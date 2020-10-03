Real estate transactions for Oct. 4, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Compton, Marsha L. to Woody LLC, 1344 Lakewood Drive Roanoke VA 24015, $575,000 09/16/2020.
Copeland, Jefferson D. and Ellen J. Copeland to Alan Taylor and Linda J. Taylor, 3467 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 09/16/2020.
Harris, Brenda H. to Ellen R. Mercer, 2125 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Unit 302 Roanoke VA 24014, $457,000 09/15/2020.
J&S Properties of Roanoke LLC to BW and Sons Investments LLC, 2304 and 2312 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $364,000 09/17/2020.
Powell, Roger M. and Vicki S. Powell to Daniel S. Chitwood and Diane L. Phillips-Chitwood, 1728 Driftwood Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $364,500 09/14/2020.
Three W. Corp. to JE2 Investments LLC, 3304 Aerial Way Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $1,225,000 09/17/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Chapman, Silas L. and Charmane C. Chapman to James Hagins, 4305 Kaiden Court N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $205,000 09/15/2020.
Edwards, Melissa D. and Bree Coglietti to Michael C. Lonchar, 1816 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 09/15/2020.
Hanger, Scott and Jonni Rae Hanger to Dev Oli and Manisha Thapa, 1520 Reynolds Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $210,000 09/17/2020.
Kufel, Teresa M. and Andrew P. Kufel to Corey N. Smith, 3807 Greenway Drive S.W. Roaoke VA 24018, $264,900 09/18/2020.
Webster, Meredith A. to Parker B. Talbot, 1321 Brighton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $205,000 09/18/2020.
Wilhelm, June B. and Nancy W. Blankenship to Benjamin Ostrander and Amanda Ostrander, 2059 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $276,000 09/17/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Arnette, Paul C. and Joellen Morris Estate to JEG Realty Inc., 2724 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 09/14/2020.
Arnette, Justin C. and Amanda M. Arnette to Matthew T. Bailey and Ashley N. Clark, 3501 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $178,000 09/17/2020.
Beamer, Michael A. and Dianna R. Beamer to Austin S. Trent, 1808 Westland Road Roanoke VA 24018, $103,000 09/14/2020.
Bennett, Leslie K. to Christopher G. Hale and Rachel Mae Hale, 3625 Sunrise Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $169,950 09/18/2020.
Bennett, Dale W. and Heather S. Bennett to Eric Gonzalez Heredia and Jose A. Gonzalez Heredia, 4002 Richland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $164,450 09/15/2020.
Brown, Emily S. and others to Linda R. Koaklin, 4340 Oliver Road Roanoke VA 24012, $164,000 09/16/2020.
Dent, Daniel and Jessica Dent to Ernesto Torres Hernandez, 3433 Valley View Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $113,900 09/17/2020.
Galt Properties LLC to JMB Homes LLC, 601 Highland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $100,000 09/17/2020.
Guerry, Mark E. and Alaina C. Guerry to Terra D. Frankell, 1221 12th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $190,500 09/14/2020.
Himes, Erma C. to Stuart Boblett and Wanda Boblett, 4825 Glen Ivy Lane S.W. Unit 314 Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 09/18/2020.
Howell, Peggy E. to Derrek Howell and Melanie A. Howell, 4008 Richland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $132,000 09/14/2020.
Lawson, Dennis A. and Lisa M. Lawson to Nancy K. Morgan, 2320 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $151,000 09/15/2020.
Martin, Corbin P. to McKenzie M. Wyatt, 1920 Carlton Road Roanoke VA 24015, $155,000 09/15/2020.
McConnell, Carrie T. to Jalyn Lewis, 4317 Quail Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $190,000 09/18/2020.
McCraw, Edward W. to Lee Shore Investement Properties LLC, 2712 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 09/15/2020.
Milan, Ronald A. to Rapid Logistics LLC, 1702 Murry Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 09/17/2020.
Pruett, David D. Jr. to Tessa D. Ellis, 2720 Richards Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,950 09/16/2020.
Scott, Gary L. and Kaley E. Scott to Eryn Brammer, 2804 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,000 09/14/2020.
Shelor, Jason to Brittany Tarzia, 4917 Mount Holland Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 09/14/2020.
Shelton, Christopher and Tracee Pelt to Jewell A. Parfitt and William H. Parfitt Jr., 4747 Player Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 09/14/2020.
Shepherd, Kathryn to Bucks Branch Investments LLC, 2903 Broad St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $193,700 09/16/2020.
