Real estate transactions for the week of March 13, 2002

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $400,000

Anderson, Robert T. and Jordana M. Anderson to Brent Walker and Eve Walker, 3862 Park Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $423,000 02/25/2022

Conrad, Mary Ann to Emily S. Goldberg and Howard M. Goldberg, 3639 Dogwood Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $550,000 02/23/2022

Gregory Roanoke CAD/BM RE LLC to ZRP Roanoke Storage LLC, 2743 Franklin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $2,500,000 03/25/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Anderson, David R. Jr. to John S. Hartman, 2305 York Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $335,000 02/23/2022

Downtown Holdings LLC to Nicholas P. Krege and Shandon B. Lyons, 618 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $339,950 02/25/2022

Patterson, James L. III and Jeanie Ledbetter Patterson to David W. Stein and Karen G. Stein, 3026 Corbieshaw Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $330,000 02/25/2022

Seeley, Anne W. to Warren E. Schoedel, 1847 Mount Vernon Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $373,000 02/25/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Barnett, Virginia L. to Paula C. Clements, 2440 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $260,000 02/25/2022

Fochtman, Samuel E. and Alana D. Averill to Ahoo Salem, 534 Highland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $260,000 02/25/2022

Kotz, Kevin W. and Cierra Kotz to Michael Z. Winkler and Amy S. Winkler, 2502 Gilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $259,950 02/23/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Allen-Drew, William C. to Ondrej Pavelka and Lori Jane Pavelka, 1602 Mayo Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,000 02/23/2022

Anderson Desimone & Green PC to Emma C. Kauffman, 2427 Dunkirk Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 02/23/2022

Davis, Lauren C. to Stanley D. Hairston and Jessica L. Hairston, 2620 Shull Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $199,950 02/24/2022

Keech, Ryan J. to Angela C. Draper, 4702 Desi Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $143,600 02/22/2022

McGhee, Leon T. and Ginger M. McGhee to City of Roanoke VA, 1903 Meadowbrook Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 02/24/2022

McGinley, Kevin R. to Hachim H. Harane, 382 Koogler Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $155,000 02/25/2022

Renovated Properties LTD to Jason E. Helsel and Aileen R. Helsel, 1613 Loudon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $131,000 02/25/2022

RJ Pro Contractors LLC to Ryan Keech, 204 Liberty Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 02/22/2022

Shelton, Marcia A. to Kristine P. Hill, 4631 Heather Dr. S.W. Unit 103 Roanoke VA 24018, $192,000 02/23/2022

Surbaugh, Kenneth O. and Shirley M. Surbaugh to Maria L. Martinez, 510 Mapleton Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $173,099 02/25/2022

Tyler, Amanda to Maurice D. Ross, 4644 Desi Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $170,000 02/22/2022

Wrightington, George A. Jr. to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC, 3201 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,000 02/22/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

BH Media Group Inc. to Mary Susan Hughes, 0 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $80,000 02/23/2022

Briggs, Zona F. to Claudia E. Martinez Aguierre, 2619 Cornell Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $93,200 02/25/2022

Haerer, Tracy and Cynthia S. Blackburn to Souther Estates LLC, 2135 Lynn Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $67,800 02/25/2022

Lynch, Michael L. to Martha Landgrebe, 3223 Maplelawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $79,000 02/24/2022

Thomas, Katina to Roanoke Rentals LLC, 1856 Grandin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $90,000 02/25/2022

Roanoke County Over $400,000

Albrecht, Aric T. and Jessica D. Albrecht to Benjamin Sykes and Lisa Sykes, 6110 Renoir Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $445,000 02/24/2022

Campbell, Jack D. and Courtney A. Pinkard to Aaron C. Lim and Emily C. Yenke, 6005 Windcrest Ln. Roanoke VA 24012, $400,000 02/25/2022

Clinebell, Anita W. and Carl E. Clinebell Jr., to Virginia Vinyard, 4930 & 4987 Tinkerbell Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $750,000 02/23/2022

Hidden Valley Villas LLC to Carol Kolendranos and others, 4761 Leigh Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $499,999 02/25/2022

Hulgan, Rusty and Christina M. Warwick to Timothy J. Fortuna, 5595 Westbriar Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 02/24/2022

Leffel, Betty M. to Carl E. Leonard Jr. and Rose A. Leonard, 1621 Cascades Ct. Salem VA 24153, $449,950 02/25/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Fielder, Michael H. to Zachariah T. Phillips and Kathryn J. Phillips, 1052 Starmount Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $375,000 02/22/2022

