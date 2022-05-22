Real estate transactions for the week of May 22, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $600,000Lawson, Richard G. and Cheryl B. Lawson to Vera Silcox, 419 Cassell Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $650,000 05/03/2022

MLJ Properties LLC to HD Investment Properties LLC, 1516 8th St. 2023 Clinton Ave., 1509 9th St., 2044 Clinton Ave. S.E., 2203 Courtland Rd. N.E., 3811 Sunrise Ave, N.E, 921 Peck St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24013, 24012, 24019, $875,000 05/05/2022

Silcox, Vera J. to Danny N. Long and Shelaugh S. Long, 2957 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $600,000 05/03/2022

$500,000 to $600,000Mercer, Ellen R. to Gregory W. Cox and Marianna M. Watson, 2125 Yellow Mountain Rd. S.E. Unit 302 Roanoke VA 24014, $525,000 05/05/2022

Nowlin, Judith J. and James R. Justice to David C. Gordon and Christina M. Gordon, 3364 Southwood Village Ct. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $550,000 05/02/2022

$400,000 to $500,000Garth, Hugh C. Jr. to Robert H. Robertson and Jean G. Robertson, 3332 Somercroft Ct. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $480,000 05/06/2022

Lozovski, Janie K. and Lukas Lozovski to Hunter Y. Moore and Anne L. Moore, 2611 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $435,000 05/05/2022

$300,000 to $400,000Childress, Sarah R. to Allen R. Christian and Cindy M. Christian, 2742 Tillett Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $350,000 05/06/2022

Hart, Nicholas J. and Liza R. Hart to Molly E. Lynch and Michael N. Weselcouch, 648 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $329,500 05/05/2022

Higgenbotham, Sarah E. to Dane F. Finley and Heather Couture, 5040 Greenlee Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $338,000 05/04/2022

Narmour, Ginger to Dean P. Bell and Marilyn Kemp Bell, 4704 Faldo Cir. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $306,000 05/05/2022

Robertson, Carlile K. and William D. Robertson to N. Elisabeth Turner, 1010 Persinger Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $330,000 05/03/2022

Ruark, Laura C. to Kraig J. Becker and Cara L. Becker, 634 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $390,000 05/02/2022

$200,000 to $300,000Clendenen, James William Jr. and James William Clendenen Sr. Estate to Austin Jenkins, 4605 Showalter Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 05/04/2022

Equity Trustees LLC to Rental Group LLC, 2029 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000 05/03/2022

Ferguson, Cynthia C. to William Dailey and Olivia Karkenny, 1235 Trevino Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $255,000 05/02/2022

Moyers, Kyle N. to Michael J. Verbeek and Shelby Verbeek, 4713 Arnold Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $216,000 05/02/2022

Pihos, Lisa to Step One Capital LLC, 2716 Yellow Mountain Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $295,000 05/02/2022

Secretary of Veteran’s Affairs to William L. Key and Elizabeth E. Key, 3044 Burnleigh Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $238,500 05/06/2022

Stanley, Amy R. to Amanda L. Pachta and Sean Nester, 3223 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24r012, $239,950 05/06/2022

Taylor Made Construction and Development Inc. to Carl Wilenski and Katherine Ross, 1826 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $261,000 05/05/2022

$100,000 to $200,000Affordable Measures Contractors LLC to Kevin A. English, 162 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 05/02/2022

Allen, Debora G. to Merary Y. Lemus Cedillo, 1462 22nd St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $185,000 05/06/2022

Brown, Melissa M. and others to Freddie E. Neal and Bruce W. Neal, 4421 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 05/05/2022

Burnett, Ashton and Camille Burnett to Paul H. Nguyen, 1622 Barnett Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 05/06/2022

Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust B5 to Hiegel LLC, 402 Cherryhill Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $130,000 05/03/2022

Danaiata, Ventin and Viorca Danaiata to Whitney A. Hayes, 1002 5th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $178,000 05/04/2022

Deacon, Steven E. and Phyllis J. Bralley Estate to Amanda S. Reynolds, 4420 Peach Tree Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $130,000 05/06/2022

Dogan, John E. to Katherine G. Lawson, 2427 Ravenwood Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 05/05/2022

Elite Estate Solutions LLC to Phanelson Properties Investments LLC, 686 Morrill Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,000 05/05/2022

Gay, Elisabeth A. to Majorie Easterling, 701 Morrill Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $164,701 05/04/2022

