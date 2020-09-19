Real estate transactions for Sept. 20, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Abingdon of Old Southwest LLC to KG Abingdon LLC, 1602 W. Ruritain Road Roanoke VA 24012, $1,245,400 09/01/2020.
Cosmo Holdings LLC to Gorgeous Real Estate LLC, 1313 and 1317 Memphis St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $345,000 09/03/2020.
Galt Properties LLC to Tampa Two LLC, 1939 Barrington Drive, 4417 Edgelawn Ave., 2910 Glendale Ave., 949 Glendale Ave., 3431 Norway Ave., 1706 Staunton Ave. N.W. and 1824 Vance St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24017, 24013, $782,000 09/04/2020.
Joseph Weiner and Co. Inc. to 351 Campbell LLC, 351 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $449,950 08/31/2020.
Powel, Hugh W. III and Courtney H. Powel to Jason R. Sturdevant and Beth L. Sturdevant, 4611 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $301,650 09/01/2020.
Shenandoah Village Apartments LLC to Shenandoah Colonia TIC LLC and others, 767 and 701 29th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $7,050,000 08/31/2020.
Shepherd, Ann C. to Benjamin Marconi and Katherine L. Marconi, 3074 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $347,500 08/31/2020.
Swisher, Eric D. to Bruce Harrison, 2629 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $685,000 09/01/2020.
Szego, Gabriel G. to Walter B. Echols and Michael H. Echols, 3535 Windsor Oaks Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $440,000 09/04/2020.
Torre, Glenn M. and Vicki S. Torre to Kag Holdings LLC, 1630 Belleview Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,200,000 09/01/2020.
Vail, Christopher M. and Laken F. Vail to Thomas T. Bryant Jr., 2306 Lincoln Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $375,950 09/04/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Chen, Audrey P. to Sarah Dinwiddie, 1246 Floyd Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $206,000 08/31/2020.
Frye, John P. and Linda S. Frye to LHTEC LLC, 2220B Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $236,000 09/04/2020.
Fuller, Mark H. and others to Bryon Lewandowski and Hayden S. Obenour, 1941 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $221,950 09/01/2020.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to John Baxter and Robin Baxter, 2207 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $289,000 09/01/2020.
Lundy, Ruth O. and Mildred P. McDuffie Estate to William P. May and Nancy G. May, 2597 Creston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 09/01/2020.
Pratt, James E. to Whitney M. Matusevich, 4818 Golfview Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $234,000 09/01/2020.
Providence Properties LLC to Evan G. Spiker, 2373 Southlawn Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 09/03/2020.
Sanchez, Wendi L. and others to Brenda C. Bova, 4438 Pheasant Ridge Road S.W. Unit 403 Roanoke VA 24014, $229,000 09/04/2020.
Wessel, Bruce R. and Frances R. Wessel to Glenn B. Williams, 2220 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $227,500 09/01/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Asberry, Brittany P. to Abraham Ngendahimana and Dorine Musaniwabo, 4814 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $199,950 09/01/2020.
Baker, Mikkia A. to Mary E. Stanley, 1802 Edmund Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 09/02/2020.
Barge, Kelly H. to Robert A. Hiltonsmith, 1010 Fifth St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $170,000 09/03/2020.
Black Fox Properties LLC to Yordalis Del Monte Sanchez, 934 Curtis Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $133,000 09/03/2020.
Carr, Colleen P. to Elena Stanton, 4951 Pomeroy Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $162,000 09/02/2020.
Chase, Betsy R. to Leigh G. Meadows, 439 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 09/03/2020.
Clark, Lacene E. and Paul W. Clark to Nancy K. Shively and Elizabeth R. Floyd, 4641 Heather Drive S.W. Unit 105 Roanoke VA 24018, $152,000 08/31/2020.
Dempsey, Tracey L. and Lorene T. Johnson to Linda A. Moore and Sabrina A. Huffman, 2703 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 09/04/2020.
Durham, Linda E. to John S. Hartman and Virginia W. Hartman, 2382 Howard Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $164,610 09/02/2020.
