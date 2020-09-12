 Skip to main content
Real estate transactions for Sept. 13, 2020
Roanoke

Over $300,000

Childress, Bobby R. Jr. and Joyce R. Childress to Eugene J. Nestro and Tina M. Nestro, 710 27th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $810,000 08/24/2020.

KKBH LLC to Trevilian Inc., 1325 Seventh St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $660,000 08/28/2020.

Migliarese, Christopher R. and Nicole Marie Overfelt to Sara Yacoubian, 1819 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $325,800 08/26/2020.

Progress Street Builders Inc. to Joe F. Clark and Susan F. Clark, 1934 Maple Leaf Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $765,997 08/28/2020.

Sahrifi, Bobak and Sasha Sharifi to Sidney E. White III and Verletta B. White, 3813 Crescent Ridge Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 08/24/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Afton Homes Inc. to Rachel A. Zastrow and Erin K. Carter, 3530 Mudlick Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $289,000 08/26/2020.

Ayala, Damian R. and Maral N. Ayala to Gregory D. Wibalda, 2736 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $209,950 08/28/2020.

Brodt, Christine and Charles Winklehaus Estate to Louis Briganti and Jaqueline Briganti, 4444 Pheasant Ridge Road S.W. Unit 305 Roanoke VA 24014, $205,000 08/24/2020.

Cauchi, Matthew P. and Jenna B. Cauchi to Charles R. Durham II and Charles R. Durham III, 2515 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $240,000 08/28/2020.

McGeorge, Robert H. and Nancy Lee McGeorge Estate to Jeffrey T. Strup and Lindsay C. Strup, 2605 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $259,000 08/24/2020.

Michael, C. Sherrill and Diana D. Michael to Alex Fredwall, 1514 Maple Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $224,900 08/27/2020.

Simpson, Edward C. to Gary Sacriponte and Jitka Sacriponte, 2031 Carter Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 08/26/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Becker, Clifford C. and Barbara A. Crouch to Michael B. Bailey, 1130 Kerns Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $155,000 08/24/2020.

Bueckert, Herman and Carolyn B. Arrington to Jessica L. Sheppard, 5918 Green Ridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $160,000 08/28/2020.

Cranwell, Danielle and Michael D. Cranwell Jr. to Eric T. Ferguson, 3332 Springtree Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $160,000 08/28/2020.

Federal National Mortgage Corp. to Jeffrey P. Fleming Jr., 847 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $158,000 08/26/2020.

First Choice Investments LLC to Monique Clayton, 3515 Lilac Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $113,000 08/26/2020.

Francis, Neal L. and Virginia A. Francis to Hannah D. Donovan, 4317 Southern Hills Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $160,000 08/28/2020.

Haley, Robert and Sandra R. Bullington to Cody R. McGuire, 2713 Lansing Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 08/28/2020.

Hamblin, Vergie D. and Steven W. Hamblin to Gerald W. Dulaney and Sandra M. Hamilton, 4338 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $141,000 08/24/2020.

Hanger, Jennifer to JEG Realty Inc. and MKM Properties Inc., 1835 Carter Road Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 08/27/2020.

Hash, Erinn D. to Michael L. Journette, 2302 Sherman Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $105,000 08/28/2020.

Lauro Investment Co. Inc. to Evan DiLauro, 5063 Keithwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $181,100 08/28/2020.

Phan, Linh Gia to Hugo Azamar Jose and Bicaina Nolasco Montiel, 3238 Wentworth Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $172,000 08/25/2020.

Pinder, David M. and Angela U. Pinder to Mike E. Bella, 704 Conway St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 08/27/2020.

Poff, Christopher M. to Ana M. Lopez Muguiro, 1425 Archbold Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,950 08/26/2020.

Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Longbridge Financial LLC, 2019 Lynn Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $120,000 08/26/2020.

Thomas, David M. III to James A. Carper and Pamela A. Carper, 116 Troy Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $141,000 08/26/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Booth, Shirley A. to Jerry Lee Booth, 2032 Meadowbrook Road Roanoke VA 24017, $95,000 08/24/2020.

