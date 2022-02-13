Real estate transactions for the week of Feb. 13, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $200,000

Kennedy, Sarah E. to Christopher G. Hiemel and Connie M. Heimel, 2261 Mattaponi Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $275,000 01/27/2022

King, Ramona A. and Isaiah McMillian to Avery R. Trent, 4503 Belford St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 01/25/2022

Lee, Richard L. and Ngoc-Ahn Thi Luong to John E. Taylor and Peggy L. Taylor, 3703 Cove Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $290,000 01/24/2022

Rutledge Enterprises LLC to P&B2203 LLC, 1829 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $205,000 01/24/2022

Warr, Jake and Jessilyn P. Warr to Bryan S. Finch and Stephanie D. Finch, 1821 Lynn St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $239,500 01/27/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

5024 Logan ST LLC to Conner L. Grubb and Rebecca Hartley, 5024 Logan St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $199,000 01/28/2022

Akers, Denton L. Jr. and Michelle Greene to Remodeling for You Properties LLC, 5131 Hazelridge Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 01/24/2022

Barnes, Justin M. and Melissa C. Barnes to Bala LLC, 1221 Summit Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $121,000 01/27/2022

BLJ& Associates LLC to Tanya Melanson, 2806 Ridgefield St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,950 01/26/2022

Davis, Reginald E. to Reina I. Flores Recinos and Claudia G. Flores, 2402 Florida Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $172,000 01/24/2022

Kidd’s Supply Service Inc. to Gary B. Garst, 1350 Clarke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $174,500 01/28/2022

Meeks, Thomas H. to Zachary M. Harvey and Celia East, 424 Bullitt Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $124,000 01/27/2022

Phoenix Rising Investments LLC to Te’Ona Witherspoon-Barnes, 721 Estates Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $199,950 01/28/2022

Railhouse Investment Properties LLC to Andrew Simmonds, 3153 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 01/27/2022

Richards, Cory J. and Karissa D. Richards to Barry D. Shaffer and Janice K. Shaffer, 1944 Meadowbrook Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $158,799 01/27/2022

Roberts, Sarah A. to Linda J. Myers, 4438 Pheasant Ridge Rd. Unit 206 S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $180,000 01/27/2022

Surety Trustees LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 3313 Valley View Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $128,566 01/24/2022

Taylor, John E. and Peggy L. Taylor to Dung Dang, 2025 Ravenwood Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $160,450 01/24/2022

White, Kenneth W. and Karen L. White to Adam Seymour and Eleanor F. Fluharty, 2416 10th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $168,000 01/28/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Afton Investments LLC to Sarah Claiborne, 705 Rutherford Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24106, $80,000 01/25/2022

EZ Properties LLC to Hans-Andreas Stowasser, 2522 Center Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $78,843 01/28/2022,

Meador, Wayne L. and Bernice A. Meador to Hunt Properties LLC, 3225 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $85,000 01/26/2022

Poindexter, Tierra to Elmer E. Paz Guzman, 1606 Mercer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $78,000 01/24/2022

Rowe, Michelle to Spencer H. Johnston and Kerry Lee Werner Jr., 1616 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $96,000 01/24/2022

Roanoke County

Over $500,000

Aboabdo, Fedah S. and Ayman L. Lafee to Tyler Truitt and Melissa M. Truitt, 619 Scotford Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $500,000 01/26/2022

Grilo Viegas, Martindell and Astrid M. Botty Van Den Druele to Thomas Furcron and Laura Furcron, 6017 Wimbleton Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $500,000 01/28/2022

OKVA Associates LLC and PD Lodging Associates LLC to ROA LLC, 7922 Plantation Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $8,180,000 01/27/2022

Whitaker, Christian and Melissa Whitaker to Christopher B. Wilson and Courtney F. Wilson, 5398 Black Bear Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $519,000 01/28/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

Edwards, Lacy L. Jr. to Leonard H. Craver Jr. and Catherine C. Craver, 3614 Larson Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $499,888 01/24/2022

Sixbey, Contance G. and Stephen T. Sixbey to Michael F. Cox and Jennifer P. Cox, 1613 Forest Highlands Ct. Salem VA 24153, $423,000 01/27/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Broce, Mervin W. and Megan T. Broce to Robert A. Hajny and Bethany J. Hajny, 2838 Greenridge Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 01/28/2022

Hanna, Dwight D. and Patricia R. Hanna to Richard A. Jensen and Denise M. Jensen, 6543 Brookfield Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $335,000 01/25/2022

Huffman, Anne H. to Brandon E. Weaver and Leia C. Weaver, 1603 Sterling Place Cir. Roanoke VA 24012, $347,500 01/28/2022

