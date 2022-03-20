Real estate transactions for the week of March 20, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

RoanokeOver $400,000

Baker & Hitchings LLC to Sarco Leasing LLC, 3308 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $590,000 02/28/2022

GBSR Property Ventures LLC to Blue Eagle Enterprises LLC, 310 Jefferson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24011, $505,000 02/282022

Keystone Management LLC to Gardens At Grandin LLC, 2302 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $3,531,400 02/28/2022

Thomas, Elizabeth R. and Lauren B. Thomas III to Mark D. Warren and Junko S. Warren, 845 Orchard Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $575,000 03/01/2022

Weld, Deanna B. and Gary L. Bannister Estate to Richard C. Bishop, 1401 Coulter Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $425,000 03/01/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Hartman, Barry W. to Rehanna B. Rojiani and Kamal B. Rojiani, 2056 Memorial AV SW Roanoke VA 24015, $360,125 03/03/2022

Hook, Jefferey D. and Francis M. Manguerra to Garrett S. Robinson and Sarah C. Thomas, 1819 Cambridge Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $347,420 03/02/2022

Nunnenkap, Philippe G. to Connor Y. Robinson and Cassandra L. Hoffman, 637 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $381,000 03/04/2022

Triantafilles, Betty B. and Elizabeth Bakas to Kyle M. Doty and Shrayah D. Doty, 1615 Terrace Rd. SW Roanoke VA 24015, $329,000 03/01/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Abshire, Daniel R. and Kayla A. Holland to German Torres Torres, 2352 Locust Grove Cir. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $250,000 03/01/2022

Allen Rex P. and Robin P. Allen to Timothy L. Martin, 2946 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $239,950 03/03/2022

Big Lick Holdings LLC to SDA Apartments LLC, 2329 Moir St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $295,000 03/01/2022

CFR BEC LLC to Parkside Capital LC, 2712 Courtland Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $272,000 02/28/2022

Greene, Leilani to Ronald W. Leftwich Jr. and Erin V. Leftwich, 1811 Arden Rd. SW Roanoke VA 24015, $285,000 03/03/2022

Harmon, Jacqeuline D. to Davey R. Stewards and Megan J. Stewards, 3360 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $215,000 02/28/2022

Hibben, Michael D. and Stacey M. Belkonen-Hibben, to Gem C. Indino, 430 Mountain Ave. SW Roanoke VA 24016, $229,950 03/04/2022

Mainali, Bhagi R. and Khina M. Mainali to Ho Nguyen and Kim Le, 4718 Florist Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $246,000 03/03/2022

Marques-DeAlmeida, Kayleigh to Claire E. Prince, 3757 Green Spring Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $207,000 02/28/2022

Novak, Mark S. and Kim L. Novak to Rechelle Laprad, 184 Houston Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $245,000 03/02/2022

R.F. Construction LLC to Baileywick Farms LLC, 513 Riverland Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $252,500 03/01/2022

Rodgers-Cazorla, Karla M. to James E. Barth, 4706 Casper Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $217,000 03/04/2022

Saunders, Sherry A. and others to E. Glen Zedney and Irene M. Zedney, 206 Monterey Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $250,000 03/04/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Al-Ammuri, Hisham to Christopher R. Campbell, 1610 Riverdale Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $174,000 03/01/2022

Cole, Jetta R. to Que H. Phung and Anhthu T. Nguyen, 4650 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $160,950 03/04/2022

Davidson & Stone LLC to Clint J. Keffer and Amanda Keffer, 1101 16th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $192,000 02/28/2022

Equity Trust Company to Stephanie Reschka and Walter Reschka Jr., 552 Westwood Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $135,000 03/01/2022

Fitzgerald, Ralph Clarke II and Ginger Kay Fitzgerald to Jonathan W. Howard, 814 Hartsook Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $185,000 03/03/2022

Hardeman, Tasha W. to Marbella A. Caixba, 3769 Troutland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $185,000 03/04/2022

Harwill Homes LLC to Joshua S. Creasy, 525 Harrison Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $180,000 02/28/2022

Horn, Carolyn . to Samuel F. Scott and Alyssa L. Tringali, 214 Frontier Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $179,950 02/28/2022