Dooley, Theodore to Tabitha D. Brown, 1721 11th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $89,000 08/26/2020.

Equity Trustees LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 2816 Ordway Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $62,500 08/25/2020.

Mittel, Aaron D. to Kori R. Wills, 4238 Tennessee Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $97,250 08/28/2020.

Orenstein Property Holdings LLC to Truda G. Roper, 1302 Staunton Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $90,000 08/24/2020.

Spirit LLC to Walker James Investments LLC, 3645 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $52,000 08/28/2020.

Tucker, Jeanette E. and Cozette H. Price to Patrick Jenkins, 364 McDowell Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $89,500 08/28/2020.

VEZ Holdings LLC to ACT 3 Squared LP, 15 12 1/2 St. Roanoke VA 24016, $65,000 08/27/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Barrett, Samuel W. Jr. and Kristen S. Barrett to Michael B. Margo and Stacie M. Hogan, 5416 Setter Road Roanoke VA 24012, $345,000 08/24/2020.

Boone Thomas LLC to Melanie C. Graffeo, 2441 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $431,026 08/26/2020.

Castleman, William E. and Kelly L. Castleman to Samuel W. Barrett and Kristin Barrett, 5311 Dresden Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $400,000 08/24/2020.

Dalton Construction Co. Inc. to Cannon E. Turner and Elizabeth A. Turner, 5234 Palmetto Bluff Road Hardy VA 24101, $647,000 08/24/2020.

Garrison, James R. and Patricia Garrison to Susan Domenichini, 7693 Cove Hollow Road Elliston VA 24087, $510,000 08/28/2020.

Griffin, Wayne E. and Debbie C. Griffin to John F. Corcoran and Virginia R. Corcoran, 2023 River Ridge Court Salem VA 24153, $349,950 08/28/2020.

Hamilton, Mark S. and Robin S. Hamilton to Mark E. Coggins and Marla D. Coggins, 5440 Ridgelea Estates Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $925,000 08/28/2020.

Hanley, Lynelle C. to Tam Gia Phan and Lieu Thi Nugyen, 8415 Northwalk Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $335,000 08/26/2020.

Hushour, Jeffrey E. to Gary E. Harper and Carol R. Harper, 1131 Gaston Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 08/28/2020.

J.E. Home Solutions Ann C. to Ann C. Boyd and Karen B. Stephenson, 4261 Daughtery Road Salem VA 24153, $368,000 08/26/2020.

Maghera, Harinder S. and Jaswinder K. Maghera to Riteshkumar P. Patel and Nital R. Patel, 5713 Longridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $710,000 08/28/2020.

Martin, Rachel L. and Frank S. Anderson to Garri N. Ogata and Priscialla Ogata, 1701 Ashbury Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $312,500 08/24/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Samuel N. Burchett Jr. and Gloria B. Burchett, 624 Spring Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $354,098 08/25/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to John M. Warf and Kristi M. Warf, 2973 Adam Drive Vinton VA 24179, $448,441 08/26/2020.

Umberger, D. Kyle III and Julia F. Umberger to Thomas Skat Peters and Mary Jane Millehan, 4904 Renee Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 08/24/2020.

Urquhart, John H. and Debra R. Urquhart to Patricia B. Ryan and David R. Ryan, 4668 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $385,000 08/24/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Atkins, Daniel G. to The Conservation Fund, 0 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $200,000 08/28/2020.

Boone Thomas LLC to Gary Legere and Heather Legere, 3101 Isabel Lane Salem VA 24153, $290,600 08/24/2020.

Bush, Teron A. and Amber Bush to Ryan J. Williamson, 5428 Deer Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $209,950 08/28/2020.

Cowan, Caitlin E. to Melissa S. Lucas, 1869 Terry Drive Vinton VA 24179, $210,000 08/28/2020.

Davis, Donald and Beverlee Davis to Robert Lee White, 827 Summerdean Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $239,950 08/28/2020.