R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Willard J. Moody Jr., 5877 Ridgeline Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $356,635 01/28/2022

Smith, Corey S. to Shane L. Gibson and Molly E. Robertson, 7462 Boxwood Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 01/28/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Ashby, Bruce A. and Thomas C. Dickerson to Chelsea Edmondson and Jeffrey Jameson, 1512 Mountain View Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $215,000 01/25/2022

Bramblett, Cody W. to Shelley A. Sink and Jeffrey L. Garman, 334 Spring Grove Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $230,000 01/27/2022

Cameron, Sherry J. to Dawn M. Rago, 2823 Emissary Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $205,250 01/24/2022

Carder, Gregory L. and others to Cynthia Drive LLC, 5546 Cynthia Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 01/28/2022

Etzler, Dreama Estate to Kenneth R. Waller and Vickie E. Waller, 5220 Pin Oak Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $251,000 01/25/2022

Glen Glovier LLC to Jeffrey A. Washenberger and Emma P. Washenberger, 6853 Miller Cove Rd. Catawba VA 24070, $218,000 01/28/2022

Hernandez, Marilly and Geronimo Martinez to Chris Colgan, 3502 Odgen Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $207,500 01/24/2022

Rodgriguez, Jose A. and Sonia L. Cardona to Colin J. Cooper, 5405 Carolyn Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 01/28/2022

Vaughn, Robert and Richard Vaughn to Robert W. Robertson III, 804 Shelbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $210,000 01/26/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Boettner, Laurie J. to T&J Virginia Investments LLC, 209 Orlando Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $127,800 01/27/2022

Boone Thomas LLC to Jitendrakumar Dadubahi, 2495 Foxfield Ln. Salem VA 24153, $186,533 01/26/2022

Boone Thomas LLC to Ileshkumar Pranjivan Padlia, 2498 Foxfield Ln. Salem VA 24153, $158,560 01/26/2022

Boone Thomas LLC to Prakash Venilal Jariwala, 2471 Foxfiield Ln. Salem VA 24153, $158,426 01/26/2022

Boone Thomas LLC to Chiragkumar Vishnubhai, 2433 Foxfield Ln. Salem VA 24153, $158,426 01/26/2022

Boone Thomas LLC to Hardikkumar Chhangbahi Patel, 2474 Foxfield Ln. Salem VA 24153, $137,075 01/26/2022

Boone Thomas LLC Upendrakumar to Upendrakumar Harmanbahi Patel, 2450 Foxfield Ln. Salem VA 24153, $135,062 01/26/2022

Boone Thomas LLC to Deipakkumar Mahendrakumar and Nilam Depakkumar Shah, 2402 Foxfield Ln. Salem VA 24153, $133,936 01/26/2022

Boone Thomas LLC to Sanjaykujmar G. Patel, 2426 Foxfield Ln. Salem VA 24153, $133,745 01/26/2022

Boone Thomas LLC to Hardikkumar A. Patel, 2403 Foxfield Ln. Salem VA 24153, $132,936 01/26/2022

Commonwealth Trustees LLC to VO & Associates LLC, 1210 E. Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $140,000 01/25/2022

Esparagoza, Alfred E. and Michelle O. Esparagoza to Michael Greco, 5336 Malvern Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 01/28/2022

Hodges, Benjamin L. and Tammy R. Hodges to Cory D. Lutz and Breanna M. Campbell, 1412 Mountain View Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $187,000 01/28/2022

Holdren, Sandra J. to Lee Shore Investment Properties LLC, 702 Kenyon Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $133,300 01/26/2022

Lumsden, Gertrude Estate to Todd B. Manning and Marlene K. Manning, 0 Naff Rd. Boones Mill VA 24065, $169,500 01/25/2022

Martin, Kyle W. and Kevin W. Martin Estate to Craig M. Huffman, 8004 Webster Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $126,000 01/24/2022

Nash, Megan R. to Haley Blair, 305 N. Maple St. Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 01/25/2022

Old Heritage Corporation to Chigrag Patel, 5653 Hunt Camp Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $180,000 01/28/2022

Preservati, Serna Anne to Sydney L. Alcantara, 3634 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 01/24/2022

Star City Investments LLC to Melissa J. Taylor, 2656 Rutrough Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $170,000 01/28/2022

Salem

Over $500,000

GE Drives & Controls Inc. to Phoenix Salem Industrial Investors, 1501 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $11,400,000 01/11/2022

Golden Associates Salem LLC to TWG Holdings LLC, 1938 Braeburn Dr. Salem VA 24153, $722,340 01/13/2022