Fisher, Mary E. to Kaitlin D. Classey, 715 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $135,000 09/02/2020.
Gil, John to Marco J. Bonilla Lopez and Brenda N. Lopez Landaverde, 1449 Leon St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $118,000 09/01/2020.
Greenway Construction to Quenton T. Nester and Kenzie L. Nester, 4741 Nelms Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $167,950 09/01/2020.
Highlander, Leonard Sr. and JEG Realty Inc. to MKM Properties Inc., 2516 Round Top Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $128,300 09/02/2020.
Hilldrup, Andrew B. and Kelley M. Hilldrup to Crystal Golden, 4715 Meadow Crossing Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $167,900 08/31/2020.
Hinshaw, Remington J. to David D. Purcell, 324 Salem Ave. S.W. Apt. 103 Roanoke VA 24016, $178,900 09/03/2020.
Howie, Mary E. and Joseph B. Howie Estate to TMTM Properties LLC, 2643 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $131,000 08/31/2020.
Huffard, Chad M. and Kelley Murphy to Shelley Moellering, 5038 Heatherstone Road Roanoke VA 24012, $138,950 09/04/2020.
Johnson, Reginald O. and Courtney B. Johnson to Kirsten Perkins and Christopher W. Perkins, 1105 15th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $167,000 08/31/2020.
Keniston, Robert A. to Jessie M. Mann, 4926 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 09/02/2020.
Lewis, Alisa A. to Lucille B. Lewis and Rodney L. Ratliff, 4006 Mudlick Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $182,500 09/01/2020.
Martin, Eulene L. to John S. Navidad, 2408 Edinburgh Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,950 09/04/2020.
MSCR Holdings LLC to Daimond B. Stevens, 807 Fifth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $156,000 09/04/2020.
Oliver, Kara A. and Trina A. Stephens to Susan Crawley, 2151 Broadway Ave. S.E. Unit 7 Roanoke VA 24014, $175,000 09/04/2020.
Phung, Que H. and Anhthu T. Nguyen to Ashley S. Haynes, 4218 Camille Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $176,500 09/02/2020.
Robertson, James L. to Bret Kuehn and others, 3307 Oliver Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $141,000 09/02/2020.
Simmons, Cory to Roxana V. Lamas and Victor Lamas, 711 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $114,950 09/01/2020.
Vickers, Carl B. to Tara F. Dean, 4459 Old Virginia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 09/01/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Ashley, Kenneth E. and Alma T. Ashley to JBS Capital LLC, 1024 11th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $65,000 08/31/2020.
Grandin Holdings 2 LLC to Haley M. Holdren, 6820 Greenway Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $68,500 09/03/2020.
Hall, Deborah S. to Brent Hershey and Erin L. Hershey, 315 Fleming Ave. N.E. #317 Roanoke VA 24012, $94,400 09/02/2020.
Lucas, Larry M. and Brenda K. Lucas to Ian D. Ferguson and Stephanie B. Ferguson, 1717 19th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $98,000 08/31/2020.
Mandakis, Louis to BNR Investments LLC, 1040 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $54,000 09/01/2020.
Paynotta, Michael to Prime Realty Partners LLC, 2711 Meadows St. Roanoke VA 24012, $65,000 09/04/2020.
Rexrode, Mary Ann and Robert L. Trent to Timothy C. Strom, 3726 Garden City Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $93,400 09/02/2020.
Stuart, Melissa A. to Jamilco Inc., 1017 Gilmer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $56,000 09/04/2020.
Trill Holdings LLC to H.L. Lawson & Son Inc., unimproved lots on Church Avenue Southeast Roanoke VA 24013, $65,000 09/03/2020.
Wade, Anthony C. and Gerald E. Wade to Emmanuel M. Powell and Mary Ann Powell, 551 McDowell Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $70,000 09/01/2020.
White, Woody D. to BNR Investments LLC, 2427 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $57,000 09/01/2020.
Wicker, Arthur J. III to Daniel J. Akers, 3930 Maine Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $72,900 09/01/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Bansal, Pankaj and Annu Gupta to Parimala Palani, 6200 Sandhurst Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $402,000 09/03/2020.
