Real estate transactions for Sept. 26, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate Trailansfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
RoanokeOver $300,000
O’Brien, John A. and Kristin H. O’Brien to Brandon M. Weaver and Kathryn Weaver, 1316 2nd St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $406,000 09/08/2021.
Swindle, Mark W. and Anna F. Swindle to AnDriveew C. Hoffman and Kaitlyn K. Hoffman, 2306 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $379,600 09/10/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Anderson, Jody L. and Lisa L. Anderson to Bertha D. Averill, 825 Estates Road Roanoke VA 24014, $220,000 09/10/2021.
Church, Eddie D. and Charlotte A. Broooks Estate to Fred W. Cox Jr. and Nancy Patton Cox, 3683 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $204,600 09/08/2021.
Crush, Ryan A. and Taylor-Lauren B. Crush to Kathryn D. Bass, 3811 Greenway Driveive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $287,000 09/10/2021.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to Sonia H. WillaRoad, 1645 Hampton Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 09/07/2021.
Lee, Donna to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 2301 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000 09/08/2021,
McGhee, April L. to Lucas E. Runyan, 2302 Fairway Driveive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $289,950 09/10/2021.
Nichols, Christopher L. and Susanne E. Nichols to Daniel W. Caston and Shari M. Caston, 1827 Warrington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $238,950 09/10/2021,
Rice, Brian D. to Francis Maguire and Elizabeth A. Gross, 1809 Canterbury Road Roanoke VA 24015, $268,500 09/09/2021.
Valle, Nancy P. to Wanda T. RichaRoads, 446 WindwaRoad Driveive S.W. Unit 446 Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 09/08/2021.
Winston, James D. to Eric R. Nagel and Emily M. Winalis, 1502 Hamilton Terrace S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $225,000 09/09/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Alexander, Gloria L. to John A. Burnett and Erika L. Burnett, 1518 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $156,800 09/07/2021.
Anduiza, Alonzo H. to M&W Properties Inc., 2125 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $135,000 09/09/2021,
Cooper, Valerie L. to Anthony J. Pepper and Phyllis S. Pepper, 1421 Cove Road Roanoke VA 24017, $135,000 09/09/2021.
Dooley, E. Chaun to Dagoberto Ruiz Aguilar and Norma L. Gomez Ortiz, 3020 Linwood Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $166,000 09/10/2021,
Hall, Chance L. to Kathryn A. Naff, 2637 Vancouver Driveive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,000 09/07/2021.
Huffman, Phyllis C. and Barbara S. Pierce to Adiela Velasquez, 132 Crittendon Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 09/09/2021.
Kennedy, Darren M. to Stella Housing LLC, 4856 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $145,000 09/08/2021.
Lomasney, Meredith and Michelle L. Twitchell Estate to Trailiple Element LLC, 2517 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $100,900 09/07/2021.
Nunley, Deinna L. and Alexis L. Hutchinson to Joseph Casseus and Marie U. Casseus Azemar, 613 6th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $130,000 09/10/2021.
Phillips, Stevie N. to Heather H. Sherman and Anjelle A. Sherman, 330 RutherfoRoad Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $130,000 09/08/2021.
Thomas, Bradley V. and Ashley W. Thomas to The Vu Van and Trailan Thi Hoai Trailang, 2911 Burton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 09/07/2021.
TML Properties LLC to John Black and Nicole Black, 2112 Stephenson Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $193,300 09/09/2021.
Tyler, Chris to Antonio G. Lopez, 4016 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 09/09/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
AFIG LLC to Todd A. Johnson, 302 Patton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $60,000 09/07/2021.
Akers, Daniel J. to Bala LLC, 3930 Maine Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $85,000 09/07/2021.
Hill, Christine to Bala LLC, 1231 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $82,000 09/07/2021.
Hughes, Steven D. and Karen M. Hughes to HPSL LLC, 1125 Loudon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 09/08/2021.
