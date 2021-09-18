Real estate transactions for Sept. 19, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Brooks, Heniette B. to Abrina Schnurman-Crook, 2215 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $380,000 08/30/2021.
Compass & Key Realty Group LLC to Eric V. Mariner Jr. and Kayla M. Mariner, 2609 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $345,500 08/31/2021.
Goodview Properties LLC to Freedom First Federal Credit Union, 207 Bullitt Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $9,500,000 08/30/2021.
Hamill, Mark E. and Bridget E. Hamill to Scott M. Long and Kristin K. Long, 514 Waterford Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $750,000 09/03/2021.
Hamilton, Brenda S. to Darlene W. Taylor, 3309 Somercroft Court S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $425,000 09/03/2021.
Huffman, Gregory C. and Daphne Huffman to Leslie K. Ott and Kaci L. Ott, 1846 Arlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $341,000 09/01/2021.
Lukow, Evan T. and Angela C. Lukow to Megan N. Severson and Jacob E. Butler, 522 Waterford Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $750,000 09/01/2021.
Robinson, Kevin M. and Edith D. Boyd Estate to Matthew T. Stafford and Carla A. Zollner, 1936 Aberdeen Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 09/02/2021.
Washburn, Dale H. and Barbara F. Washburn to DSP Frontier Apartments LLC and Laskshyam Frontier LLC, 4350 Plantation Road N..E Roanoke VA 24012, $750,000 09/01/2021.
White Oak Ventures LLC to HKN Properties LLC, 326 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $979,344 09/02/2021.
Williamson, Samuel C. and Linda K. Williamson to Richard J. Clompus and Linnea R. Clompus, 2517 Rosalind Ave. S.W Roanoke VA 24014, $541,200 09/01/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Akers, Emy J. and Samuel D. Stephens to Courtney N. Elam, 4940 Pine Glen Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $260,000 09/03/2021,.
Fotusky, Darrin M. to Amanda Lafferty-Markham, 1529 Lonna Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $234,000 09/01/2021.
Harris, Jessica N. and Justin Evan Harris to Michael E. Klingener and Andrea K. Chinnici, 2630 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 09/02/2021.
Hiner, Nancy G. to Fabian Saenz and Yanibell Ramos, 3251 Ellsworth St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 08/30/2021.
King, William K. and Donna D. King to Adrish Iqbal and Darakhshan Ahmand, 378 Koogler Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 08/30/2021.
Mierisch, Cay M. and Cassandra Meirisch to Robyn M. Tuck, 3718 Forest Road Roanoke VA 24015, $245,200 09/03/2021.
Myrland, Richard L. and Branon R. Zemlo to Junko Warren and Mark Warren, 400 Salem Ave. S.W. Unit 2-O Roanoke VA 24014, $212,500 08/30/2021.
Rockefeller, Christina S. and William J. Rockefeller Jr. to Adam Tran, 175 Monterey Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $210,000 09/02/2021.
Sullivan, Jennifer Lee to Pamela C. Alden, 3517 Windsor Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $270,000 08/31/2021.
Tru-Fix Homerepairs LLC to Emma Witcher, 114 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $210,000 09/03/2021.
Wilmer, Wesley to Craig W. Holley and Jessika M. Holley, 2225 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $247,475 09/01/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Amos, Janet E. to Kevin D. Titus, 1528 23rd St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 09/03/2021.
Austin, William Thomas and Cailin M. Austin to Page L. Morin, 739 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $145,000 09/01/2021.
Ayers, Kayla V. to Kristen Vierrether, 58 Forest Hill Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,500 09/03/2021.
Bratcher, Cynthia L. and Michael R. Bratcher to Jordan P. Tramuel Coles, 3109 Birchlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 08/31/2021.
Carlisle, Gloria J. to Destiny Chambers, 1913 Wallace Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,000 09/02/2021.
Carter, Trina M. to Helen D. Saunders, 2835 Clifton St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,400 09/02/2021.
