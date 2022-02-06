Real estate transactions for the week of Feb. 6, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $400,000

AT&T Corp to Bluehillsco LLC, 1936 Blue Hills Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $2,861,600 01/21/2022

Porfert, Joseph W. Jr. to ISP LLC, 1147 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $720,000 01/21/2022

$300,00 to $400,000

Kibler, Jennifer B. to Maury L. Baker and Emily D. Baker, 2406 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $345,500 01/21/2022

Star City Investments LLC to Jennifer Sibley, 2124 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $331,000 01/18/2022

Webb, Stacy E. to Vickie C. Meeks and James E. Miller, 3713 Alton Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $320,000 01/21/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Bear-Hart Inc. to Andrew W. Rohrer, 1819 Redwood Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $225,000 01/18/2022

Clark, Christopher J. to Samuel E. Helton, 753 Old Vinton Mill Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $231,000 01/21/2022

Colonial Square Associates to Arellano Properties LLC, 1602 West Ruritan Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $245,000 01/20/2022

O’Keefe, Patrick N. and Carly O’Keefe to Connie L. Cruze, 2620 Spring Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 01/21/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Bank of New York Mellon to Duoc Nguyen and Pho T. Lam, 2329 Delaware Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,500 01/21/2022

Cao, Trung T. to Shawn Davis, 1526 7th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $167,350 01/21/2022

Craighead, Darrell R. to HPP Holdings LLC, 1934 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $188,000 01/20/2022

Evans, Charles A. and Gretchen A. Evans to Friendship House Roanoke Inc., 544 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $150,000 01/19/2022

McDaniel, Shannon L. to Towhid A. Nahid and Mahabuba Ara Begum, 1632 24th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $167,000 01/18/2022

Monetta, Jeffrey J. and John F. Monetta Estate to William H. Parfitt and Emily A. Williams, 2534 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,200 01/21/2022

Thompson, Ayanna N. to Lucy E. Rivera and Kenneth P. Johnson, 273 Cedarhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $182,000 01/20/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Reitz, Robert A. to Choice Holdings LLC, 4740 Northwood Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $86,400 01/19/2022

Smith, Anthony R. and Nichole C. Smith to Miguel A. Rivera Garcia, 1545 Syracuse Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $51,000 01/19/2022

U.S. Bank NA to Wallace Build LLC, 1708 Wallace Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $80,850 01/21/2022

Roanoke County

Over $500,000

Harrop, Keith I. II and Lesley Ann Harrop to Matthew T. Wimbish, 252 Cobble Ln. Bent Mountain VA 24059, $670,000 01/21/2022

Parker, Jason and Jennifer L. Parker to Jon D. Katerba and Kimberly F. Katerba, 6996 Fairway Ridge Rd. Salem VA 24165, $768,000 01/20/2022

Waldrop Development Corp to Till Assett Management LLC, 3090 Electric Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $694,200 01/21/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

Beahm, Benjamin L. and Amy B. Beahm to David A. Caldwell and Jill A. Caldwell, 6717 Raintree Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $425,000 01/18/2022

Falls, Randall K. and Kathleen L. Falls to Darrell B. Sweeney and Sarah L. McClain, 5207 Archer Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $438,500 01/18/2022

R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Douglas G. Fowley and Suzanne T. Fowley, 5805 Ridgeline Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $402,832 01/19/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Anderson, Desimone and Green PC to Michael H. Fielder, 7776 Franklin Rd. Boones Mill VA 24065, $399,950 01/21/2022

Beemer, Brandon and Jessica Beemer to Joshua O. Grant and Anne B. Grant, 3641 Kenwick Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $370,000 01/19/2022

Equity Trust Company to Gary L. McGlothlin, 5826 Penn Forest Place Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 01/21/2022

R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Lowkey Johnson, 4978 Warrior Dr. Salem VA 24153, $353,918 01/20/2022

Roberts, Polly S. to Morgan L. Ferguson and Justin S. Ferguson, 5249 Crossbow Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $367,630 01/21/2022

Scott, Stephen R. to William B. Tulloch, 7965 Franklin Rd. Boones Mill VA 24065, $375,000 01/18/2022

Truist Bank to Elfa Enterprise LLC, 1920 E. Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $335,000 01/19/2022

Wimbish, Mathew L. and Kasey J. Wimbish to Kerlie Talice, 5331 Canter Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $370,000 01/21/2022,

$200,000 to $300,000

Caldwell, David and Jill A. Caldwell to Nathan Chaffee, 6021 Country Homes Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 01/18/2022

Chesser, Kimberly to Mathew L. Watts and Stefanie H. Watts, 5518 Sweetfern Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $286,000 01/21/2022

Fisher, Daniel G. to Christopher D. Vaneeckhout and Megan H. Vaneeckhout, 748 Finney Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $225,000 01/19/2022

Florow, Christy to Phil J. Rinker, 508 Santee Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $202,000 01/19/2022

King, Carson and Sylvia P. King to David C. Trible, 10430 Ivy Ridge Rd. Bent Mountain VA 24059, $275,000 01/21/2022

McKee, Bobby and Susie McKee to Christopher Brown and Morgan Thomas, 3823 Green Valley Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $218,000 01/19/2022

Watts, Mathew L. and Stefanie H. Watts to David A. Tuerff and Katrina Varker, 1031 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 01/20/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Brooks, Scott J. to Peyton Kissner, 413 Missimer Ln. Vinton V 24179, $195,000 01/21/2022

Dailey, Rebecca to Bricasam Consulting & Sales LLC, 1208 Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $165,000 01/20/2022

Doss, Linda J. to Cynthia S. Porterfield, 320 Boxley Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 01/18/2022

Gayle, Deborah S. to Brenda G. Williams, 3033 Glemont Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 01/21/2022

Glinecki, Jason to Ronald N. Cormany, 3931 Ridge Dr. Salem VA 24153, $145,600 01/21/2022

Mahgereftech, Yaghoub J. to Bowers Properties LLC, 824 Pendleton Dr. Salem VA 24153, $154,950 01/19/2022

Sink Shelly A. to Bailey E. Hendrick, 402 North Blair St. Vinton VA 24179, $132,000 01/21/2022

Storck, Sarah L. to Kaitlyn D. Pennington, 6821 Woodcreeper Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 01/21/2022

Thurman, Robert D. and Brenda S. Thurman to Alyson F. Haynie, 116 Cambridge Sq. Vinton VA 24179, $139,950 01/20/2022

Wood, Alexander C. to Jeffrey W. Hall II and Taylor B. Rutrough, 4725 Twelve O’Clock Knob Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 01/19/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Craddock, Thomas A. III to BHT Properties LLC, 2912 Bradshaw Rd. Salem VA 24153, $75,000 01/20/2022

Sligh, Jerry to George Kolibar and Virginia Buffa, 5471 Keffer Rd. Roanoke VA 24070, $72,000 01/18/2022