Layne, Doris K. to Iraima F. Diaz, 1709 North Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $53,100 09/10/2021.
Rentals Roanoke LLC to Bala LLC, 1022 Fairfax Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $90,000 09/08/2021.
Roanoke CountyOver $300,000
Boyanapally, Saiabhishek to Laura Savage and Christopher R. Savage, 4808 Pleasant Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 09/10/2021.
Calvachio, Lorraine E. to Ralph N. Obendorf and Connie Sue Obendorf, 5414 Stayman Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $350,000 09/09/2021.
Campbell, Kemberly D. to Willis B. Pence and Peggy W. Pence, 4925 Summerville Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $340,000 09/10/2021.
Clark, Glen D. and Sally M. Clark to Carriage Properties LLC, 5510 & 5512 Woodland Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 09/10/2021.
Collins, Willie T. to Ruel J. Wingo and Karen Sue Wingo, 6091 Wertz Orchard Road Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 09/10/2021.
EVS Properties LLC to WS Three LLC, 3812 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $425,000 09/08/2021.
Farriss, Keith E. and Nancy R. Farriss to Harold D. Kenney and Carol G. Kenney, 5831 Penn Forest Place Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 09/07/2021.
FRABO LLC to Daniel M. Santos and Haley D. Doss Santos, 4228 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $424,950 09/08/2021.
Harrington, Charlotte L. and James Harrington Estate to Sarah Franklin, 4634 Woodley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $303,850 09/07/2021.
Morgan, Wanda D. to Johnny Lee Lamonde, 512 McDonald Drive Vinton VA 24159, $405,000 09/09/2021.
Perry, Norris P. and Helen E. Perry to Claudia Goodwin, 5423 Stayman Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $345,000 09/09/2021.
Rearick, Matthew P. and Jaqueline E. Rearick to Edgar M. Baber Jr. and Hilarie S. Baber, 4722 Whipplewood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 09/08/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Joel E. Faber and Meagan E. Albert, 4279 Campbell View Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $410,155 09/09/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bowman, Matthew S. and Kathy T. Bowman to Ivan M. Wolfe, 5718 Thornrose Road Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 09/09/2021.
Dundas, Eric G. and Courtney M. Dundas to Laura L. Lowther, 7388 Bending Oak Drive Catawba VA 24070, $185,000 09/07/2021.
Hariston, William L. IV and Patricia P. Hairston, to Flash I LLC, 3569 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 09/10/2021.
Khoi Ahn Trailan to Pamela S. Pritchett, 3352 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $191,500 09/07/2021.
Mountcastle, Debra E. to Yan Zhou Klouzal and Joel Klouzal, 655 Givens Tyler Road Salem VA 24153, $150,000 09/07/2021.
Old Heritage Corp. to John R. Wood and Christine S. Wood, 5667 Hunt Camp Road Roanoke VA 24018, $129,900 09/09/2021.
Ridgway, William A. to Eric A. Nelson, 3543 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $127,000 09/09/2021.
Russlen Farms Land Co. LLC to Boone Thomas LLC, 0 Millwheel Drive Salem VA 24153, $168,850 09/09/2021,
Smith, Barbara A. to Cole Smith, 224 Post Road Roanoke VA 24019, $130,000 09/08/2021.
Therrien, Norman R. and Terry Therrien to Donna S. Lee, 725 Foxstone Lane Salem VA 24153, $180,125 09/08/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Kelly, Peter F. and Jaqueline C. to Matthew Combs and Whitney Combs, 1800 Dorset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $59,000 09/07/2021.
Link, Marvin T. to Jason Lee, 2501 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $97,000 09/08/2021.
Mason, William A. and others to Branden S. Mason, 2724 Brogan Lane Salem VA 24153, $80,000 09/08/2021.
Padgett, Ashlee B. to Blue Willow Real Estate LLC, 3353 Forest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $95,000 09/09/2021.
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 4279 Campbell View Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $55,000 09/09/2021.