Greenway, Dorothy and others to BLJ & Associates, 5028 Youngwood Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,000 05/02/2022

Harvey, Bobby G. and Angela T. Harvey to Chancellor R. Andrade, 3234 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $199,000 05/04/2022

Hill, Emily R. to Josue 4519 Rutgers St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 05/02/2022

Kennedy, Patricia H. to Samantha G. McEnhimer, 1222 Mercer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,000 05/05/2022

Lawrence, Kimberly and Christopher Lawrence to Rosalind Properties, 2113 Rosalind Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $100,000 05/02/2022

Mitchell, Whitney and Vickie Ashby Estate to Raycomb Properties LLC, 1200 Kirk Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $170,000 05/06/2022

MSCR Holdings LLC to Nichole L. Pless, 1302 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $120,000 05/05/2022

Overstreet, Scott M. and Elizabeth W. Overstreet to Patrick Schilling, 131 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $171,450 05/02/2022

Payne, Robert L. to Teaford Investments LLC, 845 Campbell Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $135,000 05/02/2022

Ratcliffe, Catina M. to Amanda D. Wilmouth, 405 Fieldale Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 05/03/2022

$50,000 to $100,000ALG Trustee to Juan N. Guacheta, 1015 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $59,000 05/03/2022

Jones, Sharon R. to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1423 Burrell St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $60,000 05/02/2022

Pacheo, Oberdan to Todd A. Goodrich, 1629 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $80,000 05/04/2022

Pugh, Christopher M. and Ray W. Tillery to Trill Holdings LLC, 101 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $90,000 05/04/2022

Samson, Karen K. to Switzer Properties LLC, 1424 Eanes Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $69,169 05/02/2022

Roanoke County Over $500,000Baron, Geroge P. and Maryhelen F. Baron to George P. Baron Jr. and Tammy O. Baron, 5771 McSpetz Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $812,500 05/05/2022

Burrus, John C. and Patsy F. Burrus to William R. Husser and Anne Marie Husser, 6107 Wisteria Place Ct. Roanoke VA 24012, $500,000 05/02/2022

Deverell, Kevin and Brenda Deverell to Barry M. Stewart and Sharon L. Stewart, 5375 Peregrine Crest Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $897,000 05/02/2022

Silverado Holdings LLC to Omni Om LLC, 6910 Williamson Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $1,500,000 05/03/2022

Westcott LLC and Aboone Real Estate Inc. to Jerry M. John and Amber D. John, 6901 Fariway Ridge Rd. Salem VA 24153, $879,950 05/06/2022,

Woolwine, Kelly S. to Jaqueline Woolwine and Kevin Foster, 4485 Windy Gap Dr. Roanoke VA 24014, $850,000 05/06/2022

$400,000 to $500,000Clark, Jonathan D. Sr. and Christine D. Clark to Sharon T. Jennings, 1743 Innsbrooke Rd. Salem VA 24153, $474,950 05/02/2022

Harris, George W. III and Helen C. Harris to Dustin A. Marks and Danielle R. Marks, 6308 Hidden Hill Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $455,000 05/02/2022

R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Veerendra Singh Tiwari and Anjyu Tiwari, 5796 Ivy Park Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $443,785 05/02/2022

$300,000 to $400,000Arnholt, Brian K. to Charles Walters and Lisa N. Walters, 3870 Hyde Park Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $303,500 05/06/2022

Barry C. Compton Ic. to Gregory L. Nay, 6873 Trevillian Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $350,000 05/02/2022

Christian, Allen R. and Cindy M. Christian to Travis B. Cobb and Leanne R. Cobb, 3023 Orander Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $389,950 05/06/2022

Cochran, Brent G. and Bobby G. Cochran Estate to Blake Deavers and Pamela Deavers, 7577 Boxwood Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 05/03/2022

Haley, Duncan K. and Jane W. Haley to Joshua L. Hall and Rachel C. Hall, 4037 Chaparral Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 05/02/2022

Leonard, Paul E. Jr. and Rebecca B. Leonard to Stanley E. Wood and Janice H. Wood, 2247 Valleydale Rd. Salem VA 24153, $365,000 05/05/2022

Neal, Christian D. to Shane A. Grinder and Sharde N. Grinder, 5739 Glen Haven Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $385,000 05/03/2022