GWC District Residential VA to NADG NNN Wal VA LLC, 1725 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $4,750,000 01/12/2022

Spartan Square LTD to EGAP Salem I LLC, 1435 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $16,500,000 01/26/2022

$500,000 to $600,000

LSW-HMW Family Limited Partnership to Jimmy D. Williamson, 519 Delaware St. Salem VA 24153, $505,000 01/05/2022

Oriental Blue Sky Corp to Hines Services LLC, 29 Wildwood Rd. Salem VA 24153, $520,000 01/12/2022

Summerell, Virginia R. to Zachary S. Agee, 631 Dogwood Dr. Salem VA 24153, $570,000 01/13/2022

Williamson, Jimmy D. to David Gregston, 916 Saddle Dd. Salem VA 24153, $549,950 01/07/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

Antonio, Michael J. to Dustin L. Pruitt, 719 Debra Ln. Salem VA 24153, $426,000 01/14/2022

Boucher, William to Thomas W. Wooldridge, 503 E. Burwell St. Salem VA 24153, $415,000 01/10/2022

O’Brien, Kevin M. to Nathan W. Wallace, 851 Honeysuckle Rd. Salem VA 24153, $470,000 01/26/2022

Seamless Guttering Inc. to Larry A. Crookshanks, 1715 Walden Cir. Salem VA 24153, $445,000 01/19/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Chubb, Jennifer to Nicholas J. Hart, 624 Lou Ann St. Salem VA 24153, $345,000 01/19/2022

Elliott, Constance L. to Mohammed A. Bhatti, 2534 South Clearing Rd. Salem VA 24153, $322,000 01/24/2022

Gordon, Karen S. to Ashley N. Morris, 712 Debra Ln. Salem VA 24153, $371,000 01/22/2022

Hardy, Velma R. to Alan M. Denekas, 2943 Golf Colony Dr. Salem VA 24153, $365,000 01/12/2022

Innsbrooke LLC to George R. Gross Living Trust, 119 North Dr. Salem VA 24153, $330,000 01/28/2022

Steen, Richard D. to Mark Q. Steen, 19 Corbett St. Salem VA 24153, $350,000 01/18/2022

Webster, Irvin L. to Frank C. Proctor LLC, 910 8th St. Salem VA 24153, $359,950 01/26/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Furr, Diane to Thomas Carpenter, 921 Watts St. Salem VA 24153, $222,850 01/14/2022

Miller, Mary A. to Robert E. Vaughn, 140 Bayne Rd. Salem VA 24153, $200,000 01/12/2022

RMH Construction LLC to Cody W. Howard, 1211 Carolina Ave. Salem VA 24153, $229,999 01/24/2022

T. Crouch Homes Inc., to Jeffrey S. Gess, 413 Idaho St. Salem VA 24153, $265,000 01/19/2022

Turner, Wendy to Peter J. Lavin, 1106 Christy Cir. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 01/18/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Dang, Qua Phu to Arcides Nolasco, 1434 Azelea St. Salem VA 24153, $141,250 01/26/2022

Equity Trustees LLC to Bank of America NA, 919 Page St. Salem VA 24153, $149,000 01/18/2022

King, Susan K. to Johnny D. Stump, 1617 Gaines St. Salem VA 24153, $169,950 01/13/2022

Lindsay, Lisa S. to Nicholas R. Lindsay, 1607 Gaines St. Salem VA 24153, $170,000 01/10/2022

Parsons, James A. to Joshua A. Gudeman, 408 White St. Salem VA 24153, $122,000 01/20/2022

Petrus, Joan K. to Kelly Ann Toney, 113 Bellevue Ave. Salem VA 24153, $137,600 01/11/2022

Phillips, Charles B. to Ian Branson, 822 Cherrywood Rd. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 01/07/2022

Rutrough, Benjamin H. to Welsley T. Hartman, 58 Frantz St. Salem VA 24153, $179,000 01/28/2022

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Morris Real Esatate Management LLC, 1407 Longview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $153,000 01/14/2022

Weddle, Rebecca M. to Karen L. Fontana, 2425 Barnside Ct. Salem VA 24153, $160,000 01/05/2022

Whitworth, William C. to James C. Hinkle III, 1634 Millbrook St. Salem VA 24153, $170,000 01/28/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Harlow, Shirley G. to Wiltshire Properties LLC, 324 Jamie Ln. Salem VA 24153, $50,000 01/02/2022

Helm, Steven T. to Rosalind Properties LLC, 317 S. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $87,950 01/14/2022