Hawkins, David C. to Stephen T. Gaines and Yvonne G. Gaines, 5467 Stayman Dr. Roanoke VA 24012, $366,000 02/25/2022

Leonard, Carl E. Jr. and Rose A. Leonard to Augustus C. Reed IV and Emily M. Reed, 3013 Tree Top Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 02/25/2022

Siegel, Daniel J. and Marissa P. Siegel to Jeffrey R. Gricar and Mary A. Muse, 6818 Ardmore Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $350,000 02/23/2022

Sykes, Benjamin J. and Lisa M. Sykes to Jessica E. Glass, 6006 Chagall Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $369,950 02/24/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Belay, Woosen A. to Patricia Cleaver, 2989 Winterberry Dr. Unit 2989 Roanoke VA 24018, $201,000 02/25/2022

Blank, Richard E. to Anthony F. Aluise and Lyndia M. Aluise, 5236 Cave Spring Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $254,950 02/24/2022

Gordon, Heather to Ethan Seeber and Chelsea Betts, 5922 & 5925 Dogwood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $255,000 02/25/2022

King, Patrick J. to Patricia A. Byrd, 3321 Fort Lewis Cir. Salem VA 24153, $230,000 02/23/2022

Mills, Bob D. and Margoline R. Mills to Taylor Jones and Jerry Jones, 1621 Kingsmill Dr. Salem VA 24153, $295,000 02/25/2022

Old Heritage Corp to Jared W. Brackenrich, 5692 Hunt Camp Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 02/24/2022

Passudetti, Arthur to Robert A. Hickcox, 6959 Scotch Pine Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 02/25/2022

Rydberg, Patricia A. and Mary P. Hobart to Stevan R. Stambaugh and Nora E. Tarver, 2837 Summit Ridge Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $290,500 02/22/2022

Taylor, Morgan Chesley and Glenda T. Powell to Cheryl Sheets, 6817 Albert Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $285,000 02/24/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

L.T. McGhee & Co. to Ilene N. Talty, 301 Franklin Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $151,500 02/24/2022

Melnychuk, Gilbert and Olga Melnychuk to Briseida Urena, 325 E. Lee Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $170,000 02/24/2022

Minton, Jean C. to RJP Roanoke LLC, 6826 Village Green Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 02/22/2022

Vahabzadeh, Ali to 3 to 1 Enterprises LLC, 7241 Birch Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $116,000 02/25/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Hartless, Tammy E. to Carl T. Hall Jr., 3776 Oakey Dolin Rd. Salem VA 24153, $76,000 02/25/2022

Kirby, Jack R. Jr. and Donna B. Kirby to Douglas S. Phares and Teresa L. Phares, 1744 Kingsmill Dr. Salem VA 24153, $68,400 02/25/2022

Parkway House of Prayer to Brandon Bodine, 0 Hardy Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 02/22/2022

Stigall, Coleman A. to Daniel Leon, 6827 Blacksburg Rd. Catwaba VA 24070, $52,000 02/22/2022

Salem

Over $600,000

LSW-HMW Family Limited Partnership to BESDD LLC, 101 Turner Rd. Salem VA 24153, $945,000 02/08/2022

LSW-HMW Family Limited Partnership to Two Boys Realty II LLC, 1607 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $850,000 02/11/2022

Sweco-Salem LLC to 971 Russell LLC, 971 Russell Rd. Salem VA 24153, $3,750,000 02/07/2022

Tarpley-Graham LLC to Corey R. Heitz, 718 Ambler Ln. Salem VA 24153, $649,000 02/24/2022

$500,000 to $600,000

Dickerson, Mary N. to Christopher A. Lawson, 603 High St. Salem VA 24153, $570,000 02/18/2022

Ellis, Robyn S. to Joseph H. Meador, 741 Carrollton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $585,000 02/16/2022

Kelly, Jane B. to Robert G. Jackson, 801 Virginia Ave. Salem VA 24153, $505,000 02/18/2022

Michael O. Garst Inc. to Raymond Gano, 721 North Mill Rd. Salem VA 24153, $515,000 02/25/2022

Norman, Kenneth L. to Rex A. Saoit, 308 Live Oak Ct. Salem VA 24153, $529,000 02/22/2022

Olde Salem Contracting Inc. to Stella Xu, 309 Live Oak Ct. Salem VA 24153, $574,310 02/01/2022

$400,000 to $500,000$300,000 to $400,000

Back Creek Properties LLC to Maiden Properties LLC, 625 Florida ST Salem VA 24153, $370,000 02/23/2022