Cochran, Robert C. and Michelle C. Cochran to Jeremy Conner and Hayley N. Conner, 5029 Victoria St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $164,000 09/02/2021.
Craft, David W. and Renee O. Craft to Terry A. Rhoades and Jill P. Rhoades, 2027 Kennedy St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24018, $139,950 08/30/2021.
Cross, William W. and Elizabeth C. Cross to Minh H. Nguyen and Tram T. Pham, 3004 Mansfield St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $116,500 08/30/2021.
Davis, Mary K. to Christopher J. Fore, 3531 Forest Hill Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,000 09/01/2021.
Dickerson, Richard A. Sr. to Taylor W. Osterhaus, 3138 Round Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 08/31/2021.
Flannigan, Juanita and Clecie Richardson to Cosmo Holdings LLC, 1662 Barnett Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 08/31/2021.
Floyd, Virginia T. to Brenda S. Hamilton, 3213 Northshire Court S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $140,000 09/03/2021.
Fralin, W.H. to W. Chan Bolling and Kae N. Bollling, 2331 Broad Way S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $177,500 08/31/2021.
Garrett, James and Beth Garrett to Southern Estates LLC, 4509 Shenandoah Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $135,000 08/30/2021.
Haberl, Francis T. Jr. and Melissa A. Haberl to Michael W. Leonard Jr. and Michaela L. Scott, 916 Peck St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $165,000 08/31/2021.
Hall, Alison C. to Stephen M. Kirbach and Morna A. Childers, 2627 Chatham St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 09/01/2021.
Honaker, Sharron H. to Du Thanh Vo and Trinh Thi Tu Le, 3152 Richard Ave. N.E. Roaonoke VA 24012, $149,000 09/01/2021.
Huffman, Tyler L. to Krystal B. Robertson, 3138 Gelnoak St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $190,000 08/31/2021.
Joy Dog Properties LLC to Sadie A. Roberge, 319 Wittaker Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $185,000 08/30/2021.
Kidd, Candais M. to Christian A. Asberry, 3145 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $166,000 09/02/2021.
Poage, Timothy S. and Susan D. Poage to Wendy L. Anderson and others, 4229 Palmer Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 08/30/2021.
Rhodes, Darlene to Johnny P. Tsai, 3933 Vermont Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 08/31/2021.
Robertson, Krystal B. to Melanie L. Morris, 1207 Tompkins Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $141,000 08/30/2021.
Scherrep, David C. to Aaron S. Moore, 4880 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 09/02/2021.
Sprouse, Randolph M. and Frances M. Sprouse Estate to Ashley E. Landes, 5127 Youngwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $130,000 08/31/2021.
Stone, William T. to Nathaniel Myers and Beverly B. Myers, 806 Morrill Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $165,500 08/31/2021.
Tabbiner, Philip and Rhonda Tabbiner to Jennifer McClure and Nathan H. Wright, 400 Salem Ave. S.W. Unit #2-A Roanoke VA 24016, $185,000 09/01/2021.
Thompson, James A. to Christina L. Warfield, 1107 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,325 08/30/2021.
VEZ Holdings LLC to Southern Estates LLC, 110 Clover Ave., 2618 Cornell Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $192,000 09/03/2021.
Wommack, Joseph R. and Dolores A. Wommack to Charles R. Toler Jr. and Katrina K.A. Toler, 2535 Sanford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $165,000 08/30/2021.
Wright, Donna to Samuel K. Hurt, 2835 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $199,000 09/03/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Andrews, Kathy to Carlos A. Vijul Yanez and Margarita Portillo Martinez, 2310 Willow Walk Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $70,000 08/31/2021.
Bantry LLC to Peter D. Wurster II, 4044 Michigan Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 08/31/2021.
Basham, Barry W. and Miranda T. Basham to Daniel Calloway, 1510 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $87,000 08/31/2021.
Emeigh, David M. to Hawks Point Properties LLC, 1456 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,000 08/31/2021.
