Real estate transactions for the week of April 10, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Over $300,000

Bates, Mary C. and Joseph H. Conduff Jr., to Mason F. Totri and Sara A. Hillstrom, 3531 Mud Lick Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $470,000 03/22/2022

Creech, E.L. III to CMH Homes Inc., 1128 Peters Creek Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $628,000 03/25/2022

MKM Properties Inc. to John W. Ingram and Amy L. Proffitt, 2349 Kipling St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $415,000 03/24/2022

Powell, Robert T. to Judith Starchild, 431 King George Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $395,000 03/25/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Burnette, Connie R. and Mary R. Holland to Alexandria D. McNeal and Christian M. McNeal, 3523 Cove Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $265,000 03/22/2022

Hartman, Jason and Amanda G. Hartman to MKM Properties Inc., 2622 Tillett Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $214,888 03/21/2022

Hedge, Sylvia D. and William N. Hedge Estate to Anabelky Diaz De Nolasco and Osmin Nolasco Castro, 3356 Crittendon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $218,000 03/22/2022

Morris, Edward J. and Heather H. Morris to Samuel E. Lipscomb Jr. and Eva L. Lipscomb, 1632 Lonna Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $273,000 03/24/2022

Nash, Stephen T. and Caren E. Nash to Christopher J. Schilling and Natalie M. Schilling 117 Wildhurst Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $220,000 03/25/2022

Phillips, Rose H. to Justin Hathaway and Carly Hathaway, 3632 Dogwood Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $280,000 03/25/2022

Prime Home Buyers LLC to Christie F. Wilde and Jereme Wilde, 2123 Lynn Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $219,950 03/25/2022

Reynolds, Justin C. to IDB Group LLC, 2143 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $252,000 03/25/2022

Serfass, Tabitha A. and Gary R. Serfass Jr., to Rebecca N. Hunter, 1006 Markaham Cir. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $225,000 03/25/2022

Tinsley, Rebekah H. to Caleb L. Bedwell and Carson E. Szepesi, 2812 Sweetbrier Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 03/21/2022

White, Leslie and Patrice I. Day Estate to Terry L. Witt and Judith T. Witt, 4707 Wembley Pl. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $276,049 03/22/2022

Woolwine, Jonathan E. to Jeffrey E. Feierabend, 1405 Gilford Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $206,000 03/25/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Aguero Murgas, Jorge to OBMC 2, 1602 Moomaw Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,000 03/25/2022

Blankenship, Ashley L. And Billie J. Robertson to CASM LLC, 2517 Chatham St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 03/21/2022

Brantry LLC to Signature Properties of Roanoke LLC, 1512 8th St. & 1524 7th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $150,000 03/23/2022

Cook, Robert A. and Christina H. Cook to Christopher D. West, 2604 Shull Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $151,000 03/25/2022

Deneka, H. Michael to Roanoke Holdings LLC, 1920 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $160,000 03/23/2022

Depret-Guillaume, Serge and Stewart Depret-Guillame to Dominic K. Hale, 1836 Carter Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $195,000 03/23/2022

Greer, William L. to Kenneth W. Collins, 4719 Biltmore Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $120,000 03/22/2022

Hoke, Amy to Jeffrey Keyton and Jade S. Keyton, 1033 15th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $185,000 03/21/2022

Justice, Andrew A. and Cassie M. Christian to Vickie S. Cales, 1011 Caldwell St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 03/22/2022

King, Tammy L. and Kathryn J. Olson to Silvia Garcia and Raul Garcia, 2327 Overlook Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 03/22/2022

Lipscomb, Samuel E. and Eva L. Lipscomb to Skylar Heidrich, 1031 Glenn Ridge Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $166,500 03/24/2022

Mhosny LLC to Lucas A. Cruz Mejia and Marlen J. Reyes Ulloa, 4503 Westdale Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $180,500 03/24/2022

RB & RB LLC to RRR Investments LLC, 418 Arubutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $122,000 03/24/2022

Schwamb, Zackary K. and Elspeth M. Gunnoe to Chelsea L. Vaughan and Bjorn Bahr, 1434 Crestmoor Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 03/25/2022

Taylor, Richard C. to Twelve Cent Holdings LLC, 203 22nd St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $175,000 03/24/2022

Thomason, Lesley A. to Michael N. King and Cathi N. King, 2317 Moir St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,000 03/21/2022

Webb, Gary W. and Vonda F. Webb to Peakstone Property Management LLC, 1530 - 1532 Reynolds Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $170,000 03/21/2022

Wells, Cathy O. to Alan J. Vasquez Mejia and Shellie Salinas-Miguel, 385 Koogler Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $182,000 03/23/2022

Wilson, Peyton Jr. to Jennifer Como, 2514 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $174,950 03/21/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

AMS Properties LLC to AFODL LLC, 737 Harrison Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $65,000 03/24/2022

Campbell, Aldo R. to Fairway Holdings LLC, 1501 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $63,000 03/25/2022

Cox, Vanessa H. to Jason E. Helsel an Aileen R. Helsel, 1029 Alview Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $89,700 03/25/2022

Jireh Mountain LLC to NOTW LLC, 2538 Brook St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $92,100 03/23/2022