George, Sunil to Richard H. Cox, 5338 Ryan Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $243,000 08/28/2020.

Givens, Peter S. to Paul T. Yearout and Sara M. Yearout, 627 Olney Road Vinton VA 24179, $250,000 08/27/2020.

Hunley, Scott E. and Amanda L. Hunley to Mei Chen and Bin Chen, 2918 Glenmont Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $228,000 08/25/2020.

Jeskey, Richard E. and Marjorie A. Jeskey to Michael D. Cranwell Jr. and Danielle B. Cranwell, 3969 Horsepen Mountain Drive Vinton VA 24179, $285,000 08/28/2020.

Nunez, Rodrigo E. and Sarah L. Nunez to Benton L. Spiker and Alice B. Spiker, 2203 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $220,150 08/24/2020.

O’Brien Development Group LLC to Lindsay M. Woods, 4531 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $243,000 08/25/2020.

Payne, Dorland and Joanne S. Paugh-Payne to Caitlin E. Sauriol and Joshua T. Sauriol, 5511 Ferguson Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $255,000 08/28/2020.

Rahsman, Reid S. and Nancy S. Rahsman to Daniel Bommarito and Angela D. Bommarito, 4722 Woodley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $218,000 08/25/2020.

Scott, William D. and Donna Scott to Janice R. Rakes, 3904 Hummingbird Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 08/27/2020.

Short, Philip A. Jr. to Randon L. Hardy, 570 Mendham Way Salem VA 24153, $267,000 08/25/2020.

Southern Estates LLC to Brian Willett, 2826 Beaverbrook Drive Salem VA 24153, $204,000 08/27/2020.

Terry, Tamicha and Randy Burch to Ana Alejandro Castro, 7027 Linn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $275,000 08/24/2020.

Turner, Count D. to The Conservation Fund, 0 Persimmon Drive Catawba VA 24070, $200,000 08/28/2020.

Wright, Jeffrey S. and Morgan R. Wright to Lindsey R. Funk, 7219 Twin Forks Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $283,250 08/28/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Castlehill Townhomes LLC to Laura C. Arnold, 3840 Green Valley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $129,000 08/26/2020.

Cline, James S. and Amy L. Cline to Selena Slate and Jeffrey Painter, 1423 Freeborn Circle Roanoke VA 24014, $164,000 08/28/2020.

Craft, Billy and Katherine M. Lemon to Lawrence F. Polar and Carol G. Polar, 709 Clearwater Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $173,100 08/25/2020.

Dennis, Brenda B. to Rashad Patterson and Carmen Patterson, 7179 Wild Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $136,000 08/20/2020.

Ewing, Larry E. and Anita M. Ewing to Brittany N. Fischer, 5607 Daytona Road Roanoke VA 24019, $129,000 08/25/2020.

Feeny, Steven L. to Raki Wright and Tetis Jones, 743 Shirley Road Salem VA 24153, $190,000 08/24/2020.

Fike, Chadwick T. and Jennifer Fike to Kathleen N. Payne, 2926 Diplomat Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $199,950 08/27/2020.

Frentz, Donna B. and Christine F. Underwood to Donna L. Carr, 2993 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 08/26/2020.

Hogan, Andrew R. to Manish Sharma, 3612 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $103,750 08/17/2020.

Hunt, Michael L. and Robert S. Thompson to Thomas P. Williams, 517 Greenwich Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 08/27/2020.

Hunt, Richard P. and David L. Hunt to Cynthia Price, 4721 Glen Heather Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $199,500 08/28/2020.

Java LLC to Alinc Properties IV LLC, 2660 Electric Road Suite B Roanoke VA 24018, $199,000 08/19/2020.

Kalisky, Kenneth M. and Sherry Kalisky to Deborah J. Manley, 7327 Sunnybrook Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 08/24/2020.

Kaylor, John M. to Michael E. Wenzel and Wanda L. Zeigler, 3010 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $169,950 08/21/2020.