Cash, Anthony D. to Kenneth M. Brooks, 426 Highfield Rd. Salem VA 24153, $318,000 02/28/2022

Curtis Investments LLC to James M. Siska, 503 Cleveland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $340,000 02/23/2022

Ginnings, David K. to Mitchell Thomas, 410 Rebecca Ln. Salem VA 24153, $330,000 02/28/2022

Goodman, Eli N. to James M. Eustice, 619 Highfield Rd. Salem VA 24153, $450,000 02/24/2022

Horan, Timothy C. to Barry J. Weddle JR, 2424 Constitution Dr. Salem VA 24153, $379,950 02/07/2022

Lakeside Golf Center LLC to DL Bow Properties LLC, 400 Northern Dr. Salem VA 24153, $360,000 02/14/2022

Maness, Charles W. Jr. to Jenaro Ruiz Cumplido, 227 Peakwood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $306,000 02/14/2022

Moore, H. Keith to Robert A. Hiltonsmith, 2216 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $390,000 02/16/2022

Semones, Anna H. to Kaitlin Gillette, 3026 Golf Colony Dr. Salem VA 24153, $320,000 02/03/2022

Soniat, Katherine T. to Marc C. Shok, 617 Highfield Rd. Salem VA 24153, $490,000 02/15/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Carr, Kelly M. to Johanna Lopez, 1422 Carrollton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $258,000 02/10/2022

Conner, Ricky L. to Randall D. Sarver, 1009 Delaware St. Salem VA 24153, $220,000 02/07/2022

Fanny Living Trust to Madolyn R. Wurth, 89 Maple St. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 02/28/2022

Mills, Elizabeth B. to Matthew W. Jacobus, 358 Keesling Ave. Salem VA 24153, $270,000 02/10/2022

Mitchell B. Thomas to Mark Cundiff, 2110 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $257,500 02/25/2022

PHC of Virginia LLC to Mt. Regis Partners LLC, 405 Kimball Ave. Salem VA 24153, $200,000 02/11/2022

Rahmoeller, Margaret L. to Paul L. LaPradd IV, 922 Logan St. Salem VA 24153, $264,300 02/15/2022

Richardson, Larry R. to James Mesler, 924 Watts St. Salem VA 24153, $285,000 02/17/2022

Weddle, Barry J. Jr. to Janice Goumillout, 300 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $220,000 02/04/2022

Womack, Hannalore to Jenna K. Massie, 1667 Reece Rd. Salem VA 24153, $200,000 02/22/2022

Zemeckis LLC to David S. Smith, 501 S. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $249,950 02/25/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Bank of America NA to Barry C. Compton Inc., 919 Page St. Salem VA 24153, $147,250 02/08/2022

Harlow, Kaye E. to Miguel Angel Valladares, 102 Ross St. Salem VA 24153, $165,500 02/10/2022

Hildebrand, Sarah J. to Jonathan Schoenfeld, 2774 Gleneagles Dr. Salem VA 24153, $119,500 02/25/2022

Melisc Holdings LLC to William F. Graham, 707 Colorado St. Salem VA 24153, $192,500 02/02/2022

Mohon, Damien J. to Russell L. Brizendine, 517 Colorado St. Salem VA 24153, $134,640 02/16/2022

Newsom, Samuel B. to Jason Mattox, 109 Lake Dr. Salem VA 24153, $134,000 02/09/2022

Price, Joe T. to Quality Homes by L&T LLC, 311 Carey Ave. Salem VA 24153, $120,000 02/15/2022

Rios, Dalia to Sarah E. Grant, 2408 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $176,450 02/09/2022

Wang, Shuhong to Benjamin B. Horne, 416 Cypress St. Salem VA 24153, $135,000 02/04/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Conner, Ricky L. to Wendell G. Crotts, 1017 Delaware St. Salem VA 24153, $60,000 02/10/2022

Cox, Heather to Bear-Hart Inc., 1821 Eddy Ave. Salem VA 24153, $93,350 02/16/2022

Cox, Buford G. to Stuart A. Moen, 307 Ross St. Salem VA 24153, $77,950 02/10/2022

Massgood LLC to August K. Ponstingel, 205 Northern Tr. Salem VA 24153, $65,000 02/02/2022

Palmer, John R. to Martha P. Ellis, 733 Florida St. Salem VA 24153, $56,550 02/24/2022

Terry, Deborah W. to Riverland Oaks LLC, 300 S. Market St. Salem VA 24153, $67,000 02/25/2022