Johnson, Frank O. Jr. and Delitha D. Johnson to Francisco J. Correa Hernandez, 1028 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $90,000 08/31/2021.
Luck, Timothy I. to Jarrett C. Alexander and Sorell V. Alexander, 2841 Sand Road, 0 Liberty Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 09/03/2021.
Mohan, Chandler to Greenway Park LLC, 1911 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $58,000 09/03/2021.
Rowland, Carolyn V. to Grandview Investments LLC, 120 Fleming Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 08/30/2021.
Secamiglio, Anthony J. to Matthew W. Grubb, 820 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $78,000 09/02/2021.
Southern Estates LLC to Flippin Moms LLC, 1705 Chapman Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $72,500 08/30/2021.
Wright, David Lee and Linda B. Wright to Bill Gross and Lisa Gross, 717 Queen Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $82,500 09/02/2021.
Roanoke County Over $300,000
Akuthota, Ravi K. and Deepthi Katuku to Jacob M. Moles and Elizabeth J. Moles, 6036 Cezanne Court Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 09/03/2021.
Bredenkamp, Ronald and Patricia Bredenkamp to Robert Ternosky, 4108 Snowbird Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 08/31/2021.
Clyde, Wayne M. and Kimberly S. Clyde to Kyle E. Hobbs and Anna J. Hobbs, 1309 Kings Crest Drive Salem VA 24153, $330,000 09/03/2021.
Cook, Anne H. to Mary J. Keck, 6376 Christie Lane Roanoke VA 24016, $330,000 08/31/2021.
Coots, Fred A. III to Gregg A. Davidson and Dana L. Davidson, 2234 Pelham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 09/02/2021.
Everett, William B. to Allison K. Aguilar and Mark J. Aguilar, 6202 Stone Manor Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 09/03/2021.
Foy, Martha E. to Scott F. Gapinske and Monika I. Gapinske, 3820 Parkway Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $345,000 08/31/2021.
Fralin Holdings I LLC to Westmont I, II, III, IV & V LLC, 0 Chaparral Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $7,050,000 08/30/2021.
Grubb, Geraldine S. to Benjamin D. Baer and Susan S. Baer, 5839 Bighorn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 09/02/2021.
Hazel B. Dillard and William D. Henry Estate to Amy Taylor, 5258 North Spring Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $319,000 09/01/2021.
Jones, Michael L. to Timothy J. Toohig and Lonzie L. Linkous Jr., 6957 Old Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $550,000 09/03/2021.
Kidd, Betty Jo to RNK Properties LLC, 5027 Hunting Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $365,000 09/01/2021.
McGuirt, William G. and Donna S. McGuirt to Michael T. Board, 5726 Salisbury Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $540,000 09/02/2021.
Miller, Mark A. and Paula M. Miller to Dana E. Frame and Jerry W. Cox, 6720 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $320,000 08/31/2021.
Naff, Kathyrn A. to Fang Yu Liao and Cheng Chin Feng, 5300 Ponderosa Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $360,000 09/02/2021.
Pope, Alison H. and Susan E. Hogan to Robert C. Cochran and Michelle C. Cochran, 4118 Kegey Road Salem VA 24153, $317,500 09/03/2021.
Sempek, Michael to Joann Turano, 6017 Brahma Road Roanoke VA 24018, $369,950 09/01/2021.
Steahly-Jones, Berkeley D. and Casey M. Broughton to Zachary L. Foutz and Benjamin T. Foutz, 8694 Starlight Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $315,000 09/01/2021.
Tuck, Robyn M. to Brian L. Heatwole and Carol J. Heatwole, 1013 Overlook Parkway Hardy VA 24101, $510,000 09/02/2021.
Wise, Elizabeth I. to Raymon C. Franks and Debra Lee Franks Revocable Trust, 7594 Countrywood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 08/31/2021.
Zollner, Carla Anne to Hope O.L. Booth and Ralph M. Booth, 4091 Bluebird Lane Salem VA 24153, $375,000 09/02/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Altice, Jacob and Candice Altice to Rachel N. Waddell, 647 Shingle Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 08/31/2021.
