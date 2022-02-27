 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate transactions for the week of Feb. 27, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $400,000

217-223 Mountain Ave. LLC to Mountain Avenue Properties LLC, 217 & 223 Mountain AV S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $1,117,000 02/08/2022

Boxley Materials Company to Ready Mix Property Holdings LLC, 3830 Blue Ridge Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $800,000 02/10/2022

Huddleston, Joseph F. III and Debra T. Huddleston to Shon P. Aguero and Nikki J. Aguero, 526 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $500,000 02/07/2022

Rocky Mount Realty LLC to Obergh OP Zone LLC, 3661 Blue Hills Village Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $2,347,459 02/07/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Goodson, Mark E. and Annette F. Mathews to Jan H. Dillon and Christopher Tamplin, 405 Albemarle Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $310,000 02/07/2022

Tit for Tat Corporation to Sumanth Reddy Mule and Amber Mule, 2639 Wilshire Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $334,000 02/08/2022

Turner, Thomas S. to Jonathan E. Skaggs and Kimberly D. Skaggs, 4901 Greenlee Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $367,000 02/11/2022

Voo Dakk LLC to EFIL LLC, 2814, 2816, 2820 & 2822 Idlewild Blvd. N.E. $315,000 02/10/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Branch Management Corp to AG Property LLC, 3817 Blue Ridge Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 02/10/2022

Hernandez, Grisel and Yadima Latto to Eca Mukambilwa and Furaha Lusambo, 1006 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $240,000 02/10/2022

Jones, Delores M. to Linda Rae Ramsey, 1988 Ashley Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $239,888 02/11/2022

Powers, Alan L. and Barbara A. Powers to Saif S. Hadi, 2303 Mount Pleasant Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $289,900 02/07/2022

Rosalind Properties LLC to Hannah M. Brinner, 2721 Tillett Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $232,000 02/10/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Bailey, Timothy W. and Jamie L. Bailey to George T. Miller and Amber D. Miller, 1301 22nd St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $161,000 02/07/2022

Craighead, Domitilia S. and Larry J. Damewood Estate to Aracely Molina Gonzalez, 4549 Stonewall Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $167,000 02/11/2022

Earles, Patricia G. to Sunshine Richards, 2715 Dell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $169,950 02/11/2022

Equity Trustees LLC to Federal National Mortgage Corporation, 2262 Mountain View Ter. S.W. Roanoke VA 24105, $113,711 02/10/2022

Fitzgerald, Cecelia Q. to Alleine Washington, 528 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $145,500 02/09/2022

Lowrey, Megan C. to Amber R. Sherpinskas, 4326 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $167,000 02/07/2022

M&W Properties Inc. to Kathryn R. Cannon, 2051 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 02/11/2022

Saker, Gabriel to Edward V. Gough and Mariah J. Edelin, 1516 Lafayette Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24017 $142,500 02/07/2022

Stowasser, Hans-Andreas to Gabriel E. Saker, 2522 Centre Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $172,500 02/10/2022

Voo Dakk LLC to Brittany Weitzel, 437 Riverland Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $192,000 02/10/2022

Whitson, Iva J. to Melody A. Edwards, 841 30th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $165,000 02/09/2022

Young, Serena D. to Dwayne A. Smith and April D. Smith, 2818 Huntington Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $185,000 02/09/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Beauford LLC to Marie E. Green, 810 & 812 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,000 02/07/2022

Manns, Charles L. to Southern Estates LLC, 931 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $53,400 02/09/2022

Rice, Andrew D. to IDB Group LLC, 547 Crowmorr St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 02/10/2022

Scott, Michael S. and Stephanie L. Scott to IDB Group LLC, 515 6h St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $91,000 02/10/2022

Southern Estates LLC to ANC Property LLC, 931 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $80,000 02/09/2022

Taylor, Christopher V. and Mathew M. Taylor to MGB Properties of Roanoke LLC, 1501 & 1503 Edgerton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $70,000 02/09/2022

Roanoke County

Over $400,000

Chang Family LLC to MT Pro LLC, 4533 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $660,000 02/11/2022

Feline Dividends LLC to IMMA LLC, 2759 Electric Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $850,000 02/08/2022