Overfelt, William H. Jr. and Shirley Overfelt to Kelly Allen and Debra Kent, 7121 Pine Needle Dr. Boones Mill VA 24065, $325,000 05/05/2022

Pate, Jonathan and James Pate to Willie R. Payton Jr., 4380 Summerset Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $345,000 05/02/2022

Popp, Lois E. to Jeffrey B. Swahlan and Lean M. Swahlan, 6370 Moncap Trl. Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 05/02/2022

Triplett, Edward A. to Richard J. Weinacht and Cadence I. Dingler, 5424 Highfields Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $355,000 05/06/2022

Wilks, Melodyann K. and Erica Lynn K. Sheppard to Kimberlee Elaine Brown and Christian P. Brown, 3007 Green Ridge Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $300,000 05/06/2022

$200,000 to $300,000Almond, Allison to Remodeling For You Properties LLC, 3522 Pinevale Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 05/06/2022

Boyette, Ekavi K. to Connie J. Welch, 211 Woodmere Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $245,000 05/06/2022

Conner, Anthony W. and Lisa Z. Conner to David Zeigler, 917 E. Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $236,000 05/02/2022

Craft, Jonathan S. to Evan G. Hoynoski, 8248 Birkdale Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $240,000 05/02/2022

Cuffman, Daniel S. and Hannah L. Cuffman to McKay L. Coolbaugh, 1834 Bridle Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $262,500 05/03/2022

Equity Trustees LLC to Sandy Land of Virginia LLC, 7835 Forest Edge Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 05/04/2022

Fleischhauer, Lisa C. to Rosalind W. Reynolds, 3060 McVitty Forest Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $287,800 05/04/2022

Fleming, William J. Jr. to Brandon E. Fleming, 7305 Acorn Trl. Roanoke VA 24019, $257,000 05/03/2022

Gardiner, Top C. to David Jordan and Gabriella A. Jordan, 6207 Ashmont Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $291,000 05/03/2022

Graham, Mark A. and Rena P. Graham to Laura Jacobson, 3346 Woodland Dr. SW Roanoke VA 24015, $298,000 05/05/2022

Graves, Velma and Vickie Lee Graves to Van H. Nguyen, 2606 Lindenwood Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $230,000 05/06/2022

Harwood, Patricia M. to Erin Wynd and Adrienne Wynd, 3640 Janney Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $241,950 05/03/2022

Killinger, Princess and George Killinger to Noah Jantomaso and Paytoh Jantomaso, 7151 Pine Needle Dr. Boones Mill VA 24065, $200,000 05/02/2022

Martindale, Gary Neil and Mary Bell to Kimberly M. Johnson, 2704 Embassy Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 05/06/2022

Merricks, Melissa D. to Charles T. Solomon and Caroline P. Solomon, 5811 Old Manor Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $244,950 05/03/2022

Minter, James L. III and Britaney A. Minter to Matthew Parr and Lori Parr, 438 McGeorge Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $270,000 05/02/2022

Moyer, Gary and Sharon Moyer to Jacob B. Carter and Martha M. Mihich, 3032 Chase Ct. Salem VA 24153, $265,000 05/03/2022

Mullen, Lori C. to Hong H. Le, 668 Ridgecrest Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $283,500 05/06/2022

Pheat LLC to Teresa S. Carter, 935 Pedigo Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $265,200 05/02/2022

Rucker, Ronald T. to Ngoc Thi Bich Huynh and Thanh Thach, 221 Maplewood Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $274,950 05/02/2022

Smith, Robert W. and Lisa S. Smith to Thomas L. Lusk and Ashmine D. Lusk, 3551 Meadowlark Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $275,550 05/06/2022

St. Clair, Robert and Jessica St. Clair to Mityl Dieufort and Elda Mityl Elge, 304 Clubhouse Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 05/05/2022

Walters, Charles to Michael E. Eaton and Lauren E. Neder, 3647 Iredlell Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 05/02/2022

$100,000 to $200,000Bradford, Lisa G. to T. Crouch Homes Inc., 7029 Mount Chestnut Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 05/04/2022

Brumfield, Dana N. and Fred A. Brumfield Estate to Cort D. Clark, 4642 Artrip Ln. Salem VA 24153, $174,500 05/04/2022

Clark, Seth R. and Jay E. Clark to Micah Lee Sanderson, 6609 S. Indian Grave Rd. Boones Mill VA 24065, $143,000 05/04/2022

