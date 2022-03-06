 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate transactions for the week of March 6, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $400,000

Boucher, Paul and Jocelin Boucher to David S. Arehart and Courtney Renee Arehart, 2869 Larkview Cir. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $499,950 02/18/2022

Crowgey, Mary Beth to Denise R. Kennedy, 3814 Belle Aire Cir. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $420,000 02/17/2022

Lawrence, Cynthia D. and Lynn H. Meyer Estate to Nancy B. Peake, 3727 Peakwood Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $595,000 02/17/2022

Smith, Herbert H. II to Henegar Homes LLC, 359 Walnut Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $450,000 02/15/2022

Vail, Christopher M. and Laken F. Vail to Gabriel C. Hohmann and Laura F. Matsell, 1806 Mount Vernon Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $480,900 02/18/2022

Webster, Gregory W. and Whitney B. Webster to David Notari and Wendy Anne Notari, 1910 Westover Ave. SW Roanoke VA 24015, $450,000 02/18/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Gick, Kevin M. And Sara E. Gick to Ry W. Bergum and Sarah E. Bergum, 2511 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $338,000 02/16/2022

Kaczor, Simon and Shafagh Ganjikia to Thomas J. Girani and Julia K. Girani, 2310 York Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $304,200 02/15/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Ahmedi, Nasreen to William A. Morales Crespo and Walter Morales, 2823 Lansing Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $231,000 02/15/2022

Eagle, Valerie S. to John Torella, 436 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $229,950 02/17/2022

Fischer, George K. Jr. to M&B ENT LLC, 2710 Roanoke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $262,500 02/18/2022

Hill, James C. to Mark H. Wadstrom and Kimberly C. Noel, 2411 Tillett Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $220,550 02/18/2022

Horner, Jane E. and Nancy Neal to Matthew F. Bogdan, 3822 Chesterton St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 02/17/2022

J.F. Lambert Enterprises Inc. and others to Hunter Real Estate Group LLC, 2514 Williamson Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $298,000 02/14/2022

Kelly, Ayesha J. and Michael D. Kelly to Mary P. Bird, 1480 Kefauver Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $218,500 02/18/2022

Lambert Enterprises Inc. to Hunter Real Estate Group LLC, 4815 Williamson Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $298,000 02/14/2022

Lee, Pauline R. to Aaron Horton and Chrstine Bowen, 2237 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $270,000 02/18/2022

Manzano, John K. and Emily D. Manzano to Amber N. Elliott, 3253 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $229,950 02/16/2022

Moller, David S. to Two Lane Holdings LLC, 1610-1612 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $271,000 02/15/2022

SPMC RE Holdings LLC to Alan Patterson and Robert Patterson, 4434 Pheasant Ridge Rd. S.W. #107 Roanoke VA 24014, $227,000 02/18/2022

Vaughn, Donice H. to David E. Moran and Sara B. Moran, 4448 Pheasant Ridge Rd. Unit 306 Roanoke VA 24014, $224,900 02/17/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Bentley, Kathie L. to Sharon Carriero, 1109 Ray Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $125,000 02/15/2022

Cobb, Raymond G. to Evan Jacob, 4621 Heather Dr. #209 S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $187,000 02/14/2022

Country East LLC to Roanoke Electric Steel Corp., 0 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 02/17/2022

Fuller, Jacob D. and Ann C.B. Fuller to Evan M. Kemp and others, 2461 Montvale Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,500 02/18/2022

Hayes, Kathryn W. to Carmelo Echevarria, 1708 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $182,000 02/16/2022

Hernadez Romero, Maximiliano to Suyapa Ramos Guzman, 177 Hurst Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $187,000 02/18/2022

Hoosier-Thompson, Sylvia A. and others to Wesley J. Jamison and Mary L. Jamison, 2451 Meadowbrook Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $138,500 02/14/2022

Hunt, Melvin W. to Laura A. Francis, 4865 Glen Ivy Ln. S.W. Unit 210 Roanoke VA 24018, $157,390 02/18/2022

Jennings, Edward F. Jr. to Magic City LLC, 432 Ceylon St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $174,950 02/16/2022

Klever, David L. and Anne McClure to Hengar Homes LLC, 3823 Oliver Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 02/15/2022

Lee, William Lee Jr. to Danielle M. Bush and Rodney L. Vines, 1101 Summit Ln. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $167,000 02/18/2022

MBH Properties LLC to David Guzman and Giselle M. Guzman, 726 Bibb St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $160,000 02/17/2022