Johnson, Donald L. and Gale E. Francisco to Jamie M. Grace, 634 Applewood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $168,000 02/28/2022

Le Williams Properties LLC to Ruben C. DeJesus Jr. and Sharonda A. DeJesus, 2918 10th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $156,000 02/28/2022

Maldonado, Juan Carlos and Amaya Maldonado to Bro LLC, 527 5th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $132,500 03/02/2022

Owens, Nicole S. to Francisco P. Serrano Jr., 917 Estates Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $163,650 03/02/2022

Professional Foreclosure Corp of VA to Star City Investments LLC, 366 Thrush Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $124,000 03/01/2022

Roanoke Home & Renovations LLC to Zachary T. Lawson, 1445 Varnell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $167,500 03/02/2022

Saker, Gabriel E. to New Look Rehab LLC, 2720 Center Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $173,000 03/04/2022

Seckinger, Albert J. to Shaneve Tripp, 2210 Eastland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $120,000 03/02/2022

Silverstein, Mark to Elizabeth Green and Robert N. Elliott, 1508 Hamilton Ter. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $165,000 02/28/2022

Star City Investments LLC to Joshua Fulghum, 2504 Durham St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $169,500 03/01/2022

Wilmer, Wesley to Nhi P. Lee, 8317 Cardington Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 03/01/2022,

Woodson, Etta S. to Bruce E. Tolley, 1011 Connecticut Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 02/28/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Bristoll, Benjamin Y. to Nolan Real Estate LLC, 115 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $65,000 03/04/2022

Carter, Janney B. to Marah McCaine, 234 Harrison Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $94,000 03/03/2022

Garrett, Roy T. to Daniel Akers, 1409 Lafayette Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $69,000 03/01/2022

Kelley, Sean T. and Diane W. Kelley to Reginald Strange Jr., 1527 Moorman Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $67,000 03/04/2022

King, Richard K. to Michael Cook, 1448 Varnell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $80,000 02/28/2022

McGhee, April L. to Matthew E. Poff, 512 Elm Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $80,000 02/28/2022

Moore, Tiffany B. to JFI LLC, 1210 Tazewell Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $60,000 03/04/2022

Thammavong, Linthong to Monpila Chanthalngsy, 2532 Chatham St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24013, $98,000 03/01/2022

Vogel, George I. III to Brian Tolley and Damika Joseph, 703 Elm Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $71,000 03/04/2022

Wagner, Tara L. to Hawks Point Properties LLC, 670 Morrill Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,000 03/01/2022

Roanoke CountyOver $500,000

Andrews, George and Virginia Andrews to David M. Stevens and Debra R. Stevens, 5690 Sullivan Ln. Roanoke VA 24012, $515,000 03/04/2022

Buie, Bradford R. and Bonnie L. Buie to Mountainville Properties LLC, 6207 Othello Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $710,000 03/02/2022

DiStefano, Steven and Sherri DiStefano to Michael W. Newman and Connie S. Newman, 4076 Aerospace Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $575,000 03/01/2022

Matos, Miguel A. and Christina L. Matos to Shyam S. Odeti and Mounika Palla, 7096 Mountain Spring Ter. Roanoke VA 24018, $583,400 03/01/2022

Patton, Larry W. and Donna M. Patton to Kevin S. Hurt and Lindsay C. Hurt, 6603 Hidden Woods Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $599,500 03/01/2022

Quesenberry, Joseph A. and Sandra C. Quesnberry to Old Cave Spring LLC, 6005 Cavalier Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $567,600 03/04/2022

Vascik, Debra Anne to Ted U. Pagulayan and Kristen M. Pagulayan, 5371 Silver Fox Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $575,000 03/02/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

Cho, Sung-Joon to Jeffrey Peterson and Catherine Peterson, 5271 Hunting Hills Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $455,000 03/03/2022

R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Gabriel A. Sander and Shannon M. Sander, 5838 Ivy Park Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $453,594 03/03/2022

Williamson, Caleb A. and Amy K. Williamson to Corey J. Gray and Cynthia M. Gray, 6604 Circleview Dr. Roanoke VA 24014, $430,000 03/01/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Brumbelow, Thomas R. and Natsuki Kubotera to Cameron N. Lee and Paulina Ruiz Lee, 3336 Dawn Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $375,500 03/01/2022

