Real estate transactions for Oct. 25, 2020

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Branch Management Corp. to Roanoke Commercial Real Estate LLC, 3517 Aerial Way Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $1,600,000 10/09/2020.
BVA Towne Square LLC to Irfan Khan, 1379 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $950,000 10/08/2020.
Hawkspoint Investments LLC to Sara E. Dill and Michael C. Dill, 1925 Cambridge Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $317,605 10/09/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Kvakic, Djana to Curtis Curry and Phoung Curry, 547 Highland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $286,950 10/05/2020.
Wheat, Nathan to Mathew H. Donnelly and Brittany N. Donnelly, 2348 Locust Grove Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $216,200 10/07/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Aker, Cathy M. and others to Persimmon Homes LLC, 1122 Winona Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $116,000 10/06/2020.
Akers, Stephen D. and Bobby L. Akers to Jedan S. Duncan and Stephanie C. Duncan, 4645 Elva Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $130,000 10/09/2020.
Ayers, Gary W. to Gretchen A. Rush, 2133 Mountain View Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $191,000 10/08/2020.
Bishop, Sarah B. to Emily Poertner and Spencer Holladay, 440 Cedar Bluff Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $144,000 10/07/2020.
Brinegar, David K. to Francisa F. Ayala Rodriguez, 140 Wentworth Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $169,000 10/08/2020.
Dowell, Adrian E. and others to Demoh K. Thullah, 2441 Kingston Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $180,000 10/08/2020.
Fox, Michael R. Jr. to Victoria Heighter, 2032 Sanford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 10/09/2020.
Gapinske, Michael S. to Gianna C. Castellino, 2421 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $168,000 10/08/2020.
Huff, Caroline J. to German R. Roman, 2158 Woodland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $120,000 10/09/2020.
Hylton, William L. Jr. and Lisa A. Hylton to Corey A. Eubank and Dajana Kvakic, 430 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $120,000 10/05/2020.
Jenkins, Tyler H. and Holly M. Jenkins to KAT Properties LLC, 3227 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $124,950 10/09/2020.
Kalstrom, Joel to Karen Pasquale, 2218 Plantation Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,990 10/08/2020.
Magrone, Benneditto A. and Julia A. Magrone to Larry Carter and Susan Carter, 1617 24th St. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,500 10/05/2020.
Mitchell, Christopher L. and Bethany A. Mitchell to James G. Howard, 1012 Jamison Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $110,000 10/09/2020.
Quinn, Courtney M. to David Looney and Jennifer Looney, 4720 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $156,450 10/08/2020,.
Ring, Jeff and Tamara Ring to Denesys E. Huerta, 4920 Desi Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $144,000 10/08/2020.
Smith, Elissa J. and Erin J. Smith to Jake Warr and Jessilyn P. Warr, 1821 Lynn St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,000 10/07/2020.
Spruell, Sandra S. to James L. McDonald, 4621 Heather Drive Unit 319 Roanoke VA 24018, $169,900 10/05/2020.
Stowasser, Hans-Andreas to George Mullins, 2948 Glenrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $120,000 10/07/2020.
Warr, Jake T. to Gary Stanley and Connie Stanley, 5101 Youngwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $167,500 10/06/2020.
Wiley, B. Maxine to Leslie D. Eural, 1220 Thomas Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $118,000 10/06/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Jonathan E. Brown, 1841 Downing St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $93,300 10/09/2020.
Coffey, Alton R. to Hutton Investments LLC, 1144 Thompkins Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,000 10/09/2020.
DeBusk, Thomas I. III and Carol DeBusk to JBS Capital LLC, 309 Noble Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $76,000 10/09/2020.
Hatcher, David and Ruth M. Hatcher Estate to Carl T. Hall Jr., 730 and 802 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $65,000 10/08/2020.
Kuykendall, Willliam T. Jr. and Faith L. Kuykendall to Barry C. Compton Inc., 4827 Showalter Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,000 10/08/2020.
Taylor, Nathan O. to Jacob N. Shaffer, 2202 Edgerton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $89,000 10/09/2020.
Teirney, David J. and Pamela R. Teirney to Jalam Poling, 1905 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,000 10/07/2020.
Williams, Wanda C. to to Hengar Homes LLC, 1421 Gilbert Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 10/08/2020.
Williams, Wanda C. to to Hengar Homes LLC, 1415 Gilbert Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 10/08/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Bishop, Lester T. and Chrystal E. Bishop to Michael T. Wilburn and Kimberly F. Wilburn, 1502 Kinloch Lane Salem VA 24153, $374,950 10/09/2020.
Brugh, Jordan E. and Wesley A. Brugh to Anthony Broughman and Brittney Broughman, 4910 Plantation Grove Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $424,950 10/08/2020.
Gilbert, Marcus and Mary Gilbert to Sharon Chewning, 5029 Buffalo Circle Salem VA 24153, $310,000 10/09/2020.