R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Rick Clark and Lane Clark, 5896 Ridgeline Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $431,950 02/11/2022

Schultz, Gina D. and Beverly J. Duggan to Jeremy Latchman and Twanna Latchman, 7419 Moonlight Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $580,000 02/07/2022

Smith, James R. and Augustine D. Smith to John W. Kirk and C. Shireen Kirk, 5478 The Peaks Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $640,000 02/09/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Altizer, Matthew L. and Susan S. to Tyler Goodman and Jocelina Santos, 1302 Miller’s Landing Cir. Roanoke VA 24019, $330,000 02/09/2022

Erickson, Georgia G. and William S. Burton to Rehmat Khan and Waqas Ahmad, 4549 Colonial Place Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 02/09/2022

Hobbs, Kyle E. and Anna J. Hobbs to Donald K. Halterman, 1309 Kings Crest Dr. Salem VA 24153, $367,000 02/11/2022

Larrabee, Rockwell J. III and Janet J. Larrabee to Heather J. Miller and Thomas A. Makin, 7890 Whistler Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $332,500 02/10/2022

Lopez, Johnna L. to Kamille J. Smith, 3172 Isabel Ln. Salem VA 24153, $315,000 02/10/2022

McCue, Mary R. to Kimberlee A. Shrader, 1 Homestead Ln. Roanoke VA 24012, $360,000 02/08/2022

Roach, Clyde M. to Michael Johnson and Lucile Turner, 5416 Orchard Villas Cir. Roanoke VA 24019, $349,913 02/09/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

5016 Stoneybrook DR LLC to Rupinder S. Kanda and Jasvir K. Kanda, 5016 Stoneybrook Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $251,000 02/11/2022

Bailie, Arthur J. and Elizabeth G. Bailie to Michael Ribera, 2576 Wildwood Rd. Salem VA 24153, $240,000 02/11/2022

Beucus, A. John V to Michael P. Marshall and Brandi N. Holland, 5217 North Garden Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 02/11/2022

Butts, Dennis E. and Robert B. Butts to Rickie Bobbie Holdings Inc., 5138 Carriage Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 02/09/2022

Cooper, David J. to Bradley Garst and Rebecca Garst, 2941 Lockhart Dr. Roanoke VA 24014, $265,000 02/09/2022

Crawford, Arthur F. to EK Real Estate Fund I LLC, 3004 Grandin Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 02/08/2022

Hutchison, Sue H. to Brian D. Parris and Dawn M. Parris, 4214 Sharolyn Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $269,000 02/08/2022

Samuel I. White PC to Ralph A. Whitehurst and Bonnie C. Whitehurst, 5123 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $247,000 02/09/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Clark, Angela M. And others to Rodney D. Clark, 4022 Keagy Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $163,000 02/07/2022

Grimm, George E. and Juanita J. Grimm Estate to L.T. McGhee & Co., 724 Spruce St. Vinton VA 24179, $159,000 02/08/2022

M&W Properties Inc. to Honeysuckle Springs LLC, 10451 Bent Mountain Rd. Bent Mountain VA 24059, $150,000 02/10/2022

McCarty, Donna M. to Krystle G. Auton, 5745 Santa Anita Ter. Roanoke VA 24012, $164,950 02/10/2022

McNulty, John A. to Benitta V. Squires, 3389 Kelly Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $184,000 02/10/2022

Midfirst Bank to to Star City Investments LLC, 428 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $105,077 02/10/2022

Saul, Anita J. and Estate of Rexie Jackson to Mark Ashby and Logan M. Mueller, 5919 Fence Post Cir. Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 02/09/2022

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Patsy Clark, 101 Verndale Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $136,001 02/07/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Brown, Preston and Prestonia B. Kier to John Powers and Logan Tyler, 10124 Sugar Camp Creek Rd. Bent Mountain VA 24059, $84,500 02/09/2022

Mullins, Hannah and Reginald B. Hall to Ricky Wade, 4738 Glade Creek Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 02/08/2022

Reynolds, Annie P. to Kristy O. Murray, 4525 Twelve O’Clock Knob Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $82,000 02/07/2022