Baron Enterprises of Virginia Inc. Tony K. to Tony K. Goings and Karla L. Goings, 2750 McVitty Road Roanoke VA 24018, $389,950 09/01/2020.
Barone, Justin R. and Melinda E. Barone to Christopher R. Migliarese and Nicole M. Migliarese, 6210 Chadsworth Court Roanoke VA 24018, $385,000 09/02/2020.
Belcher, Michael B. and Nicole L. Belcher to James S. Cline and Amy L. Cline, 5120 Springer Road Roanoke VA 24012, $319,000 08/31/2020.
Bramble, Brian H. and Beth A. Bramble to Jordan T. Weintraub and Taylor E. Weintraub, 2569 Russlen Drive Salem VA 24153, $359,500 09/03/2020.
Bright, Marvin C. II and Michele R. Bright to Lindsay A. Morris, 5447 Timber Wolf Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $1,275,000 09/04/2020.
Darby Villa LLC to Darby Roanoke LLC, 6154 Darby Road Roanoke VA 24012, $1,039,430 09/02/2020.
Dittmar, Susan N. to Christopher D. Elmore and Diane O. Elmore, 220 Stonecreek Way Roanoke VA 24019, $369,900 09/02/2020.
Freeman, Laura J. to Lori B. Hoel and Christopher P. Tucker, 1244 Keffield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $301,000 09/02/2020.
Haynes, Mark D. and Melissa A. Haynes to Ganiel O. Gregory Jr. and Marie D. Gregory, 3714 Peace Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $332,000 09/03/2020.
JF Home Solutions Inc. to David Bary and Cynthia Bary, 4257 Daugherty Road Salem VA 24153, $349,500 09/04/2020.
Longwood Apartments LLC to Longwood Vinton LLC, 220 Eighth St. Vinton VA 24179, $2,824,000 09/02/2020.
Maki, Nectar Krikorian to Ryan P. Campbell and Kara T. Campbell, 3614 Twin Views Court Roanoke VA 24012, $350,000 09/01/2020.
Mansard Square LLC to Mansard Vinton LLC, 848 Coolbrook Road Vinton VA 24179, $2,917,110 09/02/2020.
McNeil, Jack S. to Doris D. Atkinson and Scott E. Atkinson, 3501 Gene St. Salem VA 24153, $355,000 08/31/2020.
Moran, David M. and Sandra T. Moran to Michael A. Williams and Maronda Williams, 256 Stonecreek Way Roanoke VA 24019, $407,000 09/03/2020.
Neil, David L. and Anita M. Neil to Scott A. Jenkins and Andrea D. Jenkins, 10034 Greenhouse Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $461,000 09/01/2020.
Nester, Brandon O. and Lorraine K. Francisco Estate to Daniel Dent and Jessica Dent, 2884 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $302,000 08/31/2020.
Oliver, Jason C. to Anthony R. Graham and Jordan K. Graham, 2367 Foxfield Lane Salem VA 24153, $345,000 09/02/2020.
Parker, Larry D. and Rebecca T. Parker to Aashit K. Shah, 4094 Overlook Trail Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $380,000 09/01/2020.
Pinkerton Properties LLC to Wilson Properties LLC, 925 N. Electric Road Salem VA 24153, $5,000,000 08/31/2020.
Ponnada, Suresh Kumar to Donald D. Sowder and Mary H. Sowder, 5466 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 09/01/2020.
Pruett, David A. and Paula C. Pruett to Barbara L. Huff, 4903 Laryn Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $385,000 08/31/2020.
Thompson, Christy K. and Jean L. Thompson to Catherine M. Kilbane, 5032 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $310,000 09/01/2020.
Westcott LLC and Abre Holdings Inc. to Christopher J. Coulling and Vicki H. Coulling, 6973 Fairway Ridge Road Salem VA 24153, $699,900 09/01/2020.
Williams, Michael A. and Maronda L. Williams to Bradley A. Kaitlin S. Daniels, 8336 Strathmore Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 08/31/2020.
