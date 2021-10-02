Real estate transactions for Oct. 3, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate Trailansfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000Graeff, Scott A. and Quinn F. Graeff to Rustin Shields and Kathryn E. Sheilds, 204 S. Jefferson St. Roanoke VA 24011, $850,000 09/15/2021
Keystone Management LLC to Brandon Office Partners LLC, 3215 & 3233 Brandon Ave., 3234 Old Salem Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $1,200,000 09/17/2021
Mintz, Alan and Linda Mintz to Warren Groseclose and Sarah Starkey, 3640 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $590,000 09/17/2021
Wilson Trucking Corp. to Terminal Leasing Inc., 1712 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24012, $1,295,600 09/16/2021
Fugate, Ronald E. And Katherine L. Fugate to Mary K.M. Tait and Christopher Tait, 1913 Greenwood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $450,000 09/15/2021
Valley Real Estate Investment LLP to OM Property LLC, 3050 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $450,000 09/15/2021
Galli, Nancy to Joseph C. Swindell and Meghan M. Harlow, 1733 Westover Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $325,000 09/16/2021
Gallucci, Edward A. and Donna A. Gallucci to Travis A. Webster and Gary L. Larson, 425 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $389,900 09/14/2021
Humble Abode Holding Co. LLC to Underhill Account LLC, 1201 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $387,000 09/15/2021
Maness, Hugh W. Jr. and Regina J. Maness to Loleta K. Dehart, 2017 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $350,500 09/15/2021
$200,000 to $300,000Anderson, Desimone & Green PC to Tit for Tat Corp., 2639 Wilshire Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $208,000 09/14/2021
Atkins, Gary L. and others to Hamlar Properties LLC, 4516 Melrose Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $265,000 09/16/2021
Kraft, Joe Patrick to Chi Alpha Realty LLC, 1910 Oxford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $292,000 09/15/2021
Parker, Christopher R. and April M. Parker to Alan Mitchell and Linda Mitchell, 2326 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $218,000 09/17/2021
Peters, Catherine M. to Cathy S. DeCormier, 1743 Devon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $228,000 09/17/2021
Roanoke Equity Investments LLC, to Jeffrey L. Beasley and Patricia S. Beasley, 1654 Monterey Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $252,000 09/16/2021
$100,000 to $200,000Brown, Brian C. to Joann R. Stout and Joshua A. Thomas, 2182 Brookside Lane S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $140,000 09/13/2021
Campbell, John R. Jr. to John Hanh Do and Hoa Nguyen, 1029 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $109,950 09/16/2021
Carrell, Patrick A. to Lloyd G. Lazarus Jr., 1229 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $190,000 09/15/2021
Fletcher Real Estate Properties LLC to PTProperties206 LLC, 1609 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $120,000 09/16/2021
Greene, John and Tia Greene to Dana J. Wilson-Haynes, 1455 24th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 09/17/2021
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to Clarence E. Caldwell, 1305 22nd St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $136,000 09/17/2021
Hill City Properties LLC to Sharon Ponce, 1620 Lawrence Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $126,500 09/16/2021
Roanoke County
Over $300,000Glitz, Thomas C. and Linda A. Glitz to Brian S. Mulkey and Stacey L.Mulkey, 5205 Flintlock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $675,000 09/15/2021
Hergrueter, Donald L. and Terri M. Hergrueter to James G. McDearmon and Cynthia A. McDearmon, 7067 Fairway Ridge Court Salem VA 24153, $619,950 09/14/2021
Glontz, Gary E. to Dustin G. Cowen and Laurel L. Johnson, 5212 Hawkbill Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $597,000 09/17/2021
MFK Development Inc. to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 6946, 6958, 6980, 6880, 6888, 7003, 7016, Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $560,000 09/15/2021
Beasley, Jeffrey L. and Patricia S. Beasley to Nathan P. Simpson and Clera S. Simpson, 6044 Cove Road Roanoke VA 24019, $440,000 09/15/2021
Bledsoe, James K. and Diana L. Bledsoe to Michael S. Strange and Lona K. Strange, 2032 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $455,000 09/15/2021
Moses, Joseph H. and Amanda H. Tolano to Nathaniel G. Wells, 1894 Laurel Mountain Drive Salem VA 24153, $435,000 09/13/2021
Mulkey, Brian S. and Stacey L. Mulkey to David J. Gofman and Danille N. Gofman, 5815 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $435,000 09/14/2021
