Real estate transactions for Sept. 5, 2021

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.
Roanoke
Over $300,000
Board, Vincent A. and Carla D. Board to Jonathan C. Meadows, 3808 Sioux Ridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $440,000 08/20/2021.
Crawford Assets LLC to BHT Properties LLC, 1711 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $430,000 08/20/2021.
Debondt, Stuart F. and Ruby Debondt to Jesse A. Machac and Mary K. Machac, 2034 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $430,000 08/18/2021.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to William Sellari, 3735 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $355,000 08/19/2021.
H&M Commercial Properties LLC to VI Associates LLC, 1764 Granby St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $2,850,000 08/20/2021.
Hunster LLC to SBA Holdings LLC, 102 Fifth St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $495,000 08/16/2021.
Machac, Mary K. and Jesse A. Machac to Patrick A. Carrell and Carissa J. Carrell, 1812 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $300,000 08/18/2021.
Peery Investments LLC to MATS Properties LLC, 1737 Greenwood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $600,000 08/19/2021.
Ripley, Paul A. and others to Christopher L. Coles and Valerie L. Coles, 3639 Mud Lick Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 08/20/2021.
Slakman Investments LLC to CHRB Capital LLC, 3802 Panorama Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $850,000 08/16/2021.
Slakman Investments LLC to CHRB Capital LLC, 3720 Panorama Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $700,000 08/16/2021.
Tampa Two LLC to Big Rock Ventures LLC, 172 Oaklawn Ave. N.E., 201 and 203 18th St. S.E., 1525 Norris Drive N.W., Roanoke VA 24012, 24013, 24017, $486,000 08/18/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bell, Nancy E. to Somer Montgomery, 117 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $224,700 08/16/2021.
Comfort Homes Realty Group LLC to Megan N. Nicholson, 4832 Nelms Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $267,000 08/16/2021.
Conger, Faith B. to David M. Cusano, 163 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $225,100 08/20/2021.
Dahal, Dilli R. and Mon M. Dahal to Michael L. Bond and Whitney L. Allen, 218 Hurst Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $219,950 08/19/2021.
Hartless, Tracy E. to Crecencio Ortiz Vasquez Sr., 2443 Lofton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $234,950 08/16/2021.
IDK Properties LLC to Louis R. Hollowell and Jean R. Hollowell, 1006 Second St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $220,000 08/20/2021.
J. Samuel Properties LLC to Brenda C. Howe, 2635 Barham Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 08/17/2021.
Moore, Brittani to William S. Blackwood and Tommi Lou Ferguson, 1605 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $219,950 08/16/2021.
Nahibkil, Abdul to Melvin O. Taylor III and Kristi G. Henry, 655 Old Vinton Mill Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $211,500 08/18/2021.
Ramirez Marino, Obet and Dunia E. Araque Martinez to Elsy Y. Gonzalez Cantarero, 3101 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $204,500 08/16/2021,.
Reed, Samuel P. and Audra A. Reed to Anisledidis Palucho, 4952 Pine Glen N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $222,750 08/19/2021.
Shelton, Richard C. II and Penny Lynn Shelton to Rodolfo Najera and Krystyna Krajewski, 3802 Greenway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $284,000 08/16/2021.
Star City Investments LLC to John Entwistle, 910 Ivy St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $210,000 08/17/2021.
Taylor, Jackie R. to Shookies LLC, 3301 and 3303 Christian Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $218,500 08/16/2021.
TCV Trust & Wealth Management to 1348 Maple LLC, 1348 Maple Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $269,950 08/19/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Albert, Meagan E. to Todd A. Coffey and others, 4842 Eden Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,950 08/16/2021.
Allen, Whitney L. to Carlos F. Almestica Jr. and Stefania Valadez Aguirre, 1052 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $152,950 08/19/2021.
Bala LLC to Jennifer D. Alston, 1240 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,000 08/18/2021.
Barry C. Compton Inc to Babatunde I. Penn-Timity and Tierra M. Penn-Timity, 3133 Maplelawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 08/20/2021.