Hidden Valley Villas to John A. Hartford Jr. and Ann S. Johnson, 4724 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $409,500 10/09/2020.
Kinzer, Bonnie H. to Lance N. Whitt and Mia C. Whitt, 8242 Loman Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $325,000 10/05/2020.
Moore, C. Richard III and Lavonne M. Moore to Jason S. Wachnowsky, 5838 Winnbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $535,000 10/09/2020.
Truck Enterprises Inc. to Morgan Property Investment LLC, 4700 Kenworth Road Roanoke VA 24019, $3,930,000 10/06/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Anderson, Lauren E. to Pedro Cruz Rojas, 2418 Eastland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $240,250 10/05/2020.
Clark, Ernest P. and Mary G. Clark to Ronald L. Long and Sheila S. Long, 3642 Larson Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $254,950 10/09/2020.
Covert, Chet A. and Katrina L. Covert to Quinton R. Terry and Latisha R. Terry, 5904 Wayburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $202,400 10/06/2020.
Davis, Eric S. II and Allyson Davis to James Kossman and Joan Kossman, 2731 Coachman Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $290,000 10/09/2020.
Dewitt, Sandra W. to Branly D. Montas, 3711 Tomley Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $239,000 10/09/2020.
Foutz, Timothy L. to Jeffrey A. Ring and Tamara L. Ring, 5203 Appletree Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $259,900 10/09/2020.
Hudson, Frank J. and Gertrude E. Hudson to Nealda McClung-Morris, 3415 Laurel Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 10/05/2020.
Leslie, Gregory E. to Arnold T. Gates, 1811 Melissa Circle Vinton VA 24179, $239,950 10/09/2020.
McNabb, Denise A. to Nicholas G. Palmieri III and Faith J. Palmieri, 807 Walhalla Court Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 10/06/2020.
Meighan, Amanda L. and Daniel L. Waldron to Andrew T. Dunbar and Alyssa D. Dunbar, 914 Barrens Village Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $233,500 10/06/2020.
Parker, David B. and Sally B. Parker to Garry E. Glontz, 5012 Hunting Hills Square Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 10/09/2020.
Rutledge, Christina and Andrew Q. Rutledge to Jacob L. Goldshteyn and Natalie A. Kerschner, 1964 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $240,500 10/09/2020.
Sellers, Craig S. Jr. and Kimberly Sellers to Davin T. Combs and others, 4958 Bower Road Roanoke VA 24018, $278,000 10/06/2020.
Watkins, Justin K. to Emily R. Young, 1702 Rubley Lane Salem VA 24153, $275,000 10/09/2020.
Whitt, Lance N. and Mia C. Whitt to Kimberly Brunner, 5702 Deputy Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $216,000 10/05/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to U.S. Bank NA, 5515 Lamplighter Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 10/08/2020.
Burton, Christopher and Sarah Burton to Matthew Bowles and Whitney Bowles, 5767 Scenic Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $135,000 10/09/2020.
Davis, Ashley to Carolyn S. Davis, 1852 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $131,000 10/07/2020.
Galdwell, Ann H. to Donna Kennedy, 7919 Shadwell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 10/05/2020.
Gregory, Kaye C. to Laura McCauley, 3210 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $196,000 10/05/2020.
Mitcham, Michael K. and Melissa J. Mitcham to David M. Jearls, 2805 Diplomat Road Roanoke VA 24019, $138,105 10/07/2020.
Ober, Edward W. to Hometown Investment Properties LLC, 5468 Indian Grave Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 10/07/2020.
Overbay, Frank W. and Margie C. Overbay to Keith N. Liles, 724 Clearview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $152,000 10/08/2020.
Patterson, Preston S. to Jeramie L. Garner and Katlyn R. Garner, 7018 Brookview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $192,000 10/06/2020.
Providence Properties LLC to Wendy A. Lanza, 415 Eighth St. Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 10/09/2020.
Salazar, Michael J. to Cheyanne E. Ackerman, 6635 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $172,500 10/07/2020.
Sink, Richard E. to Mack Investments Inc., 613 Water Oak Road Roanoke VA 24019, $120,000 10/07/2020.
Smith, Bradley P. to Danny Anwar, 7173 Wild Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $144,000 10/09/2020.
Snell, Jody E. to Gloria K. Plasters, 3419 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 10/07/2020.
Weber, Christina and Blayzz W. Coleman to Jason L. Whetsel and Erica M. Whetsel, 5808 Maywood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $163,000 10/07/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Charles R. Simpson Inc. to Vinton Development Group LLC, 7441 Old Mill Plantation Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $59,000 10/08/2020.
Murray, Carol J. to Cross Properties Inc., 519 Hedgelawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $79,000 10/08/2020.
Security LLC to Vinton Development Group LLC, 7429 Old Mill Plantation Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $50,000 10/08/2020.
Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to Shell Enterprises, 3801 Whispering Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $94,000 10/08/2020.