Knicely, Timothy J. and Rachel A. Knicely to Tosha L. Adams, 3461 Westmoreland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 08/19/2020.

Margo, Michael B. to Benjamin P. Hayden, 328 Spring Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $171,000 08/21/2020.

Mason, Mitchell S. III and Caitlyn M. Mason to Tammy L. Lee, 3255 Charleswood Road Roanoke VA 24014, $180,000 08/25/2020.

Meadows, Phyllis U. and Vicky Long to Travis N. Jones, 4565 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $164,000 08/25/2020.

Mitchell, Jeremy M. to Sarah Raws and Theresa Grimsley, 2819 Eastland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $127,000 08/27/2020.

Morris, Andrew W. and Joanna F. Morris to David L. Adams and Dara Hillman Adams, 5508 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $187,000 08/28/2020.

Mullins, Ian K. and Rachael L. Mullins to Brandon G. Hall, 1807 Terry Drive Vinton VA 24179, $181,000 08/24/2020.

OAA Properties LLC to William P. King, 3624 Manassas Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $165,400 08/20/2020.

Poage, Tyler C. and Laurel Poage to Brian J. Beleznay and Pauline M. Beleznay, 612 Missimer Lane Vinton VA 24179, $199,000 08/28/2020.

Pring, Rachel R. and Harry E. Pring Jr. to Galen W. Conner and Laura P. Conner, 213 Glendale Drive Vinton VA 24179, $127,000 08/20/2020.

Redd, Marcus D. and Megan Redd to Srijana Gurung, 821 Summerdean Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 08/18/2020.

Register, Guyton to Colton M. Bowling, 6298 Cotton Hill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 08/21/2020.

Renick, Sherry G. to Danielle N. Corner, 426 Cameron Drive Vinton VA 24179, $187,950 08/27/2020.

Russell, Cameron to Robin K. Stanley, 4190 Bluebird Lane Salem VA 24153, $132,000 08/26/2020.

Spigle, Fred A. and Nancy Lee Spigle Estate to James W. Barton and Laura A. Barton, 204 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 08/20/2020.

Stauffer, Lisa and Herbert Stauffer to Clifton J. Tinsley, 8521 Muirfield Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 08/27/2020.

Stephen K. Christenson PC to Virginia Housing Development Authority, 2017 Governor Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $173,116 08/17/2020.

Stover, Michael and Cynthia Stover to Allen G. Dooley and Danie P. Dooley, 4363 Kirkwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 08/17/2020.

Sukh, Badamochir and Amarzaya Samdan to Amanda G. Williamson, 4638 Mill View Court Roanoke VA 24018, $172,900 08/18/2020.

Tornow, David M. and Jennifer M. Tornow to Miguel A. Alatorre Vera, 5702 Barns Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $167,000 08/21/2020.

Wisley, Maureen to Myla M. Quiles, 5410 Downing St. Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 08/27/2020.

Woody LLC to Maureen E. Gasink, 5031 Pin Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 08/19/2020.

Woody, Lucille T. and Doris T. Martin to Larry T. LaRose, 5260 Crossbow Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 08/18/2020.

Wyrick, Shari E. to Wayne Presley, 2614 Green Ridge Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $167,000 08/19/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Graybill, Linda C. to Steven J. Pasternak and Lucinda C. Pasternak, 2519 Highland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $60,000 08/25/2020.

Gregory, Richard W. and Terri K. Gregory to Danny R. Wade and Susan H. Wade, 7938 Alpine Road Roanoke VA 24019, $66,950 08/19/2020.

Hai, Pervez to Gilbert Melnychuk and Igor Kremenchuker, 3765 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24018, $60,000 08/28/2020.

Manspile, Thomas W. and Jerri P. Manspile to Shannon Dillon and Sue Ellen Dillon, 4920 Indian Head Road Salem VA 24153, $81,000 08/19/2020.

RFC2017Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2973 Adam Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 08/25/2020.

RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 624 Spring Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 08/21/2020.