Emerson, Zachary F. and Jennifer L. Emerson to Challenge LLC, 3604 Janney Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $198,000 05/05/2022

JEG Realty Inc. And ECG LLC to Christopher Duncan, 408 Chestnut St. Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 05/04/2022

Lucas, Patricia S. to Gregory F. Hearp and Todd F. Hearp, 7217 Pine Needle Dr. Boones Mill VA 24065, $135,000 05/04/2022

PAW Properties LLC to Anthony Barrows and Patricia L. Barrows, 467 Vale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $160,000 05/02/2022

Turner, Lucile N. to Phillip W. Root and Jodi Root, 6812 Woodcreeper Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $196,000 05/06/2022

$50,000 to $100,000Graham, Patricia E. and Robin G. Conner to Charles S. Thompson, 11165 Bent Mountain Rd. Bent Mountain VA 24059, $70,000 05/06/2022

Worley, Michael S. and William P. Worley Estate to Shabo Karkenny, 118 N. Pollard St. Vinton VA 2417, $81,500 05/06/2022

Salem Over $500,000EGAP Salem I LLC to Ain’t Life Grand Water LLC, 1425 W. Main ST Salem VA 24153, $1,237,000 04/27/2022

Frank, Glenn K. to William Thomasson, 807 Carrollton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $641,500 04/22/2022

SB-SS LLC to Brendan-Matthew LLC, 616 Idaho St. Salem VA 24153, $1,575,000 04/01/2022

Simms Property LLC to R. Fralin Construction, 101 Parker Ln. Salem VA 24153, $570,000 04/05/2022

Sulllivan, Nancy Ann to Joseph M. Curro, 355 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $626,000 04/28/2022

$400,000 to $500,000Mandy Properties LLC to Helm Building Enterprises LTD, 2144 Salem Industrial Dr. Salem VA 24153, $405,000 04/04/2022

Xu, Yingzi S. to Lawrence B. Fasnacht, 409 Deer Run Cir. Salem VA 24153, $428,500 04/11/2022

$300,000 to $400,000Bollinsky, Brett J. to Charles M. Gearheart, 619 Lou Anne St. Salem VA 24153, $333,000 04/01/2022

Brewer, Cynthia G. to Ross Fraizer, 2721 Titleist Dr. Salem VA 24153, $318,000 04/29/2022

Bryant, Helen H. to Joseph A. Williams, 316 Woodside Dr. Salem VA 24153, $315,000 04/15/2022

Chiglinsky, Brian J. to John M. East, 2722 Titleist Dr. Salem VA 24153, $315,000 04/14/2022

Denny, Dustin M. to Christopher T. Neptune, 1526 Brushy Mountain Dr. Salem VA 24153, $300,000 04/15/2022

Hylton, William B. to Brian Hylton, 1902 Burma Rd. Salem VA 24153, $356,000 04/29/2022

Smith, Kevin S. to Mark C. Christian, 801 Camp North Rd. Salem VA 24153, $327,000 04/04/2022

Williamson, James S. III to Carter E. Garrett, 1895 Woodmere Ct. Salem VA 24153, $300,000 04/01/2022

$200,000 to $300,000Arthur, Rebecca M. to Dennis T. Mallon, 928 College Ave. Salem VA 24153, $208,000 04/14/2022

Baker, Adam D. to Steven M. Whilhelm II, 1410 Penley Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $206,000 04/06/2022

BPH Homes LLC to Jeffrey W. Brown, 1235 Forest Lawn Dr. Salem VA 24153, $203,000 04/01/2022

Chittock, David to Michael C. Booth, 1030 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $225,000 04/25/2022

Clemens, John C. to Two Lane Holdings LLC, 711 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $225,000 04/18/2022

Custer, Ruth C. to Woody LLC, 608 Chamberlain Ln. Salem VA 24153, $235,000 04/15/2022

Early, Johnny C. to Clarence Lumpkin III, 2414 Post Oak Rd. Salem VA 24153, $226,000 04/26/2022

Frazier, Ross A. to Tuyen B. Huyn, 849 Dominion Ln. Salem VA 24153, $235,950 04/29/2022

Gress, Frances H. to Curtis Investments LLC, 525 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $296,800 04/08/2022

Hamill, Kimberly to Samuel Redd, 102 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $201,000 04/01/2022

Houston, Paul T. to Ethan G. Wells, 909 Watts St. Salem VA 24153, $252,000 04/27/2022

