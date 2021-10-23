Real estate transactions for Oct. 24, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke Over $300,000
1357 LLC to Khan Properties LLC, 3506 Williamson Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $525,000 10/05/2021
Kroger Limited Partnership to Branch Group Inc., 3635 Peters Creek Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $3,125,000 10/04/2021
Light, Sandra B. to William A. Vagts and Alison S. Vagts, 3905 Bosworth Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $458,000 10/04/2021
Pritchard, Denver L. and Melissa C. Pritchard to Jeffery S. White and Linda McClary, 1811 Mount Vernon Road Roanoke VA 24015, $475,000 10/07/2021
Carter, Tammy to John S. Oney and Jennifer J. Oney, 3864 Darlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $349,950 10/04/2021
Hospitality and Housing LLC to Michael Coleman and Erica N. Donica, 2236 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $395,000 10/08/2021
Shinn, John A. Jr. and Josephine M. Shinn to Theodore P. Nelson and Esther Ruth Nelson, 225 23rd St. S.W. Unit 403 Roanoke VA 24014, $375,000 10/08/2021
TPV LLC to Atallah Alhabib, 2205 & 2211 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $350,000 10/08/2021
Wimmer, Ronald W. and Ethel G. Wimmer to Gwendolyn M. Knowlton and Charles E. Knowlton, 2319 Pinnacle Ridge Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $336,500 10/06/2021
$200,000 to $300,000
Arliss, Denise T. to Matthew and Kesley-Ann Steffon-Brenton, 2033 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 10/04/2021
Cooper, Raymond E. to Walter J. Paz and Emily L. Bivens, 4715 Belford St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 10/05/2021
Ericksen, Kiana L. and Christian L. Eriksen to Victoria G. Williams, 1745 20th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $225,000 10/07/2021
Fisher, Leona M. to Peter R. Engle and Kathleen Ann Engle, 1845 Belleville Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $295,200 10/05/2021
Garst, Judy E. to Christian L. Eriksen, 3919 High Acres Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $220,000 10/07/2021
James, Colby W. to Jennifer Fitzgerald, 4306 Mountain View Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 10/07/2021
O’Connor, William R. and Robin E. Dearing to Stargazer Roanoke LLC, 1007 1st St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $252,000 10/05/2021
Quesenberry, Dana S. to Christina L. Havrila, 4751 Biltmore Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $237,000 10/08/2021
Ross, Ashley N. to Sean T. Henschel and Kaylan A. Dudley, 745 Old Vinton Mill Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $230,700 10/06/2021
Viva Development LLC to Kristina Y. Palmer and Edith M. Uthoff, 2825 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24915, $299,950 10/08/2021
Wilson, Clfton L. and Diana C. Wilson to Scott J. Brooks and Maeleigh Lee, 3305 Troxell Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $239,950 10/05/2021
$100,000 to $200,000
AFIG LLC to Zachary L. Hunter and Baysia A. Edwards, 1056 Glenn Ridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $174,000 10/05/2021
Bostic, Joel Z. and Christopher W. Blankenship to Rosalinda Buillen Miranda and Yimis R. Ramirez Nieto, 614 Angle Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 10/05/2021
C&K Simmers LLC to Mark A. Arobgast and Anna Arbogast, 526 5th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $129,500 10/07/2021
Clark, Linda L. to James A. Holley and Cynthia Holley, 1312 Morningside St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,000 10/04/2021
Cook, Pamela C. to Teddy Giles, 1103 Greenhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 10/04/2021
Craddock, Jean G. and Angela C. Pryor to Nhi P. Lee, 8317 Cardington Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $101,000 10/04/2021
Dunn, Gina to Kyaw Ko Ko Naing, 2521 Dorchester Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $164,900 10/08/2021
Dyckman, Patricia D. to Heather D. Whitt, 2529 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 10/04/2021
Equity Trustees LLC to Frances A. Tracy, 402 Cherryhill Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $113,744 10/06/2021
Farms-River, Renee to Wendy Ewalt, 4318 Tennessee Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $103,000 10/08/2021