Wright, Richard D.and Deborah R. Wright to Chalmers B. Marquis, 3626 Preakness Court Roanoke VA 24012, $322,000 09/04/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Echols, Walter B. to Stanford H. Bowsman III, 3735 Kentland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $298,000 09/04/2020.
Fortner, Michael Jr. and others to William Lee Corbin Jr. and Frances G. Corbin, 3394 Laurel Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $258,000 08/31/2020.
Habib, Ashan and Nahid Ahmed to Allison N. Henson and Jesse Howlett, 5745 Bighorn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $272,500 09/03/2020.
Hill, Catherine M. to Susan L. Gaylor, 2627 Forest Oak Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $234,950 08/31/2020.
Holcomb, Homer S. Jr. to Sylvia Busch, 4501 Tanglewood Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $207,400 09/01/2020.
Holsinger, Phillip A. Jr. and Cynthia L. Holsinger to Warren D. Wright and Maura C. Wright, 5433 Quail Ridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 08/31/2020.
JEG Realty Inc. to Ronald L. Maga and Kristy L. Maga, 4142 Woodvale Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $241,950 09/03/2020.
Jenkins, Scott A. Andre D. Jenkins to Shauna L. Brazeau, 4126 Pheasant Run Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 09/01/2020.
Jennings, Edward F. to Justin Hurt and Chantry Hurt, 220 Craig Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $219,950 08/31/2020.
Lambruscati, Claudia K. to Bobby Howell, 4632 Tree Top Camp Road Salem VA 24153, $228,500 09/04/2020.
Mabry, Thomas T. to Dillon T. Brehm and Elizabeth Kay Kaster, 4406 Grandin Road Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 09/04/2020.
Manivong, Sakhone to Denise R. Kennedy, 3641 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $229,950 08/31/2020.
McCallum, James E. and Shelly A. McCallum to Rodney McCoy and Megan McCoy, 4328 Toddsbury Drive Vinton VA 24179, $285,000 09/04/2020.
Nichols, Patrick N. to Christopher S. Sowder and Sadonna J. Sowder, 3919 Colony Court Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 09/03/2020.
P’Simer, Kristen S. to Sarah M. Norwood, 3382 Kelly Lane Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $208,750 09/04/2020.
Scharf, Ryan M. and Stephanie M. Scharf to Cory A. Asberry and Britanny P. Asberry, 2039 Bridgeport Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $293,000 09/02/2020.
Scott, Joseph A. and Ann M. Scott to Amber Sanders and Derrick Ruben, 3959 Thames Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $242,000 09/01/2020.
Sipes, Theodore W. and Erica Ann Sipes to Sandra Flowers, 5361 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $260,550 09/01/2020.
Stuart, John H. and Amanda C. Keen to Ana Maria Torres Torres and Edgardo N. Quinones, 6936 Linn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 08/31/2020.
Vest, Jaclyn L. to Lauren A. Gabor, 5337 Gleser Road Roanoke VA 24018, $214,999 09/01/2020.
Wilcox, Martha K. and Timothy L. Wilcox to Makayla A. Agee, 917 Claiborne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 09/04/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Booker, Mary A. and Charles A. Booker to Bryon Lee Williams and Dorothy M. Fralin, 407 Missimer Lane and 1111 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $139,000 09/04/2020.
Braden-Hancock, Sharon K. to Tyler J. Draper, 4524 GiraR DR Roanoke VA 24018, $185,800 09/03/2020.
Carroll, Cletus T. and Jennifer N. Miller to Nicholas A. Quackenbush, 6418 Kelley St. Salem VA 24153, $149,000 09/02/2020.
Carty, David W. and Rebecca H. Carty to Walter Rader and Charlotte Rader, 2848 Diplomat Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $138,000 09/01/2020.
Cobb, Barry R. and Andrea R. Cobb to Wesley R. Shrader, 4420 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 09/02/2020.
Davenport, Christopher H. to Jeffrey S. Buchanan and Holly C. Buchanan, 7010 Brookview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $169,950 08/31/2020.