Jones, Ronald C. to Ruimel Nugent, 626 S. Market St. Salem VA 24153, $245,000 04/19/2022

Oliver, Cynthia B. to Kourtney M. Bowman, 417 Mount Vernon Ave. Salem VA 24153, $260,000 04/12/2022

Price, Susan T. to Anthony P. Bream, 445 Howard Dr. Salem VA 24153, $259,000 04/08/2022

Roanoke Builders LLC to Robert S. McNeill, 315 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $210,000 04/15/2022

Sheppard, Teresa G. to Chris Beckman, 1703 Springfield Ave. Salem VA 24153, $217,000 04/08/2022

Sherwood, Robert to Lindsey C. Wyatt, 1471 Antrim St. Salem VA 24153, $205,500 04/27/2022

Waybright, Lisa M. to Trisha Cisternino, 2972 Apperson Dr. Salem VA 24153, $260,000 04/15/2022

Whitlock, Kimberly R. to Jonathan C. Owen, 110 N. Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $234,751 04/25/2022

$100,000 to $200,000Bison, Shawn A. to Jennifer I. Osborne, 608 Yorkshire St. Salem VA 24153, $150,000 04/28/2022

Burke, Brian N. to 807 Gilmer LLC, 409 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $112,000 04/18/2022

City of Salem VA to Union Street Plaza LLC, 1320 Southside Dr. Salem VA 24153, $100,000 04/27/2022

Coffman, Scott W. to Michael R. Walls, 628 Pyrtle Dr. Salem VA 24153, $199,950 04/21/2022

Dooley, Sondra to Laura J. McHugh, 45 Ward St. Salem VA 24153, $191,500 04/25/2022

Downtown Holdings LLC to Prime Realty Partners LLC, 909 College Ave. Salem VA 24153, $129,000 04/15/2022

Equity Trustees LLC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 746 Haven St. Salem VA 24153, $137,500 04/08/2022

Fountain, Jason N. to David P. Warden, 211 Elm St. Salem VA 24153, $122,000 04/05/2022

Garst, Elizabeth K. to Elizabeth A. Elkin, 405 S. Market St. Salem V 24153, $127,000 04/14/2022

Hermann, Charles H. III to Juan C. Castaneda Garcia, 501 Litchell Rd. Salem VA 24153, $173,500 04/07/2022,

Kingery, Curtis to Sara Kingery, 2427 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $144,000 04/01/2022

Lee, Hugh R. to M3A Enterpise LLC, 1925 Willis St. Salem VA 24153, $148,000 04/18/2022

Perdue, William E. to Lisa Montgomery, 307 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $196,000 04/01/2022

Pruitt, Randy Lee to Stephen R. Stimeling, 1201 Carolina Ave. Salem VA 24153, $196,000 04/21/2022

Richardson, Carlyle to Salico LLC, 121 W. 1st St. Salem VA 24153, $190,000 04/29/2022

Snare, Jennifer to Kelly Ann Girla, 216 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $156,160 04/18/2022

Trail, Linda D. to David A. Yeaman, 800 Iowa St. Salem VA 24153, $155,000 04/19/2022

Trustees of Roanoke College to Robert C. Matzuga, 232 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $160,950 04/15/2022

Wheeling, Joyce H. to Alexander B. Lynch, 709 Piedmont Ave. Salem VA 24153, $190,000 04/18/2022

White, Kenneth R. to Bowers Proerties LLC, 2415 Barnside Ct. Salem VA 24153, $129,950 04/08/2022

Whitshire Properties LLC to Roanoke Builders LLC, 324 Jamie Ln. Roanoke VA 24153, $105,000 04/15/2022

$50,000 to $100,000Barker Salem Homes LLC to Joshua Hardy, 201 S. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $50,000 04/27/2022

Blevins, James B. to Roy A. Hoza, 373 Penguin Ln. Salem VA 24153, $87,500 04/11/2022

Garnett, Kenneth W. to Roanoke Rentals LLC, 1645 McCauley Ave. Salem VA 24153, $90,000 04/11/2022

LSW-HMW Family LP to Preston A. Waldrop, 2072 Apperson Dr. Salem VA 24153, $70,000 04/15/2022

Taliaferro, Roberta S. to Star City Investments LLC, 2308 Peach St. Salem VA 24153, $82,400 04/20/2022