Houtz, Angela J. and David A. Gabel to Phyllis J. Wolf and Stephebn E. Shirley, 3534 Courtland Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $121,800 10/05/2021
Nguyen, Tommy to James W. Barbour, 4944 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,950 10/04/2021
Prime Home Buyers LLC to Joseph Kaminski and Sandra Kaminski, 4621 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $167,000 10/06/2021
Star City Investments LLC to Kayleigh Marques-DeAlmedia, 3757 Green Spring Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $194,950 10/08/2021
TMTM Properties LLC to Reynardo Ramos Ramos and Whitney Ramos, 2643 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $196,000 10/06/2021
Via, Richard L. and Janet A. Via to Muthusam and Sureshkumar Sundaravadivelu, 3402 Belle Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 09/28/2021
White Pine Ventures LLC to Casey DiVirgilio, 1525 Andrews Road Roanoke VA 24017, $144,000 10/05/2021
Wood, Donna J. and others to Joe Lee and Phan Lee, 6217 Pettit Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $160,000 10/07/2021
$50,000 to $100,000
Boone, Elizabeth J. and Mary J. Boone to Jacob Grant and Jamie Dooley, 1514 Church Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $97,000 10/06/2021
Flick, Kristi L. to Tim D. Pham, 135 Highland Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $50,000 10/07/2021
Harris, Marla L. to Beth Ann McFadden, 1013 Penmar Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $95,950 10/07/2021
Martin, Todd C. to FCHB Inc., 1302 Stewart Ave. Roanoke VA 24153, $52,000 10/04/2021
Peroulas, Helen G. to Cosmo Holdings LLC, 5125 Airport Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $82,000 10/04/2021
Smith, Garrett P. to Orlando Smith, 1329 Peters Creek Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $82,000 10/05/2021
Stull, Gary L. And Joseph Stull Estate to Roragen Properties LLC, 2410 Howard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $65,000 10/06/2021
Walk, Shane to Angel Cartwright and Edward A. Dolan, 655 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $80,000 10/08/2021
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Getz, George G. and Michael W. Schmitt to Melissa C. Pritchard and Denver L. Pritchard Jr., 5318 Black Bear Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $865,000 10/08/2021
R. Fralin Construction Co. to Robert l. Taylor and Barbara D. Taylor, 6997 Blackstone Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $458,510 10/08/2021
Chen, Chan Yuan to Suzanne E. Parrish and Allen S. Diomedi, 5625 Orchard Valley Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $390,000 10/08/2021
Cochran, John A. and Estate of Mable Cochran Estate to Johnnie T. Sowder and Lorraine C. Sowder, 5425 Quail Ridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $369,000 10/04/2021
Gaines, Casey H. and Danille G. Gaines to Lisa D. Bannister and Robin R. Wright, 4995 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $349,950 10/08/2021
Gardner, Larry D. and Vicki L. Gardner to Benjamin H. Tatum, 534 Mendham Way Salem VA 24153, $399,950 10/08/2021
Huffman, Robert L. and Lori A. Huffman to Colby S. Smith and Melissa A. Smith, 7167 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 10/08/2021
Whitt, Stacey and Deborah Whitt to Melissa R. Foster, 2941 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $359,950 10/06/2021
$200,000 to $300,000
Baughman, Angela L. to Alla I. Ward, 4314 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $212,000 10/07/2021
Brooks, Dennis P. to David M. Lewis, 1185 Nover Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $235,000 10/07/2021
Brown, Lauren A. and Richard T. Brown to William M. Wren and Stephanie D. Wren, 1843 Pembrook Drive Vinton VA 24179, $226,752 10/05/2021
Clark, Jay C. and Jessica E. Clark to William O. Holmes and June L. Holmes, 3813 Apricot Trail Roanoke VA 24012, $295,000 10/04/2021
Clark, Karin S. to David W. Stidham, 2950 Tamarack Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 10/07/2021
Conner, Robert S. and Louise E. Conner to James D. Settles and Robin Settles, 3728 Thompson Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $243,000 10/05/2021
Geary, Hugh and Lydia Geary to Robert L. Wilson and Jennifer Emerson, 226 East Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $215,000 10/07/2021
Hazelwood, Peggy N. to Kaylyn D. Barney and Joseph E. Terrell, 5113 Glen Heather Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 10/08/2021