Dent, Gary L. and Crystal F. Dent to Heather G. Duncan, 5535 Hollins Road Roanoke VA 24019, $131,000 09/02/2020.
Duncan, Thomas E. to Nancy A. Wilson and Frank F. Wilson III, 3517 Georgetown Road Roanoke VA 24018, $199,000 09/01/2020.
Hoel, Lori B. to Cory E. Simmons, 8320 Willow Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $151,250 09/02/2020.
Hudson, Ryan L. and Hayley Leftwich to Thomas R. Osburn and Anna Kitts, 107 Verndale Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $158,031 09/03/2020.
Kosmann, Cheryl to Shannon L. Via, 3619 Timberline Trail Unit 191 Roanoke VA 24018, $119,500 08/31/2020.
Martin, Ronda E. to Matthew M. Hill and Joy M. Bailey, 846 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $171,200 09/02/2020.
Martin, Rick W. to Rosalind Properties LLC, 7314 Maple Court Roanoke VA 24018, $103,400 09/03/2020.
May, Nathan D. to Mark C. Patterson II, 1518 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $132,000 09/01/2020.
McCoy, Rodney M. and Megan E. McCoy to Dylan M. Gravely and Juliana A. Gravely, 626 S. Pollard St. Vinton VA 24179, $155,000 09/04/2020.
Porter, Arren A. to Sandra R. Bullington and Robert L. Haley, 8517 Willett Lane Bent Mountain VA 24059, $150,000 08/31/2020.
Rawlings, Kathryn R. to Dianne M. Phillips and Michael A. Phillips, 5776 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $181,500 08/31/2020.
Reynolds, Lou Ann to Melissa K. Mitchell, 732 Shalon Circle Vinton VA 24179, $174,950 09/01/2020.
St. Onge, Amber L. to Jennifer Chapman, 7003 Pine Court Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 08/31/2020.
Underwood, Allison to William T. Jennings and Julia H. Jennings, 8337 Willow Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $141,300 08/31/2020.
Wood, Sandra H. to Kristi A. Jones, 7104 Woods Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $127,000 09/04/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Anderton, Michael to Eric A. Nelso, 3543 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $65,000 09/01/2020.
Meadows, Dream K. and Adam L. Manspile to 31IN1 LLC, 4883 Bohon Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $60,000 09/02/2020.
Signature Properties of Roanoke LLC to Front Porch Housing LLC, 311 Jefferson Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $60,000 09/03/2020.
Salem
Over $300,000
Allen, John to Thomas M. Fraticelli, 416 Deer Run Circle Salem VA 24153, $394,000 08/25/2020.
Arellano Associates LLC to GES Properties LLC, 260 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $580,000 08/28/2020.
Carter, Tricia L. to Carrie T. McConnell, 452 High St. Salem VA 24153, $374,500 08/04/2020.
Cooper, Andrew B. to Matthew J. Kennedy, 327 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $437,000 08/27/2020.
Flynn, Hollie H. to Jim A. Stevens, 528 Academy St. Salem VA 24153, $388,000 08/14/2020.
Henley, Harley D. to James B. Blevins, 1209 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $300,000 08/07/2020.
Matteus, Patricia A. to Hollie Young, 955 Stonegate Drive Salem VA 24153, $375,000 08/27/2020.
Monroe, Bryan W. to Barry A. Prandi, 705 Academy St. Salem VA 24153, $552,000 08/11/2020.
Munsey, Galen M. to James R. Gunnell, 2750 Gleneagles Road Salem VA 24153, $353,000 08/04/2020.
Peters, Dorothy to James D. Dorton, 610 Highfield Road Salem VA 24153, $440,000 08/17/2020.
Ponnada, Suresh Kumar to Donald D. Sowder and Mary H. Sowder, 5466 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 09/01/2020.
Prandi, Barry A. to Brittany Haddox, 725 Virginia Ave. Salem VA 24153, $593,000 08/07/2020.
Pruett, David A. and Paula C. Pruett to Barbara L. Huff, 4903 Laryn Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $385,000 08/31/2020.