Davidson, Jeffrey L. to Alfred B. Klemencic and Linda Klemencic, 5421 Village Run Roanoke VA 24018, $397,000 03/04/2022

Frazier, Cody C. and Jamie L. Frazier to Bruce Bigham, 822 Morrison Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $310,000 03/01/2022

R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Darshan Patel and Krishna Swamainarayan, 2785 Russlen Dr. Salem VA 24153, $391,293 02/28/2022

Ribelin, Charles A. to Robert W. Shepherd and Tammy E. Shepherd, 1476 Beechwood Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $325,000 03/02/2022

Rinn, William J. and Cherie E. Rinn to Michael G. Bartel and Luisa M. Bartel, 7876 Whistler Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 03/03/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Auton, Krystle G. to Ho T. Nguyen and Kim Le, 1434 Abbey Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $257,000 03/01/2022

Bigham, Bruce M. to Howard G. Claflin and Linda W. Claflin, 4833 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 03/01/2022

Blake, Jerry G. and Claire R. Blake to Lizavetta S. Kraslavska and Ethan J. Harris, 4052 Runnymeade Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $274,000 03/01/2022

Brooks, Kenneth N. and Jo T. Brooks to Dean A. Wadsworth and Susan H. Wadsworth, 4503 Keefer Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $298,500 02/28/2022

Conner, Bradley A. and Patricia A. Conner to Bruce T. Palmer, 915 Pedigo Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $250,000 02/28/2022

Cregger, Cassandra N. to Daniel Cantrell and Misty Cantrell, 1720 Parker Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $234,950 02/28/2022

Dooley, Kerry D. and Wanda H. Ware to Hunter B. Breeden and Karla Nichole Bennington, 126 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $225,000 02/28/2022

Goad, Teresa N. to Wa Khoung Oo and Cindy Fanying Li, 5207 Cave Spring Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 03/04/2022

Lawrence, David C. to KAT Properties LLC, 5326 & 5328 Carolyn Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $259,900 03/02/2022

Morgan, Jeffrey E. to Binh Minh Nguyen and Thi Thu Has Nguyen, 507 Santee Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $237,500 02/28/2022

Oyler, Jourdan T. to Scott Overstreet and Elizabeth Overstreet, 250 Dawnridge Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $280,500 03/04/2022

Rice, John T. and Myrtle E. Rice to Linda S. Upchurch, 2529 Feather Garden Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $275,000 03/01/2022

Saunders, Tommy D. to Sabine M. Zizelman and Robert M. Freeman, 6224 Nell Cir. Roanoke VA 24019, $252,950 03/04/2022,

Shepherd, Robert W. and Tammy E. Shepherd to Carolyn L. Horn, 212 Minne Belle Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $298,450 03/01/2022

Sturdevant, Young J. to Shannon Boyette, 2017 Montgomery Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $229,000 02/28/2022,

Welty, Annaka to Taylor L. Huffman and Tabitha D. Huffman, 6820 Trevelian Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $241,000 03/03/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

4018 Kentland LLC to Shane Spradlin and Bradley Thomas, 4018 Kentland Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 03/04/2022

Cole, Hildegund M. to Mattie A. Hamed, 3367 Kelly Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 02/28/2022

Deweese, Bruce and Kathleen Deweese to Kevin G. Henesy and Leah S. Henesy, 0 Patterson Dr. Bent Mountain VA 24059, $115,000 03/01/2022

Flora, William J. Jr. to Josue J. Vasque Quintanilla and Daniel Padua Arguelles, 5602 Daytona Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $192,000 03/04/2022

Hunley, Donna L. and Jerry W. Lackey to Lawrence Williams Sr., 1536 Mountainview Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $105,000 03/01/2022

Kuykendal, William T. Jr. and Faith L. Kuykendall to Challenge LLC, 5945 Sierra Dr. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 03/02/2022

Rondeau, Robert R. and Jesse Guin to Checkit Home Inspections LLC, 2051 Richlands Dr. Salem VA 24153, $155,000 03/03/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

DiStefano, Todd M. to Michael W. Newman and Connie S. Newman, 4090 Aerospace Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $80,000 03/01/2022