Howald, Robert and Samanatha Howald to Angel R. Martinez Pagan and Jacklyn A. Martinez, 7109 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 10/08/2021
Howell, Paul M. to Robert A. Overstreet, 4408 Kirkwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 10/05/2021
Luther, Chandler M. and Hillary S. Luther to Andris J. Goncarovs and Joaquina J. Webber-Shirk, 3005 Woodthrush Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 10/04/2021
Marie, Yvette H. to Zaid Rihda, 6671 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 10/07/2021
Miller, Erma J. and Evelyn H. Johnston Estate to Todd-Michael Hayes, 2440 Feather Garden Circle Vinton VA 24179, $252,950 10/06/2021
Mlasgar, Carol Ann to Heather G. Duncan, 4417 Kirkwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 10/06/2021
Offermann, Elizabeth H. to Sherry C. Falls, 4922 Sunny Side Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 10/05/2021
Smith, Eric C. and Kristen R. Smith to Christopher S. Harrison and Amanda L. Brown, 1422 Freeborn Circle Roanoke VA 24014, $265,000 10/08/2021
St. Peter, Keith D. and Lindsay P. St. Peter to Amanda Brown, 7035 Northway Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $222,500 10/05/2021
Stevens, Devin S. and Katie B. Stevens to Michael W. Crowder and Susan G. Crowder, 5509 Palmer Green Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $299,950 10/07/2021
Wade, Dennis to Samuel G. Smith and Linda L. Clark, 4919 Lantern St. Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 10/05/2021
Woods, Lloyd L. to Woody LLC, 839 Dillon Drive Vinton VA 24179, $218,000 10/08/2021
$100,000 to $200,000
Carpenter, Sara L. to M.W. Dunbar Construction Inc., 1814 Terry Drive Vinton VA 24179, $130,000 10/08/2021
Duncan, Heather G. to Annah E. Robertson, 5535 Hollins Road Roanoke VA 24019, $154,950 10/05/2021
Gladden, Deborah to Jake Tester, 3208 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $117,000 10/08/2021
Le, Toan and Nina Le to Tommy Nguyen, 5808 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 10/08/2021
Lee, Maeleigh to Daryl C. Martin Jr., 208 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $163,950 10/04/2021
Nahum LLC to Curtis R. Compton and Cynthia J. Compton, 3564 Leffel Road Roanoke VA 24018, $118,000 10/04/2021
Oxygene, Albertha to Francis O. Luc Naylah L. Tate, 901 Wyndham Drive Vinton VA 24179, $198,425 10/07/2021
Plogger, Austin T. and Stephanie Plogger to Julie G. Kirkland, 3641 Bunker Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $167,022 10/08/2021
Sherman, Rebecca A. and Kristi L. Gerhart to Christopher B. Smith, 5301 Grandin Road Ext. Roanoke VA 24018, $182,500 10/04/2021
Smith, Angela C. to Ricardo Porrata, 3381 Kelly Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $180,000 10/08/2021
Taylor, Carolyn M. to Shepherd Real Estate LLC, 406 N. Blair St. Vinton VA 24179, $115,000 10/08/2021
Vaught, Christopher G. to Jennifer T. Smith, 513 Holiday Road Vinton VA 24179, $168,000 10/08/2021
Woods, Peggy M. to Christopher L. Woods to Justin L. Plymale, 6932 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 10/07/2021
$50,000 to $100,000
Brown, Francis N. II and others to Todd J. Smithson and Shannon P. Smithson, 6796 Waterstone Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $69,000 10/07/2021
Charles R. Simpson Inc. to Roger W. Saunders and Mary S. Saunders, 2904 Edgefield Drive Vinton VA 24179, $69,000 10/04/2021
Martin, Daryl C. Jr. to Chandler J. Holley, 116 7th St. Vinton VA 24179, $91,950 10/04/2021
Noecker, Mark to Shane A. Figgins and Jennifer W. Horsley, 0 Laurel Glen Road Vinton VA 24179, $60,000 10/04/2021
Salem
Over $300,000
Bell, Barbara B. to Mark Nayden, 352 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $599,950 09/01/2021
D and T Residential Properties to Daniel Swope, 1929 Maylin Drive Salem VA 24153, $405,000 09/08/2021
Harrison, Fenton F. to Jerry J. Jarosik, 2024 Bent Ridge Lane Salem VA 24153, $400,000 09/24/2021
Trivedi, Shairvi K. to Stephan W. Atkinson, 1103 Winner’s Circle Salem VA 24153, $445,000 09/30/2021
Wiley, Darlene C. to Blakes Rentals LLC, 598 Roanoke St. Salem VA 24153, $460,000 09/16/2021
Messick, Dale E. to Kimberly Hodge, 154 Forest Drive Salem VA 24153, $357,000 09/01/2021
Tanner, David A. to Benjamin J. Chrisfield, 948 North Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $350,000 09/03/2021
$200,000 to $300,000