Pugh, David A. to Jordan S. Sereno, 149 Bogey Lane Salem VA 24153, $334,500 08/14/2020.
Thompson, Christy K. and Jean L. Thompson to Catherine M. Kilbane, 5032 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $310,000 09/01/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Alaimm Holdinng LLC to Devin T. Viers, 1528 Garst St. Salem VA 24153, $260,000 08/11/2020.
Arnett, Christopher L. to Michael A. Neal, 1066 North Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $264,950 08/06/2020.
Dawyot, Grant T.W. to Jennifer L. Fralin, 374 Howard Drive Salem VA 24153, $260,000 08/07/2020.
Fasnacht, R. Allan to Philip Christian, 1701 Melbourne Drive Salem VA 24153, $224,250 08/27/2020.
King, Brian D. to Jennifer R. Wood, 425 Mount Vernon Ave. Salem VA 24153, $232,000 08/14/2020.
Legere, Gary to Brenda Mayfield, 417 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $212,500 08/20/2020.
Reid, Christopher M. to Dina G. Kimball, 1520 Brushy Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $235,000 08/25/2020.
Stoughton, John R. Jr. to Richard W. Burbage, 86 Maple St. Salem VA 24153, $229,000 08/14/2020.
Whitley, C.R. Jr. to Molly Gusler, 661 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $228,000 08/18/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Ashby, Matthew A. to Daniel S. Romeiser, 2447 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $130,000 08/31/2020.
Blankenship, Roy T. to Rachel A. Hoskins, 405 Turner Road Salem VA 24153, $160,000 08/14/2020.
Cox, Buford G. to GGM of Virginia Inc.. 1527 Lennox Ave. Salem VA 24153, $135,800 08/17/2020.
Curtis, Debbra A. to Arnold W. DeHart, 421 W. Burwell St. Salem VA 24153, $150,000 08/21/2020.
Huffman, Clay C. to ITIC LLC, 901 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $194,950 08/17/2020.
Jarvis, Timothy E. to IDB Group LLC, 622 Tarpley Lane Salem VA 24153, $178,100 08/03/2020.
Kremenchuker, Igor to Christopher M. Reid, 2220 Valleydale Road Salem VA 24153, $195,000 08/25/2020.
M331R LLC to Kalyn Green, 331 Ross St. Salem VA 24153, $115,000 08/28/2020.
Mabry, Lauren E. to James R. Gober Jr., 105 Ross St. Salem VA 24153, $129,000 08/28/2020.
Mallette, Mark S. to Michael T. Lewis, 2169 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $192,000 08/06/2020.
Overstreet, Christopher C. to Elizabeth H. LaPrade, 825 Tennessee St. Salem VA 24153, $150,000 08/31/2020.
Pritchard, Scott D. to Timothy M. Malone, 702 Hill Ave. Salem VA 24153, $135,000 08/31/2020.
Savage, Travis to Bobby D. Davis, 1625 Eddy Ave. Salem VA 24153, $130,000 08/17/2020.
Shultz, Hope R. to Joy R. Bowery, 2437 Keagy Road Salem VA 24153, $175,000 08/21/2020.
Stanley, James L. III to David L. Lovern, 1453 Gordon St. Salem VA 24153, $167,500 08/14/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Aaron C. Atkinson, 113 S. Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $154,950 08/11/2020.
Thomas, Diana L. to Julie A. Greenough, 801 Piedmont Ave. Salem VA 24153, $147,485 08/05/2020.
Townsend, Sandra B. to Mollie Busie, 538 Chamberlain Lane Salem VA 24153, $139,500 08/20/2020.
Ward, David E. to Kevin L. Long, 1737 McCauley Ave. Salem VA 24153, $100,000 08/04/2020.
Webb, Daniel N. to Rachel E. Kessler, 1024 Carolina Ave. Salem VA 24153, $180,000 08/03/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Witt, Danny G. Sr. to Wanda R. Witt, 2920 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $87,300 08/19/2020.
