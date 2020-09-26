Real estate transactions for Sept. 27, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Carpenter, Alvin H. III to McKinley Forrest and Kimberly Forrest, 3735 Chesteron St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $312,000 09/10/2020.
Easterwood, John C. and Emily J. Easterwood to Jesse L. LaPlante and Denise V. LaPlante, 2201 Ross Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $345,000 09/10/2020.
Harper, Robert J. and Jill A. Harper to Cynthia Lollar and Greta S. McVey, 1912 Aberdeen Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 09/11/2020.
M&W Properties to McLeod Family Foundation LLC, 1513 Aspen St., 3221 Greenland Ave., 1531 Wellsley St., 2736 Clifton St., 979 Westside Blvd., 1301 Monroe St., 4121 Tennessee Ave. N.W., 1806 Padbury Ave. S.E., 1840 Brandon Ave., 2639 Windsor Ave., 110 19th St. S.W., Roanoke VA 24017, 24014, 24015 $769,800 09/10/2020.
M&W Properties to Parkway Holdings LLC, 1311 and 1319 Essex Ave. N.W., 4266 Southern Hills Drive S.W., 2115 Courtland Road N.E., 2518 and 2520 Winthrop Ave. S.W., 2245 and 2247 Westover Ave., Roanoke VA 24017, 24012, 24014, 24015, $484,400 09/10/2020.
MDK Holdings LLC to LaCook LLC, 1419 Aspen St., 1723 Carroll Ave., 1120 Mercer Ave., 911 Lafayette Blvd., 1349 and 1426 Forest Park Blvd., 819 Centre Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, 24016, $391,000 09/09/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bender, Michael A. and Amy M. Bender to Joseph S. Woosley and Tara W. Woosley, 344 King George Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $285,000 09/08/2020.
Bort, Kevin J. and Patricia M. Bort to Rodofo Majera and Krystyna Krajewski, 3815 Greenway Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $269,000 09/11/2020.
Cash Property Guys LLC to Chelsea L. Arritt, 2020 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $202,500 09/09/2020.
Doppelt, Zachary T. and Shannon M. Doppelt to Karen M. Tabotabo, 2525 Weaver Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $237,000 09/11/2020.
Harmon, Michael D. Jr. and Emily B. Harmon to Dawn E. McCullough, 708 Sixth St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $228,000 09/10/2020.
Holland, Timothy D. to Deborah H. Buroughs, 2574 Sweetbrier Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $283,950 09/10/2020.
Musick, Jeremiah A. to Patrick N. O’Keefe and Carly E. Cash, 2620 Spring Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 09/08/2020.
Perrow, Elizabeth G. to Richie Lane, 1831 Carter Road S.W. $261,000 09/11/2020.
Pruitt, George R. Jr. and Peggy R. Pruitt to Jonathan M. Bringewatt and Rebecca A. Bringewatt, 1246 Summit Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 09/11/2020.
Walton, Robert L. and Sandra H. Walton to Rodolfo Najera and Krystyna Krajewski, 3823 Greenway Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 09/11/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Accomando, Carl A. to Jacob E. Lemon and Briley C. Lemon, 3507 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $183,751 09/09/2020.
ARI LLC to Paul M. Balbach, 1608 18h St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $132,000 09/08/2020.
Chanthavixay, Khambay and Khamtanh Chanthavixay to Bruce Ballard, 2614 Hillcrest Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $137,150 09/08/2020.
Dempsey, Jacob A. and Tracey W. Dempsey to Shannon Lucas, 1015 Peck St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $126,000 09/09/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Richard T. Blackwell and Brittany N. Blackwell, 1814 Fremont Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $157,000 09/11/2020.
Farrington, Ella L. to Fay H. Taylor and Amy Jones, 2433 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $130,200 09/08/2020.
Higginbotham, Rachel K. to Dalton Construction Co. Inc., 0 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $100,000 09/09/2020.
Higgins, Nicholas S. to Barefoot Homes LLC, 1311 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $135,000 09/09/2020.
Joyner, Donald A. to Keith Henneborn, 305 Whittaker Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 09/08/2020.
Koomen, Christina C. to Cosmo Holdings LLC, 2437 Dorchester Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 09/11/2020.
Lawson, Tamara and Wayne R. Toms Estate to Candelario Castro, 3710 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 09/08/2020.
Mayhue Properties LLC to Matthew F. Bogdan and Adair M. McCabe, 2027 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $190,000 09/11/2020.
O’Brien, Tina to Ashley N. McGuire, 1518 Seventh St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $106,600 09/11/2020.
Payne, Dorothy I. to Moses Toure, 3651 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $177,000 09/11/2020.
Pompey, Douglas I. Sr. and Jaqueline C. Pompey to Yolani C. Reyes and Byron L. Hernandez , 3128 Courtland Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,500 09/10/2020.
Quarles, Michael W. and John F. Quarles to Alexis Buitrago and Zully Garcia Lopez, 4617 Florist Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 09/10/2020.
Quesenberry, Whitney M. to Do My Dung Thi, 325 Noble Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $111,000 09/09/2020.
Remodeling For You Properties LLC to Peter Seango and Daniel Keefer, 1210 13th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $120,000 09/08/2020.
Rogers, Kevin S. and Amanda J. Rogers to Claude T. Harrison, 4622 Trevino Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $198,600 09/11/2020.
Sheets, Robert M. to Julia E. Moran, 1922 Oxford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $179,950 09/09/2020.
Smithwick, Darlene A. to Joshua Lilley and Austin C. Lilley, 2638 Broad St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,950 09/11/2020.
Stephens, Kimberly A. to Signature Properties of Roanoke LLC, 2707 Northview Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $135,000 09/10/2020.
