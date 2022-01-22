Real estate transactions for the week of Jan. 23, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Over $400,000

950 Orange AV LLC to Thomas Holdings LLC, 950 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $875,000 01/06/2022

Strauss Properties LLC to Valscott LLC, 3530 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,603,636 01/03/2022

Winesett, Douglas E. Jr. and Carrie W. Winesett to William R. Kelly and Anne Houston LeHardy Kelly, 3135 West Ridge Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $440,000 01/03/2022

WTOL LLC to FAE Holdings 503174R LLC, 4150 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $1,409,250 01/03/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

2223 LLC to Belle LY LLC, 2223 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $369,000 01/07/2022

Brown, Tony C. and Susan G. Brown to Diane Wilson and Norman A. Millar, 2225 Yellow Mountain Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $390,000 01/03/2022

Maloney, Paul K. and Mariella Maloney to Bradley W. Scaggs and Elizabeth M. Scaggs, 2729 Rosalind Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $350,000 01/03/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Adams, Carol D. to Toni R. Cox and Thomas R. Matthews, 4938 Oak Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $242,000 01/05/2022

Catmount Properties LLC to Moises R. Cossio and Judith E. Snell, 3877 Colonial Green Cir. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $250,950 01/05/2022

Delgallo, Christopher to Jocelyn Matatdor and Roselaure B. Matatdor, 5062 Meadow Crossing Ln. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $262,000 01/04/2022

Diaz, Jose N. and Doris Diaz to Willie Foster, 334 Trinkle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $255,000 01/06/2022

Garay, Matthew S. to Lauren N. States, 141 Maplelawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $210,000 01/06/2022

Hale, Beverly M. to M&W Properties, 2116 & 2118 York Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 01/07/2022

Haley, Gregory and Margaret C. Haley Revocable Trust to Charles E. Troland Jr. and Ellen F. Troland, 2311 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $220,000 01/06/2022

Laker, River J. to John R. Turnbull and Katherine G. Turnbull, 631 Allison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $220,000 01/07/2022

Lipscombe, Christiana C. to Bridget Kelley-Dearing, 1331 Hamilton Ter. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $225,000 01/06/2022

Myers, Kari to Sylvia L. Vergara, 2615 Grandin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $253,950 01/03/2022

Osborne, Benjamin R. and Rebecca L. Osborne to Joseph L. Redden Jr. and Emily B. Laney, 912 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 01/07/2022

Stewart, Nakeita D. to David Flowers, 2708 Meadows St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $205,000 01/07/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Barbour, Matthew D. to Anthony A. Southers, 1306 6th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $189,000 01/06/2022

Cajic, Ivica to Crystal Millington, 725 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $163,500 01/07/2022

Collins, Diane C. to Joshua E. Smith and Lara G. Smith, 2504 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 01/06/2022

CPG Properties LLC to Robert H. Perry IV, 2324 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $182,000 01/07/2022

Davies, Robert G. and Carol L. Davies to Stephen E. Saylor, 2136 Patterson Ave. SW Roanoke VA 24016, $150,000 01/06/2022

Hallmark, Kevin L. and Annie M. Hallmark to Melanie Miller, 4421 Airview Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $199,000 01/03/2022

Heck, Martha S. to Patrice Austin, 3326 Springtree Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $185,000 01/03/2022

Hedrick, Joann B. to JNTB LLC, 349 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $125,000 01/04/2022

Holloway, Todd W. to Jeremy Graybill, 1344 Morningside St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $178,500 01/07/2022

Hornback, Gregory D. and Elizabeth C. Horback to Davern Y. Dooley, 4793 Long Acre Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $172,000 01/05/2022

Lee, Richard and Ngoc-Anh Thi Luong to Christopher M. Shaver, 1611 Norris Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $160,000 01/04/2022

Miller, Kristian L. to Zane H. Pendleton, 2453 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $131,400 01/05/2022

Roseboro, Anthony S. and Catherine T. Long to Wendy R. Quarles, 3614 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roaonoke VA 24012, $138,500 01/03/2022

Testerman, Tamara D. to Peter Scango and Daniel Keefer, 2312 Ranch Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $152,500 01/03/2022

U.S. Bank NA to Elite Estate Solutions Inc. , 686 Morrill Ave. SE Roanoke VA 24013, $122,000 01/05/2022,

Valley Properties LLC to Caroline LaRocca Event Design LLC, 420 Church Ave. S.W. Unit 5 & 6 Roanoke VA 24016, $154,200 01/07/2022

WFE LLC to Southern Estates LLC, 1394 Buena Vista Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $167,000 01/05/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Deets, Jessica M. to Kenech Investments & Marketing LLC, 806 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $60,500 01/07/2022

Graboyes, Jason P. to Bala Inc., 808 Queen Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 01/06/2022