Simpson, Bradley J. to Andrew B. Owens, 4717 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 09/18/2020.
Strickland, Mary S. to David Klima and Anita Klima, 4950 Fralin Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,950 09/18/2020.
Terry, James M. to Gary W. Woodson, 2010 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $132,000 09/18/2020.
Toler, Sandra K. to Charles S. Fallis and Jane A. Powell, 514 Hemlock Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $156,000 09/17/2020.
Zeigler, Cassandra L. to Douglas J. Buchanan Jr., 1520 Seventh St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $104,950 09/18/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Caisley, Robert to Mary E. Stanley, 2415 Longview Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $87,704 09/18/2020.
Nakhle, Charbel and Georgette A. Nakhle to Leonides L. Boden, 604 Crowmoor St. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,000 09/14/2020.
Pugh, Jason K. and Susan F. Pugh to Double C. Inc., 4911 Pomeroy Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $64,000 09/18/2020.
Rigney, Melanie S. and Ronald H. Rigney Estate to William T. Stone, 806 Morrill Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $57,000 09/18/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Bacon, Zachary L. and Caroline M. Bacon to Silver Arrow LLC, 3525 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $1,151,875 09/16/2020.
Booth, Jack E. Jr. and Brenda B. Booth to Christopher L. Carver, 7243 Starlight Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $320,000 09/18/2020.
Breeding, Lawrence S. and Phyllis J. Breeding to Michael Phelps and Christine Farris, 7615 Hemlock Ave. Boones Mill VA 24065, $330,000 09/14/2020.
Calhoun, Nancy C. to Phillip A. Tingler and Ellen H. Tingler, 353 Sunflower Drive Vinton VA 24179, $305,000 09/15/2020.
Crum, Nickolos B. and Kelly H. Crum to Dewayne Shelton and Brittany Shelton, 8260 Arabian Lane Catawba VA 24070, $307,500 09/15/2020.
DeVries, Robert P. and Cynthia DeVries to Brian E. Angle and Lisa D. Angle, 6272 Stratford Way Roanoke VA 24018, $446,000 09/14/2020.
Harper, Gary E. and Carol R. Harper to Sam Chac and Chi Lee, 1388 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $339,000 09/16/2020.
JAVA LLC to McJobyn LLC, 2650 Electric Road Roanoke VA 24018, $901,315 09/14/2020.
Sink, Ronald A. Deborah B. Sink to Samuel C. Lauber and Jessica D. Lauber, 6928 Louise Circle Salem VA 24153, $400,450 09/15/2020.
NKHJ Properties LLC to Joshua M. Dodson and Lila J. Dodson, 6124 Saddleridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $353,000 09/16/2020.
Ranisuja, Unnikrishanan Gopalakrishnan Nair to Kevin S. Rogers and Amanda J. Rogers, 6029 Matisse Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $360,000 09/14/2020.
Spradling, Daniel and Erin Spradling to Silas L. Chapman and Charmane C. Chapman, 352 Sunflower Drive Vinton VA 24179, $311,950 09/15/2020.
Wilson, Robert A. and Rebecca A. Wilson to Vernon Layne, 7087 Mountain Spring Court Roanoke VA 24018, $545,000 09/18/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Blackburn, Cynthia T. to Mark E. Guerry and Alania C. Guerry, 3612 Hyde Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $205,000 09/15/2020.
Bowden, Rand H. and Linda C. Bowden to Ricky A. Meyer and Jorita B. Meyer, 5225 Lipps Road Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 09/15/2020.
Brown, Johnny M. and Vicki T. Brown to Harold E. Thompson and Pamela D. Thompson, 3394 Kelly Lane Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $249,000 09/15/2020.
Campbell, Ryan P. and Kara T. Campbell to Zachary L. Rasor, 4203 Woodridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 09/15/2020.
Claud, Amy Rhodes to Aaron B. Wallace, 3921 Hummingbird Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $229,950 09/15/2020.
Corcoran, Joseph F. and Virginia R. Corcoran to Raymond F. Leven, 3045 McVitty Forest Drive #209 Roanoke VA 24018, $214,000 09/16/2020.
Counts, Craig and Helen D. Counts to Chase H. Davis and Kayla H. Davis, 5034 Sunnyside Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 09/18/2020.
Dye Living Trust to P.G. Wingfield III and Laura J. Fincen, 3045 McVitty Forest Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $225,000 09/15/2020.