Becker, Jason P. and Amy L. Becker to Charlie D. Morrison and Christine E. Morrison, 6033 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $390,000 09/13/2021
Harholdt, Peter S. to Robert O. McGuffin Jr. and Cheryl L. Mills, 5052 Hunting Hills Square Roanoke VA 24018, $337,270 09/14/2021
Ickes, Andrew J. and Brandi C. Ickes to Justin O’Connell and Nichole O’Connell, 2647 Woods Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $358,000 09/17/2021
Malzi, Lori A. to Robert S. Smith and Jacob S. Smith, 5196 Brurnt Quarter Drive Vinton VA 24179, $300,000 09/14/2021
Meador, Russell M. and Mary Anne B. Meador to Robin R. Kahl, 4954 Appletree Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $380,000 09/15/2021
Price, Edward G. and Mary D. Price to Jayson T. Firebaugh and Angela M. Firebaugh, 6012 Farmhouse Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $330,000 09/13/2021
Steinberger, Kevin E. and Brittaney R. Steinberger to Shawn E. Attkisson and Lejta Attkisson, 2730 Forest Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $390,000 09/16/2021
Wilson, Terry H. to Nathaniel Nitti and Crystal Nitti, 4809 Westhill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $324,950 09/17/2021
$200,000 to $300,000Baber, Edgar M. Jr. and Hilarie Baber to Wayne F. Gray Jr., 5365 Crossbow Court Roanoke VA 24018, $299,950 09/16/2021
Carlisle, Tracey M. and Nevitt D. Carlisle to Sean M. Craft and Sara A. Hylton, 918 Blandford Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $220,000 09/17/2021
Hamilton, Gayle A. and Ruth A. Schrader to Ronald L. Short and Lydia S. Short, 2057 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $280,000 09/17/2021
Haynes, Peggy W. to Seth A. Poe, 5845 Sunnycrest Road Roanoke VA 24018, $257,950 09/13/2021
Lancaster, Sandra H. and Edwin D. Lancaster to RGB Holdings LLC and KMB Holdings LLC, 3780 Evan Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $228,000 09/14/2021
Lawhorn, Sharon K. to Austin G. Bousman, 7018 Greenway Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 09/14/2021
Lazzuri, Christopher M. and Michael J. Lazzuri Estate to Joey Preston, 5812 Knowles Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 09/16/2021
Mayfield, Elsie C. to Helen G. Carr, 2404 Feather Gardens Circle Viinton VA 24179, $250,000 09/14/2021
Nitti, Nathaniel J. and Crystal M. Nitti to Jon E. Dunning III and Jessica E. Mayorshi, 3410 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $280,000 09/17/2021
Perdue, Jessica and Mary Perdue to Coby Massie and Alisha M. Romain, 5027 Orchard Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $295,000 09/15/2021
Sanchez, Jonathan A. to Glenn Dudley, 1594 Carlos Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $224,000 09/17/2021
Smith, Shawn T. and Catlin C. Smith to Jamie R. Harris and Melissa B. Harris, 3349 Locust Grove LN Salem VA 24153, $260,000 09/13/2021
Smith, Mark S. to Lola McGuire and Lance H. Reynolds, 3045 Winterberry Drive Roaonke VA 24018, $235,000 09/14/2021
Way, Robert J. to Tiffany Flora, 5717 Castle Rock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $243,000 09/16/2021
Yeager, Jimmie F. to William D. Fike and Roberta F. Fike, 2633 Bluff RD Roanoke VA 24014, $285,000 09/16/2021
$100,000 to $200,000Alouf, Donald R. to Patti K. Hanes, 7223 Grape Holley Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $169,000 09/17/2021
Branch, Mary W. and Coy E. Branch to Karen Y. Recarte Tobias, 5523 Littleton Road Roanoke VA 24012, $185,000 09/16/2021
Frizzell, Harry P. to Rosalind Properties LLC, 7106 Pine Court Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 09/14/2021
Gibson, Cynthia M. and Marlene Keener to Marisa A. Traikoff, 7318 Scarlet Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 09/16/2021
L&J Legacy LLC to Drew S. Lukoff, 5322 Century Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $152,000 09/17/2021
Oberlander, Gary H. to Joseph A. Hughes, 7448 Lawrence Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 09/17/2021
Ritchie, Devan M. and Nichole Scott to Cameron M. St.Clair and Katie M. St.Clair, 1765 Richland Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $150,000 09/16/2021
Samuel I. White PC to American Advisors Group, 763 Hugh Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $172,767 09/16/2021
Scott, Jacob A. to Catherine N. Obert, 3441 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $182,100 09/17/2021
$50,000 to $100,000Martin, Gregory V. to Michael J. Boynton and Shirley A. Boynton, 4066 Corssmill Lane Salem VA 24153, $63,000 09/16/2021
Onechanh, Anousone to Desgined Renovations I LLC, 514 E.Jackson Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $53,800 09/17/2021
Stephenson, Christopher L. to Four S. Associates, 2843 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $59,000 09/17/2021