McClure, Gary D. and Kristi D. McClure to Cameron Warren and Brian King, 4205 Camille Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $167,950 02/18/2022

Moore, Joshua L. and Kristen L. Moore to BHT Properties LLC, 2920 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $107,000 02/17/2022

Thomas, Cameron B. and Nicholas S. D’Alessandro to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 534 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $126,000 02/16/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Craighead, Michael E. And Donald Craighead to Megan F. Scott, 2433 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $95,000 02/14/2022

Grogan, Pamela to Choice Holdings LLC, 2503 Clifton St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $55,000 02/18/2022

Roanoke County

Over $400,000

Baron Enterprises of Virginia Inc. to David T. Luyimbazi, 6503 Hidden Woods Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $834,500 02/17/2022

Gapinske, Scott P. and Monika I. Gapinske to Duncan K. Haley, 3820 Parkway Place Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 02/18/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

White, James R. and Nancy White to Dean and Mitzi LLC, 4427 Kirkwood Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $310,000 02/17/2022

Mountain View Mobile Home Village Inc. to John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC, 5188 Yellow Mountain Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $350,000 02/16/2022

Moses, E.C. Jr. and Sandy L. Moses to Charles M. Schottelkorb and Kimberly Lynn Schottelkorb, 2034 Broyles Ln. Roanoke VA 24012, $365,000 02/16/2022

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Alfred Esparagoza and Michelle O. Esparagoza, 1001 Bolejack Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $359,950 02/14/2022

Askew, Amy H. to Bryan D. Ryberg and Michele E. Ryberg, 6722 Cotton Hill Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $363,000 02/18/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Cain, William A. to Rachel A. Brown, 318 Elm St. Vinton VA 24179, $210,000 02/15/2022

Charles R. Simpson Inc. to Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, 7432 Old Mill Plantation Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $279,000 02/15/2022

Clapsaddle, David W. and Gene E. Clapsaddle Estate to Gerald R. Craig, 2513 Feather Garden Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $260,000 02/15/2022

Dreyer, Brenden C. to Jennifer L. Jonas, 6650 Sugar Ridge Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $205,200 02/14/2022

Flick, Michael D. to William A. Taylor and Tyler N. Smith, 517 Chestnut Mountain Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $275,000 02/16/2022

Gordon, Pam H. and Donna H. Harber to John R. Bishop and Taylor S. Bishop, 4616 Mill View Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 02/18/2022

Grim, David A. to Michael D. Flick and Carolyn G. Flick, 702 Brookshire Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $245,000 02/17/2022

McConnell, John M. and Deborah R. McConnell to Neel M. Patel and Falguni Patel, 5271 Roselawn Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 02/16/2022

Taat 21 Properties LLC to Rightkey Properties LLC, 602-608 3rd ST Vinton VA 24179, $242,500 02/18/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Barton, Eugene W. to Christopher J. Trent, 5421 Yale Dr. Salem VA 24153, $189,000 02/16/2022

Brabham, Henry J. V and Sharon Brabham to Melanie M. Brabham, 1012 Maywood Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $129,834 02/16/2022

Brewster, William M. Jr. to Riley T. Sartorius, 3809 Bandy Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $189,500 02/14/2022

Brunner, Kimberly R. to Kristen Merritt, 3539 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $198,550 02/15/2022

Choice, Sorachai to SMJ Groups LLC, 5418 Golden Ct. Roanoke VA 24012, $187,000 02/18/2022

Dooley, William H. and Monique R. Dooley to Sherry Wampler, 622 Fort Lewis Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $185,000 02/17/2022

Freeland, Daniel C. and Elaine Selier to Bruce L. Bishop, 823 Fairhurst Dr. Roanoke VA 24012, $128,000 02/18/2022

Khatib, Robert M. to Advantage Holdings LLC, 2617 Green Ridge Cir. Roanoke VA 24019, $105,000 02/14/2022

Quesnberry, Renee G. to Jared Poff, 7230 Woods Crossing Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $145,000 02/16/2022

Serway, Karen R. to Barbara A. Robertson, 3155 Galloway Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 02/16/2022

Webb, Betty J. to Ricky L. Conner and Freda M. Conner, 6531 Newport Rd. Catawba VA 24070, $185,000 02/18/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Greenway Construction Inc. to Designed Renovations I LLC, 329 Meadow St. Vinton VA 24179, $85,000 02/14/2022

Hall, Tina A. to ACB4 LLC, 8733 Starlight Ln. Boones Mill VA 24065, $80,000 02/15/2022