Belay, Wossen A. and Zelalem T. Mengistu to Kimberly Thomason, 1118 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $160,000 08/16/2021.
Birmingham, Michael G. to David P. Warden and Lisa R. Warden, 832 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $121,500 08/19/2021.
Chase, James to Ambassador Investment Properties LLC, 152 Clover Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 08/20/2021.
Cooper, Dorothy B. to Laurie C. Milliron, 2151 Broadway Ave. S.W. Unit 13 Roanoke VA 24014, $170,000 08/18/2021.
Dean, Morgan G. to Daniel J. Longwell, 1125 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $122,000 08/20/2021.
Dunbar, Bradley and Katelyn Dunbar to Taylor Steward, 3422 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $166,500 08/16/2021.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Leonor Lopez, 1101 Staunton Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $155,000 08/19/2021.
HG Partners LLC to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 1639 Michael Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $141,000 08/17/2021.
HPP Holdings LLC to Jeremy E. Kinney, 1703 Colgate St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,950 08/16/2021.
Jefferson Hill Partners LLC to Mama Jean’s Barbecue LLC, 2539 Sanford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $125,000 08/20/2021.
McCanless, Brian N. to Donald K. Sutliff, 1833 Redwood Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 08/19/2021.
Mhosny LLC to Raymond Furr and Kerry Furr, 1583 Carlisle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $132,000 08/20/2021.
Mueller, Robert and Jennifer Mueller to Brooke E. Reed, 3521 Princeton Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $189,950 08/16/2021.
Raduly, Andras and Judit Raduly to Kent A. Lovejoy and Robin W. Lovejoy, 912 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $130,000 08/16/2021.
REACH Inc. to William S. Bradshaw, 1608 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $169,950 08/20/2021.
Remodeling For You Properties LLC to Melvin Walker Jr., 327 Noble Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $109,900 08/19/2021.
Rentals Roanoke LLC to Bro LLC, 1375 Buena Vista Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $136,000 08/18/2021.
Samson, Brenda S. to Jason Thornhill, 1325 Thomason Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $149,500 08/20/2021.
Schwenke, Jeffrey E. to Dirby Properties LLC, 713 DuPont Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $155,000 08/16/2021.
Tampa Two LLC to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 834 Howbert Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $168,000 08/17/2021.
The Whitley Living Trust to GSC & Associates LLC, 134 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $105,000 08/19/2021.
West, Richard D. and Donna M. West to Hunter R. Shrewsberry and Kayleigh Coker, 4327 Palmer Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 08/20/2021.
Wingfield, Joshua to Warren S. Marshall and Keely R. Marshall, 4659 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $164,000 08/17/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
Jackson, Marie to Ivica Cajic, 725 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $87,000 08/20/2021.
Johnson, Paul Ervin to LJ Quad LLC, 1310 Aspen St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $55,000 08/17/2021.
Ogden-Miller, Angela D. to Alexandra M. Scrimshaw and others, 1425 Rorer Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $66,000 08/19/2021.
Shell, Joan A. to Le Williams Properties LLC, 2918 10th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $71,000 08/20/2021.
Willis, Rory S. to KTW of VA Inc., 901 Sixth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $80,000 08/17/2021.
Wilson, Charity M. and Ina N. Morgan Estate to Baylee R. Cooper and Kirby Lee Cutler, 2437 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $80,000 08/19/2021.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Gregory W. St. Clair and Tammy-Lee St. Clair, 1085 Bolejack Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $375,000 08/17/2021.
Bowen, Gary E. II and Kelly R. Bowen to Eric Coffey and Laura P. Coffey, 6233 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $339,950 08/16/2021.
Boone Thomas LLC to Roger W. Lacy, 2405 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $404,471 08/16/2021.
Brumbaugh, Brett A. and Melissa Al. Brumbaugh to Laith A. Abuomran and Amineh Awwad, 6242 Segewick Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $470,000 08/20/2021.