Anderson Law to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1407 Longview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $208,300 09/09/2021
Blankenship, Avery L. to Venkateswara K. Kollipara, 2429 South Clearing Road Salem VA 24153, $219,000 09/24/2021
Bowles, David W. to Max H. Darnall, 501 Poplar Ave. Salem VA 24153, $202,500 09/30/2021
Busic, Vickie to David N. Mitchell, 311 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $245,000 09/08/2021
Catron, Nellie T. to Donna D. King, 329 Howard DR Salem VA 24153, $285,000 09/02/2021
Clinevell, Chad A. to Zachary A. Richardson, 1534 Narcissus St. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 09/10/2021
Collins, Stephen K. to Jessee L. Clay, 1543 Poplar Ave. Salem VA 24153, $260,000 09/30/2021
Counts, Sarah E. to Billy D. Winters, 2223 Mulberry St. Salem VA 24153, $218,000 09/30/2021
Dang, Qua to Shavik J. Patel, 1521 Longview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $210,000 09/21/2021
Goldsmith, Lainie L. to Cameron Sams, 1526 Longview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $224,950 09/01/2021
Hayslett, Lynda B. III to Joseph M. Sherinsky, 1801 Epps Drive Salem VA 24153, $230,000 09/20/2201
Hughes, Sandra M. to Joseph B. Lovins, 608 W. Carrollton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $265,950 09/13/2021
Modica, William to Benjamin D. Vance, 305 Richfield Ave. Salem VA 24153, $239,000 09/21/2021
Powell, Jane A. to Jennifer Wallding, 2532 Keagy Road Salem VA 24153, $289,000 09/24/2021
Powell, William H. to Charles A. Schultz, 316 N. Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $260,500 09/27/2021
Runyon, Mary F. to Donna M. Harris, 1731 Nome Circle Salem VA 24153, $245,000 09/13/2021
Scott, Charles D. to La Nessa Hughson, 2245 Twelve O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $229,950 09/07/2021
Star City Investments LLC to Amy M. Creger, 259 Texas Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $264,950 09/17/2021
$100,000 to $200,000
Anderson, Rhonda L. to Salem Ministries Conference, 829 Indiana St. Salem VA 24153, $195,000 09/01/2021
Bourhill, Eric C. to William T. Welch, 417 Front Ave. Salem VA 24143, $149,950 09/30/2021
Bowen, Kenneth D. Jr. to Kenneth D. Bowen, 508 Cleveland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $157,500 09/20/2021
Brown, Belinda R. to Cynthia Moran, 2048 Mountain Ave. Salem VA 24153, $190,000 09/21/2021
Broyles, Jamie C. to Ricky Rucker, 330 Chestnut St. Salem VA 24153, $178,000 09/24/2021
Buck Properties Management LLC to Christopher J. Stanek, 555 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $180,000 09/09/2021
Huffman, Darrell J. to Mildred G. Ruff, 1931 Chaffee St. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 09/02/2021
King, Charles W. to John T. McCann, 1739 Mill Lane Salem VA 24153, $194,950 09/16/2021
Kolb, Timothy J. to Dustin L. Reynolds, 136 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $139,500 09/21/2021
Maddy, David P. to Natalie M. Frantz, 120 Maple St. Salem VA 24153, $142,000 09/30/2021
Mason, Johnny L. to Carrie L. Speck, 212 N. Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $190,000 09/08/2021
Rutherfoord, Elizabeth A. to David Metzler, 2325 Wood Gate Lane Salem VA 24153, $115,000 09/22/2021
Sink, Clyde to Zachery McGuire, 208 Orchard St. Salem VA 24153, $180,000 09/07/2021
Tackman, Terry M. to Kevin C. Thompson, 1746 Glendon Road Salem VA 24153, $140,000 09/24/2021
Thompson, David A. to David P. Warden, 202 Wilson St. Salem VA 24153, $140,000 09/27/2021
Villa Land Co. LLC to Lynda B. Hayslett, 855 Stonegate Court Salem VA 24153, $180,000 09/22/2021
Webb, David E. to Charles D. Scott, 142 Valledale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $153,000 09/07/2021
Winnie, Alon P. Jr. to Steven W. Negley, 412 E. Riverside Drive Salem VA 24153, $148,900 09/17/2021
Wolf, Adam L. to Thomas P. Mehaffey, 1757 Pexton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $169,950 09/10/2021
Wyatt, Scottie L. to Rick Corell, 2243 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $134,950 09/17/2021
Gordon, Michael to David A. Thompson, 607 W. Calhoun St. Salem VA 24153, $85,000 09/09/2021
Roanoke Street Properties LLC to Boreauger LLC, 724 Roanoke St. Salem VA 24153, $50,000 09/14/2021
Vance, Jaynne K. to Dev Moran LLC, 2244 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $90,000 09/15/2021
Wade, Scott to Redger LLC, 900 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $92,000 09/02/2021