Virginia Housing Development Authority to Brandon Balbach, 2811 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $113,000 09/10/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Clingenpeel, Roxie S. to James Shepperd, 2014 Purcell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $96,600 09/09/2020.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 5127 Springfield Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $99,334 09/09/2020.
JMK Holdings to McLeod Family Foundation LLC, 2710 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $76,500 09/10/2020.
Lucas, Gary L. and Vickie Y. Lucas to Thomas C. Ochtera, 0 Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 09/10/2020.
MD Services LLC to Charles H. Ely Jr., 2 17th St S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $88,500 09/09/2020.
Oliphant, Lisa to WBH Inc., 2836 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $57,000 09/10/2020.
Terrell, Gale L. to Star City Investments LLC, 32 Hillcrest Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 09/11/2020.
Wells, Matthew to VEZ Holdings LLC, 1105 Riverside Blvd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $55,000 09/09/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Chewning, Mark W. and Sharon P. Chewning to William J. Lawfield and Tammy S. Lawfield, 7526 Grape Holly Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $609,000 09/09/2020.
Clark, Robert D. and Melissa E. Clark to John Easterwood and Emily Easterwood, 5908 Lakemont Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 09/10/2020.
Contour, Michael J. and Erin S. Contour to Nicole A. Garba and Rafal M. Garba, 6975 Stoney Point Road Roanoke VA 24018, $900,000 09/11/2020
Fertitta, Samson J. and Allison Y. Fertitta to David E. Castree and Marivette Castree, 6359 Back Creek Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $326,000 09/11/2020.
Graf, Ronald and Suzanne Graf to Brent A. Webb and Stephanie A. Webb, 818 Shirley Road Salem VA 24153, $325,000 09/09/2020.
Jordahl, Vern T. and others to Fernando A. Ramirez and Leticia I. Rodriguez Bobadilla, 4140 Snowbird Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $335,400 09/09/2020.
Nicely, Kevin R. and Gioia C. Niceley to Roman J. Wolczuk and Kathy A. Wolczuk, 3016 Windrush Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $337,950 09/09/2020.
Sproles, Sharon K. and Brian L. Belling to John M. Shoudel and Diana Lou Shouel, 5443 Ochard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $318,000 09/11/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bryant, Thomas T. Jr. and Elizabeth C. Petrey to Thomas Cymbal and Patricia Cymbal, 6220 Willingham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $242,000 09/09/2020.
Eades, John E. to Eric Ratliff and Hope Ratliff, 4306 Fontaine Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $205,950 09/10/2020.
English, Evelyn H. to Adam J. Siegel and Jennifer T. Siegel, 3398 Kelly Lane Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 09/11/2020.
Lawfield, William J. and Tammy S. Lawfield to Tyler J. Schmeckepeper and Danielle M. Farwell, 3515 Chaparral Estates Roanoke VA 24018, $243,000 09/09/2020.
Phelps, Michael L. to Janice Kastler, 3834 Green Valley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $209,000 09/11/2020.
Phillips, Jeffrey L. and Debra T. Phillips to Patrick T. O’Hare and Rebekah S. O’Hare, 2406 Charing Cross Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $244,000 09/09/2020.
Spencer, Robin W. to Richard R. Whitney, 410 Aragona Drive Vinton VA 24179, $208,000 09/10/2020.
Thomas, Joan S. to David M. Thomas III and Parris K. Thomas, 4015 Drake Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 09/10/2020.
Weddle, Cody H. and Sara G. Weddle to Eric R. Van Buskirk and Kaitlyn H. Van Buskirk, 1506 Bush Farm Drive Vinton VA 24179, $284,900 09/09/2020.
White, William T. and Cindy M. White to Joseph G. Lewis and LaToya Lewis, 126 Tobias Road Vinton VA 24179, $269,000 09/10/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Baron Enterprises of Virginia Inc. to Kevin F. Sprague and Anne V. Sprague, 7561 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $135,000 09/11/2020.
Cash, Christian A. to Earl W. Cash, 6853 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $164,000 09/10/2020.
Cregger, Kasie L. to Giovanie Molina and Lyda Angelica Molina, 6802 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $169,000 09/11/2020.
Fridley, Andrew J. to Jacob A. Fridley, 1290 Dennis Lane Salem 24153, $136,500 09/10/2020.
Gray, Joseph and Tanya Gray to Barry C. Compton Inc., 5738 Sierra Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $110,100 09/09/2020.
Greenway Construction Inc. to Lori Ann Malzi, 606 Maplewood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $160,000 09/11/2020.
Haynie, Jesse to Emma C. Kauffman, 3354 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $138,500 09/09/2020.
Herb Smith Inc. to Robin C. Lozano, 5260 Crossbow Circle Unit 15B Roanoke VA 24018, $118,955 09/10/2020.
Keaton, Patsy G. to Kevin M. Castillo, 5315 Hearthstone Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $172,000 09/09/2020.
Kelly, Donna P. and Paul Parker to David Eccleston Jr. and Shelby Eccleston, 611 Greenwich Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $189,000 09/08/2020.
Lane, Elaine M. and Marie T. St. Clair to Anthony T. Johnson and Datrea L. Johnson, 2830 Diplomat Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $197,950 09/11/2020.
Reitano, Janice M. to Hunter T. Shepherd, 321 Woodmere Drive Vinton VA 24179, $198,000 09/11/2020.
Shepherd, Hunter T. to Morgan Lafferty, 1109 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $169,000 09/10/2020.
Trent, Marjorie S. to Jacob S. White, 901 Olney Road Vinton VA 24179, $170,000 09/10/2020.
