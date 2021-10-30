Real estate transactions for Oct. 31, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Godwin, Terry L. II and Theresa J. Godwin to Scott D. Harrison and Emily C. Harrison, 706 Cassell Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $510,000 10/13/2021
Prime Home Buyers LLC to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 3645 Salem Turnpike, 1506 Aspen St., 3602 Rolling Hill Ave., 513 36th St., 3630 Wilmont Ave., 565 36th St., 3751 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 2401, $687,000 10/15/2021
Gillespie, Bobbie P. to Prime Home Buyers LLC, 3735 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $471,000 10/15/2021
Melki, Youssef and Abir Melki to Yaga L. Chamlagai and Kamala M. Gutam, 3202 Williamson Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $480,000 10/15/2021.
Mountain Brook Builders Inc. to William T. Turner and Joan R. Turner, 5461 225 Savannah Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $419,000 10/14/2021
Bellamy, Barry C. to Mama Jean’s Barbecue LLC, 2539 Sanford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $355,000 10/14/2021
Grosso, Carolyn P. to Anthony Prailey and Brook Yancosky, 2501 Sprucewood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $320,000 10/12/2021
Hawks Point Investments LLC to Kimberly Holroyd, 1918 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $332,404 10/15/2021
Rimer, Mark A. and Maureen A. Rimer to Lorraine J. Lester, 1560 Rosewalk Lane S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $309,000 10/15/2021
Sisson, Craig M. and Darvin K. Sisson to John T. Walker IV and Marymoss W. Walker, 3661 Brymoor Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 10/12/2021
$200,000 to $300,000
ALBACO Properties LLC to Keith T. Wilken and Penny G. Wilken, 2320 Lincoln Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $242,500 10/13/2021
Bucher, Jesse W. and Heather M. Bucher to Anthony Nelson and Jenna Nelson, 2250 Maiden Lane Roanoke VA 24015, $277,000 10/15/2021
Davis, Randy L. to Crystal Davis to Roanoke Rentals LLC, 1052 & 1054 Forest Park Blvd. Roanoke VA 24017, $242,500 10/13/2021
E&N Properties of Roanoke LLC to Drew M. Dobson and Carolyn Losley, 2810 Northview Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $205,000 10/13/2021
Gibbs, Jacob B. and Martha M. Kakouras to Stefan M. Castro and Lauren N. Castro, 5118 Greenfield St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $272,000 10/15/2021,
Hart, Kathryn N. and Joseph H. Heffer to Antonia C. Dubicki, 4448 Pheasant Ridge Road S.W. Unit 207 Roanoke VA 24014, $232,000 10/15/2021
HG Partners LLC to Elysium Holdings LLC, 4712 Eden Drive N.W., 802 Rorer Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24012, 24016, $236,000 10/13/2021
Martin, Ronald S. to Brian J. Jones, 5018 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $196,000 10/15/2021
Saker, Gabriel E. to Agnis Chakravorty, 3815 Mudlick Road Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 10/12/2021
Star City Investments LLC to Patricia E. McBride, 1901 Oxford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 10/13/2021
Tampa Two LLC to Elysium Holdings LLC, 943 35th St., 2327 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $209,090 10/13/2021
Whealan, Kerry K. and Wayne Norton to Philip G. Joseph and Lisa J. Joseph, 2630 Wilshire Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $279,900 10/15/2021
Whitacre, Theresa G. and Valerie G. Martin to Star City Real Properties LLC, 2733 & 2739 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $280,000 10/14/2021
$100,000 to $200,000
Abbott, Caudel N. Jr. and others to Amanda Sigmon, 2507 Churchill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 10/12/2021
Aquilo, Dennis R. and Lisa S. Aquilo to Vinh Nguyen, 4621 Elva Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $174,500 10/13/2021
Brown, Derek and Dawn Melvin to DCR Homes LLC, 1801 Angus Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $121,000 10/14/2021
Carter, John A. to Steven R. Grant, 3672 Keagy Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 10/14/2021
Gray, Scott and Ashley Gray to Seeds Properties LLC, 2209 Buford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $105,000 10/13/2021
Hale, David C. and Nancy H. Rutledge to Donvan L. Cooke, 2535 Vancouver Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $153,950 10/14/2021
Holdren, Gerald E. and Annabelle C. Holdren Estate to Dung Tran and Cuong H. Nguyen, 3165 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 10/15/2021
Holland, J. Phillip and R. Dutch Holland to Roanoke Rentals LLC, 1712 & 1714 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $170,000 10/13/2021
Hurley, Rachel W. to Toby R. Hurley, 1003 Hartsook Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $150,000 10/15/2021
Jamison, Randall to BHT Properties LLC, 1802 Eastern Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 10/15/2021
Janney, James L. to Obet Ramirez Marino, 4319 Oliver Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $173,199 10/15/2021
Martin, Sara J. to Leonard P. Monopoli IV and Melanie R. Monopli, 2758 Lansing Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $149,950 10/14/2021
Medley, Matthew T. and Kimberly L. Medley to Jasmine Jones and Walter Reyes, 1311 Penmar Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 10/12/2021
Montgomery, Patricia A. and Doris R. Roberts to Elena I. Bryd, 831 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $149,500 10/14/2021
Skidmore, Martha A. to Remodeling For You Properties LLC, 3107 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $118,000 10/13/2021