Graybill, Melissa and Jeremy Graybill to Bala Inc., 1514 Kirk Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $65,200 01/06/2022

Jeffers, Elizabeth A. and Charles D. Roe II Estate to Josue R. Medrano Reyes, 3258 Ellsworth St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $95,200 01/04/2022

Kings Walk Development Partners LLC to Stateson Homes LLC, 3264 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $72,000 01/05/2022

LH Commonwealth Properties LLC to Charles C. Coughlin and Barbara K. Coughlin, 3327 Birchlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $80,000 01/04/2022

Satine, Libbey V. to Henegar Homes LLC, 2442 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $73,500 01/04/2022

Scottsdale REI LLC to Barefoot Homes LLC, 1307 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $71,000 01/05/2022

Roanoke County

Over $400,000

Jones, Brent E. and Katherine J. Jones to Brandon Beemer and Jessica Beemer, 8034 Vista Forest Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $615,750 01/05/2022

Moses, Janine C. and Charles J. Moses to Kenneth J. Calhoun Jr. and Kyla D. Calhoun, 6468 Corntassel Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $460,000 01/06/2022

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Nathan L. Osburn and Jennifer L. Osburn, 4990 Warrior Dr. Salem VA 24153, $425,550 01/07/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Brinkman, Charles to Ruth Roberts, 6851 Crowell Gap Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $385,000 01/04/2022

Clowers, Autumn E. to Huy Thien Nguyen and Tien Bich Nguyen, 1804 Carleton Dr. Salem VA 24153, $390,000 01/06/2022

Garner, Loretta D. to Frazier B. Howes and Sydney K. Howes, 3520 Kenwick Tr. Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 01/03/2022

Powers, Phillip D. to George B. Trail Jr. and Sherri A. Trail, 4141 Bluebird Ln. Salem VA 24153, $362,000 01/05/2022

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Stepehen D. Dufrene and Diana J. Dufrene, 4936 Warrior Dr. Salem VA 24153, $333,110 01/07/2022

Thompson, Roger E. and Nicole S. Thompson to Mathew Garay and Jasmine L.Garay, 1912 Pelham Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 01/06/2022

Walker, Houston and Kamran A. Walker to David W. Breeden and Brittany C. Shultz-Moore, 1329 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $355,000 01/03/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Combs, Laverne P. to Reece N. Watson, 3109 Longhorn Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $205,000 01/06/2022

Conner, Caleb A. to Joy L. Pohlman, 2816 Crown Cir. Salem VA 24153, $223,950 01/07/2022

Decker, Zachary R. and Morgan R. Decker to Kelly Bowen, 4136 Arlington Hills Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $217,500 01/05/2022

Elling, Steven B. and Lori N. Elling to Christopher Smith and Renee Smith, 1770 Connors Run Salem VA 24153, $240,000 01/03/2022

Howell, Ollie F. Jr. to John M. Pruitt, 3581 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 01/07/2022

Mirza, Bradruddoza to Kaisha Williams, 7015 Linn Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $259,900 01/03/2022

Rosalind Properties LLC to Branden Taylor, 8127 Ashton Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $244,000 01/07/2022

Sable, Mark L. and Linda A. Sable to Paul Clark, 7160 Deerwood Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $265,000 01/04/2022

Wilson, Brian D. and Chrystal B. Wilson to Julia S. Draper, 1032 Blandford Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $226,000 01/07/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Beraglia, Susan to Glenette C. Kingery and Reece G. Kingery, 8577 Muirfield Cic. Roanoke VA 24019, $187,300 01/03/2022

Harrison, Daniel D. and Allison B. Harrison to Ronald M. Sieber and Kimberly Sieber, 1204 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $195,000 01/07/2022

Moore, David B. to Daniel J. Currier, 4439 Yellow Mountain Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $157,000 01/06/2022

Nelms, Lisa D. to Catherine M. Smith, 3406 Kim Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $169,000 01/06/2022

Rebekee Partners Bonsack LLC to Branlake Ruritan Co. LLC, 3911 Challenger Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 01/07/2022

SASS Properties LLC to Brill Holdings LLC, 109 Lee Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $113,500 01/05/2022

Spangler, Perry W. to Darin T. Eubank and Jessica Eubank, 2638 Parkview Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $170,000 01/06/2022

Wade, Donald D. to Darik L. Wade, 4122 Daughtery Rd. Salem VA 24153, $150,000 01/04/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Gilbert, Wendy and Shawn Severn to Clarence W. Stump and Nellie A. Stump, 4787 Poor Mountain Rd. Salem VA 24153, $60,000 01/03/2022

RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 4936 Warrior DR Salem VA 24153, $55,000 01/07/2022

RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 4990 Warrior DR Salem VA 24153, $55,000 01/07/2022