Real estate transactions for Sept. 6, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Aljay Realty LLC to Franklin Road Junction, 3217 and 3221 Shenandoah Valley Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,750,000 08/17/2020.
Broughton, N. Reid to Columbia Investments LLC, 3517 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $2,196,500 08/21/2020.
Caveness, Tyler D. and Jennifer M. Caveness to Melissa D. Edwards and Bree N. Coglietti, 4231 Belle Aire Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $355,000 08/21/2020.
Country East LLC to J. Michael Saunders and Janice M. Saunders, 2125 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Unit 111 Roanoke VA 24014, $390,000 08/21/2020.
Rice, Phillip E. and Katherine M. Rice to Alfonso D. Brochero and Lee Ann Brochero, 2142 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $325,500 08/17/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
All About the Rari LLC to Amy Johnson and Jennifer Renick, 2226 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 08/21/2020.
Mumma, Michelle T. to Timothy W. Caldwell and Suzanne E. Caldwell, 2633 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $253,000 08/17/2020.
Peters, Gary S. and William S. Peters to Glenn Abel and Jenette Abel, 1029 Goodland Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $290,000 08/20/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Kepam Real Estate Investors LLC to Eugene C. Deaton, 2025 Wayne St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $107,000 08/17/2020.
Lang, Evan A. to Shanell M. Austin, 1025 Rosemary Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $145,000 08/21/2020.
McPherson, Ross C. to Cesilee P. Lineberry and Jared N. Lineberry, 1216 Summit Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $153,000 08/21/2020.
Nestor, Dawn L. to Brian M. Kay, 4616 Eden Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,000 08/20/2020.
Nixon, Charles D. to Daniel C. Reed, 204 Denniston Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $187,000 08/18/2020.
Phankhaysy, Bounthavy to Tamika K. Bullock, 115 Hurst Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $132,000 08/17/2020.
Scruggs, Calvin J. Jr. and Sandra M. Scruggs to TMAM LLC, 2506 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $132,000 08/18/2020.
T. Crouch Homes to Liliana Hernandez Benitez, 1609 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $195,000 08/20/2020.
Theller, Daniel L. and Kelli S. Theller to Nicole D. Long, 4337 Oliver Road Roanoke VA 24012, $157,000 08/17/2020.
Thompson, Krystal F. to Jacob A. Beekman, 106 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $164,820 08/19/2020.
Thompson, Jessica M. to Madison J. Bautista, 2523 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $135,000 08/18/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Busecca, Donna M. and Geno A. Busecca to Downtown Holdings LLC, 705 Suburban Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $92,000 08/20/2020.
Calloway, Daniel W. to Mirose Alassani, 1218 Rorer Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $89,950 08/19/2020.
Carpenter, Brian K. to Front Porch Housing LLC, 1321 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $53,500 08/17/2020.
Jones-Besley, Donna to Hengar Homes LLC, 3333 Pittsfield Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $86,000 08/21/2020.
Lingafelt, Phillip R. to Zainab Al-Bagdadi, 1023 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,600 08/21/2020.
Pedigo, Sharon to Restoration Turnkey Investments LLC, 106 Troy Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $55,000 08/21/2020.
Poage, Judy M. to Joe Calfee and Megan Calfee, 314 Fugate Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $53,000 08/17/2020.
Scott, Angress F. Jr. and Donald L. Scott to Danielle D. Brown, 2411 Clifton St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 08/20/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Baron Enterprises of Virginia Inc. to David L. Brightbill and Kandy S. Brightbill, 7336 Burkwood Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $939,000 08/17/2020.
Conner, James M. and Melissa D. Conner to Canatal Steel Corp., 6826 Tinkerdale Road Roanoke VA 24019, $300,000 08/18/2020.
Deaconhoo LLC to Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, 2741 Penn Forest Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $345,000 08/21/2020.
Fail, Kenneth A. and Debra B. Fail to Steven C. Barba and Rebecca R. Barba, 6872 Campbell Drive Salem VA 24153, $434,950 08/21/2020.
Farthing, Nancy to Ann Peck, 6558 Fairway Estates Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $425,000 08/17/2020.
Fulford, Charles A. and Nancy E. Fulford to Justin E. Johnson and Jennifer L. Johnson, 5918 Apple Harvest Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $435,000 08/19/2020.