Smith, Billy Jr. to Esther T. Barker, 3918 Wilmont Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $152,000 10/13/2021
Temple Family LLC to McKenzie Pisenti and Isaac Martin, 2408 Churchill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 10/14/2021
Webb, Ciera D. to BHT Properties LLC, 2525 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 10/15/2021
$50,000 to $100,000
ABC Homes LLC to IBD Group LLC, 1639 8th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $54,030 10/14/2021
Brown, Danielle D. to Bala LLC, 2411 Clifton St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $92,000 10/14/2021
Hickman, Calvin E. to Bala LLC, 3119 Hillcrest Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $90,000 10/14/2021
Ingraham, Gary and Jean Ingraham to Catherine L. Burton, 1342 Buena Vista Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $65,000 10/12/2021
Mako Real Estate LLC to Bala LLC, 712 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $85,000 10/14/2021
Murphy, Daniel to Jack R. Woomer, 2710 Hillcrest Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 10/15/2021
VEZ Holdings LLC to Joan K. Petrus, 3228 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $87,500 10/13/2021
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Dehmer, Gregory J. to Cory L. Cummings and Laura L. Cummings, 2570 Woods Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $445,000 10/12/2021
Eddins, Joseph B. III and Mariah L. Eddins to Alissa N. Dongilli and John M. Breen, 6414 Fairway Forest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $454,750 10/13/2021
Kavanaugh, Carl M. to Todd C. Lowe and Megan D. Lowe, 2714 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $465,000 10/15/2021
Sturgill, Scott C. and Lee A. Sturgill to Daniel J. Geers, 1697 Red Lane Ext. Salem VA 24153, $419,950 10/13/2021
Hamby, Martin W. Jr. and Mitzi Hamby to Joshua J. Milburn and Megan E. Milburn, 4430 Kings Court Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $383,595 10/15/2021
Kalinci, Nikola and Dragana Nikola to Seth R. Hirsch and Houria Balmakhatar, 7004 Lynn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $301,000 10/14/2021
King, Dustin M.and Chelsea H. King to Keith B. Lewis and Emily M. Lewis, 7102 Crown Road Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 10/15/2021
Simpkins, Darren M. to Nakeita D. Stewart, 8214 Past Times Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $350,000 10/15/2021
$200,000 to $300,000
Blake, Brian G. And Bonnie B. Metcalf to Lauren O. Wickham, 8226 Webster Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $216,995 10/14/2021
Booth, Corey to Robert Stone and Jamie Stone, 5435 North Lake Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $249,000 10/15/2021
Brandow, Josephine C. to Laura C. Irvin, 3831 Kentland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 10/13/2021
Cross Properties LLC to Benajmin N. Pratt and Allyson S. Pratt, 710 Clearwater Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $256,000 10/15/2021
Ellis, Joseph I. and Lauren M. Ellis to Robert Muse and Christina Barth, 1029 Barrens Village Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $299,950 10/13/2021
Escobar, Peter A. to Donna P. Davison, 871 Lauderdale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $209,950 10/13/2021
Gause, Charles B. and Peggy N. Gause Estate to Paul M. Boyer II and Carole A. Perry, 6527 Garman Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $290,000 10/15/2021
Grim, Mary S. to Marie Jones, 5649 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $216,000 10/12/2021
Lowe, Todd C. and Megan D. Lowe to Cody Vogel, 3321 Delmar Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $255,000 10/15/2021
Nakhle, Charles M. to Melissa D. Bess, 1355 Duke Drive Vinton VA 24179, $249,950 10/15/2021
New Look Rehab LLC to Kristie M. Dilcher, 748 Ramada Road Vinton VA 24179, $215,000 10/13/2021
Seagle, Deborah S. to Deonne Beckwith and Aaron Beckwith, 3442 Londonderry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 10/13/2021
Stone, Robert and Jamie Stone to Paige A. Barbush and William Vallejo Carter, 906 Harmon Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $219,900 10/15/2021
Woody LLC to Ralph Meador, 839 Dillon Drive Vinton VA 24179, $250,000 10/14/2021
$100,000 to $200,000
BPH Homes LLC to Samuel W. Anderson, 3405 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $170,000 10/13/2021
C2 Golf LLC to Marc S. Fink and Suzanne S. Fink, 3635 Ballyhack Trail Roanoke VA 24014, $148,500 10/14/2021
Garst, Michael J. and Stacy Ann Snyder to Barry D. Allen Jr. and Kasie A. Martin, 4529 Bonsack Road Roanoke VA 24012, $174,950 10/15/2021
Holmes, Thomas W. to Wendy E. Haymaker, 2777 Ivy Lane Vinton VA 24179, $180,000 10/13/2021
Kula Golf LLC to Marc S. Fink and Suzanne S. Fink, 3645 Ballyhack Trail Roanoke VA 24014, $117,000 10/14/2021
Lumsden, V. Kirk and Susan K. Lumsden to Stacie L. Long and Christopher D. Long, 7336 Maple Court Roanoke VA 24018, $112,000 10/13/2021
Nash, Caren to William C. Howell, 1110 Niagara Road Vinton VA 24179, $130,000 10/13/2021
Wilkes, Kenneth R. and Sharon H. Wilkes to GG&K LLC, 1009-1011 Broad Hill Drive Vinton VA 24179, $155,000 10/14/2021
Wilkes, Kenneth R. and Sharon H. Wilkes to McLaren G. Westland, 526 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $135,000 10/14/2021
$50,000 to $100,000
Helms, Leslie P. and Rayelynn N. Patsel to Jonathan Joshua and Judith Joshua, 4065 Aerospace Road Roanoke VA 24014, $60,000 10/12/2021
Painley, Carolyn S. to Meredith G. Simmons and Taylor M. Petty, 3537 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $75,750 10/14/2021
Star City Investments LLC to Elysium Holdings LLC, 6014 Dry Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $92,700 10/13/2021