Fauber, William S. to Sarah C. Ferguson Trust, 4947 Hunting Hills Court Roanoke VA 24019, $533,500 08/19/2021.
Howell, Luke M. and Sarah V. Howell to Sarah-Marie Johnson and William C. Johnson, 3119 Garst Cabin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 08/18/2021.
James, James H. III and Laura M. James to Thomas W. Raub and Mary J. Raub, 5595 Salisbury Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $619,000 08/16/2021.
Jordan, Zach S. and Ashley M. Jordan to Heather H. Geary, 1711 Millwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $390,000 08/18/2021.
M&M Developers LLC to Myra J. Markvart and Atlas Construction and Excavating Inc., 4873 Summerville Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $329,500 08/16/2021.
Mandava, Krishna K. and Radhashilpa Koripalli to Catherine A. Olsen and Kevin D. Olsen, 6027 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $427,500 08/16/2021.
Muniyappa, Ramesh and Champakamala H. Rajanna to Sanket M. Tumbde and Geetanjali Tumbde, 6004 Scotford Court Roanoke VA 24018, $530,000 08/17/2021.
Purcell, Francis J. to James K. Bledsoe and Diana L. Bledsoe, 1520 Kinloch Lane Salem VA 24153, $465,000 08/17/2021.
Rakes, Ashley D. to Daryl L. Manns III and Janice Manns, 530 Mendham Way Salem VA 24153, $315,000 08/19/2021.
Romeo, Stephanie R. and John A. Romeo to Brian Baringer and Elizabeth Baringer, 4417 Pine Spur Road Vinton VA 24179, $361,000 08/16/2021.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barksdale, Wilbur M. and Barbara C. Barksdale to Patrick Moran, 3604 Pinevale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 08/19/2021.
Brown, Ray S. and Stephanie R. Brown-Mead to Diana L. Lawrence and Alan N. Lawrence, 979 Lauderdale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 08/20/2021.
Casey, Christopher P. and Emily J. Casey to Carrie D. Holland, 719 Goodland Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $245,000 08/18/2021.
Crocker, John C. to Karina E. Coronado Lopez, 5705 Thornrose Road Roanoke VA 24012, $205,000 08/16/2021.
Cuccaro, Leonard L. and Dale J. Cuccaro to Brandon J. Harman, 3738 Buckingham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $296,000 08/16/2021.
Cullop, Joyce G. and George E. Gray to Mary A. Newman, 2501 Feather Garden Circle Vinton VA 24179, $242,500 08/20/2021.
Farris, Russell T. and Patricia L. Farris to Mary Arnold, 4940 Orchard Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $285,000 08/18/2021.
Fennick, Sally L. to Rita K. Mendel, 3163 Tomaranne Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 08/18/2021.
Goode, Mary Beth and Byron P. Penick to Robert A. Sundberg Jr. and Yvonne U. Sundberg, 1615 Bush Farm Drive Vinton VA 24179, $237,920 08/17/2021.
Hord, John A. II and Sarah G. Hord to Mark E. Howell and Jensen L. Howell, 5435 Warwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $261,000 08/17/2021.
Howery, Meagan A. and John W. Howery to Nathan S. Turpin and Lesley A. Thomason, 7040 Autumn Wood Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $233,000 08/19/2021.
Howlett, Byron A. to Brianna R. Bailey, 4533 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $259,900 08/17/2021.
Jones, Barbara G. to Za Bikcung Cung Zam and Duh Thluai Cin, 5802 Sierra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $219,000 08/20/2021.
Mowles, Susan J. and Deborah J. Capanna to Leonard L. Cuccaro and Dale J. Cuccaro, 5838 Penn Forest Place Roanoke VA 24018, $299,950 08/17/2021.
Payne, Nick D. Jr. to Kimberly A. West and Crispin A. Harwell, 6535 Pendleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 08/19/2021.
Puckett, Larry and Amy Puckett to Michael A. Ruiz and Harmony Ruiz, 6062 Burnam Road Roanoke VA 24018, $277,500 08/20/2021.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Stephen S. Broyles and Susan M. Broyles, 2035 Heys Lane Vinton VA 24179, $286,363 08/16/2021.
