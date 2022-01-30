Real estate transactions for the week of Jan. 30, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $400,000

Joseph P. Rushbrooke and Alice W. Rushbrooke to Kenneth D. Ferris and Patrica B. Ferris, 3301 Kingsbury Cir. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $515,000 01/12/2022

Third Capital Inc. to 2725 Roanoke LLC, 2725 Roanoke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $430,000 01/10/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Aboone Real Estate Inc. to Matthew A. Spencer and Laura L. Spencer, 4203 Cravens Creek Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $399,950 01/14/2022

Hawks Point Properties LLC to Shaka Jabari Sydnor and Heather L. Sydnor, 411 Chesterton St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 01/14/2022

Quality Homes By L&T LLC to Mitchell G. Maddox and Megan L. Ebeling, 2934 Corbieshaw Rd. S.S. Roanoke VA 24015, $328,885 01/13/2022

Staiger, Gregory and Karla Hudson to Kenneth J. Smith and Melissa M. Smith, 3516 Sunrise Ridge Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $377,000 01/13/2022

Troland, Charles E. Jr. and Ellen F. Troland to Step One Capital LLC, 1422 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $375,000 01/10/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Clifton, Michael A. and Phyllis M. Clifton to Star City Investments LLC, 2806 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $209,000 01/14/2022

IRIS Holdings of Florida LLC to SPS Holdings LLC, 1822 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $299,500 01/14/2022

Keller, Roman A. and Takoiya K. Keller to Ho T. Nguyen and Kim Le, 2331 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $215,100 01/14/2022

Naff, Hunter W. to George A. Revercomb and Abigayle T. O’Neal, 2869 Northview Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $227,500 01/10/2022

Noel, Sarah S. to Austin D. Jordan and Nova D. Jordan, 2708 Grandin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 01/10/2022,

$100,000 to $200,000

AMT Rental LLC to Que H. Phung and Anhthu T. Nguyen, 4650 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $129,000 01/11/2022

Andrews, Kendall L. to Denise Heimel and Adele Kimber, 3208 Round Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 01/14/2022

Atkins, Gerald W. to Whitney L. Osborne, 5114 Hazelridge Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 01/11/2022

Centerfield LLC to Iris Holdings LLC, 830 Madison Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $105,060 01/14/2022

Chamberlain, Joshua L. and Rachel Chamberlain to Rachel E. Flickinger and Phyllis Klugas, 3136 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 01/11/2022

Compton, Matthew R. to Hengar Homes LLC, 536 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 01/11/2022

Davis, Mark E. to Roanoke Rentals LLC, 426 Ceylon St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $128,500 01/10/2022

DeAngelis, Georgina K. to Kandiss A. Smith and Ethan D. Winslow, 1233 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $198,000 01/14/2022

French, Connie L. to JD Rentals LLC, 1453 6 1/2 St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $105,000 01/14/2022

Georgeous Real Estate LLC to Adam Stephenson, 1415 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $121,000 01/13/2022

Harman, Cherie to Lance D. Page, 3432 New Spring Branch Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $126,300 01/10/2022

Hash, Jeffrey L. and Helen H. Hairston Estate to Jaqueline M. Chatmon, 3837 Green Spring Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $175,000 01/10/2022

HG Partners LLC to Iris Holdings LLC, 1822 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $185,400 01/14/2022

Hodges, Paula C. to Catherine V. Long, 2418 Broad St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $194,155 01/11/2022

Howco Enterprises LLC to Roy A. Boothe and Dusty L. Eller, 2650 Dell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 01/14/2022

IRIS Holdings of Florida LLC to SPS Holdings LLC, 830 Madison Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $155,000 01/14/2022

JEG Realty Inc. to Delaney I. Waller, 2507 Clifton St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $154,450 01/12/2022

Johnson, William S. to Joshua R. Hammes, 3326 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $135,000 01/14/2022

Mirzayan, Vahik M. and Andre C. Mirzayan to Curtis Carroll and Ricky Z. Carroll II, 4611 Hazelridge Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,000 01/10/2022

Price, Jeremy to Jamoca Harris, 1013 Mohawk Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $178,000 01/10/2022

Rorer, Jeffrey C. to Mary Jane White, 1530 22nd St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,750 01/10/2022

Stephens, John L. to Sybyl H. Roberts and James B. Roberts Jr., 4797 Long Acre Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $169,950 01/11/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

CFF Properties LLC to William M. Stuart and Jennifer L. Stuart, 310 Savannah Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 01/12/2022

Dalton, Kimberly A. to M2K2 Virginia LLC, 955 35th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $71,500 01/12/2022

Feury, Jared and Gretchen H. Feury to Phillip Slocum, 1032 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $90,000 01/10/2022

Fitch, Mavn W. to Domingo G. Landa and Miryan R. Moralez Villeda, 1705 Wayne St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $93,407 01/10/2022

Glover, Carolyn H. and Darnell S. Glover Sr. to Tara A. Hucheson, 2840 Colonial Ave. S.W. A-5 Roanoke VA 24015, $68,000 01/14/2022

Grogan, Deborah L. and Doris A. Grogan to Star City Investments LLC, 1619 Redwood Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $57,000 01/10/2022