Hidden Valley Villas LLC to James R. Sexton and Carol W. Sexton, 4767 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $500,462 08/20/2020.
Johnson, Justin E. and Jennifer L. Johnson to Jack D. Campbell and Courtney A. Pinkard, 6005 Windcrest Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $330,000 08/18/2020.
Keesee, Lisa M. to Kofi Amo-Mensah and Doris Amo-Mensah, 7726 Autumn Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $550,000 08/19/2020.
Kirby, Thomas C. Jr. and Lynn L. Kirby to Allison Y. Fertitta and Samson J. Fertitta, 7969 Alpine Road Roanoke VA 24019, $470,000 08/21/2020.
LaChance, Michael G. and Cynthia M. LaChance to Daniel S. McNaulty, 2127 LaBellevue Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $307,000 08/19/2020.
Martin, Roger N. and Lucinda C. Martin to Clay C. Huffman and Kristen J. Huffman, 1704 Millbridge Road Salem VA 24153, $339,000 08/19/2020.
Saint-Jean, Henry and Laurie D. Saint-Jean to Maven Investments LLC, 3230 Clearview Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $308,000 08/18/2020.
Smith, Donald P. and Angela W. Smith to Joseph A. Scott and Anne Marie Scott, 5105 Canter Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 08/17/2020.
Webster, G. Richard and Robin L. Young to Suresh Kumar Ponnada and Gita Verma, 7621 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $677,500 08/21/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barba, Steven C. and Rebecca R. Barba to Jessica S. Cronise and John M. Kaylor, 512 Mendham Way Salem VA 24153, $299,000 08/21/2020.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Kody A. Shepperd and Sarah F. Shepperd, 5756 Fieldview Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $298,500 08/19/2020.
Barton, James W. and Laura A. Barton to Donald Lee Cloeter and Nancy Lynn Cloeter, 2304 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $288,000 08/21/2020.
Canfield, Justin D. and Amy H. Canfield to Margaret J. Rudloff, 4851 Glenbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $260,500 08/19/2020.
Coles, Christopher L. to Jay S. Arce, 5819 Sunnrycrest Road Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 08/21/2020.
Covarrubias, Blas Diaz to Ryan K. Doster and Amanda M. Bramble, 839 Halifax Circle Vinton VA 24179, $215,000 08/17/2020.
Crabtree, Debra A. to True Johnson and Ruth Johnson, 3656 McDaniel Drive Salem VA 24153, $203,000 08/17/2020.
Fralin Investment Group LLC to Marcus D. Redd and Megan N. Redd, 505 McGeorge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $215,000 08/18/2020.
Hampton, Donna R. to Phillip Martin and Elizabeth Martin, 5005 Harvest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $239,000 08/20/2020.
Henderson, Nancy H. to Andrew D. Fisher, 5935 Bridlewood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 08/17/2020.
Herb Smith Inc. to Adnan Hodzic, 3131 Garst Cabin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $283,500 08/21/2020.
Herb Smith Inc. to Roberto E. Rodriguez and Eliana B. Rodriguez, 3728 Red Bird Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $249,000 08/20/2020.
Hodizc, Adnan to Krystal F. Thompson, 4331 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $234,950 08/19/2020.
Lieu, Loc Thien and Thu Thi Xuan Le to Kwan A. Jones, 6810 Albert Road Roanoke VA 24019, $249,950 08/17/2020.
Martin, William B. Jr. to Daniel Lee Theller and Kelli Susan Theller, 3514 Holland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $254,000 08/18/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Ricky G. Tilley Jr. and Lauren F. Chaney, 1014 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $267,950 08/21/2020.
Walkup, Justin and Megan W. Walkup to Leonard W. Weaver Jr. and Dianne A. Weaver, 2888 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 08/19/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
ACB 4 LLC to Coy Hypes, 7701 Old Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $140,950 08/21/2020.
Ammen, Reid W. to Samuel Purviance, 5022 Fairfax Place Roanoke VA 24018, $169,900 08/20/2020.
Ayers, Jennifer A. to Trina S. Lockhart, 3012 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 08/21/2020.
Clinevell, Chad A. and Erin T. Clinevell to John R. Saunders and Amy L. Saunders, 648 Ramada Road Vinton VA 24179, $176,105 08/18/2020.
Crockett, Betty J. and others to Don Slone and Edna Riley, 6924 Scotch Pine Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $173,000 08/19/2020.