Ridgeley, Nancy L. to Essie S. Rozich, 1604 Cascades Court Salem VA 24153, $299,000 08/17/2021.
Sellers, Beverly A. to Patricia A. Lettau, 3014 Lofton Road Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 08/18/2021.
Sherer, Stephen R. to Tammy F. Thompson, 2123 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $229,500 08/20/2021.
Smith, Herbert H. II to Jack B. Bryant and Benita M. Bryant, 521 Magnolia Road Roanoke VA 24019, $255,000 08/18/2021.
White, Jeremy D. to Fay C. Cronin, 903 Slusser Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $252,000 08/19/2021.
Wimmer, Susan S. to Carolyn Poff and Kevin Poff, 9992 Bent Mountain Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $215,000 08/20/2021.
$100,000 to $200,000
Baumann, Reese C. and Kristie A. Baumann to Charles W. McKay and Leigh P. McKay, 4515 Yellow Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24014, $171,000 08/17/2021.
Blackwell, Elizabeth A. to Mishawn Merchant, 5733 Green Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 08/16/2021.
Bungalow Properties IV LLC to BTPP LLC, 5033 Craun Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 08/20/2021.
Carter, Jelani D. and Monica R. Carter to Nguyen Ha, 2811 Tully Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 08/19/2021.
Chance, Karen B. to Trina S. Folden, 6948 Sweet Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $147,000 08/16/2021.
Childress, Earl T. and Shirley A. Childress to Prime Home Buyers LLC, 741 Plantation Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $160,000 08/20/2021.
Ensley, Susanne E. and others to PHEAT LLC, 923 Pedigo Lane Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 08/20/2021.
Franklin, William M. and Sarah B. Franklin to Brittany N. Collins, 8534 Willow Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $174,950 08/18.2021.
Haiba, Maha S. and Mohamed O. Abdellahi to Bryan Harrison, 434 King St. Vinton VA 24179, $158,000 08/17/2021.
HG Partners LLC to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 5838 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 08/17/2021.
Manigault, Darin C. to Shannon M. Belcher, 5449 Winterset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $189,950 08/16/2021.
Maslich, Andrew H. and Melissa A. Maslich to Nathan R. Hunt and Rebecca J. Hunt, 3503 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 08/18/2021.
Massie, Coby T. to Karl A. Honse II and Christina E. Honse, 5334 Cooper St. Roanoke VA 24019, $161,250 08/19/2021.
Maxwell, William C. and William E. Lee Sr. Estate to Salem Management Holdings LLC, 1306 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $119,455 08/18/2021.
Moon, Phyllis E. to David M. McDow and Cindy B. McDow, 7247 Birch Court Roanoke VA 24018, $116,000 08/20/2021.
Pascal, Ashley L. to Keith W. Garman, 8538 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $145,000 08/17/2021.
Platter, Gail H. to Thomas C. Shelton Sr., 202 Verndale Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $184,000 08/20/2021.
Salem Management Holdings LLC to McGuire Contracting Co. LLC, 1306 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $110,000 08/18/2021.
Sheppard, Jonathan K. to Gary A. Ford Jr., 210 Professional Park Suite 13 Salem VA 24153, $147,000 08/16/2021.
Yarborough, Vicki E. to Halan Properties LLC, 530 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $192,000 08/16/2021.
$50,000 to $100,000
F.C. Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2035 Heys Lane Vinton VA 24179, $50,000 08/16/2021.
Gibson, Billy F. and Janette Ann Gibson Estate to Scott V. Barker and Robin K. Barker, 0 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $60,000 08/19/2021.
Paxton, Robert F. and Cynthia C. Paxton Estate to RYT LLC, 6150 Twine Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $95,000 08/16/2021.
Roselawn Investments to R. Fralin Homes II LLC, 5872 Ridgeline Court Roanoke VA 24018, $75,000 08/16/2021.