Bland, Carolyn Sue to Chad T. Rickman, 5733 Sierra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $250,000 08/30/2021.
Buzzard, Betty P. to Rose Mary Moody and Jimmy A. Ross, 1118 Texas Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $205,000 08/31/2021.
Cooper, Aaron R. and Gregory P. Cooper to Kattie N. Cox, 5822 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $236,000 09/03/2021.
Ellis Family Construction LLC to Francis T. Haberl Jr., 943 Pedigo Lane Vinton VA 24179, $254,950 08/31/2021.
Foster, John C. to Kevin S. Banks, 3443 Overhill Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $282,000 09/02/2021.
Hall, Brandon G. to Cameron B. Lynch, 1807 Terry Drive Vinton VA 24179, $209,950 08/30/2021.
Horton, Jeffrey to Harold Flud and Terrie Flud, 1866 Elbert Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $245,000 09/02/2021.
Mitchell, Mark C. and Karie L. Mitchell to Jacob C. Altice and Candice M. Altice, 5704 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 09/01/2021.
Moles, Jacob M. and Elizabeth J. Moles to GT Dolan and Priscilla Dolan, 1535 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $293,500 09/03/2021.
Ratliff, Danny P. and Carol L. Ratliff to Alton L. Lindsey, 4881 Brookwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $294,000 09/03/2021.
Robertson, Marcia Hobbs to Amy L. Kageals and Charles D. Lester, 4014 Poplar Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $299,950 08/31/2021.
Taylor, Amy E. to Peter Taylor, 5205 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 09/01/2021.
Thomas, Barry L. to Susan E. Cromer, 3584 Farmington Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 09/01/2021.
Webber, Gary R. to Kevin Floyd and Bridgette Floyd, 1666 Indian Rock Road Roanoke VA 24014, $210,000 08/31/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Begasse, James P. and Katherian Begasse to Jeremy Landes and Shannon Landes, 126 Southampton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $126,000 08/31/2021.
Browning, Jeanne G. to OAA Properties LLC, 3529 Evelyn Drive Salem VA 24153, $169,000 09/03/2021.
Charpia, George R. and Donna M. Charpia to Lisa M. Trottman and Joan W. Murphy, 5444 Lakedale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $194,000 08/31/2021.
Copeland, James K. and Jennifer E. Brooks to Alexander G. Scott and Sarah H. Scott, 6202 Botts Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $142,000 09/02/2021.
Earnest, Ray H. to Phillip Walterson and Joana Bamber, 6341 Corntassel Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $164,900 08/31/2021.
Epperly, Doris S. and Carol S. Wendland to Allyson W. Joyce, 5321 Green Meadow Road Roanoke VA 24018, $199,950 09/03/2021.
Grove, Levi R. and Elizabeth A. Grove to Mavis D. Faw, 744 Clearview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $180,000 08/30/2021.
Hawley, Michael R. and Barbara P. McHone Estate to Rosalind Properties LLC, 8187 Ashton Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 09/03/2021.
Holman, Belinda L. to Benjamin E. Johnson, 1622 Red Oak Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $149,000 08/30/2021.
Howard, Wilbur K. and Lisa C. Howard to William Maddy, 1436 Freeborn Circle Roanoke VA 24014, $170,000 08/31/2021.
Payne, Hollie to Daniel Garcia Aparicio and Maria Garcia, 909 Chester Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 09/01/2021.
Peck, Thomas N. to Journey Properties LLC, 1263 Keffield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $148,000 09/01/2021.
Semones, Mabel E. to Mitchell D. Semones, 1542 South Pacific Drive Vinton, VA 24179, $189,000 08/31/2021.
Staggs, Bryan R. and Kristina M. Staggs to RNK Properties LLC, 4623 Girard Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 09/03/2021.
Webb, Frank W. and Frank W. Webb Jr., to Brenton L. Noell and Lisa Noell, 5185 Poor Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $124,000 09/02/2021.
