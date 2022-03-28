Real estate transactions for the week of April 3, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

300,000

Bala LLC to Redgate AV LLC, 636 & 638 Allison Ave., 601 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $1,435,000

Butler, Benjamin R. and Charlsie Butler to April M. Shaffer, 2405 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $300,000

Kyle Avenue LLC to Domestic Properties of VA LLC and SPA Properties of VA LLC, 802 Kyle Ave. & 2148 Hollins Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $3,000,000

Lee, Ryan D. and Stephanie A. Lee to Jill A. Livesay, 3128 Allendale St, S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $660,000

Mountain Brook Builders to Mark D. Darnell and Mary K. Darnell, 201 Mountain Brook Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $479,450

Saylor, Stephen E. to BHT Properties LLC, 2141 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $600,000

$200,000 to $300,000

Cozy Mountain Homes LLC to Brian Holland and Kayla A. Holland, 2104 Wayne St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $245,000

Crabbs, Richard C. and Jonathan T. Brobst to Thomas B. Dickenson and Sidne S. Dickenson, 2208 Jefferson St. S.E. Apt. 208 Roanoke VA 24014, $269,000

Fecteau, Curtis E. to Christopher Miller and Kelly D. Crist, 2718 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000

Harris, Evelyn F. to Michael J. Imburgia and Kimberly A. Imburgia, 1820 Greenfield St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000

Hedge, Sylvia D. to Carolanne Sink, 3351 Frontier Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $245,000

Russells Properties LLC to Cory Colton and Douglas Berry, 2016 Mountain View Ter. Roanoke VA 24015, $214,460

Wade, Harold and Jewel L. Wade to Jameko T. Jones, 4408 Glen Ridge Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $205,000

$100,000 to $200,000

Carter, Corey to Zachary J. Allen and Nichole O. Allen, 420 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $171,500

Childress, Timothy A. and Claudine W. Childress Estate to Gabriele C. Sass, 1509 Wilson Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $149,000

Dickenson, Theodore to Gary S. Tankus, 2725 Dorchester Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000

Dillon, Tammy L. to Johnathan Clark, 3820 Michigan Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,000

FCHB Inc. to Joshua E. Grimstead, 1526 Syracuse Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $166,000

Francisco, Ethan M. to Michael R. Brooks and Cassandra J. Hill, 4502 Stonewall Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $179,950

Jackson, Kevin N. and Kirk F. Jackson to Holly E. Martin, 2514 Tillett Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000

Maxey, Todd M. to Juan Macias Cordoba and Adhi Chavez Martinez, 4711 Pawling St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,000

McBride, Emily P. to Carlos A. Word, 4450 Old Virginia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $172,000

Meador, Wayne L. to Richland 3914 LLC, 3306 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $156,900

Meucci, Lauren to Jessica N. Sosa-Stanley and Clifton G. Stanley, 2425 Longview Ave. S.W. #19 Roanoke VA 24014, $125,000

Moran, Robert L. to Robert Hartman and Catherine Hartman, 8272 Olsen Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $110,000

Mounce, Kelli M. to Tracy A. Kohut, 2252 Moir St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,900

Remodeling for You Properties LLC to William J. Shepherd and Cole F. Shepherd, 2419 Longview Ave. S.W. Unit 11 Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000

Smith, Orlando to Cynthia Mahone and Ciara N. Darby, 1329 Peters Creek Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $160,000

Spirit of Liberty Worship Center to Mark Booth and Matthew Booth, 2921 Hollins Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $189,000

VEZ Holdings LLC to Jewell Restoration LLC, 3228 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000

$50,000 to $100,000

Asselin, Scott A. to Five Stone Properties LLC, 2119 Colgate St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $82,000

Harlow, Annjalete to Household Investment LLC, 1037 Woodrow Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $90,000

Jewell, Robert N. and Deborah T. Jewell to Grandin Holdings 1 LLC, 502 5th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $61,500

Journiette, Stephen to Wenslow S. Journiette, 3725 Harvest Ln. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000

Moore, Dominique to Marie C. Camelo and Ann M. Roberts, 1612 Downing St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $82,000

Thornton, Sandra to ANC Property LLC, 2305 Lyndhurst St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $78,000

Roanoke County

Over $400,000

Johnson, Hunter T. to Timothy C. Craxton and Alicia Craxton, 6309 Ran Lynn Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 03/16/2022

Scott, Glenn F. and Christel S. Scott to Jonathan Scott and Ala Scott, 6929 Pine Needle Rd. Boones Mill VA 24065, $450,000 03/14/2022

South Peak Residences LLC to Susan S. Collins, 5458 The Peaks Dr. Unit 202 Roanoke VA 24018, $585,000 03/18/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Tiara N. Smith and Melvin Hardy, 2024 Heys Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $324,950 03/14/2022

Sanderl, Robert M. and Kaylin B. Sanderl to Anna Barnes, 556 Fort Lewis Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $326,000 03/15/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Birmingham, Evelyn B. to Shirley B. Carlen, 5415 Peregrine Crest Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $280,000 03/18/2022

Deneka, H. Michael to Star Valley Properties LLC, 5258 N.Spring DR Roanoke VA 24019, $230,000 03/18/2022,

Dillon, Anne M. to Christopher M. Koon, 4526 Andover Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $207,500 03/15/2022

Eillis Family Construction LLC to Amanda V. George, 2348 East Ruritan Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $274,551 03/15/2022

Johnson, Jane and Robert Cutler Estate to Ajla Jelic and Arnold Jelic, 2732 Willowlawn St. Roanoke VA 24018, $271,000 03/14/2022

Shropshire, William D. and others to Dustin C. Shropshire and Jamie L. Shropshire, 2021 Sourwood St. Roanoke VA 24012, $233,000 03/18/2022

Simmons, Shannon L. to Christian B. Register, 1820 Meadows Ct. Vinton VA 24179, $280,000 03/18/2022

Swenson, Steven A. to Daniel R. Forte and Rachel E. Rich, 449 Hedgelawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $251,000 03/18/2022

TNT Rental Properties LLC to Darrell S. Powers, 2955 & 2965 E. Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $260,000 03/14/2022

Turner, Linda L. to Hector A. Alonzo Jr., 1905 June Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $270,000 03/15/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Chan, Cynthia to Christopher D. Gray, 7142 Pine Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $112,000 03/16/2022

K and C Property LLC to Don D. Hall, 3528 Timberline Tr. Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 03/17/2022

Oehlschlaeger, Deborah A. and Naomi R. Crigger Estate to Sarah J. Mears and Lisa Harbert, 3031 Winterberry Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $144,950 03/16/2022

Sims, Rebecca T. to Christine Carter and Carlos R. Carter, 5326 Flagler Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 03/17/2022

Wrabel, Dorothy N. to Dustin Compton, 3400 Kim Ct. Apt 3 Roanoke VA 24018, $146,095 03/18/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Mitchell, Richard Lewis Jr. to Lynne M. Ferris, 3081 Pitzer Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $60,000 03/15/2022

Terry, Deborah W. to Aaron M. Gravely, 5808 Prunty Dr. Salem VA 24153, $55,000 03/18/2022