Justus, Michael T. to FCHB Inc., 1219 Dudley St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $63,000 03/22/2022

M&S Investors LLC to MJM Capital LLC, 1719 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 03/24/2022

McCormick, Warren and Brandy S. Anderson to Roanoke Rentals LLC, 1324 6th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $62,500 03/22/2022

Roanoke County

Over $500,000

Johnson, Christine M. and Richard P. Johnson to John D. Clements and Morgan D. Clements, 8322 Cadington Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $599,000 03/25/2022

Lerch, Christopher R. and Elizabeth K. Lerch to Cole W. Inman and Anna Marie Pietrzyk, 4940 Buckhorn Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $530,000 03/24/2022

Lower, Roy B. and Susan S. Lower to Matthew D. Schallon and Rachel W. Schallon, 4575 Shrewsbury Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $530,000 03/21/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

Benko, Michael J. and Frances A. Brlit to Stephanie E. Moreno and Jerry Moreno, 4590 Chippenham DR Roanoke VA 24018, $485,000 03/21/2022

Innacelli, Joseph P. and Kathleen E. Innacelli to Brian K. Barnes and Olga A. Kudrina, 5952 Saddleridge Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $450,500 03/22/2022

Miller, James E. and Jeannette C. Miller to Ryan W. Coleman and Christina P. Coleman, 5924 Bridlewood Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $425,000 03/25/2022

South Peak Residences LLC to Mary Ann Callen and Jacob R. Washofsky, 5490 The Peaks Dr. Unit 301 Roanoke VA 24014, $465,000 03/25/2022

Turner, Jessica G. and Robert B. Alexander to Franco DeBartolo and Dawn DeBartoto, 3663 Chaparral Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $460,000 03/21/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Canterbury, Robert S. and Kimberly W. Canterbury to Christopher M. Williams, 3833 Belmont Ct. Roanoke VA 24012, $324,000 03/22/2022

Conrad, Stephen H. and Kerry Ann Conrad to Leslie S. Epperly and Richard A. Epperly, 5994 Flamingo Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 03/24/2022

Debnar, Kathryn M. to Monica L. Ahrens, 2007 Bloomfield Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $324,000 03/21/2022

Hillman, Michael to Stone, Nancy H., 2475 Wolf Run Vinton VA 24179, $300,000 03/22/2022

Selvarag, Pugazhenthi and Sheela Henry to James W. Poage and Denise A. Poage, 4633 Girard Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 03/24/2022

Williams, Shannon and Dixie Williams to Erik Peterson and Trista Peterson, 2736 Mallard DR Roanoke VA 24018, $364,000 03/23/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Degidio, Kevin P. and Wanda J. Degidio to Lance C. Brenner, 4734 Hickory Hill Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $231,000 03/22/2022

Flowers, Rhonda H. and Ricky D. Horton to Michael H. Patsell and Rhonda H. Patsell, 2617 Crocus Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $225,000 03/25/2022

Gebhardt, Mattnew P. and Lynnette F. Gebhardt to Derrick T. Coffrey and Meghan M. Coffey, 6545 Pendleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $265,000 03/24/2022

Gross, Ricky R. and Danny L. Gross to Colin Hancock, 3724 Martinell Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 03/25/2022

Jordan, Gabriella to Shirley B. Carlen, 3234 Davis Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 03/23/2022

Kim, Chong Whan and Young H. Kim to Jeremiah E. Robinson and Alexis Robinson, 5704 Littlehorn Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 03/23/2022

Liles, Keith N. to Ryan B. Sanford and Sierra S. Sanford, 724 Clearview Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $237,000 03/23/2022

Lindsley, Edward and Brenda Lindsley to Mitchell B. Weems and Barbara C. Weems, 1062 Blandford Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $248,900 03/23/2022

Mowles, Nancy G. to Howard E. Mowles, 3047 Tamarack Trl. Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 03/25/2022

Phillips, Judy Ann to Brenden Dreyer, 2841 Silver Leaf Dr. Salem VA 24153, $285,000 03/25/2022

Robertson, B.W. II and Joyce M. Begely to Rene Reiner, 5532 Crescent Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 03/23/2022

Spicciati, Frank and Sharon L. Spicciati Estate to Thomas Newman, 778 Ramada Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $205,500 03/21/2022

SPMC Holdings LLC to Judy Phillips, 5472 The Peaks Dr. Unit 309 Roanoke VA 24018, $259,000 03/25/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Dickerson, Velma S. to Clarissa F. Yates, 5416 Mayfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 03/25/2022

Goode, William H. and others to Maria A. Quintero and Luis Antonio Ayala, 5315 Airport Rd. NW Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 03/21/2022

Greenway Construction Inc. to Hope Shaw and Alexys N. Wood, 306 W. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $172,000 03/23/2022

Landry, Alisha to Alexandra Khodjaeva and Ravshan Khodjaev, 3514 Timberline Trl. Unit 114 Roanoke VA 24018, $116,000 03/24/2022

Petrus, Joan K. to Dale B. Hartberger, 5684 Yelllow Mountain Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $120,000 03/25/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Royal Oak Property LLC to NOTW, 7903 Starlight LN Boones Mill VA 24065, $76,900 03/24/2022,