Professional Foreclosure Corp of VA to OAA Properties LLC, 3648 Yellow Mountain Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $85,000 01/10/2022

Roanoke County

Over $400,000

Baron, George P. Jr. to Julian Kirk and Kristin Kirk, 5757 Reserve Point Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $2,900,000 01/11/2022

Lawson, Richard G. to Sean M. McGaffin, 6043 Lakemont Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $489,000 01/13/2022

Wilson, Billy C. Jr. to Shannon N. Allen, 4970 Foxridge Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $515,000 01/10/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Atkins, Danielle C. to Austin A. Mundy and Ashley A. Mundy, 6120 Burnham Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $311,500 01/11/2022

Cox, Terry to Jennifer Y. Lankford, 4612 Summerset Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 01/14/2022

OPS LLC to Big Lick II LLC, 614 Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $350,000 01/13/2022

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Joshua Y. Dodson and Christina Dodson, 4954 Warrior Dr. Salem VA 24153, $328,030 01/13/2022

Roselawn Investments LLC to R. Fralin Construction LLC, 5877 Ridgeline Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 01/14/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Boehringer, Christi A. to Vaunche Staples and Treasure S. Staples, 4828 Candlelight Cir. Roanoke VA 24019, $242,500 01/11/2022

Bright, Aja Liane to Olivia S. Holloway, 1825 Connors Run Salem VA 24153, $235,000 01/14/2022

Caraway, William M. to Jared D. Martin and Rachel A. Martin, 2610 Wood Warbler Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 01/11/2022,

Cobbs, Diana S. to Janet E. Mortvedt, 5468 Orchard Villa Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 01/14/2022

Ferris, Amy E. to Ashlee V. Gardner, 2828 Envoy Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $235,000 01/13/2022

Jennings, Nathan S. and Bruce C. Jennings to Sandra D. Nichols and Donald R. Nichols, 4603 Vest Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $232,500 01/13/2022

Kendrick, David A. Sr. and Anne L. Kendrick to Joanna Hamilton, 322 Spring Grove Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $225,000 01/12/2022

Lankford, Kevin to Julio C. Gonzalez De La Rosa, 912 Chestnut Mountain Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $235,000 01/11/2022

Lee Shore Investment Properties LLC to Melvin C. Byrd and Deborah M. Byrd, 5311 Lakeland DR Roanoke VA 24018, $239,000 01/13/2022

Mayberry, Gregory A. to Zachary T. Howard and Kayla R. Howard, 5118 Hathaway Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $237,500 01/11/2022

McClanahan, Meaghan E. to Shelby Craft, 3806 69th St. Vinton VA 24179, $205,028 01/11/2022

Shoemaker, Charles P. and Gayle F. Suzuki to Robert D. Holloway III, 3104 Valley Stream Dr. Roanoke VA 24014, $290,000 01/13/2022

Tritsarolis, Kyle and Heather N. Tritsarolis to Caleb Conner and Alexandria Conner, 2905 Jeffrey Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $279,950 01/10/2022

Xaio, Xiu Ming to Tu Kha Doan and Khoi Huy Nguyen, 423 Cambridge Court Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $220,000 01/10/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Cook, Ellen T. to David S. McClung II, 1480 Hollybrook Rd. Salem VA 24153, $177,000 01/12/2022

Greenway Construction Inc. to Joshua D. Severs, 615 & 617 Pitt Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $195,000 01/13/2022

Light, Kevin S. and others to Faithful Visions Properties LLC, 5315 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $125,000 01/13/2022

Linkous, Mary K. to Paul A. Barnette, 10914 Rocky Rd. Bent Mountain VA 24059, $145,000 01/14/2022

Longbridge Financial LLC to John E. Dogan and Laurie S. Sheets, 3311 Windfall Dr. Salem VA 24153, $184,050 01/10/2022

Lyle, Kevin M. to Robert L. Sanders Jr. and Marie E. Greene, 513 Hedgelawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $186,000 01/11/2022

McCutchen Lynn E. to Josef S. Adkins, 859 Dexter Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $163,700 01/10/2022

Mirzayan, Vahik M. and Maria B. Mirzayan to Andre Mirzayan and Curtis Carroll, 5403 Flagler Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $147,000 01/10/2022

Nichols, Donald and Sandra Nichols to Brandon A. Karr, 4405 Starkey Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $119,500 01/12/2022

Powell Waid to Zachary H. Puckette, 6403 Cotton Hill Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $141,000 01/14/2022,

Savides, Carol A. to Arthur F. McKenna, 5752 Llittleton RD Roanoke VA 24012, $177,000 01/14/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Blackberry Land Company to Joseph Cotton and Brittany Cotton, 5359 Blacksburg Rd. Catawba VA 24070, $96,384 01/12/2022

Kesler, Gary A. and Sandra Kesler to George D. Yancey, 4216 Toddsbury Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $67,500 01/12/2022

Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 20190GS2 to Brian Cameron II and Shirley Dickerson, 4863 Stanley Farm Rd. Salem VA 24153, $56,000 01/14/2022

RFC2917 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction LLC, 4954 Warrior Dr. Salem VA 24153, $55,000 01/13/2022