Wells, Anthony O. and Ashley Wells to Lauren M. Tomlinson, 4148 Arlington Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 09/02/2021.
Whorley, Galen Page to Adam B. Newman, 300 Ninth St. Vinton VA 24179, $171,830 08/31/2021.
Winebarger, Patricia H. to Ronald D. Wade, 4122 Daugherty Road Salem VA 24153, $109,000 09/02/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Steber, Martha B. to Greenway Construction Inc., 329 Meadow St. Vinton VA 24179, $54,800 09/01/2021.
Watts, William J. and Tonita B. Watts to Leif G. Jackson, 4468 Toddsbury Drie Vinton VA 24179, $59,950 09/03/2021.
Salem
Over $300,000
Barton, Timmy D. to Jeffrey D. Clark, 121 Ferrum Drive Salem VA 24153, $455,000 08/24/2021.
Bryan, Richard K. Jr. to Jaron Z. Kerr, 1408 Evergreen Court Salem VA 24153, $485,000 08/30/2021.
Crisso, Cherie to Kevin B. Getzendanner, 148 Upland Drive Salem VA 24153, $375,000 08/26/2021.
Dent, Richard E. to John M. Davidson, 1042 Stonegate Drive Salem VA 24153, $350,000 08/10/2021.
Doolan, Keith P. to Ryan M. Putnam, 137 Ferrum Drive Salem VA 24153, $599,000 08/06/2021.
Greenway, Ralph N. to Robert L. Moore, 1802 Northwoods Lane Salem VA 24153, $329,999 08/03/2021.
H.C. Properties LLC to 1930 Braeburn Drive LLC, 1930 Braeburn Drive Salem VA 24153, $635,000 08/20/2021.
Medical Facilities of America to 1945 Roanoke Blvd. LLC, 1945 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $11,226,000 08/18/2021.
Miller, Mark A. to GNR Properties LLC, 1535 Links View Drive Salem VA 24153, $800,000 08/12/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Tanner L. Smart, 225 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $350,886 08/27/2021.
Saunders, Charles P. to Joel C. Iannazzo, 3042 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $321,000 08/19/2021.
Seiler, Scott E. to Kyle J. McCormick, 1112 Cape Ann Court Salem VA 24153, $365,000 08/31/2021.
Woodley, Charles J. to Lamont T. Young, 711 Doyle St. Salem VA 24153, $369,000 08/20/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bailey, Nita H. to Phyllis B. Scruggs, 1204 Turner St. Salem VA 24153, $295,000 08/03/2021.
Blanchard, Earl E. to Melvin E. Harris, 850 North Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $224,888 08/16/2021.
Dean, Patricia F. to Karen Bradshaw, 738 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $245,000 08/13/2021.
FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 225 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $217,600 08/27/2021.
Hager, Brenda S. to Karen L. Campbell, 1319 Slemp St. Salem VA 24153, $210,000 08/13/2021.
Hunter, Steven D. to Lloyd W. Linkous, 1519 Millwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $255,000 08/26/2021.
Lynch, Joshua R. to Jesse D. Register, 521 N. Market St. Salem VA 24153, $235,000 08/03/2021.
Mayenschein, John D. Jr. to Manuel Bonet-Merced, 343 Parkwood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $227,000 08/18/2021.
Pilling, Harry P. to Troy L. McDaniel, 317 Keesling Ave. Salem VA 24153, $200,000 08/24/2021.
Roark Enterprises LLC to Wall Residences Inc., 405 Yorkshire St. Salem VA 24153, $279,000 08/23/2021.
Shelton, H. Dale to Billy K. Cannaday Jr., 82 Maple St. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 08/24/2021.
Sower, Randall W. to Dreamer D. Wade, 434 Howard Drive Salem VA 24153, $250,000 08/23/2021.
Thompson, David A. to 11 East 4th St. LLC, 11 E. Fourth St. Salem VA 24153, $200,000 08/06/2021.
