakota S. Tomlin, 614 Marshall St. Salem VA 24153, $245,000 09/21/2020.
Dyson, Madeline U. to Daphne Norman, 1928 McVitty Road Salem VA 24153, $276,000 09/21/2020.
Edwards, Grover W. to Lewis E. Pitts Jr., 490 Bonnie Lane Salem VA 24153, $249,950 09/25/2020.
Hutchinson, David L. to Robert S. Miles III, 404 Highfield Road Salem VA 24153, $235,500 09/10/2020.
Leweke, Scott R. to Gregory D. Arrington, 1900 Haworth Circle Salem VA 24153, $245,000 09/30/2020.
Loving, Lavena M. to Geovanni Guzman Garcia, 213 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $209,950 09/16/2020.
McIntire, Mark D. to David W. Young Jr., 2908 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $225,000 09/18/2020.
Reynolds, David R. to Stephen Davies, 338 North Mill Court Salem VA 24153, $260,000 09/11/2020.
Snead, Thomas R. to Tracey L. Dempsey, 818 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $275,000 09/09/2020.
Stover, John W. to Daniel W. Faris, 2409 Karen Drive Salem VA 24153, $245,000 09/24/2020.
Thomas, Hunter R. to Raymond A. Norvell, 472 Hemlock St. Salem VA 24153, $265,000 09/08/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Allen, Kyle R. to Jacob A. Hackler, 818 North Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $162,000 09/03/2020.
Brammer, Glenn P. to Timothy I. Mattox, 800 Elizabeth Ave. Salem VA 24153, $137,000 09/30/2020.
Chittum, Kristie D. to Melissa K. Slusher, 1542 Garst St. Salem VA 24153, $147,500 09/14/2020.
Christian, Allen R. to Thomas H. Knebel, 804 Moran Ave. Salem VA 24153, $199,200 09/24/2020.
Hagerman, Alden to Josephine R. Furrow, 1754 Pexton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $177,100 09/01/2020.
Hubbard, Justin K. to Mark A. McHaha, 556 Easy St. Salem VA 24153, $136,000 09/30/2020.
Investors LLC to Leslie D. Higgins, 1418 Filson St. Salem VA 24153, $197,000 09/30/2020.
Lee, Rebecca G. to Kevin L. Williams, 1029 Grace St. Salem VA 24153, $197,000 09/18/2020.
Miles, Robert S. III to Rachel M. Williams, 723 Crystal Drive Salem VA 24153, $129,950 09/14/2020.
Pincus, Finn David to Thomas G. Wood Jr., 608 Tennessee St. Salem VA 24153, $132,900 09/16/2020.
Pollard, Richard H. to 407 Bowman LLC, 407 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $164,950 09/25/2020.
Rector, Michael Lee to Roberta A. Crenshaw, 1070 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $122,000 09/22/2020.
Smith, Edward D. II to Ronald D. Henson, 629 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $127,000 09/25/2020.
Stover, Thomas M. to Robert C. Smith III, 1223 Forest Lawn St. Salem VA 24153, $121,500 09/17/2020.
Tabotabo, Karen M.B. to Terri L. Woods-Fox, 2033 Burma Road Salem VA 24153, $128,000 09/30/2020.
Turley, Wayne A. to Dennis J. Mizack, 712 Harrison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $132,700 09/01/2020.
Valley Church Trustees to Amber R. Hutchings, 820 Delaware St. Salem VA 24153, $139,900 09/24/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Heffron, Hailey A. to 907 Central LLC, 907 Central Ave. Salem VA 24153, $92,300 09/24/2020.