Ullmann, William J. to Anne DeGastyne, 533 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $200,000 08/19/2021.
Vass, Jeffrey G. to Timothy E. Wright, 2718 Fletcher St. Salem VA 24153, $225,000 08/09/2021.
Vaught, Michael C. to Jene A. Amundson, 820 Pyrtle Drive Salem VA 24153, $230,500 08/19/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Boyd, Timothy to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 1833 Woodlawn Ave. Salem VA 24153, $112,000 08/19/2021.
Brammer, Walter M. to Matthew Brammer, 424 White St. Salem VA 24153, $130,000 08/23/2021.
Brown, Allen D. to Infinity Investment Properties, 1917 Burma Road Salem VA 24153, $180,000 08/19/2021.
Clark, Diane L. to Rebecca C. Smith, 2534 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $150,000 08/16/2021.
Elllis, Martha P. to Karen B. Scott, 507 Front St. Salem VA 24153, $161,000 08/16/2021.
Hamner, Peter C. Jr. to Crouch Homes Inc., 413 Idaho St. Salem VA 24153, $145,000 08/02/2021.
Hedrick, Joshua M. to Dimitri Flenner, 1116 Bruce Ave. Salem VA 24153, $180,000 08/11/2021.
Ingram, Wendel Jr. to Robert S. Miller, 211 Dalewood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $156,000 08/25/2021.
Jordan, James T. to Jiteshkumar Tanawala, 302 McClelland St. Salem VA 24153, $134,000 08/10/2021.
Keffer, Renae A. to Fenton F. Henderson, 140 Upland Drive Salem VA 24153, $125,000 08/13/2021.
Lin, Mao Yu to Chad A. Clnevell, 461 Patricia Drive Salem VA 24153, $159,000 08/02/2021.
LLJ Properties LLC to Brittany L. Barlow, 1827 Lawndale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $184,000 08/12/2021.
McClung, Franklin E. to Ira Gentry Jr., 1211 Stoutamire Drive Salem VA 24153, $151,000 08/13/2021.
Michael Hall Trust to Bonnie S. Brill, 730 Poplar Ave. Salem VA 24153, $181,000 08/19/2021.
Musselman, Phyllis to Gary M. John, 924 Indiana St. Salem VA 24153, $109,500 08/05/2021.
PL Properties LLC to 4S Holding LLC, 2201 Bainbridge Drive Salem VA 24153, $163,750 08/13/2021.
Shelton, Judy H. to Jason D. Foutz, 2232 Mount Regis Drive Salem VA 24153, $150,000 08/13/2021.
Strasser, James K. to Nicole D. Pagano, 2406 Wood Gate Lane Salem VA 24153, $161,000 08/10/2021.
Surface, Linda W. to Terry L. Lynch, 1413 Cloyd St. Salem VA 24153, $147,000 08/25/2021.
Tuck, Wood to Michael Booth Sr., 146 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $190,000 08/12/2021.
Twine, Tracy W. to Steven James, 1631 Midland Road Salem VA 24153, $175,000 08/19/2021.
West, Doris J. to Hunt Properties LLC, 2534 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $121,566 08/25/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Aliff, Billy r. to Ishan LLC, 303 Riverland Drive Salem VA 24153, $98,000 08/30/2021.
Bloomer, Robert T. to Steven J. Wygal, 803 Elizabeth Ave. Salem VA 24153, $80,500 08/11/2021.
Powell, William N. to Boone Thomas LLC, 320 Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $50,000 08/31/2021.
Shepard, Heather N. to Rosallnd Properties LLC, 304 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $96,000 08/20/2021.
Stafford, Rebecca A. to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 921 Delaware St. Salem VA 24153, $72,000 08/19/2021.
Tolbert, Peggy A. to Olaf Barthelmai, 706 Yorkshire Drive Salem VA 24153, $98,400 08/17/2021.
Vest, Karen to Tony G. Stamper, 906 Gatling Lane Salem VA 24153, $90,000 08/11/2021.